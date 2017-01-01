Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Breaking: Buhari Sacks Heads Of Nigerian Aviation Agencies (19613 Views)

Buhari Sacks JAMB Boss, Ojerinde, And 16 Others, Appoints Replacement / Buhari Sacks Kachikwu As GMD Of NNPC / Buhari Sacks His Liaison Officer (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)



Those relieved of their jobs are the Managing Director of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Mr Emma Anasi, and the Director General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Dr Anthony Anuforom.

Others are the Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, Mr Samuel Caulcrick and the Commissioner of Accident Investigation Bureau.

A statement by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Alhaji Sabiu Zakari said on Monday in Abuja that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sack and the appointments of new chief executive officers to run the agencies.

Mr Fola Akinkuotu has been named the new Managing Director of NAMA. Akinkuotu is a seasoned Transport Pilot, Flight and Aircraft Maintenance Engineer, Airline Chief Executive Officer as well as a trained Aviation Industry Regulator.

Also, Prof. Sani Mashi, a professor of Geography with speciality in Environmental Application of Remote Sensing will hold sway in NiMet as Director-General.

According to the statement, Mashi is currently a Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Abuja.

Capt. Abdulsalam Mohammed, a renowned civil aviation trainer and examiner with accreditation by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority and the Federal Civil Aviation Administration, is the new Rector of NCAT, Zaria.

Similarly, Mr Akinola Olateru, an engineer of international repute, will take over as the head of the Accident Investigation Bureau.

Olateru is a trained Air Accident Manager and Certified Safety Officer with Aircraft Maintenance Engineering licenses in Nigeria, U.S. and the United Kingdom.





www.vanguardngr.com/2017/01/breaking-buhari-sacks-heads-nigerian-aviation-agencies/ Four heads of parastatal agencies and college in the nation’s aviation industry have been sacked, according to a government statement.Those relieved of their jobs are the Managing Director of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Mr Emma Anasi, and the Director General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Dr Anthony Anuforom.Others are the Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, Mr Samuel Caulcrick and the Commissioner of Accident Investigation Bureau.A statement by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Alhaji Sabiu Zakari said on Monday in Abuja that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sack and the appointments of new chief executive officers to run the agencies.Mr Fola Akinkuotu has been named the new Managing Director of NAMA. Akinkuotu is a seasoned Transport Pilot, Flight and Aircraft Maintenance Engineer, Airline Chief Executive Officer as well as a trained Aviation Industry Regulator.Also, Prof. Sani Mashi, a professor of Geography with speciality in Environmental Application of Remote Sensing will hold sway in NiMet as Director-General.According to the statement, Mashi is currently a Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Abuja.Capt. Abdulsalam Mohammed, a renowned civil aviation trainer and examiner with accreditation by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority and the Federal Civil Aviation Administration, is the new Rector of NCAT, Zaria.Similarly, Mr Akinola Olateru, an engineer of international repute, will take over as the head of the Accident Investigation Bureau.Olateru is a trained Air Accident Manager and Certified Safety Officer with Aircraft Maintenance Engineering licenses in Nigeria, U.S. and the United Kingdom. 5 Likes

Let the sacks begin



No mercy for non performing officers 29 Likes 1 Share

Nice one by Lie Buhari

tit:

Nice one by Lie Buhari

Wailers are a clown. All they need is a brightly colored wig and a red nose and their costumes arecomplete. 28 Likes 1 Share





PMB destroying incompetence like ... medication to patients .. 41 Likes 7 Shares

Baba Daura, Majority of your incompetent ministers appointed based on rewards for campaign struggle have to be sacked. 1 Like

I hope their replacements will perform

Baba is working? 1 Like

kelvee:

Four heads of parastatal agencies and college in the nation’s aviation industry have been sacked, according to a government statement.

Those relieved of their jobs are the Managing Director of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Mr Emma Anasi, and the Director General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Dr Anthony Anuforom.

Others are the Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, Mr Samuel Caulcrick and the Commissioner of Accident Investigation Bureau.

A statement by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Alhaji Sabiu Zakari said on Monday in Abuja that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sack and the appointments of new chief executive officers to run the agencies.

Mr Fola Akinkuotu has been named the new Managing Director of NAMA. Akinkuotu is a seasoned Transport Pilot, Flight and Aircraft Maintenance Engineer, Airline Chief Executive Officer as well as a trained Aviation Industry Regulator.

Also, Prof. Sani Mashi, a professor of Geography with speciality in Environmental Application of Remote Sensing will hold sway in NiMet as Director-General.

According to the statement, Mashi is currently a Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Abuja.

Capt. Abdulsalam Mohammed, a renowned civil aviation trainer and examiner with accreditation by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority and the Federal Civil Aviation Administration, is the new Rector of NCAT, Zaria.

Similarly, Mr Akinola Olateru, an engineer of international repute, will take over as the head of the Accident Investigation Bureau.

