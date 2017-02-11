₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Is This Corper Right To Shape Her NYSC Trousers? Pic by higherpower: 10:30am On Feb 02
I made a stop at the ATM this morning in Uyo and I saw this lady who totally turned her NYSC uniform to something else. To me I believe this is a national color and it has to be handled with honor and patriotism. Different strokes for different reasons so are uniforms and dresses for different purposes. Has this not defeated the purpose of covering the body n make one appear responsible? I decided to make this post because of the tongue lashing people made at her. Some people were saying that she paid for to be sent to Uyo so she can sell her body. Some said she thinks it's Akpabio' tenure where free money was flying. Some just hissed. I think NYSC members should be a role model to some younger generation. Imagine if she wears this to teach in the class room!!...... Remember she is being termed as Federal Government child n is being paid by same. Is she leaving up to their bids?
|Re: Is This Corper Right To Shape Her NYSC Trousers? Pic by Jibril659: 10:34am On Feb 02
Weezy
|Re: Is This Corper Right To Shape Her NYSC Trousers? Pic by joinnow: 10:52am On Feb 02
What of if its small size they gave her at camp and no spare or swap available.then she convert am to 3/4 quarter.
|Re: Is This Corper Right To Shape Her NYSC Trousers? Pic by fowosh: 10:53am On Feb 02
wats ur business?
|Re: Is This Corper Right To Shape Her NYSC Trousers? Pic by higherpower: 11:29am On Feb 02
fowosh:What is your biz o the post?
|Re: Is This Corper Right To Shape Her NYSC Trousers? Pic by higherpower: 11:30am On Feb 02
joinnow:Stop supporting what is bad! You know the truth, u are just supporting your like
|Re: Is This Corper Right To Shape Her NYSC Trousers? Pic by iamharkinwaley(m): 11:34am On Feb 02
@ Op why will u take her pic..... What if someone take ur pic and then use it for entertainment purpose, will u like it? Get a brain Sir...
|Re: Is This Corper Right To Shape Her NYSC Trousers? Pic by higherpower: 11:48am On Feb 02
iamharkinwaley:
What difference does it make? Didn't she want people to see her?. She is supposed to be a pride of the Nation. Tax payers money is invested in her so she is supposed to be role model to others. Is this wha NYSC is all about?
|Re: Is This Corper Right To Shape Her NYSC Trousers? Pic by RotgakSlay(m): 12:52pm On Feb 02
OP u get time.......
so u jst stop by n take pics of her.....
her life her biz oh.....
if person don pass 18yrs i no dy advice am......
since she likes it lik dat.... i say carry go.
naso d oda lady turn her own to skirt NL complain
now tight trouzi una stil complain.... wetin person go wear na
|Re: Is This Corper Right To Shape Her NYSC Trousers? Pic by bjhaid: 4:31pm On Feb 02
Lol, Op you haven't seen anything sha, this one is still ok, come to lag you'll see worst
|Re: Is This Corper Right To Shape Her NYSC Trousers? Pic by clerkent(m): 4:54pm On Feb 02
that's not the real trouser given to her she bought this from the market
|Re: Is This Corper Right To Shape Her NYSC Trousers? Pic by WilliamKhan(m): 5:44pm On Feb 02
higherpower:
And let me guess, you are the perfect role model?
You've never done a single wrong thing in your life?
The Bible/Quran admonishes against pre-marital sex... lemme guess, you've completely obeyed this command?
As a corper(if you've served yet), I guess you always wore your 7/7 to everywhere you went to?
It's not for me or YOU either to judge how wrong or right she is...
.. but if you are going to put up her picture in other to ascertain public opinion, you should at least respect her self dignity by not showing her face on a public forum without her consent.
|Re: Is This Corper Right To Shape Her NYSC Trousers? Pic by higherpower: 6:32pm On Feb 02
WilliamKhan:
I served 10 years ago! I didn't post the pix of her smoking or clubbing of which if she does them with that uniform I would post. What am saying is that there dresses for different purposes. Who cares if she wore mini skit, boom shorts or what ever. So far u are using national colours, u are accountable. Just like ppl complaining about police, customs or immigration dressing casually on duty. If NYSC wanted their uniform! they would make it so.
|Re: Is This Corper Right To Shape Her NYSC Trousers? Pic by Sirhethat12(f): 7:40pm On Feb 02
higherpower:
what is this one saying? So I can't decide to put on a white or green mini skirt just because it's a national colour? Accountable my foot! BTW what was it you said was wrong with her dressing? All I saw was "bla bla bla bla bla" and you even had time to snap her without her consent? And you still went ahead to upload without her consent? Joblessness Na disease o
|Re: Is This Corper Right To Shape Her NYSC Trousers? Pic by Bashnigga(m): 8:37pm On Feb 02
Op u know doz dat saw u taking these photos would think u were checking their a$$ out
|Re: Is This Corper Right To Shape Her NYSC Trousers? Pic by higherpower: 9:46pm On Feb 02
Bashnigga:
lol
|Re: Is This Corper Right To Shape Her NYSC Trousers? Pic by kuchikau1: 10:27pm On Feb 02
i wan fvck
|Re: Is This Corper Right To Shape Her NYSC Trousers? Pic by higherpower: 10:56pm On Feb 02
Sirhethat12:
Go away with your polio legs
|Re: Is This Corper Right To Shape Her NYSC Trousers? Pic by Mjuliet: 4:56am On Feb 03
higherpower:Why will u take pics of someone without her concent just to ridicule her?
