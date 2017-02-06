Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / My Boyfriend Licked My Blood (4609 Views)

Can You Lick Your Lover's Blood?



Love can indeed make the most meek lamb wild. Maybe he's a vampire..you never can tell. 20 Likes 1 Share

maybe he is a hybrid vampire? 13 Likes 1 Share

why? for what reason should I do that ...



op I know you watch too much of Vampire Dairies 1 Like

I hope you both know your HIV status?.



Eww!. 33 Likes 3 Shares

Dafaq

Can't do that. Ain't no vampire 1 Like

sophiawisdom:

YES, and if you can't lick his blood too he should dump you like a used tissue paper asap.

What fuckery? Are you a vampire? Why lick anybody's blood. That's so fetish shiit bro



What will I not read on nl sef? 4 Likes

Op tomorrow morning go and see doctor

He did wat 4 Likes

NOpe.

i remember licking my blood when i was much younger. #crazy old days.

Sorry, but your boyfriend is a fool.....putting himself at risk of HIV and other infections....



I am sure you control him in that relationship. 5 Likes

Your bf is a real ZOMBIE. 4 Likes

Vamp

Picture of him licking that blood or I don't believe it 1 Like

ur blood ?



is he a vampire ?

your boyfriend na confirm vampire.

Amai a vampire?

The day wey hin go bite deep into ur neck and begin suck ur blood na e u go no say na vampire hin be

You both are doomed, seek for Divine if you are a believer or visit hospital for your HIV STATUS...

SUPERPACK:

maybe he is a hybrid vampire?

Haaaaaa modara o. Lobatan.

With the current situation of our country, you still come dey date vampire.... 1 Like

YEAH YOU GAVE HIM AND HE DRANK. ARE YOU THE ONLY GIRL WHO HAS BLOOD? 1 Like 1 Share

hahahahahahahaha

I hate the mere sight of blood so don't even ask me

the real question is why should he lick your blood

With all these guys desperation for money I will be cautious if I were you I think you guys need to talk

u better run...ur boyfriend's brain is seriously lagging

he wud catch m.c

mouth cancer