₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,744,634 members, 3,363,362 topics. Date: Monday, 13 February 2017 at 11:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Ladies, Sex Is Not A Valentine's Day Gift (4956 Views)
Why Do Most Ladies Sex Guys With Their Dresses Alot Nowadays?? / Ladies,sex And Style Of Dress When Coming To Guys Houz / Ladies + SEX = Men (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ladies, Sex Is Not A Valentine's Day Gift by LePrezident(m): 3:33pm On Jan 28
Ladies hear me hear me, sex is not a Vals day gift.
Endeavour to also give your man a gift. Don't be sitting down expecting a gift while you don't intend to give nothing and be thinking you will pacify him with sex.
You both get pleasure in the act, you're not doing anybody a favour when you both attain orgasm.
Please it's a two-way street. I can assure you, you will earn his respect if you do this. Do not always be a receiver; why, are you an antenna?
14 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Ladies, Sex Is Not A Valentine's Day Gift by makydebbie(f): 3:34pm On Jan 28
Okay
|Re: Ladies, Sex Is Not A Valentine's Day Gift by LePrezident(m): 3:36pm On Jan 28
makydebbie:
Anyways, we're both in Accra so in case you intend to give me a gift I'll be happy to receive
3 Likes
|Re: Ladies, Sex Is Not A Valentine's Day Gift by Softorgasm(m): 3:38pm On Jan 28
This op want to spoil market for us..
op who send you?
7 Likes
|Re: Ladies, Sex Is Not A Valentine's Day Gift by DeepFriedPuff(f): 3:38pm On Jan 28
mmmmm. What if she buys new panties she knows he like and wears it? Sound like a gift ta me
6 Likes
|Re: Ladies, Sex Is Not A Valentine's Day Gift by 2SWT(f): 3:41pm On Jan 28
Give without expecting in return
That's the best way to give
|Re: Ladies, Sex Is Not A Valentine's Day Gift by Benita27(f): 3:42pm On Jan 28
Val days is now seen as world fucck day, a month after some girls either undergo abortions or become expectant mothers.
All for love they don't know what it really means.
6 Likes
|Re: Ladies, Sex Is Not A Valentine's Day Gift by Jacksparr0w127: 3:48pm On Jan 28
LePrezident:uncle Johnbull what are you saying?
|Re: Ladies, Sex Is Not A Valentine's Day Gift by PetroleumJelly: 3:53pm On Jan 28
ma val day wish is dat ma gf put tom tom insy ha yansh
|Re: Ladies, Sex Is Not A Valentine's Day Gift by TrapQueen77(f): 3:53pm On Jan 28
When u give, juz give.. Do not, I repeat DO NOT EXPECT in return sha..
|Re: Ladies, Sex Is Not A Valentine's Day Gift by makydebbie(f): 3:55pm On Jan 28
LePrezident:lol
|Re: Ladies, Sex Is Not A Valentine's Day Gift by LecciGucci: 3:57pm On Jan 28
makydebbie:
Debbie...i bet my left nyash that
makydebbie. Trapqueen and puffycheez would be here.
modified * I NO TALK AM?
|Re: Ladies, Sex Is Not A Valentine's Day Gift by LePrezident(m): 3:59pm On Jan 28
Jacksparr0w127:
Ignored.
|Re: Ladies, Sex Is Not A Valentine's Day Gift by makydebbie(f): 3:59pm On Jan 28
LecciGucci:Those...?
|Re: Ladies, Sex Is Not A Valentine's Day Gift by dingbang(m): 4:00pm On Jan 28
Anybody on the road on DAT day is my val...
|Re: Ladies, Sex Is Not A Valentine's Day Gift by LePrezident(m): 4:01pm On Jan 28
Softorgasm:
Lol, which market am I spoiling again? I thought I was rather helping your ministry. You get gift and the sex will just be the icing on the cake. Don't you want that?