There is nothing wrong with such dress.
If your faith does not support tight dress don't force it down on others whose faith does. What make u different from radical Islamist?
The same way the Muslims are trying to force their Hajib /sharia on others;bombing and Killing innocent citizens just because of religion.
On the issue of tax payers money
Dear what can 19800 buy in this recession ? Can you live on 19800 a whole 28 days?
Let me inform u that most of this Corp (batch B to be specific) members have not been paid since November 2016, that is 3 months from now. Make the NYSC optional and see how many of them will participate in it.
|Re: Is This Corper Right To Shape Her NYSC Trousers? Pic by higherpower: 7:31am On Feb 03
Mjuliet:
I can respond to u because you are a bit reasonable now. Be sincere, if she teaches SS1-3 in that kind of kits, what will become of the class? I showed her face on purpose because she puts that for public glare. So to her it doesn't really matter. Please let's learn to come out of sycophantcy and condemn with is wrong. Did you not see the other corper behind her? Ooh she doesn't look sexy or she doesn't have money to make tight kits? Like I mentioned in the post, there is always different strokes for different folks. It's not about being extremist, I don't hate tight dresses either but am just saying that this particular one she puts on isn't just a dress. She falls into para military. Yesterday the Senate was angry that Comptroller general of customs doesn't wear Uniforms! Are u understanding?
In my time! We were paid #7500 monthly
|Re: Is This Corper Right To Shape Her NYSC Trousers? Pic by Sirhethat12(f): 11:11am On Feb 03
higherpower:
if I have polio legs then that means you have polio brain!!! you have definitely done something wrong today haven't you? imagine someone broadcasting to the world about it your pictures included! of which I don't even see anything wrong with her trouser, it is subjective you know... your ego would not let you admit what you have done is wrong, Yeye dey smell
|Re: Is This Corper Right To Shape Her NYSC Trousers? Pic by higherpower: 11:16am On Feb 03
Sirhethat12:
U confirmed the polio looking legs n removed the pix! Go n read my message n make sure you behave well especially in public so u won't have to see yourself on Instagram
|Re: Is This Corper Right To Shape Her NYSC Trousers? Pic by Sirhethat12(f): 2:39pm On Feb 03
[quote author=higherpower post=53377290]
U confirmed the polio looking legs n removed the pix! Go n read my message n make sure you behave well especially in public so u won't have to see yourself on Instagram
what is this one saying Biko? what pix did I remove?
BTW you are the one who needs to learn how to behave o. because you seem to have turned SM to a site where relief yourself off your bitterness! we still dey correct you untop the one wey you do and you there talking about 'seeing myself on Instagram', thank God for social media, otherwise someone like you might have committed suicide. But please, please and please shaming people won't make your unsuccessful sef successful. and am waiting to 'see' myself on Instagram , na your parole. lok
|Re: Is This Corper Right To Shape Her NYSC Trousers? Pic by Teaser4(m): 6:51am On Feb 05
This op is so dumb. d kind of trash cant make fp,guess dat was aim b4 u created dis poo. learn to mind yur business, and get a life. If yu served 10years ago,and u av time 4 stuff like dis,dat means yu neva mature,you must be jobless too, or even poor,and that my brother is a problem.
|Re: Is This Corper Right To Shape Her NYSC Trousers? Pic by joinnow: 9:33pm On Feb 08
higherpower:And who made you judge over her matter
|Re: Is This Corper Right To Shape Her NYSC Trousers? Pic by Vikky014(f): 11:19pm On Feb 08
higherpower:she made dt khaki her self. dt is nt her real khaki
|Re: Is This Corper Right To Shape Her NYSC Trousers? Pic by ireneidiva(f): 7:52am
higherpower:It is 'kit' not 'kid'. Use the time you waste judging her to learn how to spell. Which school did you graduate from? How can you even serve without knowing it is 'kit'? You must have been a ghost. smh. If the trouser they gave her in camp was okay, will she bother sewing another one? Or you don' t know the uniforms are always the wrong sizes? You just don't have sense sha. Seun please remove this girl's picture and protect her privacy.
|Re: Is This Corper Right To Shape Her NYSC Trousers? Pic by Seun(m): 8:31am
Personally, I like it. Don't you?
|Re: Is This Corper Right To Shape Her NYSC Trousers? Pic by Tobechuckwu(m): 8:53am
higherpower:Bro showing her face without her consent is pretty wrong!
|Re: Is This Corper Right To Shape Her NYSC Trousers? Pic by Tobechuckwu(m): 8:59am
Sirhethat12:Bae u can decide whatever u want even with national color.To me,a guy can slim fit his trouser dat way nd maybe d op has problem with a lady wearing same!D only problem I av dere is showing her face without her consent
|Re: Is This Corper Right To Shape Her NYSC Trousers? Pic by HateU2(f): 9:17am
Op is Ode >>>>>>>
What is bad in this So, she's olosho because she looks smart compared to that bull sshit they gave us in camp You be deeper lifer Mind your Bix this 2017 bro. Im in service, coman see my own and you will find your way to CNN to complain. mtchewwwwww. Chai! Nigerians will not stop amazing me sha.
Just tell us you like the ass and you wanna mastubate with it.
Meanwhile, nice ass girl .
