|Man Shares Photo Of His Spouse & Says She’s Giving Randy Men Sleepless Nights by NEHLIVE: 9:36pm On Feb 02
According to this man, this is his wife who has been giving mafisi sleepless nights. The term, 'Mafisi' is a Kenyan term for randy men and players. What do you think? Is this lady worth the hype or is this guy just taking boosting his own ego? Here’s what the guy posted and photo of his so called queen...
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of His Spouse & Says She’s Giving Randy Men Sleepless Nights by NEHLIVE: 9:36pm On Feb 02
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of His Spouse & Says She’s Giving Randy Men Sleepless Nights by soberdrunk(m): 9:37pm On Feb 02
Am a "Mafisi" and the only thing this woman in this picture will give me is "nightmares"
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of His Spouse & Says She’s Giving Randy Men Sleepless Nights by chachanga: 9:43pm On Feb 02
soberdrunk:
Am telling you...
Gotta apologise to my eyes for assaulting them, right now; the two sef!
Some lovestruck simpletons won't just leave kasala alone when it chooses to lounge far from them..
And watch with the mumu with this his unsolicited advertising paparazi o...this dam he's showcasing will soon be collected from him by sharp guys he's already unwittingly marketing her to
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of His Spouse & Says She’s Giving Randy Men Sleepless Nights by Deseo(f): 9:46pm On Feb 02
One man's food is another man's......
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of His Spouse & Says She’s Giving Randy Men Sleepless Nights by Fuqman(m): 9:54pm On Feb 02
How different would people act if they couldn't show off on social media? Would they still do it?
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of His Spouse & Says She’s Giving Randy Men Sleepless Nights by Jeffrey12(m): 10:13pm On Feb 02
Ok
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of His Spouse & Says She’s Giving Randy Men Sleepless Nights by brunofarad(m): 10:13pm On Feb 02
Woris dis na
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of His Spouse & Says She’s Giving Randy Men Sleepless Nights by jeeqaa7(m): 10:14pm On Feb 02
You will soon stop sleeping too
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of His Spouse & Says She’s Giving Randy Men Sleepless Nights by Tazmode(m): 10:14pm On Feb 02
and now you want to give some Nairalanders sleepless nights
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of His Spouse & Says She’s Giving Randy Men Sleepless Nights by Joshjings(f): 10:14pm On Feb 02
We don't care
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of His Spouse & Says She’s Giving Randy Men Sleepless Nights by nabegibeg: 10:15pm On Feb 02
mstchew
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of His Spouse & Says She’s Giving Randy Men Sleepless Nights by mcmurphy132: 10:15pm On Feb 02
let him appreciata her woman
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of His Spouse & Says She’s Giving Randy Men Sleepless Nights by Proffdada: 10:15pm On Feb 02
Maybe I should go to bed and have lovely dreams
I feel like jumping into the ground and swimming into sky
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of His Spouse & Says She’s Giving Randy Men Sleepless Nights by kanicorp9(m): 10:16pm On Feb 02
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of His Spouse & Says She’s Giving Randy Men Sleepless Nights by Philinho(m): 10:16pm On Feb 02
hard labour . but need sleep
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of His Spouse & Says She’s Giving Randy Men Sleepless Nights by Hades2016(m): 10:16pm On Feb 02
She will only give me nightmare
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of His Spouse & Says She’s Giving Randy Men Sleepless Nights by HAH: 10:16pm On Feb 02
Attention seeking man and wife
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of His Spouse & Says She’s Giving Randy Men Sleepless Nights by martineverest(m): 10:16pm On Feb 02
hypocrites..if he was cheating on her,u guys world have abused him
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of His Spouse & Says She’s Giving Randy Men Sleepless Nights by nbright: 10:17pm On Feb 02
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of His Spouse & Says She’s Giving Randy Men Sleepless Nights by adellam16(f): 10:17pm On Feb 02
NEHLIVE:notice d nigerian flag gate
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of His Spouse & Says She’s Giving Randy Men Sleepless Nights by Ireboya(m): 10:17pm On Feb 02
E8
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of His Spouse & Says She’s Giving Randy Men Sleepless Nights by nNEOo(m): 10:17pm On Feb 02
0DE
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of His Spouse & Says She’s Giving Randy Men Sleepless Nights by danbrowndmf(m): 10:18pm On Feb 02
Bad dream is a nightmere so I'm not suprise though.
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of His Spouse & Says She’s Giving Randy Men Sleepless Nights by Jeffrey12(m): 10:18pm On Feb 02
Don't blame em", that's the highest beauty of a girl you can find in kenya
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of His Spouse & Says She’s Giving Randy Men Sleepless Nights by mightyhazell: 10:18pm On Feb 02
Dis one na mgbeke
No joy
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of His Spouse & Says She’s Giving Randy Men Sleepless Nights by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 10:18pm On Feb 02
is she insomnia itself?
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of His Spouse & Says She’s Giving Randy Men Sleepless Nights by Dannidom(m): 10:18pm On Feb 02
My woman
My everything
My woman o o o
My everything...
Shout out to my lovely mum, she's been my everything
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of His Spouse & Says She’s Giving Randy Men Sleepless Nights by auntysimbiat(f): 10:19pm On Feb 02
lol
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of His Spouse & Says She’s Giving Randy Men Sleepless Nights by ziego(m): 10:19pm On Feb 02
They need to read this
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of His Spouse & Says She’s Giving Randy Men Sleepless Nights by Adedayo97(m): 10:19pm On Feb 02
soberdrunk:4 d man mind abi lolz na ur landlord day oil her engine every 2weeks
|Re: Man Shares Photo Of His Spouse & Says She’s Giving Randy Men Sleepless Nights by shejane: 10:19pm On Feb 02
Queen only in kenya
