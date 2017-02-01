₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Crippled Man On A Wheelchair Protesting Against Buhari Led Government (Photos) by chimere66: 2:16pm
Above are photos of a crippled man joining others to protest against Buhari led government as shared by Edoko Wilson who writes more about Edo news.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/see-photos-of-crippled-man-joining.html?m=1
|Re: Crippled Man On A Wheelchair Protesting Against Buhari Led Government (Photos) by Erngie(f): 2:23pm
I wonder how it is for them this hard time. God help us
|Re: Crippled Man On A Wheelchair Protesting Against Buhari Led Government (Photos) by Masta2: 2:25pm
That's a patriot
|Re: Crippled Man On A Wheelchair Protesting Against Buhari Led Government (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 2:28pm
Thank God he is leaving
|Re: Crippled Man On A Wheelchair Protesting Against Buhari Led Government (Photos) by durubrian(m): 2:32pm
Smh...
So a man on a wheelchair didn't chicken out, but 2face did.
2face is a first class COWARD.
THE PROTEST DON END ALREADY?
|Re: Crippled Man On A Wheelchair Protesting Against Buhari Led Government (Photos) by Dildo(m): 2:37pm
Tubaba should go to hell.
|Re: Crippled Man On A Wheelchair Protesting Against Buhari Led Government (Photos) by Heavance(m): 2:49pm
Man on wheel chair, lobatan
|Re: Crippled Man On A Wheelchair Protesting Against Buhari Led Government (Photos) by obembet(m): 2:50pm
Tuface cancelled his planned protest.
Buhari cancels his return to the country.
This month is a month of cancellation
Please if I had promised you anything, forget it, IT IS CANCELLED.
Even the valentine gifts i promised is Cancelled
|Re: Crippled Man On A Wheelchair Protesting Against Buhari Led Government (Photos) by hilaomo(m): 2:51pm
Hahaha
|Re: Crippled Man On A Wheelchair Protesting Against Buhari Led Government (Photos) by Omowunmgold(f): 2:51pm
haba.... Aluta continua
|Re: Crippled Man On A Wheelchair Protesting Against Buhari Led Government (Photos) by mary001: 2:51pm
Click like if you believe Nigerians are becoming Patriotic
|Re: Crippled Man On A Wheelchair Protesting Against Buhari Led Government (Photos) by Nma27(f): 2:51pm
To give them alms these days na wahala, so they are affected also.
|Re: Crippled Man On A Wheelchair Protesting Against Buhari Led Government (Photos) by catlova2: 2:51pm
THIS PROTEST IS NOT A SERIOUS ONE.
MSCHWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW
|Re: Crippled Man On A Wheelchair Protesting Against Buhari Led Government (Photos) by mhigs: 2:52pm
E don happen. We are all tired
|Re: Crippled Man On A Wheelchair Protesting Against Buhari Led Government (Photos) by wowmenow: 2:52pm
it is finish for buhar
|Re: Crippled Man On A Wheelchair Protesting Against Buhari Led Government (Photos) by banqalee(m): 2:52pm
Sympathetic.
|Re: Crippled Man On A Wheelchair Protesting Against Buhari Led Government (Photos) by BJAYADEMOLA(m): 2:52pm
Buhari has failed Nigerians
|Re: Crippled Man On A Wheelchair Protesting Against Buhari Led Government (Photos) by Jolar101: 2:52pm
We will continue to protests till bad governance is stop
|Re: Crippled Man On A Wheelchair Protesting Against Buhari Led Government (Photos) by jomboliski(m): 2:53pm
Recession affecting all and sundry since time Memorial
|Re: Crippled Man On A Wheelchair Protesting Against Buhari Led Government (Photos) by ojotobiloba1(m): 2:54pm
Tuface cancelled his planned protest.
Buhari cancels his return to the country.
Today is the day of cancellation
Please if I had promised you anything today , forget it, IT IS Cancelled... APC and Bubu re all scams
|Re: Crippled Man On A Wheelchair Protesting Against Buhari Led Government (Photos) by Movic1(m): 2:54pm
Hunger and suffering No sabi face!!! E no knw weda U be cripple or not.
#HungerBad
|Re: Crippled Man On A Wheelchair Protesting Against Buhari Led Government (Photos) by Tazmode(m): 2:54pm
All out protest
The Nigerian people should remember in whom lies the real power. The government is a creation of the people not the other way round. It should listen to us
|Re: Crippled Man On A Wheelchair Protesting Against Buhari Led Government (Photos) by 0b10010011: 2:54pm
#IstandWithBuhari
|Re: Crippled Man On A Wheelchair Protesting Against Buhari Led Government (Photos) by favourmic(m): 2:56pm
Lol
|Re: Crippled Man On A Wheelchair Protesting Against Buhari Led Government (Photos) by ola1982(m): 2:56pm
Pls nairalander let's help...........
|Re: Crippled Man On A Wheelchair Protesting Against Buhari Led Government (Photos) by Originality007: 2:56pm
0b10010011:
|Re: Crippled Man On A Wheelchair Protesting Against Buhari Led Government (Photos) by Proffdada: 2:57pm
This should be on fp
Create a thread please
|Re: Crippled Man On A Wheelchair Protesting Against Buhari Led Government (Photos) by udemzy101(m): 2:57pm
what was he thinking?
Backing out will stop people from protesting?
funny Benue guy, I thought he was going to protest against the killing of his people by herdsmen, and Nigeria entirely, corruption in the country, and dictatorship in the country...
what is Annie even doing, she no be confirm Akwa ibom woman...
|Re: Crippled Man On A Wheelchair Protesting Against Buhari Led Government (Photos) by Lilimax(f): 2:58pm
ojotobiloba1:lol
|Re: Crippled Man On A Wheelchair Protesting Against Buhari Led Government (Photos) by corlin2(m): 2:58pm
Very tereble
|Re: Crippled Man On A Wheelchair Protesting Against Buhari Led Government (Photos) by ShitHead: 2:58pm
All those #IStandWithNigeria people should take a clue from the guy and join #ICrippleWithNigeria. Nigeria don cripple. E no fit stand again.
