|Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by kallmemrB: 1:02am
Its a crazy world with all this filtered apps its difficult to identify a girl's real look...
Even Devil dey Fear Naija Babes
spot the difference!!!
|Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by SirMichael1: 1:23am
WTH! Tell me this is some kind of a joke?
Is there any app for six packs too?? At least if I can't gym, I can use my phone
|Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by makydebbie(f): 1:26am
Jeez!!
I don't still get tho, so when you eventually meet that guy you've been deceiving with big boobs, how will you explain?
|Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by QueenBec: 1:40am
real problem
makydebbie:
|Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by SkillfulValue: 1:49am
|Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by LessNoise(m): 1:52am
MUMU ON 5G
|Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by Shayneward1: 3:38am
makydebbie:
You can get enough money online from them
|Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by TheTrueApostle(f): 4:53am
as u were on your way coming, you had an accident and it fell off.
makydebbie:
|Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by Tychamps(m): 5:03am
Your English get k leg
|Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by sekxyqueen(f): 5:05am
lol
|Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by Lifeofpolice1(m): 6:12am
SirMichael1:there is
|Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by makydebbie(f): 6:13am
Shayneward1:Lol.
Send money to girls you haven't met?
|Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by datfreshdoc(m): 6:23am
but why
|Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by AlexCk: 6:28am
Hahahaha,
Apparently her boôbs are directly proportional to distance.
The farther they are, the bigger the booóbs, the nearer they are the smaller the boôbs.
|Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by taxnaija: 6:31am
Haaa a Haaa.
|Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by festwiz(m): 6:33am
That's not a filter
|Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by dukeprince50(m): 6:37am
TheTrueApostle:u mean, u were just walking and a truck from nowhere hit and killed your breast
|Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by Papanwamaikpe: 6:42am
AlexCk:Hahahahaha ma nigga
|Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by Shayneward1: 6:50am
makydebbie:
Boobs works wonders
|Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by makydebbie(f): 7:10am
Shayneward1:Wawuu!
|Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by Rigel95(m): 7:21am
chai! some girls won't make heaven
|Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by Leetunechi: 8:12am
Somebody just sold egg to me for #100 , am still wondering if d egg was boiled wit Eva water or laid by a slay hen? ���
|Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by herkeym001(m): 8:12am
Oyo town comes to mind. Very unbelievable.
|Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by tomdon(m): 8:13am
Who even likes big boobs??
|Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by soberdrunk(m): 8:14am
Obtaining under false pretence is punishable under the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.....
|Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by soberdrunk(m): 8:14am
tomdon:
ME! Me!!! ME OOOOOO!!!!
|Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by ebujany(m): 8:14am
Just to please we men
|Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by Originality007: 8:14am
Aye ma le o
|Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by Themandator: 8:14am
kallmemrB:
Where the rope wey dey the cloth for this other one own ...Dem no be d same person
|Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by sloopyy: 8:15am
makydebbie:She might say the boobs got deflated on her way coming
|Re: Guys Don't Be Fooled By Filtered Pics (Pics Included) by ignis(f): 8:15am
Am not part of this...
