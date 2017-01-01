₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Breaking: Buhari Sacks Heads Of Nigerian Aviation Agencies by kelvee(m): 7:50pm
Four heads of parastatal agencies and college in the nation’s aviation industry have been sacked, according to a government statement.
Those relieved of their jobs are the Managing Director of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Mr Emma Anasi, and the Director General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Dr Anthony Anuforom.
Others are the Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, Mr Samuel Caulcrick and the Commissioner of Accident Investigation Bureau.
A statement by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Alhaji Sabiu Zakari said on Monday in Abuja that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sack and the appointments of new chief executive officers to run the agencies.
Mr Fola Akinkuotu has been named the new Managing Director of NAMA. Akinkuotu is a seasoned Transport Pilot, Flight and Aircraft Maintenance Engineer, Airline Chief Executive Officer as well as a trained Aviation Industry Regulator.
Also, Prof. Sani Mashi, a professor of Geography with speciality in Environmental Application of Remote Sensing will hold sway in NiMet as Director-General.
According to the statement, Mashi is currently a Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Abuja.
Capt. Abdulsalam Mohammed, a renowned civil aviation trainer and examiner with accreditation by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority and the Federal Civil Aviation Administration, is the new Rector of NCAT, Zaria.
Similarly, Mr Akinola Olateru, an engineer of international repute, will take over as the head of the Accident Investigation Bureau.
Olateru is a trained Air Accident Manager and Certified Safety Officer with Aircraft Maintenance Engineering licenses in Nigeria, U.S. and the United Kingdom.
www.vanguardngr.com/2017/01/breaking-buhari-sacks-heads-nigerian-aviation-agencies/
|Re: Breaking: Buhari Sacks Heads Of Nigerian Aviation Agencies by sarrki(m): 7:51pm
Let the sacks begin
No mercy for non performing officers
|Re: Breaking: Buhari Sacks Heads Of Nigerian Aviation Agencies by tit(f): 7:52pm
Nice one by Lie Buhari
|Re: Breaking: Buhari Sacks Heads Of Nigerian Aviation Agencies by sarrki(m): 7:54pm
tit:
Wailers are a clown. All they need is a brightly colored wig and a red nose and their costumes arecomplete.
|Re: Breaking: Buhari Sacks Heads Of Nigerian Aviation Agencies by vedaxcool(m): 7:54pm
PMB destroying incompetence like ... medication to patients ..
|Re: Breaking: Buhari Sacks Heads Of Nigerian Aviation Agencies by ignis(f): 7:55pm
Baba Daura, Majority of your incompetent ministers appointed based on rewards for campaign struggle have to be sacked.
|Re: Breaking: Buhari Sacks Heads Of Nigerian Aviation Agencies by Noblesoul123: 7:55pm
I hope their replacements will perform
|Re: Breaking: Buhari Sacks Heads Of Nigerian Aviation Agencies by abike12(f): 7:56pm
Baba is working?
|Re: Breaking: Buhari Sacks Heads Of Nigerian Aviation Agencies by Leez(m): 7:56pm
kelvee:cr7 fifa world best player
cc:lalatisclala
|Re: Breaking: Buhari Sacks Heads Of Nigerian Aviation Agencies by ceeethru: 7:57pm
Yet again, the clueless and confused one chasing rats when it house Is on fire.
What Nigerians are expecting from this old man is to sack minister of sports (Solomon dalung) minister for finance (kemi A), the SGF (babachir lawal), aba kyari, etc and all other incompetent and selfish cabinets he surrounds himself with. but no, he will rather distract us with these latest which adds no meaning to we the masses.
|Re: Breaking: Buhari Sacks Heads Of Nigerian Aviation Agencies by sarrki(m): 7:57pm
vedaxcool:
Wailers are naturally born to wail
No matter what you say they will always wail
They are programmed to wail
|Re: Breaking: Buhari Sacks Heads Of Nigerian Aviation Agencies by sammyj: 7:57pm
Thus sack is long overdue since this bunch of criminals has destroyed and hijacked this sector! !
|Re: Breaking: Buhari Sacks Heads Of Nigerian Aviation Agencies by softmind24: 7:58pm
|Re: Breaking: Buhari Sacks Heads Of Nigerian Aviation Agencies by obataokenwa(m): 7:58pm
Buhari's stance on corruption can only be taken serious and we stand behind him if only he can confidently sack this people with corruption hanging on their heads.
