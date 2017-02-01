Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Crippled Man On A Wheelchair Protesting Against Buhari Led Government (Photos) (11013 Views)

Source: Above are photos of a crippled man joining others to protest against Buhari led government as shared by Edoko Wilson who writes more about Edo news.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/see-photos-of-crippled-man-joining.html?m=1 1 Like

I wonder how it is for them this hard time. God help us 6 Likes

That's a patriot 9 Likes

Thank God he is leaving 1 Like

So a man on a wheelchair didn't chicken out, but 2face did.



2face is a first class COWARD.



THE PROTEST DON END ALREADY? 35 Likes

Tubaba should go to hell. 5 Likes

Man on wheel chair, lobatan 1 Like

Tuface cancelled his planned protest.

Buhari cancels his return to the country.



This month is a month of cancellation



Please if I had promised you anything, forget it, IT IS CANCELLED.



Even the valentine gifts i promised is Cancelled 20 Likes 2 Shares

haba.... Aluta continua 1 Like

To give them alms these days na wahala, so they are affected also. 2 Likes

THIS PROTEST IS NOT A SERIOUS ONE.



E don happen. We are all tired

it is finish for buhar

Sympathetic.

Buhari has failed Nigerians

We will continue to protests till bad governance is stop 1 Like

Recession affecting all and sundry since time Memorial

Hunger and suffering No sabi face!!! E no knw weda U be cripple or not.



#HungerBad Hunger and suffering No sabi face!!! E no knw weda U be cripple or not.#HungerBad

All out protest



The Nigerian people should remember in whom lies the real power. The government is a creation of the people not the other way round. It should listen to us 1 Like

#IstandWithBuhari 1 Like 2 Shares

Pls nairalander let's help...........

#IstandWithBuhari

This should be on fp



Create a thread please This should be on fpCreate a thread please

what was he thinking?



Backing out will stop people from protesting?





funny Benue guy, I thought he was going to protest against the killing of his people by herdsmen, and Nigeria entirely, corruption in the country, and dictatorship in the country...





what is Annie even doing, she no be confirm Akwa ibom woman...

ojotobiloba1:

Very tereble 1 Like