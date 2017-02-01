Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / James Ibori, Uduaghan And Okowa In Football Kits (Throwback Photo) (17971 Views)

Throwback Photo Of Okowa Ibori & Uduaghan / Osinbanjo And Okowa Visit Focados Oil Terminal / Caption This Photo Of Uduaghan, Ibori And Okowa All Of Delta State. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/throwback-photo-of-delta-governor-james.html Here's a throwback photo Delta State Former Governor Chief James Ibori, Delta State Former Governor Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan , Current Governor Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa , and Senator Representing Delta South James Manager in their kits ahead of a football match. 1 Like

I dey come, two of them had rule delta State, one is now ruling and d last is warming up, deltans should we allow this to continue? I wish I know I for join this picture that day 7 Likes 1 Share

so na dese men hold Delta state since. 4 Likes

Na so all of them lining up go rotate the governship of delta state among themselves. 17 Likes

informant001:

Here's a throwback photo Delta State Former Governor Chief James Ibori, Delta State Former Governor Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan , Current Governor Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa , and Senator Representing Delta South James Manager in their kits ahead of a football match.



http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/throwback-photo-of-delta-governor-james.html Team Thieves 2 Likes

who james ibori don help make hin pack well jare 1 Like

See ibori big head[color=][/color]

I am not surprised. Nigeria is run by cabals. me am just looking for a reputable cabal to join. since that's the only way to the top. 11 Likes





Logically, they've been rotating and will continue to rotate that Delta power house amongst those in that picture.





All is well See OkowaLogically, they've been rotating and will continue to rotate that Delta power house amongst those in that picture.All is well

T

Hmmmm govt of cliques and settings, weldone sirs!!!!

Ibori the Godfather. The Odorigborigbo 1 of Africa. Let's stop castigating him . He erred and has been adequately punished for it. He has been jailed and properties taken back from him. He deserves to have his life back. 8 Likes

Ibori was only a domestic thief then

nawa o

Old friends

Delta cabals

Let them Kwontinu.



Meanwhile.....



Order a customised t-shirt.

una still dey celebrates this man

Power doesn't change hands in Nigeria,it circulates. Only few exceptions ,that accounts for Ibori's hero's welcome.

sanky346:

Ibori the Godfather. The Odorigborigbo 1 of Africa. Let's stop castigating him . He erred and has been adequately punished for it. He has been jailed and properties taken back from him. He deserves to have his life back.

True# True#

if to say my papa na part of that team, even if say na second keeper, by now we for get hope of Governor. 4 Likes

ok na

Useless criminal

Ibori should consider having mercy on Delta state. The guy should pity that state.. Delta state has become a "political football" for Ibori and his goons since 1999.. 1 Like

Association of thieves 1 Like

How is it possible to liberate ourselves from these cabals? Always looking like we're all the same when things refuses to change and we're all claiming we want change. It's best to just fight poverty on your own rather than wait on a government that only cares for their own pockets.

sanky346:

Ibori the Godfather. The Odorigborigbo 1 of Africa. Let's stop castigating him . He erred and has been adequately punished for it. He has been jailed and properties taken back from him. He deserves to have his life back. likewise u, u deserve to av u brain back likewise u, u deserve to av u brain back 3 Likes

dainformant:

so na dese men hold Delta state since. No wonder Governor Okowa be drive go Ohara to welcome/celebrate Ibori's return.



Birds of the same feather....... No wonder Governor Okowa be drive go Ohara to welcome/celebrate Ibori's return.Birds of the same feather.......

iykebest1:

I am not surprised. Nigeria is run by cabals. me am just looking for a reputable cabal to join. since that's the only way to the top.



MY Broda, abeg, is there anyfin like reputable cabal, its either u join them in stealing or u stay away. MY Broda, abeg, is there anyfin like reputable cabal, its either u join them in stealing or u stay away.

Delta State, my state, needs serious deliverance in the hands of our leaders. Plus, our people who celebrate them, despite milking the state's treasury.



BTW:



How Uduaghan is not cooling off behind bars in the custody of the EFCC is still a mystery to me.



NB: Before you call me an Afonja, I am from Ndokwa West Local Government of the state 1 Like