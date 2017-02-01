₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fashola Inspects Ongoing Rehabilitation Of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway by henryanna36: 10:02am
Below are photos of Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN, Area Manager, Setraco Nigeria Limited, Mr Fouad Sarraf and Managing Director, Setraco Nigeria Limited, Mr Ziad Mouannes during the Hon. Minister's inspection of the ongoing construction work on the rehabilitation of Enugu - Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway Section I on the second day of his inspection tour of Highway Projects in the South-East Zone of the country on Friday 3, February 2017.
cc; Lalasticlala,mynd44
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/fashola-inspects-ongoing-rehabilitation.html?m=1
|Re: Fashola Inspects Ongoing Rehabilitation Of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway by henryanna36: 10:03am
|Re: Fashola Inspects Ongoing Rehabilitation Of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway by madridguy(m): 10:03am
Thank you Mr Fashola.
|Re: Fashola Inspects Ongoing Rehabilitation Of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway by thesicilian: 10:05am
Rocket Scientist
|Re: Fashola Inspects Ongoing Rehabilitation Of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway by Qmerit(m): 10:05am
Of a truth this man Fashola is working hard as a minister for WORKS. Power job should be taken from him and given to another person.
I love this man cause he don't sit in office and direct.
|Re: Fashola Inspects Ongoing Rehabilitation Of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway by Mrsgohui: 10:05am
Ok
|Re: Fashola Inspects Ongoing Rehabilitation Of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway by dotuna3(m): 10:05am
Cool. But have lost my respect for u sir. Minster of darkness. This Buhari has ended up messing up all wat u have worked for over the year. U ought not to have taken the offer. Now u have completely lost respect and cheers most people gave u.
#istandwith 2baba#
|Re: Fashola Inspects Ongoing Rehabilitation Of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway by gbenga4sure(m): 10:06am
the rate of work on this road is slower than that of a snail
|Re: Fashola Inspects Ongoing Rehabilitation Of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway by Young03: 10:06am
:*
|Re: Fashola Inspects Ongoing Rehabilitation Of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway by Ahmed0336(m): 10:07am
Later some people ll say SE is not carried along
|Re: Fashola Inspects Ongoing Rehabilitation Of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway by Shortyy(f): 10:07am
Boy, he is tall
|Re: Fashola Inspects Ongoing Rehabilitation Of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway by Boscojugunu(m): 10:07am
Children of hate will abandon this thread like Ebola. They will never see anything good in this government
|Re: Fashola Inspects Ongoing Rehabilitation Of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway by Super1Star: 10:07am
See what their hero cannot do for 6 years.
|Re: Fashola Inspects Ongoing Rehabilitation Of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway by Tifemide2017: 10:08am
Foolishness is giving over 90% of your votes to someone who did not construct one major road in your region.
Greater foolishness is now condemning the one who is constructing seven roads just because you don't like him.
|Re: Fashola Inspects Ongoing Rehabilitation Of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway by gudnex22(m): 10:08am
baba travel good things the happen should we pray so that he will remain there?
|Re: Fashola Inspects Ongoing Rehabilitation Of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway by seunfly: 10:08am
Ummhh
|Re: Fashola Inspects Ongoing Rehabilitation Of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway by patrotic9gerian: 10:08am
/
|Re: Fashola Inspects Ongoing Rehabilitation Of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway by Omagago(m): 10:09am
OK. Well done
|Re: Fashola Inspects Ongoing Rehabilitation Of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway by northvietnam(m): 10:09am
wash
|Re: Fashola Inspects Ongoing Rehabilitation Of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway by mars123(m): 10:09am
Oga who you give power ministry to nah because na only road and housing we dey see say you dey do oh...
|Re: Fashola Inspects Ongoing Rehabilitation Of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway by godunia(m): 10:09am
Fashola is working, GMB is working, Nigeria is going to be great again. If believe that this country will be great again say amen in your heart.
|Re: Fashola Inspects Ongoing Rehabilitation Of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway by 0b10010011: 10:09am
God bless BRF!
A hard-working man!
Our incoming President!
|Re: Fashola Inspects Ongoing Rehabilitation Of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway by macluvph1(m): 10:09am
Stop all this media propaganda and complete the job.
Let your achievements speak for you, not the other way round.
|Re: Fashola Inspects Ongoing Rehabilitation Of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway by kings09(m): 10:09am
Ok
|Re: Fashola Inspects Ongoing Rehabilitation Of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway by slawali: 10:10am
Capital projects give it to this govt.the only problrm is economy which is caused by oil price and the people bumbing our oil pipe.
|Re: Fashola Inspects Ongoing Rehabilitation Of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway by kayo80: 10:10am
Shortyy:
Yea... Like me. Is it true that short girls like tall guys?
|Re: Fashola Inspects Ongoing Rehabilitation Of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway by Fourwinds: 10:10am
bubu
|Re: Fashola Inspects Ongoing Rehabilitation Of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway by kayo80: 10:10am
slawali:
For real. You summed it up pretty well.
|Re: Fashola Inspects Ongoing Rehabilitation Of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway by LordVoldemort(m): 10:10am
Most Nigerians are not realistic or are not just informed or just choose to be stupid intentionally.
Our power problem is not something he can just swing a wand and it will be solve. Dams need to be built, turbines needs to be built there is infrastructure deficiency in the sector already. All this things takes time and the little we are suppose to be managing some of us are still sabotaging it and we still blame the govt for our own stupidity or agitation.
More than 60 power project were tied in court when this govt took over but today they are out of court and work can began on this project. Patience is just the key
God bless Nigeria
God bless PMB
God bless all patriotic Nigeria
|Re: Fashola Inspects Ongoing Rehabilitation Of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway by Lasskeey: 10:11am
|Re: Fashola Inspects Ongoing Rehabilitation Of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway by gudnex22(m): 10:11am
godunia:
Holy ghost fire!!!!!
