"Nigeria Is In Trouble" - FFK As Buhari Extends Vacation by maxisaso(m): 7:28pm
He said this few minutes ago


Buhari has finally acknowlwdged that he is sick and has extended his stay abroad indefinately. It is now clear that Nigeria is in trouble.

Re: "Nigeria Is In Trouble" - FFK As Buhari Extends Vacation by sarrki(m): 7:31pm
Absence of Muhammadu Buhari

Is better than the presence of Gej in office

He was there when they looted us dry

Re: "Nigeria Is In Trouble" - FFK As Buhari Extends Vacation by Mophasa: 7:34pm
May God help our nation

Re: "Nigeria Is In Trouble" - FFK As Buhari Extends Vacation by Splinz(m): 7:35pm
sarrki:
Absence of Muhammadu Buhari

Is better than the presence of Gej in office

He was there when they looted us dry

Re: "Nigeria Is In Trouble" - FFK As Buhari Extends Vacation by hucienda: 7:43pm
Na like dis President Yar'Adua (bless his soul) take start. Hope it doesn't get to the same end else the north west will rue making the same mistake for a long time.

Re: "Nigeria Is In Trouble" - FFK As Buhari Extends Vacation by ZeroTolerance: 7:44pm
Yoruba Muslims will blast him for this

Re: "Nigeria Is In Trouble" - FFK As Buhari Extends Vacation by engrMikemd(m): 7:44pm
what amazes me is that the sick leave extension is indefinitely

Re: "Nigeria Is In Trouble" - FFK As Buhari Extends Vacation by ZeroTolerance: 7:45pm
Shagari was in office from 1979 to 1983. They say his government looted the national treasury. Things were not so good but Nigeria did not go into an economic recession. Then Buhari came as military Head of State and was in office from 1983 to 1985. They say he did not loot. But during his time in office, Nigeria fell into a deep economic recession. Then came Babangida. They say he looted Nigeria from 1985 to 1993. Yet there was no economic recession. After Babangida came Shonekan and Abacha from 1993 to 1998. Abacha was also said to have looted the treasury. In fact, his loot stashed abroad is still being recovered till today. Yet there was still no economic recession. From 1998 to 2015, we have had Abdulsalami, Obasanjo, Yar'Adua and Jonathan. All administrations were accused of looting the treasury. Still there was no recession. Now Buhari is back and we are once again in a recession and you say "LOOTING" of the Jonathan years is the cause? Are we okay Do u need a prophet to tell u that this pmb is a proven failure?

Re: "Nigeria Is In Trouble" - FFK As Buhari Extends Vacation by hammerF: 7:47pm
The only honest yoruba leaders (Fayosi) warned dem well ahead of time but they called him a bad person whilst they heed the advice of deceivers.

Re: "Nigeria Is In Trouble" - FFK As Buhari Extends Vacation by austinsmat(m): 7:47pm
Too much blood wasted in his regime name them Ipob Shiite kaduna kill

Re: "Nigeria Is In Trouble" - FFK As Buhari Extends Vacation by drss2(m): 7:47pm
sarrki:
Absence of Muhammadu Buhari
Is better than the presence of Gej in office
He was there when they looted us dry
ur own zombiesm is worst dan ebola.

Re: "Nigeria Is In Trouble" - FFK As Buhari Extends Vacation by vedaxcool(m): 7:48pm
sarrki:
Absence of Muhammadu Buhari

Is better than the presence of Gej in office

He was there when they looted us dry



grin grin lol a thief is tweeting and foolish yoots are salivating over his tweets is not the same fool who used arms fund for himself? Yet it is PMB that is to blame.

Re: "Nigeria Is In Trouble" - FFK As Buhari Extends Vacation by jogsman01(m): 7:49pm
I was actually waiting for today. This government don fail, I swear....

Re: "Nigeria Is In Trouble" - FFK As Buhari Extends Vacation by SpecialAdviser: 7:50pm
It is now clear that power is about to return to the south. To God be the glory. Anything that can bring the north to their knees is a welcomed development

Re: "Nigeria Is In Trouble" - FFK As Buhari Extends Vacation by Bitterleafsoup: 7:51pm
It is too bad that APC enjoys this type of drama. If the President is extending his leave he should tell us on video so we know he is alive.

Why this type of mystery? How inconsiderate can you be to well wishers?

They know we have faced lies from the elite in the past. We don't deserve this.

#enoughisenough

Re: "Nigeria Is In Trouble" - FFK As Buhari Extends Vacation by soulpeppersoup(m): 7:52pm
vedaxcool:



grin grin lol a thief is tweeting and foolish yoots are salivating over his tweets is not the same fool who used arms fund for himself? Yet it is PMB that is to blame.

Am interested in this job

Re: "Nigeria Is In Trouble" - FFK As Buhari Extends Vacation by soulpeppersoup(m): 7:52pm
sarrki:
Absence of Muhammadu Buhari

Is better than the presence of Gej in office

He was there when they looted us dry


Am interested in this job

Re: "Nigeria Is In Trouble" - FFK As Buhari Extends Vacation by Bitterleafsoup: 7:52pm
drss2:
ur own zombiesm is worst dan ebola.

