On his Twitter page, Senator Ben Bruce shared the photo above and wrote; 'This $100 was just changed by @juwon2017 into ₦50,000. What a change Nigeria! Oh what a change indeed!'



Reacting to the current high exchange rate, N500 to $1, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce mocked the change slogan of President Muhammadu Buhari's led administration.



All he ever does is tweet, He's definitely part of the problem since he's not providing any solutions

xstry:

All he ever does is tweet, He's definitely part of the problem since he's not providing any solutions.

See this zombie. Apc and the dullard were the ones waving broom like hungry witches screaming change not oga Ben Bruce

buhari must go 111 Likes 11 Shares

ozoigbondu:





did you have to call me names before you make your point? I don't expect the mods to see this, please don't ever quote me again, ever.

Some lucky Yahoo boys have a different thing to say. 35 Likes 2 Shares

He's part of the Nigerian problem 3 Likes

Nice observation from the senator representing twitter south senatorial district of bayelsa



But seriously when them shout change we no ask weder na positive or negative one 13 Likes 1 Share

xstry:

did you have to call me names before you make your point? I don't expect the mods to see this, please don't ever quote me again, ever.

Why are you calling the mods, abi you people don't like to be called zombies any more?

Lol..... Bet me, end of this year we will change it to N700=$1.



Change is here. Thunder fire any ApC supporter 12 Likes 2 Shares

they promised us change and took away the little CHANGE(money) we had and now people are hungry. 8 Likes 2 Shares

what impact does he have self?

what you get when you chose a NEPA bill ahead of a Phd 20 Likes 1 Share

Chanji indeed,we are scammed. 3 Likes

xstry:

All he ever does is tweet, He's definitely part of the problem since he's not providing any solutions.

He has provided solutions.



He has provided solutions.

What is wrong with him tweeting? Why should he not speak on the issues?

Sai Barber.





Buhary till 2049, if you are not happy with this CHAINGE, you are free to visit Mami water in bar beach. 4 Likes

xstry:

All he ever does is tweet, He's definitely part of the problem since he's not providing any solutions. See Zombie o Lol

This ur zombie disease will lead u astray o.

What has he said that is not true?

See Zombie o Lol

This ur zombie disease will lead u astray o.

What has he said that is not true?

Guy Repent! Repent!

xstry:

All he ever does is tweet, He's definitely part of the problem since he's not providing any solutions.

But e just wanna make common sense But e just wanna make common sense 3 Likes

ozoigbondu:





See this zombie. Apc and the dullard were the ones waving broom like hungry witches screaming change not oga Ben Bruce HUNGRY WITCHES.

HUNGRY WITCHES.

LOL NIGGA U BADHT

UR REPLY IS SUPER EPIC

In saner climes Buhari would have been arrested for economic terrorism and executive sabotage ..



#ISTANDWITHNIGERIA

#ISTANDWITH2BABA 10 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria is finished 2 Likes