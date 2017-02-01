Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Refugees Use Donkey Cart For Their Wedding Procession In Borno IDP Camp (18925 Views)

While many would be love to show off on their wedding day even though they don't have, a newly-wedded couple (refugees) were spotted rejoicing on a DONKEY CART with their friends during wedding procession. This happened yesterday at Ngala IDP Camp in Borno.. Congrats to the new couple.

Cool

congrats to them

cc; lalasticlala, mynd44

hmmm

the groom done dey hell bent to chop official ponmo so he just tell him bride say, anyway nah the way.





Congratulations to them. Contentment na eim fit make us have peace and real joy.



Op is that not a Chevrolet wheelbarrow.

Adonbeliv this

Op is that not a Chevrolet wheelbarrow.

How can you be in an IDP camp and still get married, they're probably still being fed by the Government and NGOs. If they give birth, how will they cater for their kids there. This is just misplaced priority. 21 Likes

When the desired is not available, the available becomes the desired...







Anyways







Drabeey was HERE

The goal of every wedding, whether na jollof rice or Garri wedding, is a blissful marriage.....



Congrats to the newly wedded...... 1 Like

I no pity them at all

Stupid people, all they know is have sex and make babies. 3 Likes

Richie0974:

How can you be in an IDP camp and still get married, they're probably still being fed by the Government and NGOs. If they give birth, how will they cater for their kids there. This is just misplaced priority.

your mouth dey smell. Just hear your self talk. Are you on drugs. So they should not get married. The same way they improvised a cart for wedding, they will also feed their kids

Nah by force to Wed?

Oga driver, how work Oga driver, how work

These guys still dey marry inside IDP camp? 1 Like

na diz kimd wedding dey last for eternity pass d one dey go use hummer jeep dey disturb

Ajgal10:

Stupid people, all they know is have sex and make babies.

Hw did dat affect ur generation? Am sure dey never come to beg u for money.

Merry in penury...







Rubbish!

The north will always take us back to the days of Noah.







Onyejemechimere:



TYPICAL NIARALANDER HAVE SPOKEN... hhahahahah...

happy married life

Ajgal10:

Stupid people, all they know is have sex and make babies.

Population increase. They trying to replace the ones lost

Na their way.

And so, Money is not everything.

Richie0974:

How can you be in an IDP camp and still get married, they're probably still being fed by the Government and NGOs. If they give birth, how will they cater for their kids there. This is just misplaced priority.



I see it differently.

These are human beings like you and I.

It isn't any fault of theirs, that they are currently displaced and taking refuge in structured camps organized by the govt and other well meaning N.G.Os

I see it differently. These are human beings like you and I. It isn't any fault of theirs, that they are currently displaced and taking refuge in structured camps organized by the govt and other well meaning N.G.Os I rejoice with the couple and pray that peace returns to their communities so they can go and rebuild their lives once more

uboma:







I see it differently.

These are human beings like you and I.

It isn't any fault of theirs, that they are currently displaced and taking refuge in structured camps organized by the govt and other well meaning N.G.Os

I rejoice with the couple and pray that peace returns to their communities so they can go and rebuild their lives once more

I'm not saying they shouldn't get married but not right now when there probably isn't a reliable means of income. What will happen when responsibility starts calling. We've heard tales of how they're been starved in IDP camps, do they want to put their kids through that? They should at least try to get out of there first, find a means of survival before thinking of marriage. I'm not saying they shouldn't get married but not right now when there probably isn't a reliable means of income. What will happen when responsibility starts calling. We've heard tales of how they're been starved in IDP camps, do they want to put their kids through that? They should at least try to get out of there first, find a means of survival before thinking of marriage. 1 Like