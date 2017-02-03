₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Will You Do If Your Partner Comes To Bed With Feet Like This? by oluwapoju(m): 4:21pm On Feb 02
What will you do if your partner comes to bed with feet like this?
My Answer: I will call her and pretend I have not taken my bath too so I will tell her we should go and take our bath together.
|Re: What Will You Do If Your Partner Comes To Bed With Feet Like This? by Theyveedo(m): 4:23pm On Feb 02
Cut off the leg n the break up with her
I might just forgive her if the konji is strong
FTC
|Re: What Will You Do If Your Partner Comes To Bed With Feet Like This? by kilokeys(m): 4:24pm On Feb 02
even if he is a farmer.. he has to wash before climbing the bed
|Re: What Will You Do If Your Partner Comes To Bed With Feet Like This? by Oma307: 4:24pm On Feb 02
Get up and clean up
|Re: What Will You Do If Your Partner Comes To Bed With Feet Like This? by TrapQueen77(f): 4:31pm On Feb 02
This is MUDness! That person don't know what is hygiene at all.. I wanna puke!
|Re: What Will You Do If Your Partner Comes To Bed With Feet Like This? by Chuknovski: 4:34pm On Feb 02
chase the idiot to go wash up or leave em and sleep elsewhere
|Re: What Will You Do If Your Partner Comes To Bed With Feet Like This? by sexymoma(f): 4:35pm On Feb 02
Chuknovski:if konji hook u nor go dey talk like this..
|Re: What Will You Do If Your Partner Comes To Bed With Feet Like This? by greatgod2012(f): 4:35pm On Feb 02
For someone's feet to be this dirty, and for her to go to bed like this, we need to see how her bathroom and kitchen looks like, even her bedroom won't be exempted.
|Re: What Will You Do If Your Partner Comes To Bed With Feet Like This? by Chuknovski: 4:38pm On Feb 02
sexymoma:
lols I no pray for this kind konji, haba, even my prik fit vex ,,lols
|Re: What Will You Do If Your Partner Comes To Bed With Feet Like This? by Benita27(f): 4:45pm On Feb 02
Tell her to go and bath. Not a big deal, perhaps she had a hectic day of long trekking, with those feet looking like that.
|Re: What Will You Do If Your Partner Comes To Bed With Feet Like This? by ufuosman: 4:51pm On Feb 02
show her the way to d bathroom.
|Re: What Will You Do If Your Partner Comes To Bed With Feet Like This? by babseg(m): 5:02pm On Feb 02
WHAT I CAN SEE IS THAT THE POOR DUDE HAS BEEN RUNNING AROUND IN KITCHEN COOKING NICE FOOD FOR HIS GF AND PROBABLY USING FIREWOOD BECAUSE OF RECESSION
Modified : somebody said he was a she. So just reverse my subject to a "she" in the comment.
|Re: What Will You Do If Your Partner Comes To Bed With Feet Like This? by firstking01(m): 5:40pm On Feb 02
Da heck, is this even an issue?...just point it out to her and she 'll goan do the needful.
|Re: What Will You Do If Your Partner Comes To Bed With Feet Like This? by makydebbie(f): 5:42pm On Feb 02
Guys will forget legs when their libido is high.
|Re: What Will You Do If Your Partner Comes To Bed With Feet Like This? by romme2u: 6:24pm On Feb 02
sexymoma:
for where!!! konji go disappeared
|Re: What Will You Do If Your Partner Comes To Bed With Feet Like This? by Divay22(f): 6:34pm On Feb 02
Hmmm
We'll go and bath
|Re: What Will You Do If Your Partner Comes To Bed With Feet Like This? by subtlemee(f): 6:49pm On Feb 02
This kinda feet can give one nightmares...i'll lovingly ask the partner to go for a bath (but some partners can be annoyingly stubborn when it's time for bath)or bring water and help to wash...
But if I woke at night and saw it,i'll scream my lungs out
|Re: What Will You Do If Your Partner Comes To Bed With Feet Like This? by chuckdelis: 9:29pm On Feb 02
seems like she sells coal for a living
|Re: What Will You Do If Your Partner Comes To Bed With Feet Like This? by nonxo007(m): 10:55pm On Feb 02
I will lick it with my tongue, see rubbish question o, simply tell her to go shower or wash her feet, abi you wan throway am ? Meanwhile in other news there is a new breed of mosquitoes in Nigeria, they are hybrid mosquitoes, insecticide don't kill them...and they are silent killers o...I haf tire for this countries situation.. Vote me for president o...
|Re: What Will You Do If Your Partner Comes To Bed With Feet Like This? by ruggedtimi(m): 10:55pm On Feb 02
Hahaha...ph for u...evrybdy slippers for inside house. it Is so annoying
|Re: What Will You Do If Your Partner Comes To Bed With Feet Like This? by Silentscreamer(f): 10:55pm On Feb 02
And she has to put dat dirty feet on a white mattress... Arrant nonsense.
|Re: What Will You Do If Your Partner Comes To Bed With Feet Like This? by rattlesnake(m): 10:55pm On Feb 02
sleep walker
|Re: What Will You Do If Your Partner Comes To Bed With Feet Like This? by cocoberry: 10:55pm On Feb 02
Will treat us to some nice Pedicure
|Re: What Will You Do If Your Partner Comes To Bed With Feet Like This? by 12345baba: 10:56pm On Feb 02
Looks like seuns leg
|Re: What Will You Do If Your Partner Comes To Bed With Feet Like This? by RaeMystix(f): 10:56pm On Feb 02
She doesn't only need to scrub her feet, but also clean her kitchen floors or her entire house.
|Re: What Will You Do If Your Partner Comes To Bed With Feet Like This? by holluwai(m): 10:56pm On Feb 02
What can fa?
Not married to a pig.
|Re: What Will You Do If Your Partner Comes To Bed With Feet Like This? by EmperorTech: 10:56pm On Feb 02
disgusting!
|Re: What Will You Do If Your Partner Comes To Bed With Feet Like This? by vickuzzy(m): 10:57pm On Feb 02
massa massa fiokor ahhh
comot here ehhh...
|Re: What Will You Do If Your Partner Comes To Bed With Feet Like This? by ngwababe: 10:58pm On Feb 02
If he's too weak,i go Just carry bucket fill with warm water, help him wash his feet. But no touching body unless him baf!
|Re: What Will You Do If Your Partner Comes To Bed With Feet Like This? by Tazmode(m): 10:59pm On Feb 02
Hmm, I would ask her to go and use iron sponge or soapstone with Vim or Shine-all
|Re: What Will You Do If Your Partner Comes To Bed With Feet Like This? by Emeks008(m): 10:59pm On Feb 02
But aw can a grown up man or woman leg be so dirty like dis nd he/she wants to go to bed like dat.
