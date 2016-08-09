₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,714,297 members, 3,274,132 topics. Date: Sunday, 25 December 2016 at 05:59 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fayose On His Knees As Pastor Adeboye Prays For Him(pics) (11357 Views)
Fayose On Splash FM Ibadan: "Buhari Wants To Give Tinubu Awolowo Treatment" / Fayose On His Knees As Eze Akaji Of Igbo Land Prays For Him At Ekiti Govt House / Fayose & His Wife On Their Knees As They Pray With Kumuyi For Ekiti Teachers (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fayose On His Knees As Pastor Adeboye Prays For Him(pics) by ebosie11(f): 11:53am
Pastor Adeboye paid a visit to Ekiti state as part of his nationwide tour for the RCCG’s annual ‘Let’s go a-fishing’ programme.
He was said to have lauded Fayose during the visit where he was quoted to have said..
“We wish all other governors who stand for their people, defend their people, and know when to say enough is enough, success. We thank God for their lives''.
Pastor Enoch Adeboye, also prayed for Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, to succeed in standing up for the masses.Adeboye commended Fayose’s boldness and prayed for him.
Below are photos of Fayose on his knees as Pastor Adeboye prays for him
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/fayose-on-his-knees-as-pastor-adeboye.html?m=1
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Pastor Adeboye Prays For Him(pics) by ebosie11(f): 11:53am
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Pastor Adeboye Prays For Him(pics) by INTROVERT(f): 12:03pm
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Pastor Adeboye Prays For Him(pics) by eezeribe(m): 12:04pm
can he pay visit to the house of an ordinary citizen
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Pastor Adeboye Prays For Him(pics) by oyb(m): 12:05pm
We remember the other incompetent who Adeboye prayed for. From worst president to worst governor. Maybe next we will see Adeboye praying for LG chairmen
8 Likes
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Pastor Adeboye Prays For Him(pics) by Stevebamdex(m): 12:13pm
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Pastor Adeboye Prays For Him(pics) by fiizznation(m): 12:17pm
How many times will they pray for this tout
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Pastor Adeboye Prays For Him(pics) by pyyxxaro: 12:20pm
In Daddy G.O's Voice
Let somebody shout Hallelujah
11 Likes
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Pastor Adeboye Prays For Him(pics) by sarrki(m): 3:00pm
Before Nko!!!!!!! Will he stand up to pray ?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Pastor Adeboye Prays For Him(pics) by Aufbauh(m): 3:10pm
Fayose posture makes him look like a hypocrite & a pretender.
I hope Pastor Adeboye will cast that elemental spirit troubling him to eat pomo at the road side, and also the "Buharia demon" that keep disturbing him such that everything around seems to be Buhari in nature.
3 Likes
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Pastor Adeboye Prays For Him(pics) by SexyNairalander: 4:11pm
booked
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Pastor Adeboye Prays For Him(pics) by Capableben(m): 4:12pm
God bless FAYOSE and Ekiti state......
Meawhile... This is how i destroy Chickens this Christmas! I know no recession!
8 Likes
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Pastor Adeboye Prays For Him(pics) by dyabman(m): 4:12pm
And so ..
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Pastor Adeboye Prays For Him(pics) by FreeGlobe(f): 4:13pm
afonjas said it was a lie... lol
DaBullIT
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Pastor Adeboye Prays For Him(pics) by rhektor(m): 4:13pm
A whole prophet Fayose?
Nawao
1 Like
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Pastor Adeboye Prays For Him(pics) by Jsme(f): 4:13pm
The demon no go still free my guy. False has 7 demonstrated from Asia
1 Like
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Pastor Adeboye Prays For Him(pics) by wristbangle(m): 4:13pm
Aufbauh:
Baba who offend u na?
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Pastor Adeboye Prays For Him(pics) by jericco1(m): 4:13pm
superstar governor
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Pastor Adeboye Prays For Him(pics) by hammerT: 4:14pm
Y do all our Pastors collect money from politicians that are stolen from the nation?
Y are our Pastors more interested in politicians and politics than the average joe.
Who was Jesus most interested in, Politics and Politicians or the average and below average Joe?
They all want to fly Private Jet and drive Rolls Royce whilst Human suffering is all around them.
5 Likes
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Pastor Adeboye Prays For Him(pics) by Yunggyo(m): 4:14pm
Am sorry to say but these men are mere actors.
1 Like
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Pastor Adeboye Prays For Him(pics) by serverconnect: 4:14pm
Nice one. I tuwale for the wey sabi
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Pastor Adeboye Prays For Him(pics) by Omoakinsuyi(m): 4:15pm
I like Fayose for being outspoken. He is a fearless governor. I remember how he told Bode George to his face that he us too old to be PDP chairman..but he talks a lot with his wide mouth
1 Like
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Pastor Adeboye Prays For Him(pics) by Praktikals(m): 4:15pm
The yaba left escapee needs serious prayer
1 Like
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Pastor Adeboye Prays For Him(pics) by serverconnect: 4:15pm
nice one. I tuwale for the man wey sabi
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Pastor Adeboye Prays For Him(pics) by kaziblake(f): 4:15pm
In daddy freeze voice"..... pastors"
Fayose the noise maker
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Pastor Adeboye Prays For Him(pics) by BrutalJab: 4:17pm
fiizznation:
Why is it paining you Is it your life they are praying for Why are you bitter
Na im be Buhari
Free your mind and senses from hate. Meanwhile...
6 Likes
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Pastor Adeboye Prays For Him(pics) by Kaxmytex(m): 4:17pm
SEEN
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Pastor Adeboye Prays For Him(pics) by jericco1(m): 4:17pm
Yunggyo:
fine girl... merry xmas
1 Like
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Pastor Adeboye Prays For Him(pics) by kareemkamil: 4:18pm
While not Adeboye pay a visit to privileged home for prayer and preaching, but you see him romance President, Governors & Senators. God know who is serving him.
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Pastor Adeboye Prays For Him(pics) by Drienzia: 4:19pm
Capableben:Cut small for me
1 Like
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Pastor Adeboye Prays For Him(pics) by Profayo: 4:26pm
eezeribe:did you really ask that question? This is your answer. http://www.nairaland.com/3221648/pastor-adeboye-visits-family-murdered
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Pastor Adeboye Prays For Him(pics) by chuose2: 4:26pm
This fake man called Adeboye, that encouraged us to vote in a jihadi.
This Adeboye that makes us false prophecies as he goes!
Why I Am Convinced God Does Not Speak To Pastor Adeboye By Dr. Ijabla Raymond
Continued below
http://saharareporters.com/2016/08/09/why-i-am-convinced-god-does-not-speak-pastor-adeboye-dr-ijabla-raymond
1 Like
Nigeria Might Be Unable To Finance 2013 Budget / We Need A European Leader To Fix Nigeria? / Jonathan Didn't Contribute A Dime For My Jet - Oritsejafor
Viewing this topic: AmyJully(f), Henrolla(m), Mrslimblack(m), juhan, BeeBeeOoh(m), lolagreg, GlorifiedTunde(m), olutop(m), Excllncy(m), emmasege, lampidoo, Hardeife, feslaab, adasco, ChopDeMoney(m), Dadmos(m), divinehand2003(m), davss02(m), golddealer(m), Empejo(m), johntosin1, joowealth(m), aleeyujibia(m), lilmonarch, gasbee, seunpas, topsyking, iita(m), Adeyeye09(m), deb(m), frankloloko, jamilnitrate, Efizzi, BroughtUp, jesusson22, Uzobest4christ, Syjibrin, bookface and 119 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6