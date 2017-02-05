₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,739,247 members, 3,347,254 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 February 2017 at 08:38 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigerians Blast Gov Fayose On Twitter For Advising The FG To Increasse Minimum W (3585 Views)
|Nigerians Blast Gov Fayose On Twitter For Advising The FG To Increasse Minimum W by MabraO: 7:42am
Some Nigerians on twitter blast Gov Fayose for advising the FG to increase minimum wage for corpers from 19k to 50k.
Talk about living in glass house
Link: twitter.com
|Re: Nigerians Blast Gov Fayose On Twitter For Advising The FG To Increasse Minimum W by HungerBAD: 7:43am
Fayose is an interesting person.
Fayose and Trump both suffer from the same syndrome, and that is the need to feel loved by all means by the populace, hence the need to display some undignified things in public, so as to be accepted.
Fayose has gone from cutting and eating Kpomo in Public, to dancing with Native hunters. From going about sharing Rice himself, to eating Amala at the roadside Buka, and now he has graduated to "SHORTING" Corpers rations via eating their Soup. And i am suspecting that the Soup was cooked by an Eastern Lady, and it tasted so good which made Fayose started running his mouth by saying the Govt should pay Corpers 50k.
Talk of an Egusi Soup that made a Governor lose his senses.
Meanwhile, he is owing everybody in his State. From teachers, to Doctors and even the Corpers that he refused to release their stipends to. Ekiti State is the definition of a " ONCE CHANCE" State.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Blast Gov Fayose On Twitter For Advising The FG To Increasse Minimum W by xstry: 7:44am
see temi temi brother
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Blast Gov Fayose On Twitter For Advising The FG To Increasse Minimum W by EazyMoh(m): 7:46am
So person no go carry you play again?
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Blast Gov Fayose On Twitter For Advising The FG To Increasse Minimum W by MakeADifference: 7:47am
Fayose, is it true you are owing? Then why increase doctors pay when you are still owing some basic wages?
Take your time man.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Blast Gov Fayose On Twitter For Advising The FG To Increasse Minimum W by hikanotes: 7:48am
hmm.SHM. hmm.SHM.
|Re: Nigerians Blast Gov Fayose On Twitter For Advising The FG To Increasse Minimum W by ademega(m): 7:48am
They gave him back in his own coin
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Blast Gov Fayose On Twitter For Advising The FG To Increasse Minimum W by MabraO: 7:48am
More
|Re: Nigerians Blast Gov Fayose On Twitter For Advising The FG To Increasse Minimum W by Islamicpope(m): 7:53am
Fayose na d egusi soup wey your Corper Girlfriend cook for camp dey worry u. Increase your state workers pay first
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Blast Gov Fayose On Twitter For Advising The FG To Increasse Minimum W by DoctorJosh(m): 7:53am
But what he said is true, when FG made it 19800 the naira to dollar was N150. But now it's more than double and prices have hiked even cost of living. Yet the 19800 is still constant, how do corpers cope.
|Re: Nigerians Blast Gov Fayose On Twitter For Advising The FG To Increasse Minimum W by MabraO: 7:54am
Wow I can't believe it, I made FT
This Fayose sef he still Dey owe me state allowee since 2014. Ek/14b. Talk about living in glass house
More
|Re: Nigerians Blast Gov Fayose On Twitter For Advising The FG To Increasse Minimum W by ConstitutedNiqa(m): 7:56am
This is a guy that always talks the talk, but when it's time to walk the walk: he talks the talks the more. Ekiti is the worst state anybody could be posted to for his/her NYSC.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Blast Gov Fayose On Twitter For Advising The FG To Increasse Minimum W by kabrud: 8:03am
DoctorJosh:
He should practise what he preaches by increasing state allawee first to a reasonable amount, afterall states are the major beneficiaries of the scheme.
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Blast Gov Fayose On Twitter For Advising The FG To Increasse Minimum W by bukkielee(f): 8:03am
Fayose can kiss his own a__
|Re: Nigerians Blast Gov Fayose On Twitter For Advising The FG To Increasse Minimum W by Anticorruption: 8:04am
ConstitutedNiqa:
worst state in south west in Nigeria
|Re: Nigerians Blast Gov Fayose On Twitter For Advising The FG To Increasse Minimum W by stinggy(m): 8:05am
When you talk too much, you loose your relevance. Just 5k state allowee, he owes some ex-Corp members and he's here advising FG like FG alone should shoulder all the responsibilities...
