http://www.thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/nigeria-is-now-in-trouble-ffk-says-as.html



He said this few minutes ago





Buhari has finally acknowlwdged that he is sick and has extended his stay abroad indefinately. It is now clear that Nigeria is in trouble.



https://mobile.twitter.com/realFFK/status/828282707188776961

Absence of Muhammadu Buhari



Is better than the presence of Gej in office



He was there when they looted us dry 92 Likes 25 Shares

May God help our nation 7 Likes 1 Share

Absence of Muhammadu Buhari



Is better than the presence of Gej in office



He was there when they looted us dry



439 Likes 36 Shares

Na like dis President Yar'Adua (bless his soul) take start. Hope it doesn't get to the same end else the north west will rue making the same mistake for a long time. 27 Likes

Yoruba Muslims will blast him for this 33 Likes 5 Shares

what amazes me is that the sick leave extension is indefinitely 51 Likes 3 Shares

Shagari was in office from 1979 to 1983. They say his government looted the national treasury. Things were not so good but Nigeria did not go into an economic recession. Then Buhari came as military Head of State and was in office from 1983 to 1985. They say he did not loot. But during his time in office, Nigeria fell into a deep economic recession. Then came Babangida. They say he looted Nigeria from 1985 to 1993. Yet there was no economic recession. After Babangida came Shonekan and Abacha from 1993 to 1998. Abacha was also said to have looted the treasury. In fact, his loot stashed abroad is still being recovered till today. Yet there was still no economic recession. From 1998 to 2015, we have had Abdulsalami, Obasanjo, Yar'Adua and Jonathan. All administrations were accused of looting the treasury. Still there was no recession. Now Buhari is back and we are once again in a recession and you say "LOOTING" of the Jonathan years is the cause? Are we okay Do u need a prophet to tell u that this pmb is a proven failure? 309 Likes 42 Shares

The only honest yoruba leaders (Fayosi) warned dem well ahead of time but they called him a bad person whilst they heed the advice of deceivers. 88 Likes 6 Shares

Too much blood wasted in his regime name them Ipob Shiite kaduna kill 12 Likes 2 Shares

Absence of Muhammadu Buhari

Is better than the presence of Gej in office

He was there when they looted us dry

ur own zombiesm is worst dan ebola. ur own zombiesm is worst dan ebola. 152 Likes 7 Shares

Absence of Muhammadu Buhari



Is better than the presence of Gej in office



He was there when they looted us dry







lol a thief is tweeting and foolish yoots are salivating over his tweets is not the same fool who used arms fund for himself? Yet it is PMB that is to blame.

I was actually waiting for today. This government don fail, I swear.... 9 Likes 3 Shares

It is now clear that power is about to return to the south. To God be the glory. Anything that can bring the north to their knees is a welcomed development 40 Likes

It is too bad that APC enjoys this type of drama. If the President is extending his leave he should tell us on video so we know he is alive.



Why this type of mystery? How inconsiderate can you be to well wishers?



They know we have faced lies from the elite in the past. We don't deserve this.



#enoughisenough 7 Likes

lol a thief is tweeting and foolish yoots are salivating over his tweets is not the same fool who used arms fund for himself? Yet it is PMB that is to blame.

Am interested in this job

Absence of Muhammadu Buhari



Is better than the presence of Gej in office



He was there when they looted us dry





Am interested in this job

ur own zombiesm is worst dan ebola.

That guy own zombie look like...

Shagari was in office from 1979 to 1983. They say his government looted the national treasury. Things were not so good but Nigeria did not go into an economic recession. Then Buhari came as military Head of State and was in office from 1983 to 1985. They say he did not loot. But during his time in office, Nigeria fell into a deep economic recession. Then came Babangida. They say he looted Nigeria from 1985 to 1993. Yet there was no economic recession. After Babangida came Shonekan and Abacha from 1993 to 1998. Abacha was also said to have looted the treasury. In fact, his loot stashed abroad is still being recovered till today. Yet there was still no economic recession. From 1998 to 2015, we have had Abdulsalami, Obasanjo, Yar'Adua and Jonathan. All administrations were accused of looting the treasury. Still there was no recession. Now Buhari is back and we are once again in a recession and you say "LOOTING" of the Jonathan years is the cause? Are we okay Do u need a prophet to tell u that this pmb is a proven failure? d word "corruption" is just a weed to decieve d gullible.

hmm, a president that cannot die for his country is that one a president. mtchhhewww 9 Likes 2 Shares

no mind am.





something is seriously wrong somewhere



the dollard is down, and nigeria is currently run by Abba Kiyari and Co



something is seriously wrong somewhere

the dollard is down, and nigeria is currently run by Abba Kiyari and Co

hope zombies can see what they signed up for

Everyone who wishes Buhari dead would have their gravestones weathered by wind and rain before the gentleman takes his last breath.



Wish you quick recovery mr President. 5 Likes 3 Shares

Everyone who wishes Buhari dead would have their gravestones weathered by wind and rain before the gentleman takes his last breath.

Wish you quick recovery mr President.



Wish you quick recovery mr President.

omenka wannabe



you and your boss are dead on arrival



omenka wannabe

you and your boss are dead on arrival

this is not a good time for new baby zombies to join nairaland, you will get roasted like we did to those before you and they all scampered for safety

Absence of Muhammadu Buhari

Is better than the presence of Gej in office

He was there when they looted us dry

under buhari no looting?

Absence of Muhammadu Buhari



Is better than the presence of Gej in office



He was there when they looted us dry







This was expected...its jst d unspecified period dt is worrisome. I feel its a similar script to yar'adu'a dt is playing out

Everyone who wishes Buhari dead would have their gravestones weathered by wind and rain before the gentleman takes his last breath.

Wish you quick recovery mr President.



Wish you quick recovery mr President.



This was expected...its jst d unspecified period dt is worrisome. I feel its a similar script to yar'adu'a dt is playing out

Its only fools that will still see this and claim bubu is alive. How hard can it be to prove you are still alive??

Even queen Elizabeth is seen every once in a while. There is really no point trying to hide the truth. There is absolutely nothing wrong in him being sick. Everyone falls sick once in a while. He should give us a life update on his health. Otherwise adieu pa buhari.

Good riddance to bad rubbish. 19 Likes 1 Share

Alive or dead this Month (February 2017) .



Umaru Musa Yar'Adua In 2009 left for Saudi Arabia to receive treatment for pericarditis. He returned to Nigeria on 2 May 2010, where he died on the 5th.



Buhari Mohammed Buhari in 2017 left for United kingdom to receive treatment for .............. He postponed his vacation after the deadline for his previous leave.



Alive or dead this Month (February 2017) .

Umaru Musa Yar'Adua In 2009 left for Saudi Arabia to receive treatment for pericarditis. He returned to Nigeria on 2 May 2010, where he died on the 5th.

Buhari Mohammed Buhari in 2017 left for United kingdom to receive treatment for .............. He postponed his vacation after the deadline for his previous leave.

We Nigerian are concerned if this is not going to be a repeat of 2009 catastrophe