1. The Satan -Amaechi
2. SGF
3. Buratai
4. EFCC dude
5. Obey court orders
6. Director DSS.
The good image of the president is been covered by this people. I know Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina all read this but it won't get to the president.
please Buhari son... I don't know ur name... let your father know and you can also conduct a feasibility study to know if I'm not saying the truth.
Amaechi especially need to be sacked so as peace will return to Niger delta. my reason for the Satan - Amaechi to be sacked is cos, how can one person representing part of the south south be enemy to the whole governors and elders and spread his tentacles to other states to cause confusion and has destabilise the judiciary. if Buhari want peace in the Niger Delta, people like Amaechi won't make it happen.
|Re: Breaking: Buhari Sacks Heads Of Nigerian Aviation Agencies by kelvee(m): 7:58pm
Leez:I saw it too.. he is a machinery!!
|Re: Breaking: Buhari Sacks Heads Of Nigerian Aviation Agencies by Flatties: 7:58pm
this is unacceptable. We will protest
|Re: Breaking: Buhari Sacks Heads Of Nigerian Aviation Agencies by boman2014: 7:58pm
yawah
|Re: Breaking: Buhari Sacks Heads Of Nigerian Aviation Agencies by signature2012(m): 7:58pm
Names sacked are :
Emma anasi..
Dr Anthony anuforom
Mr Samuel Caulcrick
Announced by Alhaji Sabiu Zakari
|Re: Breaking: Buhari Sacks Heads Of Nigerian Aviation Agencies by DIKEnaWAR: 7:59pm
When is he sacking himself for doing a poor job as the President?
|Re: Breaking: Buhari Sacks Heads Of Nigerian Aviation Agencies by knightsson: 7:59pm
Now, this is the Buhari I voted for!
Next please should be cabinet reshuffle and bringing in my mentor, comrade Adams Oshiomole as a minister, preferably minister of works or petroleum.
|Re: Breaking: Buhari Sacks Heads Of Nigerian Aviation Agencies by NaijaMutant(f): 7:59pm
Guys
|Re: Breaking: Buhari Sacks Heads Of Nigerian Aviation Agencies by nickxtra(m): 7:59pm
Odikwa risky o. No appointment from the other side of the Niger?
|Re: Breaking: Buhari Sacks Heads Of Nigerian Aviation Agencies by NaijaMutant(f): 7:59pm
knightsson:
Ok
|Re: Breaking: Buhari Sacks Heads Of Nigerian Aviation Agencies by buchilino(m): 7:59pm
sarrki:BUHARI CANT ALWAYS BE RIGHT
|Re: Breaking: Buhari Sacks Heads Of Nigerian Aviation Agencies by cashkid: 8:00pm
ceeethru:
Go sack them now.....I wonder wat a clown like u sabi Dan to eat and come make noise for nairaland.
|Re: Breaking: Buhari Sacks Heads Of Nigerian Aviation Agencies by NaijaEfcc: 8:00pm
Northernization continues!!
Up buhari!!!
|Re: Breaking: Buhari Sacks Heads Of Nigerian Aviation Agencies by Pavore9: 8:00pm
ceeethru:
The issue is PMB is not interested in distracting anyone as he has his own agenda, those who do not like his ways should wait till 2019 and reward him by not casting their votes for him should he decide to run again!
|Re: Breaking: Buhari Sacks Heads Of Nigerian Aviation Agencies by Mrnairalandd: 8:03pm
Appointees' region checkers go soon come with their imaginary marginalisation
|Re: Breaking: Buhari Sacks Heads Of Nigerian Aviation Agencies by TGM2015: 8:03pm
APC factions uniting together for 2019 having get Buhari to know how politics works. APC can't continue to use another party installed officials to drive their agenda in key agencies.
Buhari can be stubborn but he do always listen and reason before taking any action. Nice omen that political tension scaring away investors will soon pipe lower as the romantic relationship to lure key members of PDP is on the way.
|Re: Breaking: Buhari Sacks Heads Of Nigerian Aviation Agencies by vedaxcool(m): 8:05pm
buchilino:
But you wailing zombies say he is always wrong
|Re: Breaking: Buhari Sacks Heads Of Nigerian Aviation Agencies by cocoberry: 8:05pm
vedaxcool:
|Re: Breaking: Buhari Sacks Heads Of Nigerian Aviation Agencies by transient123(m): 8:05pm
Are those odua's stealing appointees, then there was no noise on federal character in those parastatals.
