|PHOTOS: #istandwithnigeria Protest In Uyo by metronaija3: 4:25pm
The I Stand With Nigeria protest began at Ibom Plaza in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom capital. See more photos below
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithnigeria Protest In Uyo by metronaija3: 4:26pm
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithnigeria Protest In Uyo by NgeneUkwenu(f): 4:27pm
See Massive Crowd!! Buhari is now afraid!
He will soon Release Nnamdi Cownu!
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithnigeria Protest In Uyo by PeaceGord: 4:28pm
Funny
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithnigeria Protest In Uyo by NgeneUkwenu(f): 4:41pm
lalasticlala
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithnigeria Protest In Uyo by Originality007: 4:44pm
k
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithnigeria Protest In Uyo by Originality007: 4:46pm
NgeneUkwenu:
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithnigeria Protest In Uyo by DeltahArmy(m): 5:00pm
Just see how neat the environment is. God bless Akwa Abasi Ibom State. Mbok, I'm looking for an Akwaibom lady for a serious relationship.
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithnigeria Protest In Uyo by MisterGrace: 5:09pm
You will not find Kogi state in something as cool as this. SMH
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithnigeria Protest In Uyo by josephine123: 5:12pm
Hmmm,,, na wa oo
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithnigeria Protest In Uyo by proevan(m): 5:45pm
¤
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithnigeria Protest In Uyo by Realali(m): 5:48pm
Abeg MAKE DAM ENTER ABJ KEE THAT FAKE POSTER FOR ME ABEG
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithnigeria Protest In Uyo by Opeedo(m): 5:49pm
Hmmm...all is well
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithnigeria Protest In Uyo by ChappyChase(m): 5:49pm
and 2baba chickened out
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithnigeria Protest In Uyo by SEOManiac: 5:49pm
Lol
Aai buhari people
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithnigeria Protest In Uyo by ekojoe(m): 5:49pm
Anybody in Accra? Let's organise our protest
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithnigeria Protest In Uyo by YINKS89(m): 5:50pm
2baba right now would be like.... I no suppose talk dat fin.
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithnigeria Protest In Uyo by TeamSimple(m): 5:50pm
NgeneUkwenu:You be cat with 9 lives.
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithnigeria Protest In Uyo by Benita27(f): 5:50pm
Waiting on Rivers State.
I must protest against this evil government.
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithnigeria Protest In Uyo by adextaiwo84(m): 5:50pm
I tot they are iPod and Nigeria is a zoo?
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithnigeria Protest In Uyo by Modishguy(m): 5:50pm
2baba don cast himself big time
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithnigeria Protest In Uyo by Jacksparr0w127: 5:50pm
NgeneUkwenu:Failed attempt at being sarcastic. Shame on you
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithnigeria Protest In Uyo by kings09(m): 5:50pm
Not surprising. Just de do ur job. U must be really paid well
NgeneUkwenu:
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithnigeria Protest In Uyo by frenchwine(m): 5:51pm
It's going round, this was how the Arab spring began, like play like play.
Does Donald J Trump's CIA have a hand in this?
Maybe yes. Maybe yes.
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithnigeria Protest In Uyo by adewumiopeyemi(m): 5:51pm
Ok
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithnigeria Protest In Uyo by maxtop(m): 5:51pm
NgeneUkwenu:
What is "massive" about the crowd here ?
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithnigeria Protest In Uyo by casttlebarbz(m): 5:51pm
fulfill your campaign promise or resign. ....
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithnigeria Protest In Uyo by IYANGBALI: 5:51pm
DeltahArmy:see me here. I'm the one in blue adjusting my sanitary pad that I boughted from ajepako
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithnigeria Protest In Uyo by laurel03: 5:52pm
adextaiwo84:they are iPad
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithnigeria Protest In Uyo by frenchwine(m): 5:52pm
NgeneUkwenu:
The Dibia that swore for you is dead.
|Re: PHOTOS: #istandwithnigeria Protest In Uyo by ephi123(f): 5:53pm
kings09:
Paid peanuts for a disgraceful shameless job.