Olateru is a trained Air Accident Manager and Certified Safety Officer with Aircraft Maintenance Engineering licenses in Nigeria, U.S. and the United Kingdom.





www.vanguardngr.com/2017/01/breaking-buhari-sacks-heads-nigerian-aviation-agencies/

cr7 fifa world best player

cc:lalatisclala cr7 fifa world best playercc:lalatisclala 1 Like

Yet again, the clueless and confused one chasing rats when it house Is on fire.



What Nigerians are expecting from this old man is to sack minister of sports (Solomon dalung) minister for finance (kemi A), the SGF (babachir lawal), aba kyari, etc and all other incompetent and selfish cabinets he surrounds himself with. but no, he will rather distract us with these latest which adds no meaning to we the masses. 30 Likes 1 Share

vedaxcool:

PMB destroying incompetence like

Wailers are naturally born to wail



No matter what you say they will always wail



They are programmed to wail Wailers are naturally born to wailNo matter what you say they will always wailThey are programmed to wail 6 Likes

Thus sack is long overdue since this bunch of criminals has destroyed and hijacked this sector! ! 2 Likes

Buhari's stance on corruption can only be taken serious and we stand behind him if only he can confidently sack this people with corruption hanging on their heads.

1. The Satan -Amaechi

2. SGF

3. Buratai

4. EFCC dude

5. Obey court orders

6. Director DSS.

The good image of the president is been covered by this people. I know Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina all read this but it won't get to the president.

please Buhari son... I don't know ur name... let your father know and you can also conduct a feasibility study to know if I'm not saying the truth.

Amaechi especially need to be sacked so as peace will return to Niger delta. my reason for the Satan - Amaechi to be sacked is cos, how can one person representing part of the south south be enemy to the whole governors and elders and spread his tentacles to other states to cause confusion and has destabilise the judiciary. if Buhari want peace in the Niger Delta, people like Amaechi won't make it happen. 4 Likes 1 Share

Leez:

cr7 fifa world best player cc:lalatisclala I saw it too.. he is a machinery!! I saw it too.. he is a machinery!!

this is unacceptable. We will protest this is unacceptable. We will protest 1 Like 1 Share

yawah



Emma anasi..

Dr Anthony anuforom

Mr Samuel Caulcrick



Announced by Alhaji Sabiu Zakari Names sacked are :Emma anasi..Dr Anthony anuforomMr Samuel CaulcrickAnnounced by Alhaji Sabiu Zakari 9 Likes

When is he sacking himself for doing a poor job as the President? 6 Likes

Now, this is the Buhari I voted for!



Next please should be cabinet reshuffle and bringing in my mentor, comrade Adams Oshiomole as a minister, preferably minister of works or petroleum. 3 Likes

Guys

Odikwa risky o. No appointment from the other side of the Niger? 2 Likes 1 Share

knightsson:

Now, this is the Buhari I voted for!



Next please should be cabinet reshuffle and bringing in my mentor, comrade Adams Oshiomole as a minister, preferably minister of works or petroleum.

Ok Ok

sarrki:



Wailers are naturally born to wail

No matter what you say they will always wail

They are programmed to wail BUHARI CANT ALWAYS BE RIGHT BUHARI CANT ALWAYS BE RIGHT

ceeethru:

Yet again, the clueless and confused one chasing rats when it house Is on fire.



What Nigerians are expecting from this old man is to sack minister of sports (Solomon dalung) minister for finance (kemi A), the SGF (babachir lawal), aba kyari, etc and all other incompetent and selfish cabinets he surrounds himself with. but no, he will rather distract us with these latest which adds no meaning to we the masses.

Go sack them now.....I wonder wat a clown like u sabi Dan to eat and come make noise for nairaland. Go sack them now.....I wonder wat a clown like u sabi Dan to eat and come make noise for nairaland. 11 Likes 2 Shares



Up buhari!!! Northernization continues!!Up buhari!!! 6 Likes

ceeethru:

Yet again, the clueless and confused one chasing rats when it house Is on fire.



What Nigerians are expecting from this old man is to sack minister of sports (Solomon dalung) minister for finance (kemi A), the SGF (babachir lawal), aba kyari, etc and all other incompetent and selfish cabinets he surrounds himself with. but no, he will rather distract us with these latest which adds no meaning to we the masses.

The issue is PMB is not interested in distracting anyone as he has his own agenda, those who do not like his ways should wait till 2019 and reward him by not casting their votes for him should he decide to run again! The issue is PMB is not interested in distracting anyone as he has his own agenda, those who do not like his ways should wait till 2019 and reward him by not casting their votes for him should he decide to run again! 6 Likes

Appointees' region checkers go soon come with their imaginary marginalisation

APC factions uniting together for 2019 having get Buhari to know how politics works. APC can't continue to use another party installed officials to drive their agenda in key agencies.

Buhari can be stubborn but he do always listen and reason before taking any action. Nice omen that political tension scaring away investors will soon pipe lower as the romantic relationship to lure key members of PDP is on the way. 2 Likes

buchilino:





BUHARI CANT ALWAYS BE RIGHT

But you wailing zombies say he is always wrong But you wailing zombies say he is always wrong 1 Like







vedaxcool:

PMB destroying incompetence like ... medication to patients ..



3 Likes 1 Share