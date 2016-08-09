Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fayose On His Knees As Pastor Adeboye Prays For Him(pics) (11357 Views)

He was said to have lauded Fayose during the visit where he was quoted to have said..



“We wish all other governors who stand for their people, defend their people, and know when to say enough is enough, success. We thank God for their lives''.





Pastor Enoch Adeboye, also prayed for Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, to succeed in standing up for the masses.Adeboye commended Fayose’s boldness and prayed for him.



Below are photos of Fayose on his knees as Pastor Adeboye prays for him





can he pay visit to the house of an ordinary citizen 20 Likes 1 Share

We remember the other incompetent who Adeboye prayed for. From worst president to worst governor. Maybe next we will see Adeboye praying for LG chairmen 8 Likes

How many times will they pray for this tout 3 Likes 1 Share

In Daddy G.O's Voice



Let somebody shout Hallelujah 11 Likes

Before Nko!!!!!!! Will he stand up to pray ? 1 Like 1 Share

Fayose posture makes him look like a hypocrite & a pretender.



I hope Pastor Adeboye will cast that elemental spirit troubling him to eat pomo at the road side, and also the "Buharia demon" that keep disturbing him such that everything around seems to be Buhari in nature. 3 Likes

booked

God bless FAYOSE and Ekiti state......







Meawhile... This is how i destroy Chickens this Christmas! I know no recession! 8 Likes

And so ..

afonjas said it was a lie... lol





DaBullIT 2 Likes



Nawao A whole prophet Fayose?Nawao 1 Like

The demon no go still free my guy. False has 7 demonstrated from Asia 1 Like

Aufbauh:

Baba who offend u na? Baba who offend u na?

superstar governor

Y do all our Pastors collect money from politicians that are stolen from the nation?



Y are our Pastors more interested in politicians and politics than the average joe.



Who was Jesus most interested in, Politics and Politicians or the average and below average Joe?



They all want to fly Private Jet and drive Rolls Royce whilst Human suffering is all around them. 5 Likes

Am sorry to say but these men are mere actors. 1 Like

Nice one. I tuwale for the wey sabi

I like Fayose for being outspoken. He is a fearless governor. I remember how he told Bode George to his face that he us too old to be PDP chairman..but he talks a lot with his wide mouth 1 Like

The yaba left escapee needs serious prayer 1 Like

nice one. I tuwale for the man wey sabi

In daddy freeze voice"..... pastors"

Fayose the noise maker

fiizznation:

How many times will they pray for this tout

Why is it paining you Is it your life they are praying for Why are you bitter





Na im be Buhari







Free your mind and senses from hate. Meanwhile... Why is it paining youIs it your life they are praying forWhy are you bitterNa im be BuhariFree your mind and senses from hate. Meanwhile... 6 Likes

SEEN

Yunggyo:

Am sorry to say but these men are mere actors.

fine girl... merry xmas fine girl... merry xmas 1 Like

While not Adeboye pay a visit to privileged home for prayer and preaching, but you see him romance President, Governors & Senators. God know who is serving him.

Capableben:

God bless FAYOSE and Ekiti state......







Meawhile... This is how i destroy Chickens this Christmas! I know no recession! Cut small for me Cut small for me 1 Like

eezeribe:

can he pay visit to the house of an ordinary citizen did you really ask that question? This is your answer. did you really ask that question? This is your answer. http://www.nairaland.com/3221648/pastor-adeboye-visits-family-murdered