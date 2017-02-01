₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,737,927 members, 3,343,631 topics. Date: Friday, 03 February 2017 at 04:57 AM

Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland (13985 Views)

Fayose’s Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland / Ekiti Court Sentences Herdsman To Two Years Imprisonment For Grazing / Fulani Herd-boy Seen Studying His Books While Out With ‘his’ Cows For Grazing (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by erunz(m): 3:42pm On Feb 02
The police on Thursday arraigned a 30-year-old herdsman, Abubakar Usman, in a Cheif Magistrate Court in Ado-Ekiti, the capital of the state of Governor Fayose-led government for grazing on a cassava farmland. The Prosecutor, Sgt. Bankole Olasunkanmi, told the court that the accused and others at large, committed the offence sometimes in December at Iyemero farm settlement camp ‎in Ikole-Ekiti.

Olasunkanmi said that the accused unlawfully permit his cattle to graze on the 70 hectares cassava farmland property of Bunmi Akingba, valued N25,000,000. He said the offence contravened SECTION 2 (i) and punishable under Section 7 of Prohibition of Cattle ‎and other Ruminants Grazing, Ekiti State Law 2016.

The prosecutor also said that the accused and others at large had in their possession offensive weapons contrary to Section 4(1) of the Prohibition of Cattle and other Ruminants Grazing of Ekiti and Punishable under Section 11 of Ekiti State Kidnap and Terrorism (Prohibition) Law 2015.

Olasunkanmi told the court that he had forwarded the case file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice. No plea was taken Chief Magistrate Idowu Ayenimo remanded the accused in prison till the outcome from DPP office. He adjourned the case till March 3 for mention.

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/court-ekiti-remands-herdsman-grazing-n25m-cassava-farmland/

27 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by Ohammadike: 3:44pm On Feb 02
Fayose is truly a great man

163 Likes 11 Shares

Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by mazimee(m): 3:47pm On Feb 02
Way to go. If his oga refuse to pay, cease their cows. Nonsense ingredients grin

65 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by queencalipso(f): 3:48pm On Feb 02
Way to go cheesy!!!

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by beycity(m): 3:49pm On Feb 02
Someone will have to put those guys in their place. Wish we have more than one Fayose in Nigeria.

86 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by vatiqan: 3:50pm On Feb 02
Good move. Worthy of emulation.

21 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by obamabinladen(m): 3:51pm On Feb 02
Nice one

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by alegbeleye(m): 3:59pm On Feb 02
justice!

11 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by Sibrah: 4:00pm On Feb 02
This man is skillful at blending the little good governance he delivers with propaganda . . . I wish he could deliver more good than evil to his people, the degree of good governance he delivers is just to little.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by Fixed010: 4:10pm On Feb 02
If you are a blind Buhari supporter, Mr. Innocent Idibia is not your problem. President Buhari is. Face him and tell him to up his game and deliver on his electoral promises. You did not elect him to run Nigeria catastrophically on auto-pilot as he is currently doing. At any rate, if you are a patriot, your loyalty will always be to Nigeria and not to any President.

49 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by erunz(m): 4:42pm On Feb 02
Sibrah:
This man is skillful at blending the little good governance he delivers with propaganda . . . I wish he could deliver more good than evil to his people, the degree of good governance he delivers is just to little.
well said, but we also need to consider the available fund he has

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by erunz(m): 4:43pm On Feb 02
Ohammadike:
Fayose is truly a great man
you can say this again

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by Blue3k(m): 4:46pm On Feb 02
Enforcing property rights it's wonderful. Has Buhari chopped off his head. The rest of the states should just follow his lead. People where hounding buhari like they don't have state governments.

12 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by cktheluckyman: 4:48pm On Feb 02
Sibrah:
This man is skillful at blending the little good governance he delivers with propaganda . . . I wish he could deliver more good than evil to his people, the degree of good governance he delivers is just to little.
you call this propaganda? seriously? Kindly go to the nearest hospital and check the quantity of grey matter inside your skull

61 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by cktheluckyman: 4:50pm On Feb 02
seriously what exactly is difficult in other southern and middle belt Governors emulating Fayose? The stupid fool in Enugu government house ran to the Fulani grandmaster at aso rock for help when the solution to his problem lies in his hands!!!

18 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by psucc(m): 5:11pm On Feb 02
Just one in each geopolitical zone will be enough to check the Fulani menace.
I hope they have just sentenced one Malian or Senegalese herdsman?

10 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by Ganiyat72: 5:35pm On Feb 02
Fayose the living legend. The real Omoluabi and the true leader of yoruba nation

18 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by Sibrah: 6:10pm On Feb 02
erunz:
well said, but we also need to consider the available fund he has

1 Like

Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by Sibrah: 6:11pm On Feb 02
erunz:
well said, but we also need to consider the available fund he has
Available what? He has more than enuf. Let him invest instead of using stomach infrastructure gestures to deliver propaganda.
Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by paramakina202: 6:16pm On Feb 02
Rule of law must be obeyed.Thanks Fayose for bringing those terrorist to justice.

10 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by mytime24(f): 7:18pm On Feb 02
25m shocked shocked shocked shocked


frm a farm yard lipsrsealed

Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by Blue3k(m): 7:53pm On Feb 02
mytime24:
25m shocked shocked shocked shocked


frm a farm yard lipsrsealed

70 hectares is not small amount of land.

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by NameChecker: 9:37pm On Feb 02
ok
Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by aragon4realz(m): 9:38pm On Feb 02
it's alright...just like I remanded this bush meat for grazing on my farm too,buy the way who knows it's name in English?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Swc80ykkZsM

1 Like

Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by rattlesnake(m): 9:38pm On Feb 02
Ohammadike:
Fayose is truly a great man
u too no go school
Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by generaluthman: 9:38pm On Feb 02
Nice one

1 Like

Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by Flexherbal(m): 9:39pm On Feb 02
That is Fayose's state.

1 Like

Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by Nofuckgiven: 9:40pm On Feb 02
Fayose Obi of Onitsha,the dullard slayer cheesy cheesy

BTW
SORRY, A MINUTE PLEASE!

If you've recently been dumped or have a feeling that u will be dumped ,am here as a backup val. No need to throw those gifts away. Please don't throw anything away in anger. I repeat, do not throw it away. Take that bold step, wipe your tears and bring that gift. For those people that like buying underwear and flower please keep scrolling. Ok bye.

3 Likes

Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by Pavore9: 9:40pm On Feb 02
That is the only language they understand.

4 Likes

Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:41pm On Feb 02
The laws of the land must be obeyed and respected.

3 Likes

Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by thornapple(f): 9:41pm On Feb 02
WHAT NONESENSE!!!!!! (in Bishop Oyedepo's voice).
How much are all those cows and the herdsmen, put together, worth to be grazing on #25m cassava farm!.?

5 Likes

Re: Ekiti Court Remands Herdsman For Grazing On N25m Cassava Farmland by auntysimbiat(f): 9:41pm On Feb 02
hmmmmm.. na wa ooo,

(0) (1) (Reply)

“You Can’t Summon Buhari Through Newspaper" - Presidency Tells National Assembly / Lagos Prohibits Smoking In Public – Law Now In Effect / FLASH: Boko Haram Militants Kill 30

Viewing this topic: babyest22(m), noblezone(m), hadaydhollarpo(m), sixe, vicjinny(m), Bullet01, Dinma4real, strangest(m), bowee4u, skeletine(m) and 13 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.