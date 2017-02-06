₦airaland Forum

My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by sophiawisdom(f): 9:42pm On Feb 05
Can You Lick Your Lover's Blood?

wink A month ago I had a cut on my foot and without thinking my boyfriend licked my blood. I was so surprise, I don't expect him to do that. I was like "is it because he loves me or what". It is so abstract to me. Can you lick your lover'so blood?
Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by HenryDion(m): 9:46pm On Feb 05
Love can indeed make the most meek lamb wild. Maybe he's a vampire..you never can tell. grin

Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by SUPERPACK: 9:47pm On Feb 05
maybe he is a hybrid vampire?

Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by CyberGypsy(m): 9:50pm On Feb 05
why? for what reason should I do that ...

op I know you watch too much of Vampire Dairies

Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by Benita27(f): 9:51pm On Feb 05
I hope you both know your HIV status?.

Eww!.

Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by TheValiant(m): 10:15pm On Feb 05
Dafaq shocked
Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by Kakamorufu(m): 10:21pm On Feb 05
Can't do that. Ain't no vampire

Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by firstking01(m): 10:58pm On Feb 05
sophiawisdom:
wink A month ago I had a cut on my foot and without thinking my boyfriend licked my blood. I was so surprise, I don't expect him to do that. I was like "is it because he loves me or what". It is so abstract to me. Can you lick your lover'so blood?
YES, and if you can't lick his blood too he should dump you like a used tissue paper asap.

Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by Jacksparr0w127: 10:59pm On Feb 05
What fuckery? Are you a vampire? Why lick anybody's blood. That's so fetish shiit bro

What will I not read on nl sef?

Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by adewumiopeyemi(m): 11:09pm On Feb 05
Op tomorrow morning go and see doctor
Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by minexpo(m): 11:09pm On Feb 05
He did wat angry

Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by skillful01: 11:10pm On Feb 05
NOpe.
i remember licking my blood when i was much younger. #crazy old days.
Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by FreeSpirited(m): 1:04am
Sorry, but your boyfriend is a fool.....putting himself at risk of HIV and other infections....

I am sure you control him in that relationship.

Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by olaolulazio(m): 10:19am
Your bf is a real ZOMBIE.

Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by rattlesnake(m): 10:20am
Vamp
Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by veekid(m): 10:20am
Picture of him licking that blood or I don't believe it

Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by AntiWailer: 10:20am
ur blood ?

is he a vampire ?
Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by Kenshinmunac: 10:20am
your boyfriend na confirm vampire.

Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by Tytylion(m): 10:20am
Amai a vampire?
Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by Emeskhalifa(m): 10:21am
The day wey hin go bite deep into ur neck and begin suck ur blood na e u go no say na vampire hin be
Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by passyhansome(m): 10:21am
You both are doomed, seek for Divine if you are a believer or visit hospital for your HIV STATUS...

Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by AngelicBeing: 10:21am
SUPERPACK:
maybe he is a hybrid vampire?
grin grin tongue
Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by Teadavid23(m): 10:21am
Haaaaaa modara o. Lobatan.
Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by CaptPlanet(m): 10:21am
With the current situation of our country, you still come dey date vampire....

Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by weedtheweeds: 10:21am
YEAH YOU GAVE HIM AND HE DRANK. ARE YOU THE ONLY GIRL WHO HAS BLOOD?

Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by Talk2Bella(f): 10:21am
hahahahahahahaha
Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by elantraceey(f): 10:21am
I hate the mere sight of blood so don't even ask me
Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:21am
I think you guys need to talk sad the real question is why should he lick your blood
With all these guys desperation for money I will be cautious if I were you shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked
Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by martineverest(m): 10:21am
u better run...ur boyfriend's brain is seriously lagging
Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by 2shur: 10:21am
he wud catch m.c
mouth cancer
Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by Nickymezor(f): 10:21am
shocked shocked
Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by holluphemydavid(m): 10:22am
vampire ti ti take over

