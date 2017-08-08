Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) (22154 Views)

Its a crazy world with all this filtered apps its difficult to identify a girl's real look...



Even Devil dey Fear Naija Babes





spot the difference!!! 6 Likes

WTH! Tell me this is some kind of a joke?



Is there any app for six packs too?? At least if I can't gym, I can use my phone 37 Likes





I don't still get tho, so when you eventually meet that guy you've been deceiving with big boobs, how will you explain?

Jeez!!



real problem

MUMU ON 5G 11 Likes

Jeez!!



I don't still get tho, so when you eventually meet that guy you've been deceiving with big boobs, how will you explain?

You can get enough money online from them You can get enough money online from them 4 Likes

Jeez!!



as u were on your way coming, you had an accident and it fell off.

Your English get k leg 2 Likes

lol

WTH! Tell me this is some kind of a joke?



there is

You can get enough money online from them Lol.

Send money to girls you haven't met? Lol.

but why but why



Apparently her boôbs are directly proportional to distance.

The farther they are, the bigger the booóbs, the nearer they are the smaller the boôbs.

Apparently her boôbs are directly proportional to distance.

The farther they are, the bigger the booóbs, the nearer they are the smaller the boôbs.

Hahahaha,









Read, digest and share.

That's not a filter 3 Likes

u mean, u were just walking and a truck from nowhere hit and killed your breast

Hahahaha,

Apparently her boôbs are directly proportional to distance.

The farther they are, the bigger the booóbs, the nearer they are the smaller the boôbs.

Hahahahaha ma nigga

Lol.

Send money to girls you haven't met?

Boobs works wonders

Wawuu!

chai! some girls won't make heaven 8 Likes

Somebody just sold egg to me for #100 , am still wondering if d egg was boiled wit Eva water or laid by a slay hen? ��� 11 Likes

Oyo town comes to mind. Very unbelievable.

Who even likes big boobs??

Obtaining under false pretence is punishable under the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria..... 6 Likes

Who even likes big boobs??



ME! Me!!! ME OOOOOO!!!!





Just to please we men

Aye ma le o

Its a crazy world with all this filtered apps its difficult to identify a girl's real look...



Even Devil dey Fear Naija Babes





spot the difference!!!









Where the rope wey dey the cloth for this other one own ...Dem no be d same person

Jeez!!



I don't still get tho, so when you eventually meet that guy you've been deceiving with big boobs, how will you explain? She might say the boobs got deflated on her way coming She might say the boobs got deflated on her way coming