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Blast Gov Fayose On Twitter For Advising The FG To Increasse Minimum W by mrdashing10: 8:06am
ConstitutedNiqa:You don't know Abia State?
|Re: Nigerians Blast Gov Fayose On Twitter For Advising The FG To Increasse Minimum W by Sanuzi(m): 8:08am
His entitle to his opinion
|Re: Nigerians Blast Gov Fayose On Twitter For Advising The FG To Increasse Minimum W by olasmith10(m): 8:09am
Lol...a failed attempt at foolery
|Re: Nigerians Blast Gov Fayose On Twitter For Advising The FG To Increasse Minimum W by veekid(m): 8:09am
See bashing of life
|Re: Nigerians Blast Gov Fayose On Twitter For Advising The FG To Increasse Minimum W by decatalyst(m): 8:11am
He is either having mouth diarrhea or just being a concentrated nuisance to bubu
It still amaze me how learned people elected him into power and the suddenly became politically docile to speak for themselves
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Blast Gov Fayose On Twitter For Advising The FG To Increasse Minimum W by RealityShot: 8:11am
HungerBAD:Ekiti-state is among the 5 states that get the lowest federal allocations..
But surely he can improve internally generated revenue
|Re: Nigerians Blast Gov Fayose On Twitter For Advising The FG To Increasse Minimum W by Kingspin(m): 8:11am
You either stand against or for
|Re: Nigerians Blast Gov Fayose On Twitter For Advising The FG To Increasse Minimum W by stinggy(m): 8:12am
Sanuzi:"Those who live in glass houses should not throw stones"
Do you know understand the meaning?
|Re: Nigerians Blast Gov Fayose On Twitter For Advising The FG To Increasse Minimum W by Abdulazeez007(m): 8:12am
HungerBAD:Egusi+eba(prepared by eastern chick)>runny brain fluid = runny mouth
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Blast Gov Fayose On Twitter For Advising The FG To Increasse Minimum W by chidiandre(m): 8:13am
has he paid state allowance... this man complains without finding solutions like a Nigerian
|Re: Nigerians Blast Gov Fayose On Twitter For Advising The FG To Increasse Minimum W by vedaxcool(m): 8:15am
youths should respect yoots constituted authority
|Re: Nigerians Blast Gov Fayose On Twitter For Advising The FG To Increasse Minimum W by sabi99(m): 8:15am
Imagine if ds 50K corper allowee is implemented, e go gv guys a positive ginger to graduate from school sharp sharp enta camp. Even doz wey dey extra year go jack lyk mad clear der papers sharpaly to go for nysc. Abeg make fg just gv ds a try.
|Re: Nigerians Blast Gov Fayose On Twitter For Advising The FG To Increasse Minimum W by senatordave1: 8:16am
This is hypocrisy.how can he canvass for an increase when hes even owing corpers? Is it the food cooked foe him by corpers thats intoxicating him? Hes the most stupid governor.up apc,up buhari.on my way to the airport to receive bubu
|Re: Nigerians Blast Gov Fayose On Twitter For Advising The FG To Increasse Minimum W by vedaxcool(m): 8:17am
stinggy:
How would he know
|Re: Nigerians Blast Gov Fayose On Twitter For Advising The FG To Increasse Minimum W by ConstitutedNiqa(m): 8:17am
mrdashing10:I don't think Abia state governor act as if corpers don't exist and then rent them to carry playcards glorifying him in rallies.
|Re: Nigerians Blast Gov Fayose On Twitter For Advising The FG To Increasse Minimum W by dionysus7: 8:18am
this dude and his myopic mind...he doesnt have the intellectuals to lead a state, you are a governor and all you care about is cheap attention and giving people temporary smiles. you went to NYSC camp and as usual you tell them what they'd like to hear so they'd think you're the people's man. As a governor you have to make policies that people will enjoy for long after you're gone, not ask people to queue for food, what happens after the food finishes? you're not an entertainer, leave that for them bovi, you're a fuckin governon fuckin act like it damn it!
More Corrupt Nigerians Should Be Arrested / Advanced Congress Of Democrats,A party Of true democrats? / Wednesday: Obj Sends Atiku Out Of Fec Meeting:
Viewing this topic: temi1526, imami00, HermesParis, guy1234, samask64, saintdeby(m), larivers, kristop4all(m), drslem, baddest04, Mushriqun, Jasparo123, Sohot1(m), duality(m), southpole, sleekflow, Aroh48(m), aloenzyme(m), UAE123(m), Osaib, JODELL, lolaxavier(m), henrinity(m), MICHEALADEX(m), onlinepay, Leebrown(m), fidorocks(m), agya1, johnpaulo(m), Joshtb, Mouthgag, zaida202(f), kizolo(m), playboy99(m), habss, mexioni, kazolad(m), Evidence1000(m), june20(m), ibro2much(m), pinkrex(m), obeenah40(m), Realwvn, haftob(m), MabraO, Modeltalk, Obumiyk(m), Kamosh, kuuljay(m), gspace1960(m), prince4pro(m), Yhunoos, aieromon(m) and 95 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9