₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,740,071 members, 3,349,753 topics. Date: Monday, 06 February 2017 at 03:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Garba Shehu Reacts To Rumour That Buhari Is Critically Ill (10758 Views)
President Buhari Didn't Die In London, He's Alive – Garba Shehu Reacts To Rumour / See How Buhari Reacted 2 Allegations He's Using UK Aid 2 Fight His Opponents / Presidency Reacts To Rumour That Buhari Received Money From Dasuki (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Garba Shehu Reacts To Rumour That Buhari Is Critically Ill by ebosie11(f): 1:23pm
Below is how President Buhari's aide Garba Shehu reacted to rumour that President Buhari is either critically ill or dead.....
'I spoke to the president’s personal doctor last night, and he told me President Buhari is not in any serious condition to worry about. He is not in hospital. He is in the residence at the Nigerian High Commission.
https://web.facebook.com/GarShehu/?hc_ref=PAGES_TIMELINE&fref=nf
2 Likes
|Re: Garba Shehu Reacts To Rumour That Buhari Is Critically Ill by crestedaguiyi: 1:24pm
Legalize guns and you will hear this lies no more
83 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Garba Shehu Reacts To Rumour That Buhari Is Critically Ill by Edwinmason(m): 1:42pm
what a country...
9 Likes
|Re: Garba Shehu Reacts To Rumour That Buhari Is Critically Ill by merit455(m): 2:14pm
Lair
5 Likes
|Re: Garba Shehu Reacts To Rumour That Buhari Is Critically Ill by GreatEngineer(m): 2:36pm
You spoke with his personal physician, why not Buhari himself since he is ok.
Continue lying.
81 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Garba Shehu Reacts To Rumour That Buhari Is Critically Ill by veekid(m): 2:37pm
Buhari still dey alive so? With all these White lies
8 Likes
|Re: Garba Shehu Reacts To Rumour That Buhari Is Critically Ill by three: 2:37pm
(1.)
Things could get much worse (do not underestimate ineptitude, cluelessness and incompetence)
(2.)
There are people who are making 'crazy' money whether Nigeria progresses or not (sometimes they make more money when Nigeria is retrogressing).
(3.)
There are people who knew PMB/APC would fail and were prepared to 'ride it out' (they have sufficient money and 'access')
(4.)
Even if Nigeria is at war (Heaven forbid) there are those who will make 'crazy' money from Nigeria.
(5.)
These people who 'own' Nigeria do not sleep, they are scheming constantly, they have plans for 2019, they have plans if there is a breakup before 2019, they have plans to continue raping Nigeria for a very looooong time.
(6.)
You are not a beneficiary of their plans.
(7.)
Lets say you live for thirty more years in Nigeria, at this rate where do you think you or Nigeria will be?
It is in your interest (and that of your loved ones and offspring) to do something legitimate to change the status quo.
13 Likes
|Re: Garba Shehu Reacts To Rumour That Buhari Is Critically Ill by AntiWailer: 2:37pm
We are waiting.
|Re: Garba Shehu Reacts To Rumour That Buhari Is Critically Ill by ritababe(f): 2:37pm
crestedaguiyi:
lmao
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Garba Shehu Reacts To Rumour That Buhari Is Critically Ill by legendte(m): 2:37pm
I fear for 2019.
|Re: Garba Shehu Reacts To Rumour That Buhari Is Critically Ill by smartmey61(m): 2:37pm
WE ARE HERE in optimus prime voice
2 Likes
|Re: Garba Shehu Reacts To Rumour That Buhari Is Critically Ill by Omoakinsuyi(m): 2:38pm
Trained expert in lies. See forehead like chimpanzee yansh
14 Likes
|Re: Garba Shehu Reacts To Rumour That Buhari Is Critically Ill by lifezone247(m): 2:38pm
GreatEngineer:better observation. One chill bottle of kunu for you bro.
15 Likes
|Re: Garba Shehu Reacts To Rumour That Buhari Is Critically Ill by mhigs: 2:38pm
Stop the lies... Test results don turn big deal wen person go sit down dey wait for days Abi
5 Likes
|Re: Garba Shehu Reacts To Rumour That Buhari Is Critically Ill by bombozeee: 2:38pm
.
|Re: Garba Shehu Reacts To Rumour That Buhari Is Critically Ill by Pistolx(m): 2:38pm
its well with nigeria
3 Likes
|Re: Garba Shehu Reacts To Rumour That Buhari Is Critically Ill by Dhayor001(m): 2:38pm
Na still rumour ba? No lele.
1 Like
|Re: Garba Shehu Reacts To Rumour That Buhari Is Critically Ill by jomboliski(m): 2:38pm
Polítricks...
1 Like
|Re: Garba Shehu Reacts To Rumour That Buhari Is Critically Ill by Newbiee: 2:38pm
Needless
1 Like
|Re: Garba Shehu Reacts To Rumour That Buhari Is Critically Ill by three: 2:39pm
Are you yet too be convinced that these guys have redefined 'cluelessness' and don't intend to be respsnisble in any way?
We need to redefine our actions on Social Media, Join A Political Party and Raise Competent Candidates for 2019 and get these misfits out.
The problems can't be solved overnight but they can be solved nonetheless .
A chief criteria of Politics is foresight and patience, we tend to forget the little seeds and look for big revolutions then get frustrated cos it seems this 'revolution' won't come.
