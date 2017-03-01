Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Hadiza Usman Squats To Greet Osinbajo, The Acting President (Photo) (24145 Views)

http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/03/see-how-hadiza-usman-md-npa-greeted.html?m=1 Nigerian Ports Authority Managing Director, Hadiza Bala Usman greeting and having a chat with Acting President Prof Yemi Osinbajo during the flag off of Lagos-Ibadan segment of Lagos-Kano railway in Lagos today. 5 Likes 1 Share

That's good of her.



Shows she has good home training.



Does it make her a slave or inferior as the loooonatics from the yEast aka yEasterners would have us believe?



No!!!! 127 Likes 9 Shares

What's the big deal. She's an African and that's our culture 44 Likes 1 Share

How to keep a job in Nigeria especially in times of uncertainties 83 Likes 5 Shares

THATS BACKWARDNESS 2 Likes 1 Share

I swear, he be like say bubu don kpai. All the members of the cabal are acting so nice to the AP. Ive met this woman not twice, she's so arrogant. And for such an Aboki mama to go down low for Osi baba like this, I think bubu don park load and it seems as if the AP is even aware sef. 34 Likes 1 Share

Your Fada Buhari is now a call center agent in London. Your Fada Buhari is now a call center agent in London. 61 Likes 3 Shares

Lai lai my brother. Mbanu. The 'wise' men from the east have already concluded in their umunna meeting that greetings such as this connotes slavery so they must remain consistent. Even onyeka onwenu is a slave as she genuflected to Buhari sometime ago



Any Nairaland resident OSU(you know yourselves) that doesn't call hadiza a slave is obviously a Fulani slave himself/herself and is scared of his Fulani masters Lai lai my brother. Mbanu. The 'wise' men from the east have already concluded in their umunna meeting that greetings such as this connotes slavery so they must remain consistent. Even onyeka onwenu is a slave as she genuflected to Buhari sometime agoAny Nairaland resident OSU(you know yourselves) that doesn't call hadiza a slave is obviously a Fulani slave himself/herself and is scared of his Fulani masters 12 Likes 1 Share

Nobody should be fooled by this.

Before you start running your mouth,ask yourself, was this how she used to greet him before he became acting president? How come nobody ever saw her kneel before him till now?

Since her brother has gone incommunicado and power seems to have changed sides, there is an innate fear of job loss and thus,her swift move to pay allegiance.

Let buhari come back tomorrow and let osibanjo visit again and see if she wont just send represenratives to receive him while she goes about other things. 40 Likes

Nobody should be fooled by this.

Before you start running your mouth,ask yourself, was this how she used to greet him before he became acting president? How come nobody ever saw her kneel before him till now?

Since her brother has gone incommunicado and power seems to have changed sides, there is an innate fear of job loss and thus,her swift move to pay allegiance.

Let buhari come back tomorrow and let osibanjo visit again and see if she wont just send represenratives to receive him while she goes about other things.



You are wise You are wise 23 Likes 2 Shares

This is part of APC deception to distract Nigerians from the failed leadership of Buhari/Osinbajo administration 3 Likes

She's beautiful. But her dress is not befitting of a Muslim woman. 2 Likes 1 Share

You are wise I should know. Am in politics. Most of the comments here are childish compared to the real schemings out there I should know. Am in politics. Most of the comments here are childish compared to the real schemings out there 12 Likes 1 Share

Go there the way you are now and see if you would be given access to see her. But if same plusfield goes there as a president, she would surely kneel for you..... THIS IS NATURAL. Go there the way you are now and see if you would be given access to see her. But if same plusfield goes there as a president, she would surely kneel for you..... THIS IS NATURAL. 4 Likes

Why are you bitter? She's a slave na why is it hard for you to say? Is it because Osinbajo is from the tribe that gives you fits of anger from jealousy?



She's a slave na just like onyeka onwenu was a slave when she knelt for Buhari Why are you bitter? She's a slave na why is it hard for you to say? Is it because Osinbajo is from the tribe that gives you fits of anger from jealousy?She's a slave na just like onyeka onwenu was a slave when she knelt for Buhari 7 Likes

Go there the way you are now and see if you would be given access to see her. But if same plusfield goes there as a president, she would surely kneel for you..... THIS IS NATURAL.

The guy you quoted is speaking from a position of hate and acute envy. He can't understand this wisdom from you. He doesn't know its about the office. If it was Kemi adeosun to Buhari, he would be shouting slave. Pls leave him to stew in the juice of his hate. Its fun to watch



Even onyeka onwenu was a slave to Buhari sometime ago The guy you quoted is speaking from a position of hate and acute envy. He can't understand this wisdom from you. He doesn't know its about the office. If it was Kemi adeosun to Buhari, he would be shouting slave. Pls leave him to stew in the juice of his hate. Its fun to watchEven onyeka onwenu was a slave to Buhari sometime ago 11 Likes

Why are you bitter? She's a slave na why is it hard for you to say? Is it because Osinbajo is from the tribe that gives you fits of anger from jealousy?



