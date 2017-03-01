₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,758,755 members, 3,404,802 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 March 2017 at 05:40 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Hadiza Usman Squats To Greet Osinbajo, The Acting President (Photo) (24145 Views)
Buhari Appoints Hadiza Usman As NPA MD / Aregbesola Visits Ooni Ogunwusi, Squats In His Palace. See Photos / Before Vice President Osinbajo, The Workaholic, Breaks Down (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Hadiza Usman Squats To Greet Osinbajo, The Acting President (Photo) by Naijahelm: 2:59pm
Nigerian Ports Authority Managing Director, Hadiza Bala Usman greeting and having a chat with Acting President Prof Yemi Osinbajo during the flag off of Lagos-Ibadan segment of Lagos-Kano railway in Lagos today.
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/03/see-how-hadiza-usman-md-npa-greeted.html?m=1
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hadiza Usman Squats To Greet Osinbajo, The Acting President (Photo) by Shewunoshewa: 3:03pm
That's good of her.
Shows she has good home training.
Does it make her a slave or inferior as the loooonatics from the yEast aka yEasterners would have us believe?
No!!!!
127 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Hadiza Usman Squats To Greet Osinbajo, The Acting President (Photo) by koma1(m): 3:04pm
What's the big deal. She's an African and that's our culture
44 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hadiza Usman Squats To Greet Osinbajo, The Acting President (Photo) by jerseyboy: 3:07pm
How to keep a job in Nigeria especially in times of uncertainties
83 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Hadiza Usman Squats To Greet Osinbajo, The Acting President (Photo) by Karlman: 3:09pm
THATS BACKWARDNESS
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hadiza Usman Squats To Greet Osinbajo, The Acting President (Photo) by dplordx(m): 3:10pm
I swear, he be like say bubu don kpai. All the members of the cabal are acting so nice to the AP. Ive met this woman not twice, she's so arrogant. And for such an Aboki mama to go down low for Osi baba like this, I think bubu don park load and it seems as if the AP is even aware sef.
34 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hadiza Usman Squats To Greet Osinbajo, The Acting President (Photo) by 175(m): 3:11pm
Shewunoshewa:
Your Fada Buhari is now a call center agent in London.
61 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Hadiza Usman Squats To Greet Osinbajo, The Acting President (Photo) by shukuokukobambi: 3:15pm
Shewunoshewa:
Lai lai my brother. Mbanu. The 'wise' men from the east have already concluded in their umunna meeting that greetings such as this connotes slavery so they must remain consistent. Even onyeka onwenu is a slave as she genuflected to Buhari sometime ago
Any Nairaland resident OSU(you know yourselves) that doesn't call hadiza a slave is obviously a Fulani slave himself/herself and is scared of his Fulani masters
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hadiza Usman Squats To Greet Osinbajo, The Acting President (Photo) by plusfield: 3:33pm
Nobody should be fooled by this.
Before you start running your mouth,ask yourself, was this how she used to greet him before he became acting president? How come nobody ever saw her kneel before him till now?
Since her brother has gone incommunicado and power seems to have changed sides, there is an innate fear of job loss and thus,her swift move to pay allegiance.
Let buhari come back tomorrow and let osibanjo visit again and see if she wont just send represenratives to receive him while she goes about other things.
40 Likes
|Re: Hadiza Usman Squats To Greet Osinbajo, The Acting President (Photo) by SalamRushdie: 3:35pm
plusfield:
You are wise
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Hadiza Usman Squats To Greet Osinbajo, The Acting President (Photo) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 3:36pm
This is part of APC deception to distract Nigerians from the failed leadership of Buhari/Osinbajo administration
3 Likes
|Re: Hadiza Usman Squats To Greet Osinbajo, The Acting President (Photo) by malware: 3:37pm
She's beautiful. But her dress is not befitting of a Muslim woman.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hadiza Usman Squats To Greet Osinbajo, The Acting President (Photo) by plusfield: 3:38pm
SalamRushdie:I should know. Am in politics. Most of the comments here are childish compared to the real schemings out there
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hadiza Usman Squats To Greet Osinbajo, The Acting President (Photo) by malware: 3:40pm
plusfield:
Go there the way you are now and see if you would be given access to see her. But if same plusfield goes there as a president, she would surely kneel for you..... THIS IS NATURAL.
4 Likes
|Re: Hadiza Usman Squats To Greet Osinbajo, The Acting President (Photo) by shukuokukobambi: 3:40pm
plusfield:
Why are you bitter? She's a slave na why is it hard for you to say? Is it because Osinbajo is from the tribe that gives you fits of anger from jealousy?
She's a slave na just like onyeka onwenu was a slave when she knelt for Buhari
7 Likes
|Re: Hadiza Usman Squats To Greet Osinbajo, The Acting President (Photo) by shukuokukobambi: 3:43pm
malware:
The guy you quoted is speaking from a position of hate and acute envy. He can't understand this wisdom from you. He doesn't know its about the office. If it was Kemi adeosun to Buhari, he would be shouting slave. Pls leave him to stew in the juice of his hate. Its fun to watch
Even onyeka onwenu was a slave to Buhari sometime ago
11 Likes
|Re: Hadiza Usman Squats To Greet Osinbajo, The Acting President (Photo) by plusfield: 3:48pm
shukuokukobambi:Youngman, am not bitter. Why should i be bitter?
You should stop this tribal hatred you kids are fanning. Its a sign of poor background.
