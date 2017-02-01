₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Refugees Use Donkey Cart For Their Wedding Procession In Borno IDP Camp by dainformant(m): 7:48am
While many would be love to show off on their wedding day even though they don't have, a newly-wedded couple (refugees) were spotted rejoicing on a DONKEY CART with their friends during wedding procession. This happened yesterday at Ngala IDP Camp in Borno.. Congrats to the new couple.
|Re: Refugees Use Donkey Cart For Their Wedding Procession In Borno IDP Camp by dainformant(m): 7:49am
|Re: Refugees Use Donkey Cart For Their Wedding Procession In Borno IDP Camp by xstry: 7:49am
|Re: Refugees Use Donkey Cart For Their Wedding Procession In Borno IDP Camp by PrettyCrystal: 7:50am
congrats to them
|Re: Refugees Use Donkey Cart For Their Wedding Procession In Borno IDP Camp by dainformant(m): 7:50am
|Re: Refugees Use Donkey Cart For Their Wedding Procession In Borno IDP Camp by CyberGypsy(m): 7:54am
|Re: Refugees Use Donkey Cart For Their Wedding Procession In Borno IDP Camp by decatalyst(m): 8:03am
the groom done dey hell bent to chop official ponmo so he just tell him bride say, anyway nah the way.
Congratulations to them. Contentment na eim fit make us have peace and real joy.
|Re: Refugees Use Donkey Cart For Their Wedding Procession In Borno IDP Camp by Onyejemechimere(m): 8:29am
|Re: Refugees Use Donkey Cart For Their Wedding Procession In Borno IDP Camp by Richie0974: 8:52am
How can you be in an IDP camp and still get married, they're probably still being fed by the Government and NGOs. If they give birth, how will they cater for their kids there. This is just misplaced priority.
|Re: Refugees Use Donkey Cart For Their Wedding Procession In Borno IDP Camp by Drabeey(m): 8:53am
When the desired is not available, the available becomes the desired...
Meanwhile, Tuface and I cancelled the much anticipated protest yesterday. Please, to those who are not happy with this development...... We have our reasons
The major one is that, we realised that tomorrow's sun will be very harsh, and then paracetamol is expensive now.... So its better we know whatwe are doing, so as not to put hardship on the citizens.
We already called the president on phone and explained to him what we wanted to say while protesting. So my people, no need for us to disturb ourself. We wrote a letter and pushed a call across to the president, and im sure the protest wouldn't have done any better.
We truly deserve some applause. On behalf of Tu face idibia and myself. We say Thank you.
|Re: Refugees Use Donkey Cart For Their Wedding Procession In Borno IDP Camp by Lagusta(m): 8:53am
The goal of every wedding, whether na jollof rice or Garri wedding, is a blissful marriage.....
Congrats to the newly wedded......
|Re: Refugees Use Donkey Cart For Their Wedding Procession In Borno IDP Camp by Nixiepie(f): 8:55am
I no pity them at all
|Re: Refugees Use Donkey Cart For Their Wedding Procession In Borno IDP Camp by Ajgal10(f): 8:57am
Stupid people, all they know is have sex and make babies.
|Re: Refugees Use Donkey Cart For Their Wedding Procession In Borno IDP Camp by Sebastine1994: 9:00am
Richie0974:
your mouth dey smell. Just hear your self talk. Are you on drugs. So they should not get married. The same way they improvised a cart for wedding, they will also feed their kids
|Re: Refugees Use Donkey Cart For Their Wedding Procession In Borno IDP Camp by favourmic(m): 9:04am
Nah by force to Wed?
|Re: Refugees Use Donkey Cart For Their Wedding Procession In Borno IDP Camp by valarinz: 9:05am
Drabeey:
Oga driver, how work
|Re: Refugees Use Donkey Cart For Their Wedding Procession In Borno IDP Camp by gurunlocker: 9:06am
These guys still dey marry inside IDP camp?
|Re: Refugees Use Donkey Cart For Their Wedding Procession In Borno IDP Camp by Donmoris212: 9:12am
na diz kimd wedding dey last for eternity pass d one dey go use hummer jeep dey disturb
|Re: Refugees Use Donkey Cart For Their Wedding Procession In Borno IDP Camp by EGCA: 9:27am
Ajgal10:
Hw did dat affect ur generation? Am sure dey never come to beg u for money.
|Re: Refugees Use Donkey Cart For Their Wedding Procession In Borno IDP Camp by Mouthgag: 9:39am
Merry in penury...
Rubbish!
|Re: Refugees Use Donkey Cart For Their Wedding Procession In Borno IDP Camp by morbeta(m): 9:47am
The north will always take us back to the days of Noah.
|Re: Refugees Use Donkey Cart For Their Wedding Procession In Borno IDP Camp by franxalive(m): 10:04am
TYPICAL NIARALANDER HAVE SPOKEN... hhahahahah...
Onyejemechimere:
|Re: Refugees Use Donkey Cart For Their Wedding Procession In Borno IDP Camp by gqboyy(m): 10:07am
happy married life
|Re: Refugees Use Donkey Cart For Their Wedding Procession In Borno IDP Camp by metallisc(m): 10:22am
Ajgal10:
|Re: Refugees Use Donkey Cart For Their Wedding Procession In Borno IDP Camp by Rekyz(m): 10:24am
Population increase. They trying to replace the ones lost
|Re: Refugees Use Donkey Cart For Their Wedding Procession In Borno IDP Camp by Ghost447(m): 10:29am
Na their way.
|Re: Refugees Use Donkey Cart For Their Wedding Procession In Borno IDP Camp by fuckerstard: 10:45am
And so, Money is not everything.
|Re: Refugees Use Donkey Cart For Their Wedding Procession In Borno IDP Camp by uboma(m): 10:56am
Richie0974:
I see it differently.
These are human beings like you and I.
It isn't any fault of theirs, that they are currently displaced and taking refuge in structured camps organized by the govt and other well meaning N.G.Os
I rejoice with the couple and pray that peace returns to their communities so they can go and rebuild their lives once more
|Re: Refugees Use Donkey Cart For Their Wedding Procession In Borno IDP Camp by Richie0974: 11:01am
uboma:
I'm not saying they shouldn't get married but not right now when there probably isn't a reliable means of income. What will happen when responsibility starts calling. We've heard tales of how they're been starved in IDP camps, do they want to put their kids through that? They should at least try to get out of there first, find a means of survival before thinking of marriage.
1 Like
|Re: Refugees Use Donkey Cart For Their Wedding Procession In Borno IDP Camp by Drabeey(m): 11:06am
valarinz:
My condo, i dey ooo. I hope dem son call u for that interview?