She's a slave na just like onyeka onwenu was a slave when she knelt for Buhari Youngman, am not bitter. Why should i be bitter?

You should stop this tribal hatred you kids are fanning. Its a sign of poor background.

Out there, they are one as long as you will cooperate in any runs at the moment. Its then sad that kids like u who wont get a dime from them will be creating immaginary divisions among yourselves.

I can give u true life examples of men of different trubes whose followers thrash themselves but are always in each others house every evening.

Grow up kid. Every point and counter point musnt be dragged to tribal bigotry Youngman, am not bitter. Why should i be bitter?You should stop this tribal hatred you kids are fanning. Its a sign of poor background.Out there, they are one as long as you will cooperate in any runs at the moment. Its then sad that kids like u who wont get a dime from them will be creating immaginary divisions among yourselves.I can give u true life examples of men of different trubes whose followers thrash themselves but are always in each others house every evening.Grow up kid. Every point and counter point musnt be dragged to tribal bigotry 13 Likes 1 Share

Op, if na you, you go stand when Prof dey siddun make e stretch him neck dey look you for up as una dey talk? 2 Likes

Lai lai my brother. Mbanu. The 'wise' men from the east have already concluded in their umunna meeting that greetings such as this connotes slavery so they must remain consistent. Even onyeka onwenu is a slave as she genuflected to Buhari sometime ago



Any Nairaland resident OSU(you know yourselves) that doesn't call hadiza a slave is obviously a Fulani slave himself/herself and is scared of his Fulani masters

hahahahahaha



They'd rather just view the thread and leave silently in shame rather than insult their Fulani masters.



It's not a good one for them at all. hahahahahahaThey'd rather just view the thread and leave silently in shame rather than insult their Fulani masters.It's not a good one for them at all. 2 Likes

Eye service 1 Like

[b]Youngman, am not bitter. Why should i be bitter?

You should stop this tribal hatred you kids are fanning. Its a sign of poor background.

Out there, they are one as long as you will cooperate in any runs at the moment. Its then sad that kids like u who wont get a dime from them will be creating immaginary divisions among yourselves.

I can give u true life examples of men of different trubes whose followers thrash themselves but are always in each others house every evening.

Grow up kid. Every point and counter point musnt be dragged to tribal bigotry[/s]

Shut up there Mr old man. Did this wisdom elude you when Buhari was in charge?



If you had any sense, you'll know its about the office and not about Osinbajo or Buhari. Imagine you asking if she had greeted him like this before instead of you to ask if any event had brought them together like this before or will she just be going to his office to kneel down for him?



I repeat, she's a slave just like onyeka onwenu was a slave to Buhari sometime ago. Hang if it hurts you. Hypocrite!! Shut up there Mr old man. Did this wisdom elude you when Buhari was in charge?If you had any sense, you'll know its about the office and not about Osinbajo or Buhari. Imagine you asking if she had greeted him like this before instead of you to ask if any event had brought them together like this before or will she just be going to his office to kneel down for him?I repeat, she's a slave just like onyeka onwenu was a slave to Buhari sometime ago. Hang if it hurts you. Hypocrite!! 4 Likes

hahahahahaha



They'd rather just view the thread and leave silently in shame rather than insult their Fulani masters.



It's not a good one for them at all.





You're indeed very wise my brother. They're afraid of another round of suyanisation like 1967 You're indeed very wise my brother. They're afraid of another round of suyanisation like 1967 2 Likes

People that rise their parents from sleep with kick to the rib cage. Are those the people you are referring? People that rise their parents from sleep with kick to the rib cage. Are those the people you are referring? 6 Likes

God bless M

She's beautiful. But her dress is not befitting of a Muslim woman.

I suppose you want her to dress up like a masquerade?



Nonsense! I suppose you want her to dress up like a masquerade?Nonsense! 5 Likes 2 Shares

ImperialYoruba:





People that rise their parents from sleep with kick to the rib cage. Are those the people you are referring?



nice one nice one

respect is earned 1 Like

Home training?

Are you joking or are you a joker?

The Fulani woman is simply stooping to conquer.

Believe that SHOW of humility at your risk and peril. Home training?Are you joking or are you a joker?The Fulani woman is simply stooping to conquer.Believe that SHOW of humility at your risk and peril. 2 Likes

If she dey greet her hubby like this no wahala 1 Like

op where is the beans u want us to fry