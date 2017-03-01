₦airaland Forum

James Ibori At The Burial Of Johnbull Fatimiro In Delta (Photos) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / James Ibori At The Burial Of Johnbull Fatimiro In Delta (Photos) (9139 Views)

James Ibori Hosts Ayiri Emami And His Children At His Residence In Delta (Photos / James Ibori Meets Governor Okowa At An Event In Delta. Photos / See The Crowd That Welcomed James Ibori At Oghara, Delta State (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

James Ibori At The Burial Of Johnbull Fatimiro In Delta (Photos) by Cambells: 9:56pm On Mar 17
Former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori was spotted at the burial ceremony of Governor Okowa's Elder Brother, Johnbull Fatimiro today in Agbor, Delta State.

See Photos below;

Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/james-ibori-storms-burial-of-governor.html

Re: James Ibori At The Burial Of Johnbull Fatimiro In Delta (Photos) by Cambells: 9:57pm On Mar 17
More Photos

Re: James Ibori At The Burial Of Johnbull Fatimiro In Delta (Photos) by Goahead(m): 9:57pm On Mar 17
People may not know this boggling fact, but I'm gonna say it to your face today, Buhari is more corrupt than this crook.

Re: James Ibori At The Burial Of Johnbull Fatimiro In Delta (Photos) by omenkaLives: 10:00pm On Mar 17
I can stake my life there is nowhere else in this universe where criminals are celebrated as m check as they are in Nigeria.

What a crying shame.

Re: James Ibori At The Burial Of Johnbull Fatimiro In Delta (Photos) by Billyonaire: 10:09pm On Mar 17
omenkaLives:
I can stake my life there is nowhere else in this universe where criminals are celebrated as m check as they are in Nigeria.

What a crying shame.


Common, take it easy.

Constitutionally, once you have served the punishment from your crime, you are considered to have paid the price for your action. Make the man no get life again because he broke the 13th Commandment ?

He, who has not sinned, Let him cast the first stone - Jesus, Founder of Christianity.

Re: James Ibori At The Burial Of Johnbull Fatimiro In Delta (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:23pm On Mar 17
Re: James Ibori At The Burial Of Johnbull Fatimiro In Delta (Photos) by donsteady(m): 10:41pm On Mar 17
Billyonaire:


Common, take it easy.

Constitutionally, once you have served the punishment from your crime, you are considered to have paid the price for your action. Make the man no get life again because he broke the 13th Commandment ?

He, who has not sinned, Let him cast the first stone - Jesus, Founder of Christianity.
You they mind all this shallow foools when they hustle for likes?
Just ignore them, they are worst than the devil it self. Person when my dog get high IQ pass no deserve to be quoted

Re: James Ibori At The Burial Of Johnbull Fatimiro In Delta (Photos) by deomelo: 10:47pm On Mar 17
Billyonaire:


Common, take it easy.

Constitutionally, once you have served the punishment from your crime, you are considered to have paid the price for your action. Make the man no get life again because he broke the 13th Commandment ?

He, who has not sinned, Let him cast the first stone - Jesus, Founder of Christianity.



He did not serve any punishment for crimes committed against his people and Nigeria according to the Nigerian constitution, the corrupt Nigerian system that ignored his crimes before the british government put him in jail is again letting a crook and criminal off the hook.


Funny how you people support and defend criminals.

Re: James Ibori At The Burial Of Johnbull Fatimiro In Delta (Photos) by OVI75(m): 10:48pm On Mar 17
The God Father, U re more Righteous than Tinubu ,Amaechi and Fash

Re: James Ibori At The Burial Of Johnbull Fatimiro In Delta (Photos) by Omagago(m): 10:48pm On Mar 17
Celebrating idiocracy in Naija

Re: James Ibori At The Burial Of Johnbull Fatimiro In Delta (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019: 10:55pm On Mar 17
omenkaLives:
I can stake my life there is nowhere else in this universe where criminals are celebrated as m check as they are in Nigeria.

What a crying shame.
And you celebrated Ameachi undecided

Re: James Ibori At The Burial Of Johnbull Fatimiro In Delta (Photos) by Djicemob: 10:58pm On Mar 17
deomelo:




He did not serve any punishment for crimes committed against his people and Nigeria according to the Nigerian constitution, the corrupt Nigerian system that ignored his crimes before the brutish government put him in jail is again letting a crook and criminal off the hook.


Funny how you people support and defend criminals.


You made absolutely no sense

Re: James Ibori At The Burial Of Johnbull Fatimiro In Delta (Photos) by Cousim(m): 10:58pm On Mar 17
mumu police fih still dey follow ibori o.. smh
Re: James Ibori At The Burial Of Johnbull Fatimiro In Delta (Photos) by Knsley(m): 11:01pm On Mar 17
My Gov.

