Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Peugeot 508: The Beauty Nigerians Deserve. (5187 Views)

2017 Maserati Levante: The Beauty Or The Beast? / New Peugeot 508: Motion & Emotion Truly! / Peugeot 407: What Is Your View? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Just take a look at this Peugeot 508 and tell us what you think.



The 508 was launched in 2011 to replace the Peugeot 407, as well as the larger Peugeot 607. This 2017 model has an excellent facelift.



The Peugeot 508 is an international award winning spacious and well equipped car.. with the best fuel economy in its class.



Features of the Peugeot 508:



-Manual or six-speed automatic gearbox.

-Optional 4WD.

-Colour head-up display.

-Reverse camera.

-Blind spot detection system

-Satellite navigation

-7″ touch screen, making the journey even safer.

-Ample storage space.

-Full LED headlamps using 50% less energy.

-Open & Go keyless system.

-HYbrid4 (hybrid) and Euro 6 BlueHDi (diesel) engines.. with excellent gas mileage.



According to Peugeot Nigeria‘s website, this car has a starting price of N15.3m.. Just wondering if this ride is actually cheaper than the Corolla that now cost between N17.3m and N21.5m.



Are you thinking what I am thinking?



Kindly like and share..



https://autojosh.com/peugeot-508/



Cc

Lalasticlala

Mynd44

Ishilove

Marpol

Semid4lyfe

Obinoscopy No one disputes the fact that Peugeot still has one of the best designs.Just take a look at this Peugeot 508 and tell us what you think.The 508 was launched in 2011 to replace the Peugeot 407, as well as the larger Peugeot 607. This 2017 model has an excellent facelift.The Peugeot 508 is an international award winning spacious and well equipped car.. with the best fuel economy in its class.-Manual or six-speed automatic gearbox.-Optional 4WD.-Colour head-up display.-Reverse camera.-Blind spot detection system-Satellite navigation-7″ touch screen, making the journey even safer.-Ample storage space.-Full LED headlamps using 50% less energy.-Open & Go keyless system.-HYbrid4 (hybrid) and Euro 6 BlueHDi (diesel) engines.. with excellent gas mileage.According to Peugeot Nigeria‘s website, this car has a starting price of.. Just wondering if this ride is actually cheaper than the Corolla that now cost between N17.3m and N21.5m.Are you thinking what I am thinking?Kindly like and share..CcLalasticlalaMynd44IshiloveMarpolSemid4lyfeObinoscopy

Never take this car to Kazeem or baba Mufutau even by mistake.



I remeber posting a topic here sometime ago about this being the new Peugeot 504

Which engine oil does it use?

nice car

I have one of this for quick sales.



Barely used with a mileage of 8,000KM, pratically NEW. Selling price is 7million.







my car crush I first fell in love with this car when I saw it last year in abuja, the car is really beautiful and looks somehow like the Toyota muscle .my car crush 2 Likes

Nice and beautiful car



Will I buy it? NO.

sooperrescue:

Which engine oil does it use?

Being sarcastic, I guess? Being sarcastic, I guess?

No, Peugeot 508 does not have the oil that it uses locally. So how can it be voted for. I spoke with an engineer in PAN and he told me that TOTAL imports the oil directly to them and the Q9000 is not recommended for the car. So what was the criteria used to declare the car is deserved by Nigerians.. I will ask Frank Kintum .



http://www.nairaland.com/3639015/how-ace-job-interview Find out how to Ace that job interview today

This is lovely !

Mad over u

Very common here in the FCT. 1 Like

I need to upgrade.

Nice car!



















Who'll get this car for me?

Oluwa bless us .. Aye ! Mad whip .Oluwa bless us ..

Haute:

Very common here in the FCT.

Where in FCT have u seen it?



No more lieing in peace for the liars. Where in FCT have u seen it?No more lieing in peace for the liars. 1 Like

O boy see moro...... ELEDA MASUN #make my creator no sleep ooooo#

kj

sooperrescue:

Which engine oil does it use?

It uses 0W30 or 5W30 synthetic engine oil. It uses 0W30 or 5W30 synthetic engine oil.

Ok

After what i went through with my mums peugeot 405 back in the day and seeing a big man push a peugeot 607 on Rumola bridge the same year it came out, i have a covenant with the gods "Never" to have anything to do with Peugeot

Like Nokia like Peugeot. I was popular before before... 1 Like

solid3:





Where in FCT have u seen it?



No more lieing in peace for the liars. yes,it is but not like Toyota,Mercedes benz and honda. yes,it is but not like Toyota,Mercedes benz and honda.

Yahoo boys be like, "eshin l'on wo yen. Eshin buruku!"

Make I just dey change car every year baba God.





i will arrange 2 american muscles with that amount and 2 corrola sport for uber or taxify with that amount...



I go still get some change... 21 whati will arrange 2 american muscles with that amount and 2 corrola sport for uber or taxify with that amount...I go still get some change...

is this made in nnewi or aba?

sooperrescue:

Which engine oil does it use? anointing oil anointing oil