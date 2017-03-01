Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo Inspects Rigasa Train Station In Kaduna With El-rufai & Amaechi(pics) (579 Views)

Osinbajo Inspects Toilets At Lagos Airport During Surprise Visit / Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) / Sheriff, Kashamu Want El-Rufai-Amaechi Ticket By Killing PDP - NYM (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)









Source: Acting President Osinbajo was at the Rigasa Train Station To inspect the state of facilities in preparation of resumption of international flight to Kaduna.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/osinbajo-inspects-rigasa-train.html?m=1

Wow, I like this man



Ok, let's cast our votes!



Like for PYO , Share for PMB 7 Likes 8 Shares

In as much as am not wishing Buhari to die I keep falling in love with this PYO just make everywhere alive to dia function. 1 Like

DEVIL punish that dying vegetable

Rigasa, I was there.



BTW, who is taller between Rufai and 'Osinbande'?

Nice move...



He has shown us that he is not a mere commissioner...he is actively representing

well done Mr VP and Kudos to gej for the train station

3 great workaholics ,I hail una.

i never knew osibanjo is taller than el rufai ..why then do they call him short man.. 1 Like

Show us Ameachi tommy nao

.

CROWNWEALTH019:

DEVIL punish that dying vegetable

Alright. But not until He punishes your absurd and foolish self! Alright. But not until He punishes your absurd and foolish self! 1 Like

topsyking:

i never knew osibanjo is taller than el rufai ..why then do they call him short man..

Osinbajo is a giant next to El Rufai, Ngige, Modu Sheriff, Gov. Ayande, Abacha, IBB. His fit body makes it seem like he is very short. If he added some weight, nobody will see him as short. Osinbajo is a giant next to El Rufai, Ngige, Modu Sheriff, Gov. Ayande, Abacha, IBB. His fit body makes it seem like he is very short. If he added some weight, nobody will see him as short.

Rigasa, the ajegunle of Kaduna. The area is prone to violence, you can't get to the station without passing through the entire stretch of the single lane road.

Thank God.



But it won't be a bad idea if that Train Station is moved to a central location in town.



Rigasa is in a crisis prone area.