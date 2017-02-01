₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Femi Fani-kayode Hosts Samson Adeniyi, CAN President (Photo) by Naijahelm: 1:13pm
Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode on Saturday hosted the President of Christian Association Of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Samson Adeniyi Ayokunle.
Femi Fani-Kayode wrote on his social media page;
A wonderful morning and a fruitful discussion with the leader of all of the 100 million Christians in Nigeria, His Grace, Rev. Samson Adeniyi Ayokunle, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria. May God guide and protect him.
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Hosts Samson Adeniyi, CAN President (Photo) by naijafella(m): 1:17pm
Finding soccour. Carry your cross.
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Hosts Samson Adeniyi, CAN President (Photo) by Temidayo9(m): 1:52pm
And the gullible will tell us CAN is for christians ?....... remove religion in Nigeria and replace it with morality, then peace and justice will find its natural curse
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Hosts Samson Adeniyi, CAN President (Photo) by veekid(m): 2:33pm
Religion and politics; two different cabals with the same motive to make money
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Hosts Samson Adeniyi, CAN President (Photo) by AntiWailer: 2:33pm
Lol.
Reverend Femi Fani Kayode.
CAN seems to forget that FFK collected part of the money ear marked to fight the people terrorizing Christians and he is in court for that.
Making him look like he is the voice of the same Christians is amazing.
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Hosts Samson Adeniyi, CAN President (Photo) by princechiemekam: 2:34pm
Good!
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Hosts Samson Adeniyi, CAN President (Photo) by IYANGBALI: 2:35pm
Dis CAN President too tall o
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Hosts Samson Adeniyi, CAN President (Photo) by nmreports: 2:35pm
I rarely trust purported men of God
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Hosts Samson Adeniyi, CAN President (Photo) by ct2(m): 2:35pm
I don't feel comfortable with fani kayode ,I kind of question is integrity
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Hosts Samson Adeniyi, CAN President (Photo) by bettercreature(m): 2:35pm
This is what we are saying,what is CAN PRESIDENT doing in a politician house
They should be visiting CAN PRESIDENT not the other way round
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Hosts Samson Adeniyi, CAN President (Photo) by Auntielinda(f): 2:35pm
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Hosts Samson Adeniyi, CAN President (Photo) by Jalubarika(m): 2:36pm
FFK; Welcome Sir, Bless u Sir
CAN Pres.: You have a nice place
FFK; Na God Sir, I hope you're ready sir?
CAN Pres.: Ready for rapture u meant?
FFK :Ready to Team up with Me, Fayose, and other pastors to fight Mr Oza room
PDP(xtian) Vs APC(Muslim)
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Hosts Samson Adeniyi, CAN President (Photo) by jesus500(m): 2:36pm
CAN should distance itself from people accused of corruption.
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Hosts Samson Adeniyi, CAN President (Photo) by saxwizard(m): 2:37pm
that's supo ayokunlre not wat u wrote
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Hosts Samson Adeniyi, CAN President (Photo) by OlujobaSamuel: 2:37pm
disappointed, never expected this of a NBC Pastor
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Hosts Samson Adeniyi, CAN President (Photo) by Olukat(m): 2:38pm
[quote author=Temidayo9 post=53411265]And the gullible will tell us CAN is for christians ?....... remove religion in Nigeria and replace it with morality, then peace and justice will find its natural curse [
Meaning?
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Hosts Samson Adeniyi, CAN President (Photo) by RisMas(m): 2:39pm
The CAN President is a complete gentle man, not like the gun running, Don Jazzy Wanabe, bling-bling OritseJETfor.
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Hosts Samson Adeniyi, CAN President (Photo) by passyhansome(m): 2:40pm
CAN: Compromised Association of Nigeria. Its no longer what it use to and stand for. Money has destroyed her
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Hosts Samson Adeniyi, CAN President (Photo) by Olukat(m): 2:40pm
jesus500:
And visit those your dullard cleared of corruption..hiss
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Hosts Samson Adeniyi, CAN President (Photo) by ify84(m): 2:40pm
Fani kayode knows so much about the islamazation of Nigeria.. .. So he must have briefed the CAN President.... Though corrupt, we need his info.. . That's y the CAN guy was there... . Muslims, atheists and buhari zombies will hate this and insult the CAN President
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Hosts Samson Adeniyi, CAN President (Photo) by temitemi1(m): 2:41pm
nice one
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Hosts Samson Adeniyi, CAN President (Photo) by lakesider(m): 2:41pm
CAN and PDP ehn
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Hosts Samson Adeniyi, CAN President (Photo) by darfay: 2:44pm
The hero of Nigeria democracy at mention of fayose buhari corpses would catch cold in London .
Modified: I think say na fayose sef
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Hosts Samson Adeniyi, CAN President (Photo) by origima: 2:46pm
CAN beef or CAN coke whichever way,Christians should watch whom they follow or listing to.We should not allow this hungry and highly ambitious acclaimed men of God to lead us astray. We are one whether Muslim or Christian even Amadioha.let's be very very careful
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Hosts Samson Adeniyi, CAN President (Photo) by inourcare: 2:46pm
Ok
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Hosts Samson Adeniyi, CAN President (Photo) by KLWL: 2:47pm
100 million Christians in Nigeria? Uhmmn! Then Muslims figure should be about N200 million totalling 300 million in 180 million population of a Nation.
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Hosts Samson Adeniyi, CAN President (Photo) by darfay: 2:48pm
KLWL:
200 million in your Boko Haramic mind. No wonder una won islamise Nigeria at all cost
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Hosts Samson Adeniyi, CAN President (Photo) by skaramanga: 2:49pm
A certified drug addict and criminal who robbed his country of billions hosting CAN president? Shameful!
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Hosts Samson Adeniyi, CAN President (Photo) by shammah1(m): 2:50pm
Nice
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Hosts Samson Adeniyi, CAN President (Photo) by deomelo: 2:54pm
Corrupt looters and drug addicts are the new christian heroes and leaders in Nigeria.
Only in Nigeria..
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Hosts Samson Adeniyi, CAN President (Photo) by theway83: 2:56pm
nmreports:
