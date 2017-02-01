₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Senator Ben Murray-bruce Mocks Change Slogan Of APC Led-government by Nnamddi(m): 10:13pm On Feb 03
Reacting to the current high exchange rate, N500 to $1, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce mocked the change slogan of President Muhammadu Buhari's led administration.
On his Twitter page, Senator Ben Bruce shared the photo above and wrote; 'This $100 was just changed by @juwon2017 into ₦50,000. What a change Nigeria! Oh what a change indeed!'
|Re: Senator Ben Murray-bruce Mocks Change Slogan Of APC Led-government by xstry: 10:16pm On Feb 03
All he ever does is tweet, He's definitely part of the problem since he's not providing any solutions
|Re: Senator Ben Murray-bruce Mocks Change Slogan Of APC Led-government by ozoigbondu: 10:18pm On Feb 03
xstry:
See this zombie. Apc and the dullard were the ones waving broom like hungry witches screaming change not oga Ben Bruce
|Re: Senator Ben Murray-bruce Mocks Change Slogan Of APC Led-government by todayboy: 10:19pm On Feb 03
thats why we are protesting on the 6th
buhari must go
|Re: Senator Ben Murray-bruce Mocks Change Slogan Of APC Led-government by dabrightt: 10:21pm On Feb 03
Lalasticlala sey u no go carry dis tin enter f p nw..I supose fit use ordinary mouth talk to you ooo
|Re: Senator Ben Murray-bruce Mocks Change Slogan Of APC Led-government by xstry: 10:24pm On Feb 03
ozoigbondu:did you have to call me names before you make your point? I don't expect the mods to see this, please don't ever quote me again, ever.
|Re: Senator Ben Murray-bruce Mocks Change Slogan Of APC Led-government by CplusJason(m): 10:25pm On Feb 03
Some lucky Yahoo boys have a different thing to say.
|Re: Senator Ben Murray-bruce Mocks Change Slogan Of APC Led-government by EastGold(m): 10:41pm On Feb 03
He's part of the Nigerian problem
|Re: Senator Ben Murray-bruce Mocks Change Slogan Of APC Led-government by darfay: 11:07pm On Feb 03
Nice observation from the senator representing twitter south senatorial district of bayelsa
But seriously when them shout change we no ask weder na positive or negative one
|Re: Senator Ben Murray-bruce Mocks Change Slogan Of APC Led-government by ChaleeBendel: 11:08pm On Feb 03
xstry:
Why are you calling the mods, abi you people don't like to be called zombies any more?
|Re: Senator Ben Murray-bruce Mocks Change Slogan Of APC Led-government by Lasskeey: 11:08pm On Feb 03
|Re: Senator Ben Murray-bruce Mocks Change Slogan Of APC Led-government by seXytOhbAd(m): 11:09pm On Feb 03
Lol..... Bet me, end of this year we will change it to N700=$1.
Change is here. Thunder fire any ApC supporter
|Re: Senator Ben Murray-bruce Mocks Change Slogan Of APC Led-government by Lasskeey: 11:09pm On Feb 03
|Re: Senator Ben Murray-bruce Mocks Change Slogan Of APC Led-government by adonbilivit: 11:09pm On Feb 03
they promised us change and took away the little CHANGE(money) we had and now people are hungry.
|Re: Senator Ben Murray-bruce Mocks Change Slogan Of APC Led-government by sweetboiy(m): 11:09pm On Feb 03
Lol
|Re: Senator Ben Murray-bruce Mocks Change Slogan Of APC Led-government by Abdulazeez007(m): 11:09pm On Feb 03
what impact does he have self?
|Re: Senator Ben Murray-bruce Mocks Change Slogan Of APC Led-government by CaptainBomb(m): 11:09pm On Feb 03
I sell 1 cc for 15 btc..
|Re: Senator Ben Murray-bruce Mocks Change Slogan Of APC Led-government by ch91: 11:09pm On Feb 03
what you get when you chose a NEPA bill ahead of a Phd
|Re: Senator Ben Murray-bruce Mocks Change Slogan Of APC Led-government by unclezuma: 11:10pm On Feb 03
|Re: Senator Ben Murray-bruce Mocks Change Slogan Of APC Led-government by dyabman(m): 11:10pm On Feb 03
|Re: Senator Ben Murray-bruce Mocks Change Slogan Of APC Led-government by ricmx: 11:10pm On Feb 03
Chanji indeed,we are scammed.
|Re: Senator Ben Murray-bruce Mocks Change Slogan Of APC Led-government by Lasskeey: 11:10pm On Feb 03
|Re: Senator Ben Murray-bruce Mocks Change Slogan Of APC Led-government by samsam2019: 11:10pm On Feb 03
Sad
|Re: Senator Ben Murray-bruce Mocks Change Slogan Of APC Led-government by mmsen: 11:11pm On Feb 03
xstry:
He has provided solutions.
What is wrong with him tweeting? Why should he not speak on the issues?
|Re: Senator Ben Murray-bruce Mocks Change Slogan Of APC Led-government by auntysimbiat(f): 11:11pm On Feb 03
HMMMM
|Re: Senator Ben Murray-bruce Mocks Change Slogan Of APC Led-government by Firefire(m): 11:11pm On Feb 03
CHAINGE!
Sai Barber.
Buhary till 2049, if you are not happy with this CHAINGE, you are free to visit Mami water in bar beach.
|Re: Senator Ben Murray-bruce Mocks Change Slogan Of APC Led-government by ellechrystal(f): 11:12pm On Feb 03
xstry:See Zombie o Lol
This ur zombie disease will lead u astray o.
What has he said that is not true?
Guy Repent! Repent!
|Re: Senator Ben Murray-bruce Mocks Change Slogan Of APC Led-government by darfay: 11:12pm On Feb 03
xstry:
But e just wanna make common sense
|Re: Senator Ben Murray-bruce Mocks Change Slogan Of APC Led-government by fran6co(m): 11:13pm On Feb 03
ozoigbondu:HUNGRY WITCHES.
.
.
.
.
LOL NIGGA U BADHT
UR REPLY IS SUPER EPIC
|Re: Senator Ben Murray-bruce Mocks Change Slogan Of APC Led-government by SalamRushdie: 11:13pm On Feb 03
In saner climes Buhari would have been arrested for economic terrorism and executive sabotage ..
#ISTANDWITHNIGERIA
#ISTANDWITH2BABA
|Re: Senator Ben Murray-bruce Mocks Change Slogan Of APC Led-government by nabegibeg: 11:14pm On Feb 03
Nigeria is finished
|Re: Senator Ben Murray-bruce Mocks Change Slogan Of APC Led-government by Elliotwiz1(m): 11:15pm On Feb 03
here comes our change, from bad to worse
