Some Nigerians on twitter blast Gov Fayose for advising the FG to increase minimum wage for corpers from 19k to 50k.

Talk about living in glass house



Link: twitter.com

Fayose is an interesting person.



Fayose and Trump both suffer from the same syndrome, and that is the need to feel loved by all means by the populace, hence the need to display some undignified things in public, so as to be accepted.



Fayose has gone from cutting and eating Kpomo in Public, to dancing with Native hunters. From going about sharing Rice himself, to eating Amala at the roadside Buka, and now he has graduated to "SHORTING" Corpers rations via eating their Soup. And i am suspecting that the Soup was cooked by an Eastern Lady, and it tasted so good which made Fayose started running his mouth by saying the Govt should pay Corpers 50k.



Talk of an Egusi Soup that made a Governor lose his senses.



Meanwhile, he is owing everybody in his State. From teachers, to Doctors and even the Corpers that he refused to release their stipends to. Ekiti State is the definition of a " ONCE CHANCE" State. 18 Likes 1 Share

Fayose, is it true you are owing? Then why increase doctors pay when you are still owing some basic wages?



They gave him back in his own coin 1 Like

Fayose na d egusi soup wey your Corper Girlfriend cook for camp dey worry u. Increase your state workers pay first 2 Likes

But what he said is true, when FG made it 19800 the naira to dollar was N150. But now it's more than double and prices have hiked even cost of living. Yet the 19800 is still constant, how do corpers cope.

This Fayose sef he still Dey owe me state allowee since 2014. Ek/14b. Talk about living in glass house







This is a guy that always talks the talk, but when it's time to walk the walk: he talks the talks the more. Ekiti is the worst state anybody could be posted to for his/her NYSC. 2 Likes

He should practise what he preaches by increasing state allawee first to a reasonable amount, afterall states are the major beneficiaries of the scheme. He should practise what he preaches by increasing state allawee first to a reasonable amount, afterall states are the major beneficiaries of the scheme. 3 Likes

Fayose can kiss his own a__

When you talk too much, you loose your relevance. Just 5k state allowee, he owes some ex-Corp members and he's here advising FG like FG alone should shoulder all the responsibilities... 4 Likes 1 Share

His entitle to his opinion

Lol...a failed attempt at foolery

See bashing of life







It still amaze me how learned people elected him into power and the suddenly became politically docile to speak for themselves He is either having mouth diarrhea or just being a concentrated nuisance to bubuIt still amaze me how learned people elected him into power and the suddenly became politically docile to speak for themselves 1 Like

Ekiti-state is among the 5 states that get the lowest federal allocations..



But surely he can improve internally generated revenue Ekiti-state is among the 5 states that get the lowest federal allocations..But surely he can improve internally generated revenue

You either stand against or for

Egusi+eba(prepared by eastern chick)>runny brain fluid = runny mouth Egusi+eba(prepared by eastern chick)>runny brain fluid = runny mouth 2 Likes

has he paid state allowance... this man complains without finding solutions like a Nigerian

youths should respect yoots constituted authority youths should respect yoots constituted authority

Imagine if ds 50K corper allowee is implemented, e go gv guys a positive ginger to graduate from school sharp sharp enta camp. Even doz wey dey extra year go jack lyk mad clear der papers sharpaly to go for nysc. Abeg make fg just gv ds a try.

This is hypocrisy.how can he canvass for an increase when hes even owing corpers? Is it the food cooked foe him by corpers thats intoxicating him? Hes the most stupid governor.up apc,up buhari.on my way to the airport to receive bubu

