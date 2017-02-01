₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|James Ibori, Uduaghan And Okowa In Football Kits (Throwback Photo) by informant001: 4:26pm
Here's a throwback photo Delta State Former Governor Chief James Ibori, Delta State Former Governor Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan , Current Governor Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa , and Senator Representing Delta South James Manager in their kits ahead of a football match.
|Re: James Ibori, Uduaghan And Okowa In Football Kits (Throwback Photo) by akoko11: 4:29pm
I dey come, two of them had rule delta State, one is now ruling and d last is warming up, deltans should we allow this to continue? I wish I know I for join this picture that day
|Re: James Ibori, Uduaghan And Okowa In Football Kits (Throwback Photo) by dainformant(m): 4:33pm
so na dese men hold Delta state since.
|Re: James Ibori, Uduaghan And Okowa In Football Kits (Throwback Photo) by Dildo(m): 4:37pm
Na so all of them lining up go rotate the governship of delta state among themselves.
|Re: James Ibori, Uduaghan And Okowa In Football Kits (Throwback Photo) by yinkslinks(m): 5:51pm
Team Thieves
informant001:
|Re: James Ibori, Uduaghan And Okowa In Football Kits (Throwback Photo) by Realali(m): 5:51pm
who james ibori don help make hin pack well jare
|Re: James Ibori, Uduaghan And Okowa In Football Kits (Throwback Photo) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 5:52pm
See ibori big head[color=][/color]
|Re: James Ibori, Uduaghan And Okowa In Football Kits (Throwback Photo) by iykebest1(m): 5:52pm
I am not surprised. Nigeria is run by cabals. me am just looking for a reputable cabal to join. since that's the only way to the top.
|Re: James Ibori, Uduaghan And Okowa In Football Kits (Throwback Photo) by Jacksparr0w127: 5:52pm
See Okowa
Logically, they've been rotating and will continue to rotate that Delta power house amongst those in that picture.
All is well
|Re: James Ibori, Uduaghan And Okowa In Football Kits (Throwback Photo) by iykofias(m): 5:52pm
T
|Re: James Ibori, Uduaghan And Okowa In Football Kits (Throwback Photo) by seunakin231(m): 5:53pm
Hmmmm govt of cliques and settings, weldone sirs!!!!
|Re: James Ibori, Uduaghan And Okowa In Football Kits (Throwback Photo) by sanky346: 5:54pm
Ibori the Godfather. The Odorigborigbo 1 of Africa. Let's stop castigating him . He erred and has been adequately punished for it. He has been jailed and properties taken back from him. He deserves to have his life back.
|Re: James Ibori, Uduaghan And Okowa In Football Kits (Throwback Photo) by iykofias(m): 5:54pm
Ibori was only a domestic thief then
|Re: James Ibori, Uduaghan And Okowa In Football Kits (Throwback Photo) by iykebest1(m): 5:54pm
nawa o
|Re: James Ibori, Uduaghan And Okowa In Football Kits (Throwback Photo) by Innodon(m): 5:54pm
Old friends
|Re: James Ibori, Uduaghan And Okowa In Football Kits (Throwback Photo) by maximunimpact(m): 5:55pm
Delta cabals
|Re: James Ibori, Uduaghan And Okowa In Football Kits (Throwback Photo) by ekojoe(m): 5:56pm
Let them Kwontinu.
Meanwhile.....
Order a customised t-shirt.
|Re: James Ibori, Uduaghan And Okowa In Football Kits (Throwback Photo) by henrydadon(m): 5:56pm
una still dey celebrates this man
|Re: James Ibori, Uduaghan And Okowa In Football Kits (Throwback Photo) by ybalogs(m): 5:56pm
Power doesn't change hands in Nigeria,it circulates. Only few exceptions ,that accounts for Ibori's hero's welcome.
|Re: James Ibori, Uduaghan And Okowa In Football Kits (Throwback Photo) by Kenshinmunac: 5:56pm
sanky346:
True#
|Re: James Ibori, Uduaghan And Okowa In Football Kits (Throwback Photo) by iykebest1(m): 5:57pm
if to say my papa na part of that team, even if say na second keeper, by now we for get hope of Governor.
|Re: James Ibori, Uduaghan And Okowa In Football Kits (Throwback Photo) by omanifrank(m): 5:57pm
ok na
|Re: James Ibori, Uduaghan And Okowa In Football Kits (Throwback Photo) by rattlesnake(m): 5:58pm
Useless criminal
|Re: James Ibori, Uduaghan And Okowa In Football Kits (Throwback Photo) by owobokiri(m): 5:58pm
Ibori should consider having mercy on Delta state. The guy should pity that state.. Delta state has become a "political football" for Ibori and his goons since 1999..
|Re: James Ibori, Uduaghan And Okowa In Football Kits (Throwback Photo) by ephi123(f): 5:58pm
Association of thieves
|Re: James Ibori, Uduaghan And Okowa In Football Kits (Throwback Photo) by ybalogs(m): 5:59pm
How is it possible to liberate ourselves from these cabals? Always looking like we're all the same when things refuses to change and we're all claiming we want change. It's best to just fight poverty on your own rather than wait on a government that only cares for their own pockets.
|Re: James Ibori, Uduaghan And Okowa In Football Kits (Throwback Photo) by iykofias(m): 5:59pm
sanky346:likewise u, u deserve to av u brain back
|Re: James Ibori, Uduaghan And Okowa In Football Kits (Throwback Photo) by Aburi001: 5:59pm
dainformant:No wonder Governor Okowa be drive go Ohara to welcome/celebrate Ibori's return.
Birds of the same feather.......
|Re: James Ibori, Uduaghan And Okowa In Football Kits (Throwback Photo) by bukolaSaraki: 6:00pm
iykebest1:
MY Broda, abeg, is there anyfin like reputable cabal, its either u join them in stealing or u stay away.
|Re: James Ibori, Uduaghan And Okowa In Football Kits (Throwback Photo) by Hemanwel(m): 6:00pm
Delta State, my state, needs serious deliverance in the hands of our leaders. Plus, our people who celebrate them, despite milking the state's treasury.
BTW:
How Uduaghan is not cooling off behind bars in the custody of the EFCC is still a mystery to me.
NB: Before you call me an Afonja, I am from Ndokwa West Local Government of the state
|Re: James Ibori, Uduaghan And Okowa In Football Kits (Throwback Photo) by bukolaSaraki: 6:01pm
when will that guy smiling behind bro james become the next governor?