That guy own zombie look like...

Re: "Nigeria Is In Trouble" - FFK As Buhari Extends Vacation by drss2(m): 7:52pm
ZeroTolerance:
Shagari was in office from 1979 to 1983. They say his government looted the national treasury. Things were not so good but Nigeria did not go into an economic recession. Then Buhari came as military Head of State and was in office from 1983 to 1985. They say he did not loot. But during his time in office, Nigeria fell into a deep economic recession. Then came Babangida. They say he looted Nigeria from 1985 to 1993. Yet there was no economic recession. After Babangida came Shonekan and Abacha from 1993 to 1998. Abacha was also said to have looted the treasury. In fact, his loot stashed abroad is still being recovered till today. Yet there was still no economic recession. From 1998 to 2015, we have had Abdulsalami, Obasanjo, Yar'Adua and Jonathan. All administrations were accused of looting the treasury. Still there was no recession. Now Buhari is back and we are once again in a recession and you say "LOOTING" of the Jonathan years is the cause? Are we okay Do u need a prophet to tell u that this pmb is a proven failure?
d word "corruption" is just a weed to decieve d gullible.

Re: "Nigeria Is In Trouble" - FFK As Buhari Extends Vacation by anibi9674: 7:54pm
hmm, a president that cannot die for his country is that one a president. mtchhhewww

Re: "Nigeria Is In Trouble" - FFK As Buhari Extends Vacation by drss2(m): 7:59pm
Bitterleafsoup:

That guy own zombie look like...
no mind am. grin

Re: "Nigeria Is In Trouble" - FFK As Buhari Extends Vacation by Anticorruption: 8:04pm
cool

something is seriously wrong somewhere

the dollard is down, and nigeria is currently run by Abba Kiyari and Co

hope zombies can see what they signed up for

Re: "Nigeria Is In Trouble" - FFK As Buhari Extends Vacation by omenkaLives: 8:04pm
Everyone who wishes Buhari dead would have their gravestones weathered by wind and rain before the gentleman takes his last breath.

Wish you quick recovery mr President.

Re: "Nigeria Is In Trouble" - FFK As Buhari Extends Vacation by Anticorruption: 8:07pm
omenkaLives:
Everyone who wishes Buhari dead would have their gravestones weathered by wind and rain before the gentleman takes his last breath.

Wish you quick recovery mr President.

omenka wannabe

you and your boss are dead on arrival

this is not a good time for new baby zombies to join nairaland, you will get roasted like we did to those before you and they all scampered for safety

Re: "Nigeria Is In Trouble" - FFK As Buhari Extends Vacation by fuckingAyaya(m): 8:14pm
sarrki:
Absence of Muhammadu Buhari
Is better than the presence of Gej in office
He was there when they looted us dry
under buhari no looting?

Re: "Nigeria Is In Trouble" - FFK As Buhari Extends Vacation by rengsho: 8:33pm
sarrki:
Absence of Muhammadu Buhari

Is better than the presence of Gej in office

He was there when they looted us dry



This was expected...its jst d unspecified period dt is worrisome. I feel its a similar script to yar'adu'a dt is playing out

Re: "Nigeria Is In Trouble" - FFK As Buhari Extends Vacation by rengsho: 8:35pm
omenkaLives:
Everyone who wishes Buhari dead would have their gravestones weathered by wind and rain before the gentleman takes his last breath.

Wish you quick recovery mr President.


This was expected...its jst d unspecified period dt is worrisome. I feel its a similar script to yar'adu'a dt is playing out

Re: "Nigeria Is In Trouble" - FFK As Buhari Extends Vacation by Dagaya(m): 8:39pm
Its only fools that will still see this and claim bubu is alive. How hard can it be to prove you are still alive??
Even queen Elizabeth is seen every once in a while. There is really no point trying to hide the truth. There is absolutely nothing wrong in him being sick. Everyone falls sick once in a while. He should give us a life update on his health. Otherwise adieu pa buhari.
Good riddance to bad rubbish.

Re: "Nigeria Is In Trouble" - FFK As Buhari Extends Vacation by lollmaolol: 9:02pm
Phresh Trouble looming if the president doesn't come back Alive or dead this Month (February 2017) .

Umaru Musa Yar'Adua In 2009 left for Saudi Arabia to receive treatment for pericarditis. He returned to Nigeria on 2 May 2010, where he died on the 5th.

Buhari Mohammed Buhari in 2017 left for United kingdom to receive treatment for .............. He postponed his vacation after the deadline for his previous leave.

We Nigerian are concerned if this is not going to be a repeat of 2009 catastrophe grin

Re: "Nigeria Is In Trouble" - FFK As Buhari Extends Vacation by limeta(f): 9:08pm
[quote author=sarrki post=53447585]Absence of Muhammadu Buhari

Is better than the presence of Gej in office

He was there when they looted us dry

[/quote




Sarrki ,whatever you drinking or smoking stop it.

