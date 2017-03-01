₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Osinbajo Inspects Rigasa Train Station In Kaduna With El-rufai & Amaechi(pics) by henryanna36: 5:46pm
Acting President Osinbajo was at the Rigasa Train Station To inspect the state of facilities in preparation of resumption of international flight to Kaduna.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/osinbajo-inspects-rigasa-train.html?m=1
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Rigasa Train Station In Kaduna With El-rufai & Amaechi(pics) by Mavin1(m): 5:47pm
Wow, I like this man
Ok, let's cast our votes!
Like for PYO , Share for PMB
7 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Rigasa Train Station In Kaduna With El-rufai & Amaechi(pics) by Abduljohn(m): 6:00pm
In as much as am not wishing Buhari to die I keep falling in love with this PYO just make everywhere alive to dia function.
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Rigasa Train Station In Kaduna With El-rufai & Amaechi(pics) by CROWNWEALTH019: 6:00pm
DEVIL punish that dying vegetable
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Rigasa Train Station In Kaduna With El-rufai & Amaechi(pics) by 989900: 6:01pm
Rigasa, I was there.
BTW, who is taller between Rufai and 'Osinbande'?
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Rigasa Train Station In Kaduna With El-rufai & Amaechi(pics) by Adeevah(f): 6:01pm
Nice move...
He has shown us that he is not a mere commissioner...he is actively representing
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Rigasa Train Station In Kaduna With El-rufai & Amaechi(pics) by ufuosman: 6:02pm
well done Mr VP and Kudos to gej for the train station
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Rigasa Train Station In Kaduna With El-rufai & Amaechi(pics) by Babacele: 6:03pm
3 great workaholics ,I hail una.
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Rigasa Train Station In Kaduna With El-rufai & Amaechi(pics) by topsyking: 6:12pm
i never knew osibanjo is taller than el rufai ..why then do they call him short man..
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Rigasa Train Station In Kaduna With El-rufai & Amaechi(pics) by thinkdip(m): 6:13pm
Show us Ameachi tommy nao
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Rigasa Train Station In Kaduna With El-rufai & Amaechi(pics) by malton: 6:23pm
.
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Rigasa Train Station In Kaduna With El-rufai & Amaechi(pics) by malton: 6:30pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
Alright. But not until He punishes your absurd and foolish self!
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Rigasa Train Station In Kaduna With El-rufai & Amaechi(pics) by Innovator90: 6:35pm
topsyking:
Osinbajo is a giant next to El Rufai, Ngige, Modu Sheriff, Gov. Ayande, Abacha, IBB. His fit body makes it seem like he is very short. If he added some weight, nobody will see him as short.
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Rigasa Train Station In Kaduna With El-rufai & Amaechi(pics) by Realdeals(m): 7:01pm
Rigasa, the ajegunle of Kaduna. The area is prone to violence, you can't get to the station without passing through the entire stretch of the single lane road.
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Rigasa Train Station In Kaduna With El-rufai & Amaechi(pics) by kennygee(f): 7:23pm
Thank God.
But it won't be a bad idea if that Train Station is moved to a central location in town.
Rigasa is in a crisis prone area.
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Rigasa Train Station In Kaduna With El-rufai & Amaechi(pics) by clevadani: 7:24pm
H
