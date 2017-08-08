₦airaland Forum

Guys Don't Be Fooled 80% Of NL Are Not Bad In Real Life- See Pix Nd Prove. / A Girl Sent Me Her Nude Pics (PICS) 18+ / What You Guys Dont Understand.

Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by kallmemrB: 1:02am
Its a crazy world with all this filtered apps its difficult to identify a girl's real look...

Even Devil dey Fear Naija Babes


spot the difference!!!

Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by SirMichael1: 1:23am
WTH! Tell me this is some kind of a joke? angry

Is there any app for six packs too?? At least if I can't gym, I can use my phone grin

Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by makydebbie(f): 1:26am
Jeez!! grin grin grin

I don't still get tho, so when you eventually meet that guy you've been deceiving with big boobs, how will you explain?

Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by QueenBec: 1:40am
real problem grin
makydebbie:
Jeez!! grin grin grin

I don't still get tho, so when you eventually meet that guy you've been deceiving with big boobs, how will you explain?
Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by SkillfulValue: 1:49am
grin
Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by LessNoise(m): 1:52am
MUMU ON 5G

Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by Shayneward1: 3:38am
makydebbie:
Jeez!! grin grin grin

I don't still get tho, so when you eventually meet that guy you've been deceiving with big boobs, how will you explain?

You can get enough money online from them

Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by TheTrueApostle(f): 4:53am
as u were on your way coming, you had an accident and it fell off.
makydebbie:
Jeez!! grin grin grin

I don't still get tho, so when you eventually meet that guy you've been deceiving with big boobs, how will you explain?

Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by Tychamps(m): 5:03am
Your English get k leg

Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by sekxyqueen(f): 5:05am
lol
Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by Lifeofpolice1(m): 6:12am
SirMichael1:
WTH! Tell me this is some kind of a joke? angry

Is there any app for six packs too?? At least if I can't gym, I can use my phone grin
there is
Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by makydebbie(f): 6:13am
Shayneward1:


You can get enough money online from them
Lol.
Send money to girls you haven't met?

Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by datfreshdoc(m): 6:23am
cry but why
Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by AlexCk: 6:28am
Hahahaha,
Apparently her boôbs are directly proportional to distance.
The farther they are, the bigger the booóbs, the nearer they are the smaller the boôbs.
grin

Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by festwiz(m): 6:33am
That's not a filter

Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by dukeprince50(m): 6:37am
TheTrueApostle:
as u were on your way coming, you had an accident and it fell off.
u mean, u were just walking and a truck from nowhere hit and killed your breast

Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by Papanwamaikpe: 6:42am
AlexCk:
Hahahaha,
Apparently her boôbs are directly proportional to distance.
The farther they are, the bigger the booóbs, the nearer they are the smaller the boôbs.
grin
Hahahahaha ma nigga

Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by Shayneward1: 6:50am
makydebbie:
Lol.
Send money to girls you haven't met?

Boobs works wonders grin
Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by makydebbie(f): 7:10am
Shayneward1:


Boobs works wonders grin
Wawuu! grin
Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by Rigel95(m): 7:21am
chai! some girls won't make heaven

Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by Leetunechi: 8:12am
Somebody just sold egg to me for #100 , am still wondering if d egg was boiled wit Eva water or laid by a slay hen? ���

Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by herkeym001(m): 8:12am
Oyo town comes to mind. Very unbelievable.
Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by tomdon(m): 8:13am
Who even likes big boobs??
Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by soberdrunk(m): 8:14am
Obtaining under false pretence is punishable under the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria..... angry

Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by soberdrunk(m): 8:14am
tomdon:
Who even likes big boobs??


ME! Me!!! ME OOOOOO!!!!

Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by ebujany(m): 8:14am
shocked

Just to please we men

Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by Originality007: 8:14am
Aye ma le o
Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by Themandator: 8:14am
kallmemrB:
Its a crazy world with all this filtered apps its difficult to identify a girl's real look...

Even Devil dey Fear Naija Babes


spot the difference!!!




Where the rope wey dey the cloth for this other one own ...Dem no be d same person

Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by sloopyy: 8:15am
makydebbie:
Jeez!! grin grin grin

I don't still get tho, so when you eventually meet that guy you've been deceiving with big boobs, how will you explain?
She might say the boobs got deflated on her way coming grin
Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by ignis(f): 8:15am
Am not part of this...

