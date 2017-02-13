Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Ladies, Sex Is Not A Valentine's Day Gift (4956 Views)

Why Do Most Ladies Sex Guys With Their Dresses Alot Nowadays?? / Ladies,sex And Style Of Dress When Coming To Guys Houz / Ladies + SEX = Men (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Ladies hear me hear me, sex is not a Vals day gift.



Endeavour to also give your man a gift. Don't be sitting down expecting a gift while you don't intend to give nothing and be thinking you will pacify him with sex.



You both get pleasure in the act, you're not doing anybody a favour when you both attain orgasm.



Please it's a two-way street. I can assure you, you will earn his respect if you do this. Do not always be a receiver; why, are you an antenna? 14 Likes 4 Shares

Okay

makydebbie:

Okay

Anyways, we're both in Accra so in case you intend to give me a gift I'll be happy to receive Anyways, we're both in Accra so in case you intend to give me a gift I'll be happy to receive 3 Likes

This op want to spoil market for us..

op who send you? 7 Likes

? Sound like a gift ta me mmmmm. What if she buys new panties she knows he like and wears it? Sound like a gift ta me 6 Likes





That's the best way to give Give without expecting in returnThat's the best way to give

Val days is now seen as world fucck day, a month after some girls either undergo abortions or become expectant mothers.



All for love they don't know what it really means. 6 Likes

LePrezident:

Ladies hear me hear me, sex is not a Vals day gift. Endeavour to also give your man a gift. Don't be sitting down expecting a gift whiles you don't intend to give nothing and be thinking you will pacify him with sex. You both get pleasure in the act, you're not doing anybody a favour when you both attain orgasm; please it's a two-way street. I can assure you, you will earn his respect if you do this. Do not always be a receiver; why, are you an antenna? uncle Johnbull what are you saying? uncle Johnbull what are you saying?

ma val day wish is dat ma gf put tom tom insy ha yansh









When u give, juz give.. Do not, I repeat DO NOT EXPECT in return sha.. When u give, juz give.. Do not, I repeat DO NOT EXPECT in return sha..

LePrezident:





Anyways, we're both in Accra so in case you intend to give me a gift I'll be happy to receive lol lol

makydebbie:

Okay

Debbie...i bet my left nyash that

makydebbie. Trapqueen and puffycheez would be here.







modified * I NO TALK AM? Debbie...i bet my left nyash thatmakydebbie. Trapqueen and puffycheez would be here.modified * I NO TALK AM?

Jacksparr0w127:

uncle Johnbull what are you saying?

Ignored. Ignored.

LecciGucci:





Debbie... are u part of those? Those...? Those...?

Anybody on the road on DAT day is my val...

Softorgasm:

This op want to spoil market for us..

op who send you?

Lol, which market am I spoiling again? I thought I was rather helping your ministry. You get gift and the sex will just be the icing on the cake. Don't you want that? Lol, which market am I spoiling again? I thought I was rather helping your ministry. You get gift and the sex will just be the icing on the cake. Don't you want that?

DeepFriedPuff:

? Sound like a gift ta me mmmmm. Wlhat if she buys new panties she knows he like and wears it? Sound like a gift ta me

How is this a gift? Is she buying the new panties for him to wear or for herself? How is this a gift? Is she buying the new panties for him to wear or for herself?

makydebbie:

Those...?



Yep those that do what d op said. Yep those that do what d op said.

TrapQueen77:









When u give, juz give.. Do not, I repeat DO NOT EXPECT in return sha..

So who is supposed to do the giving and not expect nothing. Male or female? So who is supposed to do the giving and not expect nothing. Male or female?

LecciGucci:







Yep those that do what d op said. I've never had a val before cos I don't celebrate Valentine. I've never had a val before cos I don't celebrate Valentine.

LePrezident:





Lol, which market am I spoiling again? I thought I was rather helping your ministry. You get gift and the sex will just be the icing on the cake. Don't you want that? well!!!

I prefer the sex with a gift to complete the night, but sex first.

Softorgasm:

well!!!

I prefer the sex with a gift to complete the night, but sex first.

That's interesting... I guess sex has its value for each and every. That's interesting... I guess sex has its value for each and every.

makydebbie:

I've never had a val before cos I don't celebrate Valentine.

That's interesting. Why don't you celebrate vals day? That's interesting. Why don't you celebrate vals day?

LePrezident:





How is this a gift? Is she buying the new panties for him to wear or for herself?

Who enjoys those bloomers(thongs)that ride their booty crack

the only1 pleased would be the boyfriend .



So dang blasted it is a gift. Him .Who enjoys those bloomers(thongs)that ride their booty crackthe only1 pleased would be the boyfriend .So dang blasted it is a gift.

LePrezident:





That's interesting... I guess sex has its value for each and every. true bro...

sex is food to me but sometimes i fast.

DeepFriedPuff:



Who enjoys those bloomers(thongs)that ride their booty crack

the only1 pleased would be the boyfriend .



So dang blasted it is a gift. Him .Who enjoys those bloomers(thongs)that ride their booty crackthe only1 pleased would be the boyfriend .So dang blasted it is a gift.

Smh... sorry, I am less than amused. If I was in your bf's shoes, this won't wash or suffice for me. Smh... sorry, I am less than amused. If I was in your bf's shoes, this won't wash or suffice for me.

Softorgasm:

true bro...

sex is food to me but sometimes i fast.

Lol, now I understand your moniker. Lol, now I understand your moniker.

makydebbie:

I've never had a val before cos I don't celebrate Valentine.

Owk..

But u are joking right? Owk..But u are joking right?

LePrezident:





That's interesting. Why don't you celebrate vals day? Nothing. I spend time with my family. Last year, I travelled to my village. Nothing. I spend time with my family. Last year, I travelled to my village.

LecciGucci:





Owk..

But u are joking right? Nope Nope

LePrezident:





Lol, now I understand your moniker.