|Captain Victor Ugochukwu Ulasi Killed By Boko Haram In Yobe State (photo) by tiwaz(m): 2:36pm
Captain Victor Ugochukwu Ulasi. Medical doctor. Graduate of UNN. Husband and father of 3. Killed by Boko Haram in Yobe on Sat.
Source: http://www.nigerianewsheadlines.com/2017/01/see-captain-killed-boko-haram-yobe-state-photo/
|Re: Captain Victor Ugochukwu Ulasi Killed By Boko Haram In Yobe State (photo) by jumpandpas(m): 2:44pm
Yet nobody have been arrested as the sponsor of Boko haram, Buhari contacted them to release Chibok Girls and can't stop them from killing Nigerian Soldiers.
I don't underkwuruoto this.
|Re: Captain Victor Ugochukwu Ulasi Killed By Boko Haram In Yobe State (photo) by tit(f): 2:46pm
Ha ha ha ha
So some people never get sense
|Re: Captain Victor Ugochukwu Ulasi Killed By Boko Haram In Yobe State (photo) by mcevans1(m): 2:53pm
I can't even sacrifice my beloved pet for the useless luggard concocted mixture called nigeria. R.I.P Captain. You paid the price.
|Re: Captain Victor Ugochukwu Ulasi Killed By Boko Haram In Yobe State (photo) by olaolulazio(m): 2:54pm
You fought bravely for this damn corntree!
R. I. P gallant man.
|Re: Captain Victor Ugochukwu Ulasi Killed By Boko Haram In Yobe State (photo) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 2:55pm
I taught FG said they've won ds blood sucking Animals!
|Re: Captain Victor Ugochukwu Ulasi Killed By Boko Haram In Yobe State (photo) by stanlink(m): 2:55pm
Y u dey laugh u think its funny? ?
|Re: Captain Victor Ugochukwu Ulasi Killed By Boko Haram In Yobe State (photo) by Day11(m): 2:55pm
RIP
|Re: Captain Victor Ugochukwu Ulasi Killed By Boko Haram In Yobe State (photo) by Emekamex(m): 2:55pm
RIP
|Re: Captain Victor Ugochukwu Ulasi Killed By Boko Haram In Yobe State (photo) by EVILFOREST: 2:55pm
I thought of going the NIGERIAN ARMY as a native doctor....
But I had a second thought few months back.
Nigeria not worth dying for......at all
|Re: Captain Victor Ugochukwu Ulasi Killed By Boko Haram In Yobe State (photo) by Philistine(m): 2:55pm
RIP! He died in service of Nigeria!
|Re: Captain Victor Ugochukwu Ulasi Killed By Boko Haram In Yobe State (photo) by lokotowers(m): 2:55pm
Nawa oo.. Gone too soon
|Re: Captain Victor Ugochukwu Ulasi Killed By Boko Haram In Yobe State (photo) by olaolulazio(m): 2:56pm
Lataability:it runs in your blood. I mean Stupidity!
|Re: Captain Victor Ugochukwu Ulasi Killed By Boko Haram In Yobe State (photo) by proeast(m): 2:56pm
It pains me when I see Igbos dying for this useless and failed country!!! Nigeria is not worth dying for, I'll rather do a tactical manuevre than risk my life for the zoo. What is the essence of fighting for a country that is as useless as the p in psychology They have been fighting since 1967 to save the country yet the country keeps deteriorating & is today worse than Somalia. Cant we all see that we are fighting a lost battle RIP in peace bro.
|Re: Captain Victor Ugochukwu Ulasi Killed By Boko Haram In Yobe State (photo) by Klington: 2:56pm
U need it as well
|Re: Captain Victor Ugochukwu Ulasi Killed By Boko Haram In Yobe State (photo) by dopedealer(m): 2:56pm
FOR GOD AND FOR YOUR COUNTRY CAPTAIN
GOD BLESS NIGERIA
REST WELL
|Re: Captain Victor Ugochukwu Ulasi Killed By Boko Haram In Yobe State (photo) by udemedia90: 2:58pm
RIP
|Re: Captain Victor Ugochukwu Ulasi Killed By Boko Haram In Yobe State (photo) by Naijalabel(m): 2:58pm
RIP Gallant Soldier
See photos from fulani massacre
http://www.naijalabel.com/2017/01/photos-from-fulani-herdsmen-massacre-of.html?m=0
|Re: Captain Victor Ugochukwu Ulasi Killed By Boko Haram In Yobe State (photo) by Yaks93: 2:58pm
May his soul rest in perfect peace
|Re: Captain Victor Ugochukwu Ulasi Killed By Boko Haram In Yobe State (photo) by namcyll(m): 2:59pm
jumpandpas:Oh Lord, Let him Receive Sence
|Re: Captain Victor Ugochukwu Ulasi Killed By Boko Haram In Yobe State (photo) by AheadMarket(m): 2:59pm
tiwaz:Ugochukwu? A Biafran? You have wasted your life for your enemies. Bear in mind that your family won't be taken care of.
Wasted life!
|Re: Captain Victor Ugochukwu Ulasi Killed By Boko Haram In Yobe State (photo) by killsmith(m): 2:59pm
Another son of ours.....
This country is not even worth the life of a small mkpi....
#Pathethic
|Re: Captain Victor Ugochukwu Ulasi Killed By Boko Haram In Yobe State (photo) by Leopardd(m): 3:00pm
proeast:
AheadMarket:
He died for nothing!
|Re: Captain Victor Ugochukwu Ulasi Killed By Boko Haram In Yobe State (photo) by slowbreeze(f): 3:00pm
Chaii .anoda fallen hero.wasted at his youth by dese bloodsuckers.Yet dey said dey av defeated BH.I weep for dis contree.RIP Doc.
|Re: Captain Victor Ugochukwu Ulasi Killed By Boko Haram In Yobe State (photo) by alcmene: 3:01pm
An Igbo man for that matter
|Re: Captain Victor Ugochukwu Ulasi Killed By Boko Haram In Yobe State (photo) by IpobExposed: 3:01pm
Leopardd:
Liepod youth spotted
|Re: Captain Victor Ugochukwu Ulasi Killed By Boko Haram In Yobe State (photo) by PabloOmoEscobar: 3:01pm
"Boko Haram has been defeated"
Maj Gen Mo' Booharee
|Re: Captain Victor Ugochukwu Ulasi Killed By Boko Haram In Yobe State (photo) by ahamonyeka(m): 3:01pm
Rip ugochukwu.
|Re: Captain Victor Ugochukwu Ulasi Killed By Boko Haram In Yobe State (photo) by WINNERMENTALITY: 3:02pm
NOW AM SAD
i hope is not the Ulasi of Nnewi..they have a big family
Modified....
He is an Anaedo> Goodbye brother
https://web.facebook.com/people/Ulasi-Victor-Ugochukwu/100007556776350?_rdr
I pray God give his family fortitude to bear this loss after Nigerian army mess their self up at Nnewi in the name of pyton dance. This is too much
|Re: Captain Victor Ugochukwu Ulasi Killed By Boko Haram In Yobe State (photo) by collitexnaira(m): 3:02pm
RIP gallant soldier
RIP gallant soldier
