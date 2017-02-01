₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,737,927 members, 3,343,631 topics. Date: Friday, 03 February 2017 at 04:57 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland (13985 Views)
Fayose’s Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland / Ekiti Court Sentences Herdsman To Two Years Imprisonment For Grazing / Fulani Herd-boy Seen Studying His Books While Out With ‘his’ Cows For Grazing (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by erunz(m): 3:42pm On Feb 02
The police on Thursday arraigned a 30-year-old herdsman, Abubakar Usman, in a Cheif Magistrate Court in Ado-Ekiti, the capital of the state of Governor Fayose-led government for grazing on a cassava farmland. The Prosecutor, Sgt. Bankole Olasunkanmi, told the court that the accused and others at large, committed the offence sometimes in December at Iyemero farm settlement camp in Ikole-Ekiti.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/court-ekiti-remands-herdsman-grazing-n25m-cassava-farmland/
27 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by Ohammadike: 3:44pm On Feb 02
Fayose is truly a great man
163 Likes 11 Shares
|Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by mazimee(m): 3:47pm On Feb 02
Way to go. If his oga refuse to pay, cease their cows. Nonsense ingredients
65 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by queencalipso(f): 3:48pm On Feb 02
Way to go !!!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by beycity(m): 3:49pm On Feb 02
Someone will have to put those guys in their place. Wish we have more than one Fayose in Nigeria.
86 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by vatiqan: 3:50pm On Feb 02
Good move. Worthy of emulation.
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by obamabinladen(m): 3:51pm On Feb 02
Nice one
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by alegbeleye(m): 3:59pm On Feb 02
justice!
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by Sibrah: 4:00pm On Feb 02
This man is skillful at blending the little good governance he delivers with propaganda . . . I wish he could deliver more good than evil to his people, the degree of good governance he delivers is just to little.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by Fixed010: 4:10pm On Feb 02
If you are a blind Buhari supporter, Mr. Innocent Idibia is not your problem. President Buhari is. Face him and tell him to up his game and deliver on his electoral promises. You did not elect him to run Nigeria catastrophically on auto-pilot as he is currently doing. At any rate, if you are a patriot, your loyalty will always be to Nigeria and not to any President.
49 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by erunz(m): 4:42pm On Feb 02
Sibrah:well said, but we also need to consider the available fund he has
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by erunz(m): 4:43pm On Feb 02
Ohammadike:you can say this again
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by Blue3k(m): 4:46pm On Feb 02
Enforcing property rights it's wonderful. Has Buhari chopped off his head. The rest of the states should just follow his lead. People where hounding buhari like they don't have state governments.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by cktheluckyman: 4:48pm On Feb 02
Sibrah:you call this propaganda? seriously? Kindly go to the nearest hospital and check the quantity of grey matter inside your skull
61 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by cktheluckyman: 4:50pm On Feb 02
seriously what exactly is difficult in other southern and middle belt Governors emulating Fayose? The stupid fool in Enugu government house ran to the Fulani grandmaster at aso rock for help when the solution to his problem lies in his hands!!!
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by psucc(m): 5:11pm On Feb 02
Just one in each geopolitical zone will be enough to check the Fulani menace.
I hope they have just sentenced one Malian or Senegalese herdsman?
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by Ganiyat72: 5:35pm On Feb 02
Fayose the living legend. The real Omoluabi and the true leader of yoruba nation
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by Sibrah: 6:10pm On Feb 02
erunz:
1 Like
|Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by Sibrah: 6:11pm On Feb 02
erunz:Available what? He has more than enuf. Let him invest instead of using stomach infrastructure gestures to deliver propaganda.
|Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by paramakina202: 6:16pm On Feb 02
Rule of law must be obeyed.Thanks Fayose for bringing those terrorist to justice.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by mytime24(f): 7:18pm On Feb 02
25m
frm a farm yard
|Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by Blue3k(m): 7:53pm On Feb 02
mytime24:
70 hectares is not small amount of land.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by NameChecker: 9:37pm On Feb 02
ok
|Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by aragon4realz(m): 9:38pm On Feb 02
it's alright...just like I remanded this bush meat for grazing on my farm too,buy the way who knows it's name in English?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Swc80ykkZsM
1 Like
|Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by rattlesnake(m): 9:38pm On Feb 02
Ohammadike:u too no go school
|Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by generaluthman: 9:38pm On Feb 02
Nice one
1 Like
|Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by Flexherbal(m): 9:39pm On Feb 02
That is Fayose's state.
1 Like
|Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by Nofuckgiven: 9:40pm On Feb 02
Fayose Obi of Onitsha,the dullard slayer
BTW
SORRY, A MINUTE PLEASE!
If you've recently been dumped or have a feeling that u will be dumped ,am here as a backup val. No need to throw those gifts away. Please don't throw anything away in anger. I repeat, do not throw it away. Take that bold step, wipe your tears and bring that gift. For those people that like buying underwear and flower please keep scrolling. Ok bye.
3 Likes
|Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by Pavore9: 9:40pm On Feb 02
That is the only language they understand.
4 Likes
|Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:41pm On Feb 02
The laws of the land must be obeyed and respected.
3 Likes
|Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by thornapple(f): 9:41pm On Feb 02
WHAT NONESENSE!!!!!! (in Bishop Oyedepo's voice).
How much are all those cows and the herdsmen, put together, worth to be grazing on #25m cassava farm!.?
5 Likes
|Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by auntysimbiat(f): 9:41pm On Feb 02
hmmmmm.. na wa ooo,
“You Can’t Summon Buhari Through Newspaper" - Presidency Tells National Assembly / Lagos Prohibits Smoking In Public – Law Now In Effect / FLASH: Boko Haram Militants Kill 30
Viewing this topic: babyest22(m), noblezone(m), hadaydhollarpo(m), sixe, vicjinny(m), Bullet01, Dinma4real, strangest(m), bowee4u, skeletine(m) and 13 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25