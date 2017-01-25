Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Wait For Another Election, If You Don't Like Buhari" – Obasanjo (12270 Views)

'I Wanted Okonjo-Iweala As VP To Buhari' - Obasanjo / Photo Of Buhari, Obasanjo And Abdusalami At AU Assembly / Another Election Postponement Would Be A Coup - Buhari (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo told Nigerians who may not like President Muhammadu buhari to wait for another election instead of carrying rumours of his death. He also described those peddling the rumuored death of President Muhammadu Buhari as wicked, callous and treacherous.



Obasanjo stated this in a release issued by his Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, in Abeokuta on Friday,adding that instead of embarking on such “worrisome” wishes, they should rather engage in marathon prayers from him. Buhari and Obasanjo He said, what the President needs “are our prayers and best wishes, which will ginger his morale to come back more stronger and better.”



Obasanjo who cautioned against politicization of every situation in the country, recalled that he has also been a victim of such rumoured death while in office as the President, declaring, “no normal human being will wish an elderly person dead irrespective of their differences.



“If you don’t like him, wait for another election, not going about to say he is dead. No matter his health situation, we should pray for him to recover quick and come back more stronger and better. For anyone wishing him dead, such person or group of persons are callous, wicked and treacherous.



“I was also rumoured to have died almost 12 times. I don’t know what they derive from doing so, but, they should seek forgiveness.”



http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/dont-like-buhari-wait-another-election-obasanjo/ 4 Likes

i just cant wait.. 27 Likes 1 Share

At least buhari is a good example of what a bad and clueless president is. 83 Likes 2 Shares





..How long shall we be patient to reach the promised land - "





OK, click *Like if you want 2face to contest in 2019 "Many many years after Independence, we still find it hard to eat ....How long shall we be patient to reach the promised land- "OK, click *Like if you want 2face to contest in 2019 65 Likes 2 Shares

dunkem21:

Nobody hates Buhari .. i do quote me anywere i do quote me anywere 28 Likes 2 Shares

.Under normal circumstances we would have to wait for four years, or at best impeach him following due process. But since his dead already, there's no need for all that. 14 Likes

God's willing, we will vote him out come 2019.

We will revolt with our thumb prints.

And he will bow out of office shamefully.

But before 2019, we will start with massive tweets like

#BuhariMustGo #iStand4aBetterNigeria #iStandWith2Baba 31 Likes 1 Share

OBASANJO DID NOT WAIT TILL THE END OF JONATHAN GOVERNMENT BEFORE HE START WRITING LETTERS

baba we dont want to wait

we will start from the protest on the 6th 97 Likes 9 Shares

ThinkSmarter:

In Sha Allah we will vote him out come 2019.

We will revolt with our thumb prints.

And he will bow out of office shamefully.



That is what I call protest.





Not wasting life under the sun for what makes no difference.



They danced to makessa during occupy Nigeria, now fuel is more than what they proposed then and nobody died.



Wait till 2019 and vote them out. That is what I call protest.Not wasting life under the sun for what makes no difference.They danced to makessa during occupy Nigeria, now fuel is more than what they proposed then and nobody died.Wait till 2019 and vote them out. 4 Likes 1 Share

todayboy:

OBASANJO DID NOT WAIT TILL THE END OF JONATHAN GOVERNMENT BEFORE HE START WRITING LETTERS

baba we dont want to wait

we will start from the protest on the 6th

So what is the aim of the protest ?



Buhari should resign ?



Or just the usual vague 'Good Governance'



Come 2019 vote them out.



When a party realize that they dnt have monopoly of spending 16years they will sit tight. So what is the aim of the protest ?Buhari should resign ?Or just the usual vague 'Good Governance'Come 2019 vote them out.When a party realize that they dnt have monopoly of spending 16years they will sit tight. 15 Likes 2 Shares



as am talking to you in ASO ROCK all attention is on this rally

thats the aim



AntiWailer:





So what is the aim of the protest ?



Buhari should resign ?



Or just the usual vague 'Good Governance' the aim is for the government to know we are serious in checking the rubbish they are doingas am talking to you in ASO ROCK all attention is on this rallythats the aim 15 Likes

todayboy:

the aim is for the government to know we are serious in checking the rubbish they are doing

as am talking to you in ASO ROCK all attention is on this rally

thats the aim





Lol.



Attention on rally ?



I dnt think so. Lol.Attention on rally ?I dnt think so. 2 Likes 1 Share

Gbam!

Unfortunately for some people that make up a certain percentage can't make a difference. We are here to vote PMB again in 2019. We know whose fault was the present situation. 7 Likes

baba is right 2019 is upon us. your vote is your power. 1 Like

60% of those protesting are doing cos there was a protest against Jo's govt barely 2 years into his tenure. Most people know the diff between $108pb and $50pb.

