|Guys, Can You Marry A Lady With 2 Kids From Different Men? by BossEmpire: 12:26pm On Feb 02
Guys can you marry a young lady that is a single mum with two kids from two different guys?
Assuming she says the first child came when she was really young and thought she was in love with the father but then he rejected the pregnancy and fled. The second was also from another guy she was in a serious relationship with and felt they were going to get married but immediately she got pregnant he also took off.
I met a lady like this somewhere and I will love to know if there are guys (not divorced men or widowers) who can still get married to a lady with two kids from different guys?
|Re: Guys, Can You Marry A Lady With 2 Kids From Different Men? by Nma27(f): 12:35pm On Feb 02
If u truly love her and she's a good woman to you, wife her.
|Re: Guys, Can You Marry A Lady With 2 Kids From Different Men? by newyorks(m): 12:35pm On Feb 02
my house na IDP camp?
|Re: Guys, Can You Marry A Lady With 2 Kids From Different Men? by babyfaceafrica(m): 12:36pm On Feb 02
Nope!!!!....can't even date one
|Re: Guys, Can You Marry A Lady With 2 Kids From Different Men? by Raindrop0442(m): 12:42pm On Feb 02
Me.. I can't.. but if u love her go ahead
|Re: Guys, Can You Marry A Lady With 2 Kids From Different Men? by Viruslord(m): 12:56pm On Feb 02
Can't marry one with one kid not to talk of two, I don travel
|Re: Guys, Can You Marry A Lady With 2 Kids From Different Men? by Emekaflatt: 1:53pm On Feb 02
Not available
The lady must be very dense like repogirI. Even after marriage, she will be having affairs outside
|Re: Guys, Can You Marry A Lady With 2 Kids From Different Men? by yomi007k(m): 2:19pm On Feb 02
No sir.....
She don born all d kids wey I want born n I no fit take care of anoda man pikin unless I dey do charity. ...
|Re: Guys, Can You Marry A Lady With 2 Kids From Different Men? by rebirthforgoody(f): 2:51pm On Feb 02
newyorks:
Quote me right.meaning of IDP sir.
|Re: Guys, Can You Marry A Lady With 2 Kids From Different Men? by rebirthforgoody(f): 2:53pm On Feb 02
yomi007k:
That means you cannot help fatherless children lolz
|Re: Guys, Can You Marry A Lady With 2 Kids From Different Men? by yomi007k(m): 2:58pm On Feb 02
rebirthforgoody:
I can n I do....dts where d charity comes in...
Na 2 kids maximum I wan get, I dey even reason 1 but bae n family dey object....so I cant get down wt a lady wey don complete syllabus for me.
|Re: Guys, Can You Marry A Lady With 2 Kids From Different Men? by lefulefu(m): 2:59pm On Feb 02
must she date a single guy? are there no single dads around?
|Re: Guys, Can You Marry A Lady With 2 Kids From Different Men? by rebirthforgoody(f): 3:33pm On Feb 02
yomi007k:
Okay sir
|Re: Guys, Can You Marry A Lady With 2 Kids From Different Men? by newyorks(m): 4:19pm On Feb 02
rebirthforgoody:internally displaced persons.
|Re: Guys, Can You Marry A Lady With 2 Kids From Different Men? by munezo(m): 5:18pm On Feb 02
I can not love her not to talk of marry her
|Re: Guys, Can You Marry A Lady With 2 Kids From Different Men? by NemzySeries(m): 5:27pm On Feb 02
i can do a widow wit 2 kids but a single mum wit more dan 1kid frm whether the same or different men aint for me. D're probably for d guy below me
|Re: Guys, Can You Marry A Lady With 2 Kids From Different Men? by makydebbie(f): 5:28pm On Feb 02
For this recession?
|Re: Guys, Can You Marry A Lady With 2 Kids From Different Men? by firstking01(m): 5:31pm On Feb 02
An Hell NO …have got a better choice in life
|Re: Guys, Can You Marry A Lady With 2 Kids From Different Men? by kadoshsun: 5:53pm On Feb 02
Well first and most important thing is for one to pray about it.
if you have your convictions, why not? go ahead.
|Re: Guys, Can You Marry A Lady With 2 Kids From Different Men? by ednut1(m): 6:11pm On Feb 02
very daft to be a wife
|Re: Guys, Can You Marry A Lady With 2 Kids From Different Men? by Lucaz: 6:14pm On Feb 02
two kids from different father is hell no to me.
|Re: Guys, Can You Marry A Lady With 2 Kids From Different Men? by Abudu2000(m): 6:55pm On Feb 02
Ask yourself what makes you different from those guys that left her?? There certainly is something they all saw in her that you haven't seen yet,
|Re: Guys, Can You Marry A Lady With 2 Kids From Different Men? by Berbierklaus(f): 7:00pm On Feb 02
Abudu2000:She made poor choices,why get pregnant when you aren't married yet,once is a mistake but twice?
OP that lady is not telling the truth sir
|Re: Guys, Can You Marry A Lady With 2 Kids From Different Men? by Justiyke4u: 7:09pm On Feb 02
The question hard for sincere people
|Re: Guys, Can You Marry A Lady With 2 Kids From Different Men? by Abudu2000(m): 7:15pm On Feb 02
Berbierklaus:right on point, personally I always see such ladies as whores ,my personal opinion though
|Re: Guys, Can You Marry A Lady With 2 Kids From Different Men? by princeemmma(m): 7:23pm On Feb 02
what are you saying, don't use rubbish to play with me again oooo
|Re: Guys, Can You Marry A Lady With 2 Kids From Different Men? by FTbomb(m): 7:27pm On Feb 02
well, marriage nowadays is no longer till death do us part; not that i support it, but they call it civilization . two kids from different men... the lady in question might just be a baby factory. but if you truly love her, her kids shouldn't be a barrier to making her your wife. and if, in future, things go bad between you and the relationship turns sour, you file for a divorce..........but take your own kids from her..
|Re: Guys, Can You Marry A Lady With 2 Kids From Different Men? by FTbomb(m): 7:34pm On Feb 02
Abudu2000:they're whores because they decided not to kill their children? do you know the number of abortions your so-called single 'good girls' have undergone? some of them don't even have wombs as young and fresh as they are. that's why i must impregnate my woman before putting a ring on it, coz i might not have the time and patience visiting different medical experts, doctors, amadioha and ifa priests because i need a child..
|Re: Guys, Can You Marry A Lady With 2 Kids From Different Men? by Abudu2000(m): 7:50pm On Feb 02
FTbomb:ladies like that are very rude and never ready to submit to anyone, mostly almost all of them are illustrates, how many educated ladies do you see in such situations? Very few
|Re: Guys, Can You Marry A Lady With 2 Kids From Different Men? by Bahddo(m): 8:04pm On Feb 02
Hell no.
|Re: Guys, Can You Marry A Lady With 2 Kids From Different Men? by rebirthforgoody(f): 8:52pm On Feb 02
newyorks:
Understood
