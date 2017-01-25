₦airaland Forum

"Wait For Another Election, If You Don't Like Buhari" – Obasanjo by atimealvin14: 8:43pm On Feb 03
Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo told Nigerians who may not like President Muhammadu buhari to wait for another election instead of carrying rumours of his death. He also described those peddling the rumuored death of President Muhammadu Buhari as wicked, callous and treacherous.

Obasanjo stated this in a release issued by his Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, in Abeokuta on Friday,adding that instead of embarking on such “worrisome” wishes, they should rather engage in marathon prayers from him. Buhari and Obasanjo He said, what the President needs “are our prayers and best wishes, which will ginger his morale to come back more stronger and better.”

Obasanjo who cautioned against politicization of every situation in the country, recalled that he has also been a victim of such rumoured death while in office as the President, declaring, “no normal human being will wish an elderly person dead irrespective of their differences.

“If you don’t like him, wait for another election, not going about to say he is dead. No matter his health situation, we should pray for him to recover quick and come back more stronger and better. For anyone wishing him dead, such person or group of persons are callous, wicked and treacherous.

“I was also rumoured to have died almost 12 times. I don’t know what they derive from doing so, but, they should seek forgiveness.”


http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/dont-like-buhari-wait-another-election-obasanjo/

Re: "Wait For Another Election, If You Don't Like Buhari" – Obasanjo by porshnuel(m): 9:24pm On Feb 03
i just cant wait..

Re: "Wait For Another Election, If You Don't Like Buhari" – Obasanjo by smogup: 9:26pm On Feb 03
At least buhari is a good example of what a bad and clueless president is.

Re: "Wait For Another Election, If You Don't Like Buhari" – Obasanjo by dunkem21(m): 9:59pm On Feb 03
"Many many years after Independence, we still find it hard to eat ..

..How long shall we be patient to reach the promised land - "


OK, click *Like if you want 2face to contest in 2019 cheesy

Re: "Wait For Another Election, If You Don't Like Buhari" – Obasanjo by porshnuel(m): 10:03pm On Feb 03
dunkem21:
Nobody hates Buhari .. cool
i do quote me anywere

Re: "Wait For Another Election, If You Don't Like Buhari" – Obasanjo by thesicilian: 10:26pm On Feb 03
.Under normal circumstances we would have to wait for four years, or at best impeach him following due process. But since his dead already, there's no need for all that.

Re: "Wait For Another Election, If You Don't Like Buhari" – Obasanjo by ThinkSmarter(m): 10:35pm On Feb 03
God's willing, we will vote him out come 2019.
We will revolt with our thumb prints.
And he will bow out of office shamefully.
But before 2019, we will start with massive tweets like
#BuhariMustGo #iStand4aBetterNigeria #iStandWith2Baba

Re: "Wait For Another Election, If You Don't Like Buhari" – Obasanjo by todayboy: 10:37pm On Feb 03
OBASANJO DID NOT WAIT TILL THE END OF JONATHAN GOVERNMENT BEFORE HE START WRITING LETTERS
baba we dont want to wait
we will start from the protest on the 6th

Re: "Wait For Another Election, If You Don't Like Buhari" – Obasanjo by AntiWailer: 11:02pm On Feb 03
ThinkSmarter:
In Sha Allah we will vote him out come 2019.
We will revolt with our thumb prints.
And he will bow out of office shamefully.

That is what I call protest.


Not wasting life under the sun for what makes no difference.

They danced to makessa during occupy Nigeria, now fuel is more than what they proposed then and nobody died.

Wait till 2019 and vote them out.

Re: "Wait For Another Election, If You Don't Like Buhari" – Obasanjo by AntiWailer: 11:03pm On Feb 03
todayboy:
OBASANJO DID NOT WAIT TILL THE END OF JONATHAN GOVERNMENT BEFORE HE START WRITING LETTERS
baba we dont want to wait
we will start from the protest on the 6th

So what is the aim of the protest ?

Buhari should resign ?

Or just the usual vague 'Good Governance'

Come 2019 vote them out.

When a party realize that they dnt have monopoly of spending 16years they will sit tight.

Re: "Wait For Another Election, If You Don't Like Buhari" – Obasanjo by todayboy: 11:05pm On Feb 03
the aim is for the government to know we are serious in checking the rubbish they are doing
as am talking to you in ASO ROCK all attention is on this rally
thats the aim

AntiWailer:


So what is the aim of the protest ?

Buhari should resign ?

Or just the usual vague 'Good Governance'

Re: "Wait For Another Election, If You Don't Like Buhari" – Obasanjo by AntiWailer: 11:23pm On Feb 03
todayboy:
the aim is for the government to know we are serious in checking the rubbish they are doing
as am talking to you in ASO ROCK all attention is on this rally
thats the aim


Lol.

Attention on rally ?

I dnt think so.

Re: "Wait For Another Election, If You Don't Like Buhari" – Obasanjo by EazyMoh(m): 11:44pm On Feb 03
Gbam!
Unfortunately for some people that make up a certain percentage can't make a difference. We are here to vote PMB again in 2019. We know whose fault was the present situation.

Re: "Wait For Another Election, If You Don't Like Buhari" – Obasanjo by Donshegxy10(m): 1:13am
baba is right 2019 is upon us. your vote is your power.

Re: "Wait For Another Election, If You Don't Like Buhari" – Obasanjo by Sibrah: 1:19am
60% of those protesting are doing cos there was a protest against Jo's govt barely 2 years into his tenure. Most people know the diff between $108pb and $50pb.
At about $58 extra per barrel of oil, GEJ govt could have build a dangote-sized refinery and ended our fuel struggle for the next 15 years.