At about $58 extra per barrel of oil, GEJ govt could have build a dangote-sized refinery and ended our fuel struggle for the next 15 years. 8 Likes 1 Share



if you dont have any sensible to write go and sleep



Sibrah:

60% of those protesting are doing cos there was a protest against Jo's govt barely 2 years into his tenure. Most people know the diff between $108pb and $50pb.

At about $58 extra per barrel of oil, GEJ govt could have build a dangote-sized refinery and ended our fuel struggle for the next 15 years. NOW THAT PRICE IS 58$ TELL BUHARI TO BUILD HALF THE SIZE OF DANGOTE FACTORY LETS SEEif you dont have any sensible to write go and sleep 53 Likes 3 Shares



a president who take six month to get ministers needs push

that's why you need to join the protest on the 6th



Donshegxy10:

baba is right 2019 is upon us.

your vote is your power. OBASANJO DID NOT WAIT TILL THE END OF JONATHAN GOVERNMENT BEFORE HE START WRITING LETTERSa president who take six month to get ministers needs pushthat's why you need to join the protest on the 6th 7 Likes

todayboy:

NOW THAT PRICE IS 58$ TELL BUHARI TO BUILD HALF THE SIZE OF DANGOTE FACTORY LETS SEE

if you dont have any sensible to write go and sleep



How old you be bros? In your case, just like romance, age is truly a number . . . How old you be bros? In your case, just like romance, age is truly a number . . . 2 Likes



Sibrah:

How old you be bros? In your case, just like romance, age is truly a number . . . 19 years

todayboy:

OBASANJO DID NOT WAIT TILL THE END OF JONATHAN GOVERNMENT BEFORE HE START WRITING LETTERS

baba we dont want to wait

we will start from the protest on the 6th He is afonja so I'm not surprised. It's the slave - master relationship















#iStandWithNigeria #iStandWithTubaba #EnoughIsEnough He is afonja so I'm not surprised. It's the slave - master relationship#iStandWithNigeria #iStandWithTubaba #EnoughIsEnough 10 Likes 1 Share

Sibrah:

60% of those protesting are doing cos there was a protest against Jo's govt barely 2 years into his tenure. Most people know the diff between $108pb and $50pb.

At about $58 extra per barrel of oil, GEJ govt could have build a dangote-sized refinery and ended our fuel struggle for the next 15 years. May your life be run like Bubu runs Nigeria













#iStandWithNigeria #iStandWithTubaba #EnoughIsEnough May your life be run like Bubu runs Nigeria#iStandWithNigeria #iStandWithTubaba #EnoughIsEnough 12 Likes

wHyyyyyyyyyY:

May your life be run like Bubu runs Nigeria













#iStandWithNigeria #iStandWithTubaba #EnoughIsEnough May you life be run the way Goodluck Jonathan run Nigeria. May you life be run the way Goodluck Jonathan run Nigeria.

todayboy:

OBASANJO DID NOT WAIT TILL THE END OF JONATHAN GOVERNMENT BEFORE HE START WRITING LETTERS

baba we dont want to wait

we will start from the protest on the 6th

Spot on Spot on 1 Like

Sibrah:

May you life be run the way Goodluck Jonathan run Nigeria. I never supported Goodluck, I support good governance. But seems you zombies have been so blinded that you can't see how you sailor Buhari is sinking this ship called Nigeria







Posterity will neve forgive you all









#iStandWithNigeria #iStandWithTubaba #EnoughIsEnough I never supported Goodluck, I support good governance. But seems you zombies have been so blinded that you can't see how you sailor Buhari is sinking this ship called NigeriaPosterity will neve forgive you all#iStandWithNigeria #iStandWithTubaba #EnoughIsEnough 16 Likes 2 Shares

wHyyyyyyyyyY:

I never supported Goodluck, I support good governance. But seems you zombies have been so blinded that you can't see how you sailor Buhari is sinking this ship called Nigeria







Posterity will neve forgive you all









#iStandWithNigeria #iStandWithTubaba #EnoughIsEnough Who told you I support Buhari? #justAsking Who told you I support Buhari? #justAsking

todayboy:

OBASANJO DID NOT WAIT TILL THE END OF JONATHAN GOVERNMENT BEFORE HE START WRITING LETTERS

a president who take six month to get ministers needs push

that's why you need to join the protest on the 6th



He does not have to, he can easily visit the President cos they are in good terms. He does not have to, he can easily visit the President cos they are in good terms.

Sibrah:

Who told you I support Buhari? #justAsking

Do I need to be told?



My prayer for you stands Do I need to be told?My prayer for you stands 5 Likes

wHyyyyyyyyyY:

Do I need to be told?

My prayer for you stands Likewise me. Likewise me.

Sibrah:

He does not have to, he can easily visit the President cos they are in good terms.



See how obj is wishing ur president dead See how obj is wishing ur president dead https://instagram.com/p/BQE-fDSAoFy/

Sibrah:

Likewise me. ok sir ok sir