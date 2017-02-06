Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Garba Shehu Reacts To Rumour That Buhari Is Critically Ill (10758 Views)

'I spoke to the president’s personal doctor last night, and he told me President Buhari is not in any serious condition to worry about. He is not in hospital. He is in the residence at the Nigerian High Commission.



He and his delegation were ready to come home yesterday but for the delayed test result which came in yesterday necessitated that he delays his return.



There is nothing to worry about as far as his condition is concerned'.



Below is how President Buhari's aide Garba Shehu reacted to rumour that President Buhari is either critically ill or dead.....

Legalize guns and you will hear this lies no more 83 Likes 5 Shares

what a country... 9 Likes

Lair 5 Likes

You spoke with his personal physician, why not Buhari himself since he is ok.



Continue lying. 81 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari still dey alive so? With all these White lies 8 Likes

(1.)

Things could get much worse (do not underestimate ineptitude, cluelessness and incompetence)



(2.)

There are people who are making 'crazy' money whether Nigeria progresses or not (sometimes they make more money when Nigeria is retrogressing).



(3.)

There are people who knew PMB/APC would fail and were prepared to 'ride it out' (they have sufficient money and 'access')



(4.)

Even if Nigeria is at war (Heaven forbid) there are those who will make 'crazy' money from Nigeria.



(5.)

These people who 'own' Nigeria do not sleep, they are scheming constantly, they have plans for 2019, they have plans if there is a breakup before 2019, they have plans to continue raping Nigeria for a very looooong time.



(6.)

You are not a beneficiary of their plans.



(7.)

Lets say you live for thirty more years in Nigeria, at this rate where do you think you or Nigeria will be?





It is in your interest (and that of your loved ones and offspring) to do something legitimate to change the status quo. 13 Likes

We are waiting.

crestedaguiyi:

Legalize guns and you will hear this lies no more

lmao lmao 1 Like 1 Share

I fear for 2019.

WE ARE HERE in optimus prime voice 2 Likes

Trained expert in lies. See forehead like chimpanzee yansh 14 Likes

GreatEngineer:

You spoke with his personal physician, why not Buhari himself since he is ok.



Continue lying. better observation. One chill bottle of kunu for you bro. better observation. One chill bottle of kunu for you bro. 15 Likes

Stop the lies... Test results don turn big deal wen person go sit down dey wait for days Abi 5 Likes

.

its well with nigeria 3 Likes

Na still rumour ba? No lele. 1 Like

Polítricks... 1 Like

Needless 1 Like

Are you yet too be convinced that these guys have redefined 'cluelessness' and don't intend to be respsnisble in any way?



We need to redefine our actions on Social Media, Join A Political Party and Raise Competent Candidates for 2019 and get these misfits out.



The problems can't be solved overnight but they can be solved nonetheless .

A chief criteria of Politics is foresight and patience, we tend to forget the little seeds and look for big revolutions then get frustrated cos it seems this 'revolution' won't come.



Political revolutions begin with as little as a mosquito bite and swirl into a whirlwind.



2 Years from now most people will wish they had started today.



When do you think Tinubu started plotting the demise of the PDP with his grand mega party plan, do you realise he was scoffed at?



You reading this, do you not think you're more intelligent than some of these leaders? so how come you're reading this and not vying for political office?



Get UP!



WAKE UP!!!



...or you think you can't be governor, senator or president? then don't complain when misfits lord it over you



#NigeriaElections2019DoItYourself

#NigeriaElections2019StartNow 5 Likes

Garba fear God 2 Likes

this better be true.



we are not finding it funny again o







#bringbackourpresident

wish him quick recovery

"'I spoke to the president’s personal doctor last night, and he told me President Buhari is not in any serious condition to worry about. He is not in hospital. He is in the residence at the Nigerian High Commission."



How come he did not speak to the President himself if indeed the delegation was ready to return home yesterday? Why the personal doctor? 7 Likes

Send us his pics b4 I go believe say it is well with this country 1 Like

They don't even know how to Lie. 4 Likes

See Hin Head Like Buhari Ynash







Anyway, Nigeria For Sale







Interested Buyers Should Call This Number Asap: 08171950800 2 Likes



I thought they said they have to wait for the results ... this one is even saying that the result is out

Lie Mohammed, come and see your competitor o .... How many version of lies are we going to be hearing about? Now, this one -I thought they said they have to wait for the results ... this one is even saying that the result is outLie Mohammed, come and see your competitor o .... 2 Likes

nigeria need a healthy president, not a paralyzed one. #ImpeachBuari 1 Like

Whenever I see or read their daily rubbish, I weep because I voted for them. I waited for 48 hours (it was not funny) ....I can remember midnight into Sunday morning, making sure that there was nothing like rigging ---That APC won.



Imagine the jubilation when news came that APC won my state. Imagine the joy when it was rumoured that GEJ called Buhari to congratulate him.



Kai! I was scammed.



Is this what we voted for? Are these not the same idiots that were making noise during Yar Adua's issue?



So we don't even know what is wrong with our president, and people are still this shameless?



Sir, that Mark on your forehead will for eternity, stand against you. God is not blind. He is not foolish. It will be an honor to spit at your burial site when He comes for you.



Rubbish. 2 Likes

on my way to London, let me check by myself. 3 Likes