Out there, they are one as long as you will cooperate in any runs at the moment. Its then sad that kids like u who wont get a dime from them will be creating immaginary divisions among yourselves.
I can give u true life examples of men of different trubes whose followers thrash themselves but are always in each others house every evening.
Grow up kid. Every point and counter point musnt be dragged to tribal bigotry
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hadiza Usman Squats To Greet Osinbajo, The Acting President (Photo) by Tazdroid(m): 3:52pm
Op, if na you, you go stand when Prof dey siddun make e stretch him neck dey look you for up as una dey talk?
2 Likes
|Re: Hadiza Usman Squats To Greet Osinbajo, The Acting President (Photo) by Shewunoshewa: 3:52pm
shukuokukobambi:
hahahahahaha
They'd rather just view the thread and leave silently in shame rather than insult their Fulani masters.
It's not a good one for them at all.
2 Likes
|Re: Hadiza Usman Squats To Greet Osinbajo, The Acting President (Photo) by Keneking: 3:52pm
Eye service
1 Like
|Re: Hadiza Usman Squats To Greet Osinbajo, The Acting President (Photo) by shukuokukobambi: 3:52pm
plusfield:
Shut up there Mr old man. Did this wisdom elude you when Buhari was in charge?
If you had any sense, you'll know its about the office and not about Osinbajo or Buhari. Imagine you asking if she had greeted him like this before instead of you to ask if any event had brought them together like this before or will she just be going to his office to kneel down for him?
I repeat, she's a slave just like onyeka onwenu was a slave to Buhari sometime ago. Hang if it hurts you. Hypocrite!!
4 Likes
|Re: Hadiza Usman Squats To Greet Osinbajo, The Acting President (Photo) by shukuokukobambi: 3:54pm
Shewunoshewa:
You're indeed very wise my brother. They're afraid of another round of suyanisation like 1967
2 Likes
|Re: Hadiza Usman Squats To Greet Osinbajo, The Acting President (Photo) by ImperialYoruba: 3:59pm
Shewunoshewa:
People that rise their parents from sleep with kick to the rib cage. Are those the people you are referring?
6 Likes
|Re: Hadiza Usman Squats To Greet Osinbajo, The Acting President (Photo) by olakunlea1(m): 4:11pm
God bless M
|Re: Hadiza Usman Squats To Greet Osinbajo, The Acting President (Photo) by malton: 4:12pm
malware:
I suppose you want her to dress up like a masquerade?
Nonsense!
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Hadiza Usman Squats To Greet Osinbajo, The Acting President (Photo) by Maskavel: 4:13pm
ImperialYoruba:nice one
|Re: Hadiza Usman Squats To Greet Osinbajo, The Acting President (Photo) by mwizzy(m): 4:14pm
respect is earned
1 Like
|Re: Hadiza Usman Squats To Greet Osinbajo, The Acting President (Photo) by seguno2: 4:14pm
Shewunoshewa:
Home training?
Are you joking or are you a joker?
The Fulani woman is simply stooping to conquer.
Believe that SHOW of humility at your risk and peril.
2 Likes
|Re: Hadiza Usman Squats To Greet Osinbajo, The Acting President (Photo) by charlyb12: 4:14pm
If she dey greet her hubby like this no wahala
1 Like
|Re: Hadiza Usman Squats To Greet Osinbajo, The Acting President (Photo) by Trust2001(m): 4:15pm
op where is the beans u want us to fry
|Re: Hadiza Usman Squats To Greet Osinbajo, The Acting President (Photo) by theway83: 4:16pm
She done knew aofar.
Stop Moaning... Petrol Is 326.21 Naira a litre in the UK! / Give Us More Time - Buhari Begs ECOWAS Bank President (Photos) / Group Alleges Plot To Assassinate Buhari---- Premiumtimes
Viewing this topic: ImperialYoruba, Scholar8200(m), anibueli147(m), sammytee59(m), happney65, stharley, Abusadiqworld, iOctane, jonaboy, noordean(m), KnowMore, Biggoozz, Peerlessme, BlackOnassis(m), shounited74, Laredojohn(m), Whobedatte(m), saphejay(m), bleeper, amberacious, Sanolex89, suneepet1, Essquare(m), Ekiokebeke, afeesalau(m), RichDad1(m), Dynamo35, dapsoneh, todyms, luglio, just4fun, umarazizz87(m), blueprint77(m), adebayo10977(m), suremanpatriot, DonRucho(m), QSFemi(m), brosiye99(m), adekal001(m), andyzoga, Abiriba1stson, DoTheNeedful, Zonacom(m), bigerboy200, dreamchazer, Username189, Cherem(m), atmy1, venai(m), jaymichael(m), bashorunbazok, priestchurch(m), nitt, Aksimple47(m), datopaper(m), goon, darasimih104(m), shukuokukobambi, lagostokd, chibuezeokoro, ayleclanche, sure2, maysimsimple(m), wristbangle(m), tamertery(m), edoyad(m), rasazee(m), Akmarshal(m), laffwitmi, afoxy17, Enisky, babooshka, beright, alausa4u(m), sanchos9607(m), xty50(f), whaley(m), LAFO(f), Olivermo(m), waxdebo(m), Zico5(m), Nezy4Real, Jaynewrite(f), olaide92(m), nubianchio(m), FATAB, mohioma, mbjsuki(m), tabisegroup(m), adatemi, Lilblack2(m), Ajiswaggs(m), seuneniola(m) and 191 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14