Femi Fani-Kayode wrote on his social media page;



A wonderful morning and a fruitful discussion with the leader of all of the 100 million Christians in Nigeria, His Grace, Rev. Samson Adeniyi Ayokunle, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria. May God guide and protect him.



Finding soccour. Carry your cross. 3 Likes

And the gullible will tell us CAN is for christians ?....... remove religion in Nigeria and replace it with morality, then peace and justice will find its natural curse 19 Likes 3 Shares

Religion and politics; two different cabals with the same motive to make money 2 Likes

Reverend Femi Fani Kayode.



CAN seems to forget that FFK collected part of the money ear marked to fight the people terrorizing Christians and he is in court for that.



Making him look like he is the voice of the same Christians is amazing. 13 Likes 1 Share

Dis CAN President too tall o

I rarely trust purported men of God

I don't feel comfortable with fani kayode ,I kind of question is integrity 2 Likes

This is what we are saying,what is CAN PRESIDENT doing in a politician house

They should be visiting CAN PRESIDENT not the other way round 6 Likes

FFK; Welcome Sir, Bless u Sir

CAN Pres.: You have a nice place

FFK; Na God Sir, I hope you're ready sir?

CAN Pres.: Ready for rapture u meant?

FFK :Ready to Team up with Me, Fayose, and other pastors to fight Mr Oza room



PDP(xtian) Vs APC(Muslim) 3 Likes

CAN should distance itself from people accused of corruption. 2 Likes

that's supo ayokunlre not wat u wrote 1 Like

disappointed, never expected this of a NBC Pastor 5 Likes

Meaning?

The CAN President is a complete gentle man, not like the gun running, Don Jazzy Wanabe, bling-bling OritseJETfor. 1 Like

CAN: Compromised Association of Nigeria. Its no longer what it use to and stand for. Money has destroyed her 5 Likes

jesus500:

CAN should distance itself from people accused of corruption.



And visit those your dullard cleared of corruption..hiss And visit those your dullard cleared of corruption..hiss 4 Likes 1 Share

Fani kayode knows so much about the islamazation of Nigeria.. .. So he must have briefed the CAN President.... Though corrupt, we need his info.. . That's y the CAN guy was there... . Muslims, atheists and buhari zombies will hate this and insult the CAN President 1 Like

CAN and PDP ehn

The hero of Nigeria democracy at mention of fayose buhari corpses would catch cold in London .





Modified: I think say na fayose sef

CAN beef or CAN coke whichever way,Christians should watch whom they follow or listing to.We should not allow this hungry and highly ambitious acclaimed men of God to lead us astray. We are one whether Muslim or Christian even Amadioha.let's be very very careful

100 million Christians in Nigeria? Uhmmn! Then Muslims figure should be about N200 million totalling 300 million in 180 million population of a Nation. 5 Likes 1 Share

KLWL:

100 million Christians in Nigeria? Uhmmn! Then Muslims figure should be about N200 million totalling 300 million in 180 million population of a Nation.

200 million in your Boko Haramic mind. No wonder una won islamise Nigeria at all cost 200 million in your Boko Haramic mind. No wonder una won islamise Nigeria at all cost 2 Likes

A certified drug addict and criminal who robbed his country of billions hosting CAN president? Shameful! 3 Likes

Corrupt looters and drug addicts are the new christian heroes and leaders in Nigeria.





Only in Nigeria.. 4 Likes