Political revolutions begin with as little as a mosquito bite and swirl into a whirlwind.
2 Years from now most people will wish they had started today.
When do you think Tinubu started plotting the demise of the PDP with his grand mega party plan, do you realise he was scoffed at?
You reading this, do you not think you're more intelligent than some of these leaders? so how come you're reading this and not vying for political office?
Get UP!
WAKE UP!!!
...or you think you can't be governor, senator or president? then don't complain when misfits lord it over you
#NigeriaElections2019DoItYourself
#NigeriaElections2019StartNow
5 Likes
|Re: Garba Shehu Reacts To Rumour That Buhari Is Critically Ill by Opeedo(m): 2:39pm
Garba fear God
2 Likes
|Re: Garba Shehu Reacts To Rumour That Buhari Is Critically Ill by wolesmile(m): 2:39pm
this better be true.
we are not finding it funny again o
#bringbackourpresident
|Re: Garba Shehu Reacts To Rumour That Buhari Is Critically Ill by josfamdl(m): 2:39pm
wish him quick recovery
|Re: Garba Shehu Reacts To Rumour That Buhari Is Critically Ill by ephi123(f): 2:39pm
"'I spoke to the president’s personal doctor last night, and he told me President Buhari is not in any serious condition to worry about. He is not in hospital. He is in the residence at the Nigerian High Commission."
How come he did not speak to the President himself if indeed the delegation was ready to return home yesterday? Why the personal doctor?
7 Likes
|Re: Garba Shehu Reacts To Rumour That Buhari Is Critically Ill by moffat(m): 2:39pm
Send us his pics b4 I go believe say it is well with this country
1 Like
|Re: Garba Shehu Reacts To Rumour That Buhari Is Critically Ill by OBAGADAFFI: 2:39pm
They don't even know how to Lie.
4 Likes
|Re: Garba Shehu Reacts To Rumour That Buhari Is Critically Ill by Raydos(m): 2:39pm
See Hin Head Like Buhari Ynash
Anyway, Nigeria For Sale
Interested Buyers Should Call This Number Asap: 08171950800
2 Likes
|Re: Garba Shehu Reacts To Rumour That Buhari Is Critically Ill by coalcoal1(m): 2:39pm
How many version of lies are we going to be hearing about? Now, this one -
I thought they said they have to wait for the results ... this one is even saying that the result is out
Lie Mohammed, come and see your competitor o ....
2 Likes
|Re: Garba Shehu Reacts To Rumour That Buhari Is Critically Ill by drss2(m): 2:39pm
nigeria need a healthy president, not a paralyzed one. #ImpeachBuari
1 Like
|Re: Garba Shehu Reacts To Rumour That Buhari Is Critically Ill by deebrain(m): 2:39pm
Whenever I see or read their daily rubbish, I weep because I voted for them. I waited for 48 hours (it was not funny) ....I can remember midnight into Sunday morning, making sure that there was nothing like rigging ---That APC won.
Imagine the jubilation when news came that APC won my state. Imagine the joy when it was rumoured that GEJ called Buhari to congratulate him.
Kai! I was scammed.
Is this what we voted for? Are these not the same idiots that were making noise during Yar Adua's issue?
So we don't even know what is wrong with our president, and people are still this shameless?
Sir, that Mark on your forehead will for eternity, stand against you. God is not blind. He is not foolish. It will be an honor to spit at your burial site when He comes for you.
Rubbish.
2 Likes
|Re: Garba Shehu Reacts To Rumour That Buhari Is Critically Ill by dangote7510(m): 2:39pm
on my way to London, let me check by myself.
3 Likes
|Re: Garba Shehu Reacts To Rumour That Buhari Is Critically Ill by bestman09(m): 2:40pm
Some Nigerians in London are at the gate of the High Commission in London, begging to see their president. He should come out of the sitting room to address them
7 Likes
Details Of Goodluck Jonathan's Assets / Civil Society Help Stop Plot By Lagos Govt, World Bank To Privatise Water / IPOB Are Bringing Embarrasment To The Igbo Race.
Viewing this topic: Lyth, Onedalous, loye80, princepet, Olaiya26, Ponbolkay(m), bishop47, WealthPhillips(m), ubest1(m), Francis6833(m), bluediesel03, Umarlulu, agenzxy(m), saheedandu(m), justman911(m), Somolad(m), Dukejaja, Deprofessional(m), RonJeremy, promisealor(f), eddywisdom, 1stdammy(m), 9Ace, johnugwu, bishop4life(m), austanoy2k, haywhy009(m), jpmoriarti(m), macb2k, Arabiandude, elfico(m), Rickyuzzy(m), michaelbelgium(m), Mayowasoaga, yeyeboi(m), BanevsJoker(m), slawali, bluaero(m), Gfish, MCDanselm(m), jowa16, Bakersfield, realhumanity, cy4cent(f), slysteel, neyo7, Bashir75, oyienootieno, chidiadivictor(m), tempilo2k(m), agbekeOreke86(f), gab19, coolitempa(f), Austyno4(m), carlmerz(m), MakCoby(m), gdonmylife(m), Rogersmith(m), slendxy, babs3310, Teedeechian(m), Varys, Kennyslimsteve(m), modaink333 and 142 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10