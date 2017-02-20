₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Peugeot 508: The Beauty Nigerians Deserve. by autojosh: 10:56am On Jan 28
No one disputes the fact that Peugeot still has one of the best designs.
Just take a look at this Peugeot 508 and tell us what you think.
The 508 was launched in 2011 to replace the Peugeot 407, as well as the larger Peugeot 607. This 2017 model has an excellent facelift.
The Peugeot 508 is an international award winning spacious and well equipped car.. with the best fuel economy in its class.
Features of the Peugeot 508:
-Manual or six-speed automatic gearbox.
-Optional 4WD.
-Colour head-up display.
-Reverse camera.
-Blind spot detection system
-Satellite navigation
-7″ touch screen, making the journey even safer.
-Ample storage space.
-Full LED headlamps using 50% less energy.
-Open & Go keyless system.
-HYbrid4 (hybrid) and Euro 6 BlueHDi (diesel) engines.. with excellent gas mileage.
According to Peugeot Nigeria‘s website, this car has a starting price of N15.3m.. Just wondering if this ride is actually cheaper than the Corolla that now cost between N17.3m and N21.5m.
Are you thinking what I am thinking?
https://autojosh.com/peugeot-508/
|Re: Peugeot 508: The Beauty Nigerians Deserve. by RZArecta(m): 11:36am On Jan 28
Never take this car to Kazeem or baba Mufutau even by mistake.
I remeber posting a topic here sometime ago about this being the new Peugeot 504
|Re: Peugeot 508: The Beauty Nigerians Deserve. by sooperrescue(m): 5:01am On Jan 29
Which engine oil does it use?
|Re: Peugeot 508: The Beauty Nigerians Deserve. by surrogatesng: 7:05am On Jan 29
nice car
|Re: Peugeot 508: The Beauty Nigerians Deserve. by buddie(m): 7:50pm On Feb 10
I have one of this for quick sales.
Barely used with a mileage of 8,000KM, pratically NEW. Selling price is 7million.
|Re: Peugeot 508: The Beauty Nigerians Deserve. by seuncyrus(m): 9:09pm On Feb 10
I first fell in love with this car when I saw it last year in abuja, the car is really beautiful and looks somehow like the Toyota muscle .
my car crush
|Re: Peugeot 508: The Beauty Nigerians Deserve. by lonelydora(m): 3:45am On Feb 11
Nice and beautiful car
Will I buy it? NO.
|Re: Peugeot 508: The Beauty Nigerians Deserve. by lonelydora(m): 3:46am On Feb 11
sooperrescue:
Being sarcastic, I guess?
|Re: Peugeot 508: The Beauty Nigerians Deserve. by sooperrescue(m): 2:37am
No, Peugeot 508 does not have the oil that it uses locally. So how can it be voted for. I spoke with an engineer in PAN and he told me that TOTAL imports the oil directly to them and the Q9000 is not recommended for the car. So what was the criteria used to declare the car is deserved by Nigerians.. I will ask Frank Kintum .
|Re: Peugeot 508: The Beauty Nigerians Deserve. by SyberKate(f): 7:20am
|Re: Peugeot 508: The Beauty Nigerians Deserve. by grayht(m): 7:21am
|Re: Peugeot 508: The Beauty Nigerians Deserve. by Flexherbal(m): 7:23am
This is lovely !
|Re: Peugeot 508: The Beauty Nigerians Deserve. by olaolulazio(m): 7:23am
Mad over u
|Re: Peugeot 508: The Beauty Nigerians Deserve. by Haute: 7:23am
Very common here in the FCT.
|Re: Peugeot 508: The Beauty Nigerians Deserve. by solid3(m): 7:24am
I need to upgrade.
|Re: Peugeot 508: The Beauty Nigerians Deserve. by petkoffdrake2(m): 7:24am
Nice car!
Who'll get this car for me?
|Re: Peugeot 508: The Beauty Nigerians Deserve. by HYOTHi(m): 7:25am
Aye ! Mad whip . Oluwa bless us ..
|Re: Peugeot 508: The Beauty Nigerians Deserve. by solid3(m): 7:25am
Haute:
Where in FCT have u seen it?
No more lieing in peace for the liars.
|Re: Peugeot 508: The Beauty Nigerians Deserve. by herdekunley9ja: 7:25am
O boy see moro...... ELEDA MASUN #make my creator no sleep ooooo#
|Re: Peugeot 508: The Beauty Nigerians Deserve. by jeeqaa7(m): 7:27am
kj
|Re: Peugeot 508: The Beauty Nigerians Deserve. by Denn(m): 7:29am
sooperrescue:
It uses 0W30 or 5W30 synthetic engine oil.
|Re: Peugeot 508: The Beauty Nigerians Deserve. by kings09(m): 7:29am
Ok
|Re: Peugeot 508: The Beauty Nigerians Deserve. by soberdrunk(m): 7:30am
After what i went through with my mums peugeot 405 back in the day and seeing a big man push a peugeot 607 on Rumola bridge the same year it came out, i have a covenant with the gods "Never" to have anything to do with Peugeot
|Re: Peugeot 508: The Beauty Nigerians Deserve. by iyobs7(m): 7:31am
Like Nokia like Peugeot. I was popular before before...
|Re: Peugeot 508: The Beauty Nigerians Deserve. by Bizibi(m): 7:37am
solid3:yes,it is but not like Toyota,Mercedes benz and honda.
|Re: Peugeot 508: The Beauty Nigerians Deserve. by BlackOnassis(m): 7:38am
Yahoo boys be like, "eshin l'on wo yen. Eshin buruku!"
|Re: Peugeot 508: The Beauty Nigerians Deserve. by swtman: 7:42am
Make I just dey change car every year baba God.
|Re: Peugeot 508: The Beauty Nigerians Deserve. by seangy4konji: 7:43am
21 what
i will arrange 2 american muscles with that amount and 2 corrola sport for uber or taxify with that amount...
I go still get some change...
|Re: Peugeot 508: The Beauty Nigerians Deserve. by igwegeorgiano(m): 7:48am
is this made in nnewi or aba?
|Re: Peugeot 508: The Beauty Nigerians Deserve. by pstnicodemus(m): 7:51am
sooperrescue:anointing oil
|Re: Peugeot 508: The Beauty Nigerians Deserve. by ImadeUReadThis: 7:53am
Saw this car yesterday.