|Re: Ladies, Sex Is Not A Valentine's Day Gift by LePrezident(m): 4:02pm On Jan 28
DeepFriedPuff:
How is this a gift? Is she buying the new panties for him to wear or for herself?
|Re: Ladies, Sex Is Not A Valentine's Day Gift by LecciGucci: 4:02pm On Jan 28
makydebbie:
Yep those that do what d op said.
|Re: Ladies, Sex Is Not A Valentine's Day Gift by LePrezident(m): 4:03pm On Jan 28
TrapQueen77:
So who is supposed to do the giving and not expect nothing. Male or female?
|Re: Ladies, Sex Is Not A Valentine's Day Gift by makydebbie(f): 4:04pm On Jan 28
LecciGucci:I've never had a val before cos I don't celebrate Valentine.
|Re: Ladies, Sex Is Not A Valentine's Day Gift by Softorgasm(m): 4:05pm On Jan 28
LePrezident:well!!!
I prefer the sex with a gift to complete the night, but sex first.
|Re: Ladies, Sex Is Not A Valentine's Day Gift by LePrezident(m): 4:10pm On Jan 28
Softorgasm:
That's interesting... I guess sex has its value for each and every.
|Re: Ladies, Sex Is Not A Valentine's Day Gift by LePrezident(m): 4:11pm On Jan 28
makydebbie:
That's interesting. Why don't you celebrate vals day?
|Re: Ladies, Sex Is Not A Valentine's Day Gift by DeepFriedPuff(f): 4:12pm On Jan 28
LePrezident:Him .
Who enjoys those bloomers(thongs)that ride their booty crack
the only1 pleased would be the boyfriend .
So dang blasted it is a gift.
|Re: Ladies, Sex Is Not A Valentine's Day Gift by Softorgasm(m): 4:13pm On Jan 28
LePrezident:true bro...
sex is food to me but sometimes i fast.
|Re: Ladies, Sex Is Not A Valentine's Day Gift by LePrezident(m): 4:14pm On Jan 28
DeepFriedPuff:
Smh... sorry, I am less than amused. If I was in your bf's shoes, this won't wash or suffice for me.
|Re: Ladies, Sex Is Not A Valentine's Day Gift by LePrezident(m): 4:15pm On Jan 28
Softorgasm:
Lol, now I understand your moniker.
|Re: Ladies, Sex Is Not A Valentine's Day Gift by LecciGucci: 4:17pm On Jan 28
makydebbie:
Owk..
But u are joking right?
|Re: Ladies, Sex Is Not A Valentine's Day Gift by makydebbie(f): 4:17pm On Jan 28
LePrezident:Nothing. I spend time with my family. Last year, I travelled to my village.
|Re: Ladies, Sex Is Not A Valentine's Day Gift by makydebbie(f): 4:18pm On Jan 28
LecciGucci:Nope
|Re: Ladies, Sex Is Not A Valentine's Day Gift by Softorgasm(m): 4:19pm On Jan 28
LePrezident:
|Re: Ladies, Sex Is Not A Valentine's Day Gift by DeepFriedPuff(f): 4:20pm On Jan 28
LePrezident:Kay
When My Girl Friend Knew I Was SS, See Her Epic Reply. So Sad / Do We Really Have Wowo (ugly) Guys / How Can A Rich, Young, Successful, Hard Working And Handsome Guy Get True Love?
Viewing this topic: Mrsugo70, deeLima86(m), Chapecoense, Babatunde123(m), gbesky(m), caleb404, illegalking, esdane(m), zeezyoung(m), paulsibility(m), Etosonc(m), nonjebose(m), LaurelP(m), Noblex2011(m), Chudichu(m), Hundreddegrees(m), Xtianvic(m), TruthNigeria(m), kendiddy(m), Emmaoga, kamilous(m), Gido2sun(m), mistermoi(m), Lopelope07, Kpakorich(m), seyilabi(m), NoBetterNigeria, givaunchy, shiwaggz57(m), AbuHammaad, obie206(m), rectitude(m), Dildo(m), tomsniel(m), piissreligion and 56 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25