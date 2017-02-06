₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by sophiawisdom(f): 9:42pm On Feb 05
Can You Lick Your Lover's Blood?
A month ago I had a cut on my foot and without thinking my boyfriend licked my blood. I was so surprise, I don't expect him to do that. I was like "is it because he loves me or what". It is so abstract to me. Can you lick your lover'so blood?
|Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by HenryDion(m): 9:46pm On Feb 05
Love can indeed make the most meek lamb wild. Maybe he's a vampire..you never can tell.
|Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by SUPERPACK: 9:47pm On Feb 05
maybe he is a hybrid vampire?
|Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by CyberGypsy(m): 9:50pm On Feb 05
why? for what reason should I do that ...
op I know you watch too much of Vampire Dairies
|Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by Benita27(f): 9:51pm On Feb 05
I hope you both know your HIV status?.
Eww!.
|Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by TheValiant(m): 10:15pm On Feb 05
Dafaq
|Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by Kakamorufu(m): 10:21pm On Feb 05
Can't do that. Ain't no vampire
|Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by firstking01(m): 10:58pm On Feb 05
sophiawisdom:YES, and if you can't lick his blood too he should dump you like a used tissue paper asap.
|Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by Jacksparr0w127: 10:59pm On Feb 05
What fuckery? Are you a vampire? Why lick anybody's blood. That's so fetish shiit bro
What will I not read on nl sef?
|Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by adewumiopeyemi(m): 11:09pm On Feb 05
Op tomorrow morning go and see doctor
|Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by minexpo(m): 11:09pm On Feb 05
He did wat
|Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by skillful01: 11:10pm On Feb 05
NOpe.
i remember licking my blood when i was much younger. #crazy old days.
|Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by FreeSpirited(m): 1:04am
Sorry, but your boyfriend is a fool.....putting himself at risk of HIV and other infections....
I am sure you control him in that relationship.
|Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by olaolulazio(m): 10:19am
Your bf is a real ZOMBIE.
|Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by rattlesnake(m): 10:20am
Vamp
|Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by veekid(m): 10:20am
Picture of him licking that blood or I don't believe it
|Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by AntiWailer: 10:20am
ur blood ?
is he a vampire ?
|Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by Kenshinmunac: 10:20am
your boyfriend na confirm vampire.
|Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by Tytylion(m): 10:20am
Amai a vampire?
|Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by Emeskhalifa(m): 10:21am
The day wey hin go bite deep into ur neck and begin suck ur blood na e u go no say na vampire hin be
|Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by passyhansome(m): 10:21am
You both are doomed, seek for Divine if you are a believer or visit hospital for your HIV STATUS...
|Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by AngelicBeing: 10:21am
SUPERPACK:
|Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by Teadavid23(m): 10:21am
Haaaaaa modara o. Lobatan.
|Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by CaptPlanet(m): 10:21am
With the current situation of our country, you still come dey date vampire....
|Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by weedtheweeds: 10:21am
YEAH YOU GAVE HIM AND HE DRANK. ARE YOU THE ONLY GIRL WHO HAS BLOOD?
|Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by Talk2Bella(f): 10:21am
hahahahahahahaha
|Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by elantraceey(f): 10:21am
I hate the mere sight of blood so don't even ask me
|Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:21am
I think you guys need to talk the real question is why should he lick your blood
With all these guys desperation for money I will be cautious if I were you
|Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by martineverest(m): 10:21am
u better run...ur boyfriend's brain is seriously lagging
|Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by 2shur: 10:21am
he wud catch m.c
mouth cancer
|Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by Nickymezor(f): 10:21am
|Re: My Boyfriend Licked My Blood by holluphemydavid(m): 10:22am
vampire ti ti take over
