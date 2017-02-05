₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
2face Is A Two-faced Person - Charles Novia (pic) by Eventoned: 7:24am
Nollywood Director, Charles Novia has come for 2face over his decision to shelve the planned nationwide protest.
He made this known in his social media account:
Re: 2face Is A Two-faced Person - Charles Novia (pic) by sekundosekundo: 7:25am
Re: 2face Is A Two-faced Person - Charles Novia (pic) by izzou(m): 7:31am
Tubaba deyyyyyyy here,.......
Make Dem declare public holiday tomorrow. I wan sleep abeg
Re: 2face Is A Two-faced Person - Charles Novia (pic) by Oladimejyy(m): 7:37am
#ISTANDWITHBUHARI
Re: 2face Is A Two-faced Person - Charles Novia (pic) by angelTI(f): 7:41am
Spot on Charles Novia! 2face is a clown and a coward. He will never be taken seriously again
Re: 2face Is A Two-faced Person - Charles Novia (pic) by Brown14(m): 7:50am
How can u back out of something this important after lot of people have looked up to it
Re: 2face Is A Two-faced Person - Charles Novia (pic) by veekid(m): 7:58am
In Oliver Queen's voice; "innocent idibia, you have failed this country"
Re: 2face Is A Two-faced Person - Charles Novia (pic) by Originality007: 7:59am
Lost my respect for that Guy, How can u start wetin u no go fit finish..2face u b Coward..
Re: 2face Is A Two-faced Person - Charles Novia (pic) by powerfulsettingz: 7:59am
Hmmm[b]2face has only succeeded in toiling with the minds of gullible Nigerians, shouldnt have canceled the protest at this very time[/b]
Re: 2face Is A Two-faced Person - Charles Novia (pic) by TINALETC3(f): 7:59am
, 2face, na hot soup u don enta so,, anty KEMI, coming 4 u nxt
Re: 2face Is A Two-faced Person - Charles Novia (pic) by Xcelinteriors(f): 7:59am
please don't blame 2face . He cancelled the protest cos he has his family to protect and remember that the people behind this thing are stronger than him. Though he bleeped up but he just have to cancel it
Re: 2face Is A Two-faced Person - Charles Novia (pic) by hopeforcharles(m): 8:00am
@ Xcelinteriors
Why wount we blame him, infact to me he is a coward, people will never take him serious again, he know Nigeria well enough to plan things, He should have known that the battle he decided was a tough one and be prepared, if he was scared of his family why not relocate them to a safe place, and he himself be in a ghostmode till after the protest? He has confirmed that he is a coward
Re: 2face Is A Two-faced Person - Charles Novia (pic) by justicesky24(m): 8:00am
2baba. You have failed the city
Re: 2face Is A Two-faced Person - Charles Novia (pic) by Toezonline: 8:00am
It's not all about Tuface, it's about all of us. we must come out en masse to protest! Nigeria is greater than one person..#IStandWithNigeria
Re: 2face Is A Two-faced Person - Charles Novia (pic) by Silentscreamer(f): 8:00am
At least 2face showed that he cares about the sufferings nigerians are going thru.. As for dis charles, i dont even know him.
Re: 2face Is A Two-faced Person - Charles Novia (pic) by webninja: 8:00am
lol i made a meme calling tuface, two-faced, now everyone are copying me without giving credit..
Re: 2face Is A Two-faced Person - Charles Novia (pic) by Jenniferjames16: 8:00am
I stand with nigeria#buhari must go even if na death go take am commot for nigeria.then so be it.
Re: 2face Is A Two-faced Person - Charles Novia (pic) by tboyO2: 8:01am
Tu or tree face is a coward
Re: 2face Is A Two-faced Person - Charles Novia (pic) by onatisi(m): 8:01am
Tuface should never have started all this protest poo in the first place. But obviously he was shown some damming evidences against him that the fg cam use to destroy him.
Re: 2face Is A Two-faced Person - Charles Novia (pic) by DrChukzy(m): 8:01am
2face bleeped up joor
Re: 2face Is A Two-faced Person - Charles Novia (pic) by johnstar(m): 8:01am
2face na real fk man
Re: 2face Is A Two-faced Person - Charles Novia (pic) by onatisi(m): 8:01am
Never take on the fg if you know you have got dirty hands .
Re: 2face Is A Two-faced Person - Charles Novia (pic) by sheguy(m): 8:02am
He lost my respect
Re: 2face Is A Two-faced Person - Charles Novia (pic) by fapcrook(m): 8:02am
Click like if you think 2 face is 2-faced
Re: 2face Is A Two-faced Person - Charles Novia (pic) by duality(m): 8:02am
Charles should shut up!!!!
We never heard his opinion before now. It's not now he'll creep out from his hole. He should get inside jare..
Unfortunately, those who never supported the protest will take over the media space.
Re: 2face Is A Two-faced Person - Charles Novia (pic) by Abdulazeez007(m): 8:02am
The protest is of zero use. But polce shakara d guy, see shiites despite d rate dem dey nab dem dey stl dey plenty #theyKnowWhatTheyWant
Re: 2face Is A Two-faced Person - Charles Novia (pic) by edo3(m): 8:03am
Re: 2face Is A Two-faced Person - Charles Novia (pic) by Originality007: 8:03am
Xcelinteriors:
did anybody force him to organize the protest b4?
Re: 2face Is A Two-faced Person - Charles Novia (pic) by chuckdelis: 8:03am
"He who comes into equity must come with clean hands" .so 2baba isnt an angel after all, the jt needed 2 a page of his book 4 him 2 collapse
Re: 2face Is A Two-faced Person - Charles Novia (pic) by sabi99(m): 8:04am
2face onye dibia abi dibia 4face ur downfall as a celeb don dey loom. U better be extremely CAREfuL next time. U still remain d only nija guy wey dey sing song wey geh meaning.
Re: 2face Is A Two-faced Person - Charles Novia (pic) by Abdulazeez007(m): 8:05am
Xcelinteriors:didnt he think of that before moving the motion? abi FG don get am....
Re: 2face Is A Two-faced Person - Charles Novia (pic) by fbtowner(m): 8:05am
He made a good choice. truth be told. The rally is going to be a failure because he won't be able to control is protesters and trust Nigeria. They will turn it into riot and he is going to get himself into a big trouble.
those who will lost their life to the fail rally, there life will be on 2baba's neck
The big mistake he made was he shouldn't have involve in it in the first place
