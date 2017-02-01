Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland (13985 Views)

The police on Thursday arraigned a 30-year-old herdsman, Abubakar Usman, in a Cheif Magistrate Court in Ado-Ekiti, the capital of the state of Governor Fayose-led government for grazing on a cassava farmland. The Prosecutor, Sgt. Bankole Olasunkanmi, told the court that the accused and others at large, committed the offence sometimes in December at Iyemero farm settlement camp ‎in Ikole-Ekiti.



Olasunkanmi said that the accused unlawfully permit his cattle to graze on the 70 hectares cassava farmland property of Bunmi Akingba, valued N25,000,000. He said the offence contravened SECTION 2 (i) and punishable under Section 7 of Prohibition of Cattle ‎and other Ruminants Grazing, Ekiti State Law 2016.



The prosecutor also said that the accused and others at large had in their possession offensive weapons contrary to Section 4(1) of the Prohibition of Cattle and other Ruminants Grazing of Ekiti and Punishable under Section 11 of Ekiti State Kidnap and Terrorism (Prohibition) Law 2015.



Olasunkanmi told the court that he had forwarded the case file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice. No plea was taken Chief Magistrate Idowu Ayenimo remanded the accused in prison till the outcome from DPP office. He adjourned the case till March 3 for mention.

Fayose is truly a great man 163 Likes 11 Shares

Way to go. If his oga refuse to pay, cease their cows. Nonsense ingredients 65 Likes 3 Shares

!!! Way to go!!! 8 Likes 1 Share

Someone will have to put those guys in their place. Wish we have more than one Fayose in Nigeria. 86 Likes 3 Shares

Good move. Worthy of emulation. 21 Likes 2 Shares

Nice one 7 Likes 2 Shares

justice! 11 Likes 2 Shares

This man is skillful at blending the little good governance he delivers with propaganda . . . I wish he could deliver more good than evil to his people, the degree of good governance he delivers is just to little. 4 Likes 1 Share

If you are a blind Buhari supporter, Mr. Innocent Idibia is not your problem. President Buhari is. Face him and tell him to up his game and deliver on his electoral promises. You did not elect him to run Nigeria catastrophically on auto-pilot as he is currently doing. At any rate, if you are a patriot, your loyalty will always be to Nigeria and not to any President. 49 Likes 4 Shares

Sibrah:

This man is skillful at blending the little good governance he delivers with propaganda . . . I wish he could deliver more good than evil to his people, the degree of good governance he delivers is just to little. well said, but we also need to consider the available fund he has well said, but we also need to consider the available fund he has 13 Likes 1 Share

Ohammadike:

Fayose is truly a great man you can say this again you can say this again 19 Likes 1 Share

Enforcing property rights it's wonderful. Has Buhari chopped off his head. The rest of the states should just follow his lead. People where hounding buhari like they don't have state governments. 12 Likes 2 Shares

Sibrah:

This man is skillful at blending the little good governance he delivers with propaganda . . . I wish he could deliver more good than evil to his people, the degree of good governance he delivers is just to little. you call this propaganda? seriously? Kindly go to the nearest hospital and check the quantity of grey matter inside your skull you call this propaganda? seriously? Kindly go to the nearest hospital and check the quantity of grey matter inside your skull 61 Likes 2 Shares

seriously what exactly is difficult in other southern and middle belt Governors emulating Fayose? The stupid fool in Enugu government house ran to the Fulani grandmaster at aso rock for help when the solution to his problem lies in his hands!!! 18 Likes 3 Shares

Just one in each geopolitical zone will be enough to check the Fulani menace.

I hope they have just sentenced one Malian or Senegalese herdsman? 10 Likes 3 Shares

Fayose the living legend. The real Omoluabi and the true leader of yoruba nation 18 Likes 3 Shares

erunz:

well said, but we also need to consider the available fund he has 1 Like

erunz:

well said, but we also need to consider the available fund he has Available what? He has more than enuf. Let him invest instead of using stomach infrastructure gestures to deliver propaganda. Available what? He has more than enuf. Let him invest instead of using stomach infrastructure gestures to deliver propaganda.

Rule of law must be obeyed.Thanks Fayose for bringing those terrorist to justice. 10 Likes 2 Shares







frm a farm yard 25mfrm a farm yard

mytime24:

25m





frm a farm yard

70 hectares is not small amount of land. 70 hectares is not small amount of land. 13 Likes 1 Share

ok





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Swc80ykkZsM it's alright...just like I remanded this bush meat for grazing on my farm too,buy the way who knows it's name in English? 1 Like

Ohammadike:

Fayose is truly a great man u too no go school u too no go school

Nice one 1 Like

That is Fayose's state. 1 Like





BTW

SORRY, A MINUTE PLEASE!



That is the only language they understand. 4 Likes

The laws of the land must be obeyed and respected. 3 Likes

WHAT NONESENSE!!!!!! (in Bishop Oyedepo's voice).

How much are all those cows and the herdsmen, put together, worth to be grazing on #25m cassava farm!. ? (in Bishop Oyedepo's voice).How much are all those cows and the herdsmen, put together, worth to be grazing on #25m cassava farm!. 5 Likes