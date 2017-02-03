Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / What Will You Do If Your Partner Comes To Bed With Feet Like This? (30694 Views)

What will you do if your partner comes to bed with feet like this?



My Answer: I will call her and pretend I have not taken my bath too so I will tell her we should go and take our bath together.









I might just forgive her if the konji is strong



Cut off the leg n the break up with her
I might just forgive her if the konji is strong

even if he is a farmer.. he has to wash before climbing the bed

Get up and clean up







This is MUDness! That person don't know what is hygiene at all.. I wanna puke!

chase the idiot to go wash up or leave em and sleep elsewhere

Chuknovski:

chase the idiot to go wash up or leave em and sleep elsewhere
if konji hook u nor go dey talk like this..

For someone's feet to be this dirty, and for her to go to bed like this, we need to see how her bathroom and kitchen looks like, even her bedroom won't be exempted.

sexymoma:

lols I no pray for this kind konji, haba, even my prik fit vex ,,lols

Tell her to go and bath. Not a big deal, perhaps she had a hectic day of long trekking, with those feet looking like that.

show her the way to d bathroom.





Modified : somebody said he was a she. So just reverse my subject to a "she" in the comment. WHAT I CAN SEE IS THAT THE POOR DUDE HAS BEEN RUNNING AROUND IN KITCHEN COOKING NICE FOOD FOR HIS GF AND PROBABLY USING FIREWOOD BECAUSE OF RECESSION

Da heck, is this even an issue?...just point it out to her and she 'll goan do the needful.

Guys will forget legs when their libido is high.

sexymoma:

for where!!! konji go disappeared

Hmmm

We'll go and bath

This kinda feet can give one nightmares...i'll lovingly ask the partner to go for a bath (but some partners can be annoyingly stubborn when it's time for bath)or bring water and help to wash...

But if I woke at night and saw it,i'll scream my lungs out



But if I woke at night and saw it,i'll scream my lungs out

seems like she sells coal for a living

I will lick it with my tongue, see rubbish question o, simply tell her to go shower or wash her feet, abi you wan throway am ? Meanwhile in other news there is a new breed of mosquitoes in Nigeria, they are hybrid mosquitoes, insecticide don't kill them...and they are silent killers o...I haf tire for this countries situation.. Vote me for president o...

Hahaha...ph for u...evrybdy slippers for inside house. it Is so annoying

And she has to put dat dirty feet on a white mattress... Arrant nonsense.

sleep walker

Will treat us to some nice Pedicure

Looks like seuns leg

She doesn't only need to scrub her feet, but also clean her kitchen floors or her entire house.

What can fa?



Not married to a pig.

disgusting!

massa massa fiokor ahhh











comot here ehhh...

If he's too weak,i go Just carry bucket fill with warm water, help him wash his feet. But no touching body unless him baf!

Hmm, I would ask her to go and use iron sponge or soapstone with Vim or Shine-all