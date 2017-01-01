Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Captain Victor Ugochukwu Ulasi Killed By Boko Haram In Yobe State (photo) (7668 Views)

Source: Captain Victor Ugochukwu Ulasi. Medical doctor. Graduate of UNN. Husband and father of 3. Killed by Boko Haram in Yobe on Sat.Source: http://www.nigerianewsheadlines.com/2017/01/see-captain-killed-boko-haram-yobe-state-photo/

Yet nobody have been arrested as the sponsor of Boko haram, Buhari contacted them to release Chibok Girls and can't stop them from killing Nigerian Soldiers.



I don't underkwuruoto this. 8 Likes

Ha ha ha ha

So some people never get sense

I can't even sacrifice my beloved pet for the useless luggard concocted mixture called nigeria. R.I.P Captain. You paid the price. 9 Likes

You fought bravely for this damn corntree!



R. I. P gallant man. 8 Likes 1 Share

I taught FG said they've won ds blood sucking Animals! 2 Likes

? Y u dey laugh u think its funny?

RIP

RIP

I thought of going the NIGERIAN ARMY as a native doctor....

But I had a second thought few months back.

RIP! He died in service of Nigeria!

Nawa oo.. Gone too soon

Lataability:

RIP

see what pu***y of some of our so called girlfriends will be like when Malaysian boys travel back it runs in your blood. I mean Stupidity! it runs in your blood. I mean Stupidity! 2 Likes

They have been fighting since 1967 to save the country yet the country keeps deteriorating & is today worse than Somalia. Cant we all see that we are fighting a lost battle RIP in peace bro. It pains me when I see Igbos dying for this useless and failed country!!! Nigeria is not worth dying for, I'll rather do a tactical manuevre than risk my life for the zoo. What is the essence of fighting for a country that is as useless as the p in psychologyThey have been fighting since 1967 to save the country yet the country keeps deteriorating & is today worse than Somalia. Cant we all see that we are fighting a lost battleRIP in peace bro. 13 Likes

U need it as well

FOR GOD AND FOR YOUR COUNTRY CAPTAIN

GOD BLESS NIGERIA

REST WELL 1 Like

RIP





See photos from fulani massacre



May his soul rest in perfect peace 1 Like

jumpandpas:

I don't underkwuruoto this. Oh Lord, Let him Receive Sence Oh Lord, Let him Receive Sence 1 Like

tiwaz:

Ugochukwu? A Biafran? You have wasted your life for your enemies. Bear in mind that your family won't be taken care of.

Another son of ours.....



This country is not even worth the life of a small mkpi....



#Pathethic 5 Likes

proeast:

It pains me when I see Igbos dying for this useless and failed country!!!

He died for nothing! He died for nothing! 3 Likes

Chaii .anoda fallen hero.wasted at his youth by dese bloodsuckers.Yet dey said dey av defeated BH.I weep for dis contree.RIP Doc. 3 Likes

An Igbo man for that matter 1 Like

Leopardd:

Liepod youth spotted 1 Like

"Boko Haram has been defeated"



Maj Gen Mo' Booharee 2 Likes

Rip ugochukwu. 1 Like 1 Share





i hope is not the Ulasi of Nnewi..they have a big family



Modified....

He is an Anaedo> Goodbye brother

https://web.facebook.com/people/Ulasi-Victor-Ugochukwu/100007556776350?_rdr



