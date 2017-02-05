Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / 2face Is A Two-faced Person - Charles Novia (pic) (4177 Views)

Charles Novia Writes On Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Saga / Donjazzy, Olamide And The Headies Saga-charles Novia Weighs In / Nigerian Tax Authorities Will Not Spare Linda Ikeji Next Year - Charles Novia (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





He made this known in his social media account:





It's a disappointment really that 2face was stared down over his feb 6th demonstration.

He's done more harm to his brand than good



When you find yourself trussed as a rallying point for a silent and voiceless people,

you don't back down after publicly accepting.



I have never seen where a name became so apt to the bearer; 2Face!

2Baba! This is ridiculous.



In any case thank you 2Face for the brief bob of the head above now convenient waters. The rest of Nigeria will swim with the shark.



http://ovoko.com.ng/2face-two-faced-person-charles-novia/



CC: Lalasticlala, Mynd44 Nollywood Director, Charles Novia has come for 2face over his decision to shelve the planned nationwide protest.He made this known in his social media account:CC: Lalasticlala, Mynd44 3 Likes

. 5 Likes





Tubaba deyyyyyyy here,.......



Make Dem declare public holiday tomorrow. I wan sleep abeg Tubaba deyyyyyyy here,.......Make Dem declare public holiday tomorrow. I wan sleep abeg 1 Like

#ISTANDWITHBUHARI 2 Likes

Spot on Charles Novia! 2face is a clown and a coward. He will never be taken seriously again 15 Likes

How can u back out of something this important after lot of people have looked up to it 6 Likes

In Oliver Queen's voice; "innocent idibia, you have failed this country" 14 Likes

Lost my respect for that Guy, How can u start wetin u no go fit finish..2face u b Coward.. 5 Likes

Hmmm[b]2face has only succeeded in toiling with the minds of gullible Nigerians, shouldnt have canceled the protest at this very time[/b]







Very clean Hp elite probook 6450b Core i3 laptop for sale



Specifications are:

Hard drive 250 HHD

4gig Ram

Processor pentium (R) Dual Core 2.40GHz

Backup 4 hours

Bluetooth

Wireless

4 serial USB port

Activated window 10

Asking price 75k

Not negotiable

Location Abeokuta Ogun State

Contact me tru my profile number Pls only serious buyer should pm

, 2face, na hot soup u don enta so, , anty KEMI, coming 4 u nxt , 2face, na hot soup u don enta so,, anty KEMI, coming 4 u nxt 4 Likes

please don't blame 2face . He cancelled the protest cos he has his family to protect and remember that the people behind this thing are stronger than him. Though he bleeped up but he just have to cancel it 1 Like

@ Xcelinteriors

Why wount we blame him, infact to me he is a coward, people will never take him serious again, he know Nigeria well enough to plan things, He should have known that the battle he decided was a tough one and be prepared, if he was scared of his family why not relocate them to a safe place, and he himself be in a ghostmode till after the protest? He has confirmed that he is a coward 2 Likes

2baba. You have failed the city 4 Likes

It's not all about Tuface, it's about all of us. we must come out en masse to protest! Nigeria is greater than one person..#IStandWithNigeria 5 Likes

At least 2face showed that he cares about the sufferings nigerians are going thru.. As for dis charles, i dont even know him. 1 Like

lol i made a meme calling tuface, two-faced, now everyone are copying me without giving credit.. 4 Likes

I stand with nigeria#buhari must go even if na death go take am commot for nigeria.then so be it. 4 Likes

Tu or tree face is a coward 3 Likes

Tuface should never have started all this protest poo in the first place. But obviously he was shown some damming evidences against him that the fg cam use to destroy him. 5 Likes

2face bleeped up joor 3 Likes

2face na real fk man 3 Likes

Never take on the fg if you know you have got dirty hands . 2 Likes

He lost my respect 3 Likes

Click like if you think 2 face is 2-faced 5 Likes

Charles should shut up!!!!



We never heard his opinion before now. It's not now he'll creep out from his hole. He should get inside jare..



Unfortunately, those who never supported the protest will take over the media space.

The protest is of zero use. But polce shakara d guy, see shiites despite d rate dem dey nab dem dey stl dey plenty #theyKnowWhatTheyWant

Xcelinteriors:

please don't blame 2face . He cancelled the protest cos he has his family to protect and remember that the people behind this thing are stronger than him. Though he bleeped up but he just have to cancel it





did anybody force him to organize the protest b4? did anybody force him to organize the protest b4? 3 Likes

"He who comes into equity must come with clean hands" .so 2baba isnt an angel after all, the jt needed 2 a page of his book 4 him 2 collapse

2face onye dibia abi dibia 4face ur downfall as a celeb don dey loom. U better be extremely CAREfuL next time. U still remain d only nija guy wey dey sing song wey geh meaning.

Xcelinteriors:

please don't blame 2face . He cancelled the protest cos he has his family to protect and remember that the people behind this thing are stronger than him. Though he bleeped up but he just have to cancel it didnt he think of that before moving the motion? abi FG don get am.... didnt he think of that before moving the motion? abi FG don get am.... 3 Likes