Re: James Ibori At The Burial Of Johnbull Fatimiro In Delta (Photos) by MVLOX(m): 11:01pm On Mar 17
Criminal treated like a king and teachers re on strike in oil rich delta state...... Nw we knw where the money dey go

Re: James Ibori At The Burial Of Johnbull Fatimiro In Delta (Photos) by Buharimustgo: 11:02pm On Mar 17
CROWNWEALTH019:

And you celebrated Ameachi undecided

Exactly, BMC and zombies are hypocrites in the highest order

Re: James Ibori At The Burial Of Johnbull Fatimiro In Delta (Photos) by Pisland108: 11:02pm On Mar 17
Saint crimi; if u put nal na you sabi.

Re: James Ibori At The Burial Of Johnbull Fatimiro In Delta (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 11:02pm On Mar 17
omenkaLives:
I can stake my life there is nowhere else in this universe where criminals are celebrated as m check as they are in Nigeria.

What a crying shame.
True thatsad

Re: James Ibori At The Burial Of Johnbull Fatimiro In Delta (Photos) by watered(m): 11:04pm On Mar 17
I see Ibori coming back to hold public office again. You know Nigeria is such a failed state that they celebrate thieves above men of integrity.
Imagine an ex-convict making public appearances with police escorts and without shame.

I SPIT ON NIGERIA

Re: James Ibori At The Burial Of Johnbull Fatimiro In Delta (Photos) by OKorowanta: 11:07pm On Mar 17
My man
Re: James Ibori At The Burial Of Johnbull Fatimiro In Delta (Photos) by budusky05(m): 11:08pm On Mar 17
James who?


His name is ex convict.

Re: James Ibori At The Burial Of Johnbull Fatimiro In Delta (Photos) by EgunMogaji(m): 11:10pm On Mar 17
Mark my words, this common ex con that should be in hiding will run for president in his lifetime.

The moral core of the average Nigerian has been compromised by poverty.

Re: James Ibori At The Burial Of Johnbull Fatimiro In Delta (Photos) by budusky05(m): 11:10pm On Mar 17
CROWNWEALTH019:

And you celebrated Ameachi undecided


Ur likes are the reason Nija is still like dis

Re: James Ibori At The Burial Of Johnbull Fatimiro In Delta (Photos) by tijjanioyan: 11:11pm On Mar 17
Billyonaire:


Common, take it easy.

Constitutionally, once you have served the punishment from your crime, you are considered to have paid the price for your action. Make the man no get life again because he broke the 13th Commandment ?

He, who has not sinned, Let him cast the first stone - Jesus, Founder of Christianity.
where jesus told u in d bible dat he brought u a religion called christianity?

Re: James Ibori At The Burial Of Johnbull Fatimiro In Delta (Photos) by EVILFOREST: 11:11pm On Mar 17
We know he is a THIEF,
But he is our THIEF..... grin

That's the level we now operate.
Thanks to ALL the Politicians who spearheaded this process.
May the PLAGUES of EGYPT be your portion .

Re: James Ibori At The Burial Of Johnbull Fatimiro In Delta (Photos) by Eaa247(m): 11:11pm On Mar 17
CROWNWEALTH019:
And you celebrated Ameachi undecided
Was Amaechi jailed in d UK?

Re: James Ibori At The Burial Of Johnbull Fatimiro In Delta (Photos) by Rukkydelta(f): 11:18pm On Mar 17
So happy to see my Father in politics

Re: James Ibori At The Burial Of Johnbull Fatimiro In Delta (Photos) by KardinalZik: 11:20pm On Mar 17
If you know anyone calling Ibori names, check the lives of their families.... You'll see a full definition of FAILURE.

My advice:

Never insult people who have already made HISTORY; you may not even make a STORY in the whole of your lifetime.

Re: James Ibori At The Burial Of Johnbull Fatimiro In Delta (Photos) by iambabaG: 11:20pm On Mar 17
Ngwanu.. which one is all this "storm this" "storm that"
Storm was even minimally seen in xmen!

Is there no better adjective to use? Storm kohhh, hurricane ni

Re: James Ibori At The Burial Of Johnbull Fatimiro In Delta (Photos) by AreaFada2: 11:21pm On Mar 17
watered:
I see Ibori coming back to hold public office again. You know Nigeria is such a failed state that they celebrate thieves above men of integrity.
Imagine an ex-convict making public appearances with police escorts and without shame.

I SPIT ON NIGERIA

True.
Imagine there was to be a proper investigation of all adult Nigerians: corruption at work, sorting teachers/lecturers for grades or admission (in cash or in kind), contract inflation, bribing police, soldier, immigration, V.I.O, Road Safety, Omonile selling land many times, and other forms. 90% will go to jail. Fact.

So we're in a serious mess. I cannot really see the way forward the way Nigeria is constituted now.

Re: James Ibori At The Burial Of Johnbull Fatimiro In Delta (Photos) by eph123: 11:25pm On Mar 17
Thieves

Okowa needs braces.