Re: "Wait For Another Election, If You Don't Like Buhari" – Obasanjo by todayboy: 1:54am
NOW THAT PRICE IS 58$ TELL BUHARI TO BUILD HALF THE SIZE OF DANGOTE FACTORY LETS SEE
if you dont have any sensible to write go and sleep

Sibrah:
60% of those protesting are doing cos there was a protest against Jo's govt barely 2 years into his tenure. Most people know the diff between $108pb and $50pb.
At about $58 extra per barrel of oil, GEJ govt could have build a dangote-sized refinery and ended our fuel struggle for the next 15 years.

Re: "Wait For Another Election, If You Don't Like Buhari" – Obasanjo by todayboy: 1:55am
OBASANJO DID NOT WAIT TILL THE END OF JONATHAN GOVERNMENT BEFORE HE START WRITING LETTERS
a president who take six month to get ministers needs push
that's why you need to join the protest on the 6th

Donshegxy10:
baba is right 2019 is upon us.
your vote is your power.

Re: "Wait For Another Election, If You Don't Like Buhari" – Obasanjo by Sibrah: 2:03am
todayboy:
NOW THAT PRICE IS 58$ TELL BUHARI TO BUILD HALF THE SIZE OF DANGOTE FACTORY LETS SEE
if you dont have any sensible to write go and sleep

How old you be bros? In your case, just like romance, age is truly a number . . .

Re: "Wait For Another Election, If You Don't Like Buhari" – Obasanjo by todayboy: 2:12am
19 years
Sibrah:
How old you be bros? In your case, just like romance, age is truly a number . . .
Re: "Wait For Another Election, If You Don't Like Buhari" – Obasanjo by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 5:50am
todayboy:
OBASANJO DID NOT WAIT TILL THE END OF JONATHAN GOVERNMENT BEFORE HE START WRITING LETTERS
baba we dont want to wait
we will start from the protest on the 6th
He is afonja so I'm not surprised. It's the slave - master relationship







#iStandWithNigeria #iStandWithTubaba #EnoughIsEnough

Re: "Wait For Another Election, If You Don't Like Buhari" – Obasanjo by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 5:52am
Sibrah:
60% of those protesting are doing cos there was a protest against Jo's govt barely 2 years into his tenure. Most people know the diff between $108pb and $50pb.
At about $58 extra per barrel of oil, GEJ govt could have build a dangote-sized refinery and ended our fuel struggle for the next 15 years.
May your life be run like Bubu runs Nigeria






#iStandWithNigeria #iStandWithTubaba #EnoughIsEnough

Re: "Wait For Another Election, If You Don't Like Buhari" – Obasanjo by Sibrah: 6:35am
wHyyyyyyyyyY:
May your life be run like Bubu runs Nigeria






#iStandWithNigeria #iStandWithTubaba #EnoughIsEnough
May you life be run the way Goodluck Jonathan run Nigeria.
Re: "Wait For Another Election, If You Don't Like Buhari" – Obasanjo by SalamRushdie: 6:36am
todayboy:
OBASANJO DID NOT WAIT TILL THE END OF JONATHAN GOVERNMENT BEFORE HE START WRITING LETTERS
baba we dont want to wait
we will start from the protest on the 6th

Spot on

Re: "Wait For Another Election, If You Don't Like Buhari" – Obasanjo by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 6:38am
Sibrah:
May you life be run the way Goodluck Jonathan run Nigeria.
I never supported Goodluck, I support good governance. But seems you zombies have been so blinded that you can't see how you sailor Buhari is sinking this ship called Nigeria



Posterity will neve forgive you all




#iStandWithNigeria #iStandWithTubaba #EnoughIsEnough

Re: "Wait For Another Election, If You Don't Like Buhari" – Obasanjo by Sibrah: 6:50am
wHyyyyyyyyyY:
I never supported Goodluck, I support good governance. But seems you zombies have been so blinded that you can't see how you sailor Buhari is sinking this ship called Nigeria



Posterity will neve forgive you all




#iStandWithNigeria #iStandWithTubaba #EnoughIsEnough
Who told you I support Buhari? #justAsking
Re: "Wait For Another Election, If You Don't Like Buhari" – Obasanjo by Sibrah: 6:51am
todayboy:
OBASANJO DID NOT WAIT TILL THE END OF JONATHAN GOVERNMENT BEFORE HE START WRITING LETTERS
a president who take six month to get ministers needs push
that's why you need to join the protest on the 6th

He does not have to, he can easily visit the President cos they are in good terms.
Re: "Wait For Another Election, If You Don't Like Buhari" – Obasanjo by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 7:05am
Sibrah:
Who told you I support Buhari? #justAsking
Do I need to be told?

My prayer for you stands

Re: "Wait For Another Election, If You Don't Like Buhari" – Obasanjo by Sibrah: 7:07am
wHyyyyyyyyyY:
Do I need to be told?
My prayer for you stands
Likewise me.
Re: "Wait For Another Election, If You Don't Like Buhari" – Obasanjo by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 7:07am
Sibrah:
He does not have to, he can easily visit the President cos they are in good terms.


See how obj is wishing ur president dead https://instagram.com/p/BQE-fDSAoFy/
Re: "Wait For Another Election, If You Don't Like Buhari" – Obasanjo by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 7:09am
Sibrah:
Likewise me.
ok sir
Re: "Wait For Another Election, If You Don't Like Buhari" – Obasanjo by holamiday(m): 9:26am
Governments around the world keep it in check and prevent anarchy. Simultaneously, they are the poisonous vermin afflicting man's existence & happiness.

