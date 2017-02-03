Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Guys, Can You Marry A Lady With 2 Kids From Different Men? (29571 Views)

Kenyan Lady Who Must Have Sex With 3 Different Men Every Day (Photos) / Nigerian Ladies Who Had Sex With 2 Different Men In 24 Hours Share Their Stories / See What 26 Year Old Woman With 4 Kids From Different Men Expects From A Suitor (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

Guys can you marry a young lady that is a single mum with two kids from two different guys?



Assuming she says the first child came when she was really young and thought she was in love with the father but then he rejected the pregnancy and fled. The second was also from another guy she was in a serious relationship with and felt they were going to get married but immediately she got pregnant he also took off.



I met a lady like this somewhere and I will love to know if there are guys (not divorced men or widowers) who can still get married to a lady with two kids from different guys? 8 Likes 4 Shares

If u truly love her and she's a good woman to you, wife her. 25 Likes

my house na IDP camp? 279 Likes 23 Shares

Nope!!!!....can't even date one 3 Likes

Me.. I can't.. but if u love her go ahead 5 Likes

Can't marry one with one kid not to talk of two, I don travel 20 Likes 3 Shares

Not available



The lady must be very dense like repogirI. Even after marriage, she will be having affairs outside 6 Likes 2 Shares





No sir.....





She don born all d kids wey I want born n I no fit take care of anoda man pikin unless I dey do charity. ... No sir.....She don born all d kids wey I want born n I no fit take care of anoda man pikin unless I dey do charity. ... 2 Likes

newyorks:

my house na IDP camp?







Quote me right.meaning of IDP sir. Quote me right.meaning of IDP sir. 1 Like 1 Share

yomi007k:





No sir.....





She don born all d kids wey I want born n I no fit take care of anoda man pikin unless I dey do charity. ...











That means you cannot help fatherless children lolz That means you cannot help fatherless children lolz 9 Likes 1 Share

rebirthforgoody:















That means you cannot help fatherless children lolz



I can n I do....dts where d charity comes in...







Na 2 kids maximum I wan get, I dey even reason 1 but bae n family dey object....so I cant get down wt a lady wey don complete syllabus for me. I can n I do....dts where d charity comes in...Na 2 kids maximum I wan get, I dey even reason 1 but bae n family dey object....so I cant get down wt a lady wey don complete syllabus for me. 53 Likes 1 Share

must she date a single guy? are there no single dads around? 35 Likes 1 Share

yomi007k:







I can n I do....dts where d charity comes in...







Na 2 kids maximum I wan get, I dey even reason 1 but bae n family dey object....so I cant get down wt a lady



wey don complete syllabus for me.













Okay sir Okay sir

rebirthforgoody:









Quote me right.meaning of IDP sir. internally displaced persons. internally displaced persons. 11 Likes

I can not love her not to talk of marry her 2 Likes

i can do a widow wit 2 kids but a single mum wit more dan 1kid frm whether the same or different men aint for me. D're probably for d guy below me 2 Likes

For this recession? 2 Likes

…have got a better choice in life An Hell NO…have got a better choice in life

Well first and most important thing is for one to pray about it.

if you have your convictions, why not? go ahead. 1 Like

very daft to be a wife 1 Like

two kids from different father is hell no to me.

Ask yourself what makes you different from those guys that left her?? There certainly is something they all saw in her that you haven't seen yet, 5 Likes

Abudu2000:

Ask yourself what makes you different from those guys that left her?? There certainly is something they all saw in her that you haven't seen yet,



OP that lady is not telling the truth sir She made poor choices,why get pregnant when you aren't married yet,once is a mistake but twice?OP that lady is not telling the truth sir 7 Likes 1 Share

The question hard for sincere people

Berbierklaus:







OP that lady is not telling the truth sir She made poor choices,why get pregnant when you aren't married yet,once is a mistake but twice?OP that lady is not telling the truth sir right on point, personally I always see such ladies as whores ,my personal opinion though right on point, personally I always see such ladies as whores ,my personal opinion though 3 Likes

what are you saying, don't use rubbish to play with me again oooo 6 Likes

till death do us part; not that i support it, but they call it civilization . two kids from different men... the lady in question might just be a baby factory. but if you truly love her, her kids shouldn't be a barrier to making her your wife. and if, in future, things go bad between you and the relationship turns sour, you file for a divorce..........but take your own kids from her.. well, marriage nowadays is no longernot that i support it, but they call it civilization. two kids from different men... the lady in question might just be a baby factory. but if you truly love her, her kids shouldn't be a barrier to making her your wife. and if, in future, things go bad between you and the relationship turns sour, you file for a divorce..........but take your own kids from her.. 1 Like

Abudu2000:

right on point, personally I always see such ladies as whores ,my personal opinion though they're whores because they decided not to kill their children? do you know the number of abortions your so-called single 'good girls' have undergone? some of them don't even have wombs as young and fresh as they are. that's why i must impregnate my woman before putting a ring on it, coz i might not have the time and patience visiting different medical experts, doctors, amadioha and ifa priests because i need a child.. they're whores because they decided not to kill their children? do you know the number of abortions your so-called single 'good girls' have undergone? some of them don't even have wombs as young and fresh as they are. that's why i must impregnate my woman before putting a ring on it, coz i might not have the time and patience visiting different medical experts, doctors, amadioha and ifa priests because i need a child.. 18 Likes 1 Share

FTbomb:

they're whores because they decided not to kill their children? do you know the number of abortions your so-called single 'good girls' have undergone? some of them don't even have wombs as young and fresh as they are. that's why i must impregnate my woman before putting a ring on it. i might not have the time and patience to start visiting different medical experts, doctors, amadioha and ifa priests because i need a child.. ladies like that are very rude and never ready to submit to anyone, mostly almost all of them are illustrates, how many educated ladies do you see in such situations? Very few ladies like that are very rude and never ready to submit to anyone, mostly almost all of them are illustrates, how many educated ladies do you see in such situations? Very few

Hell no.