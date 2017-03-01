Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / James Ibori At The Burial Of Johnbull Fatimiro In Delta (Photos) (9139 Views)

Former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori was spotted at the burial ceremony of Governor Okowa's Elder Brother, Johnbull Fatimiro today in Agbor, Delta State.

People may not know this boggling fact, but I'm gonna say it to your face today, Buhari is more corrupt than this crook. 10 Likes

I can stake my life there is nowhere else in this universe where criminals are celebrated as m check as they are in Nigeria.



What a crying shame. 18 Likes 1 Share

I can stake my life there is nowhere else in this universe where criminals are celebrated as m check as they are in Nigeria.

What a crying shame.



What a crying shame.



Common, take it easy.



Constitutionally, once you have served the punishment from your crime, you are considered to have paid the price for your action. Make the man no get life again because he broke the 13th Commandment ?



He, who has not sinned, Let him cast the first stone - Jesus, Founder of Christianity. Common, take it easy.Constitutionally, once you have served the punishment from your crime, you are considered to have paid the price for your action. Make the man no get life again because he broke the 13th Commandment ?He, who has not sinned, Let him cast the first stone - Jesus, Founder of Christianity. 39 Likes 1 Share

Common, take it easy.



Constitutionally, once you have served the punishment from your crime, you are considered to have paid the price for your action. Make the man no get life again because he broke the 13th Commandment ?



He, who has not sinned, Let him cast the first stone - Jesus, Founder of Christianity. You they mind all this shallow foools when they hustle for likes?

Just ignore them, they are worst than the devil it self. Person when my dog get high IQ pass no deserve to be quoted You they mind all this shallow foools when they hustle for likes?Just ignore them, they are worst than the devil it self. Person when my dog get high IQ pass no deserve to be quoted 16 Likes

Common, take it easy.



Constitutionally, once you have served the punishment from your crime, you are considered to have paid the price for your action. Make the man no get life again because he broke the 13th Commandment ?



He, who has not sinned, Let him cast the first stone - Jesus, Founder of Christianity.





He did not serve any punishment for crimes committed against his people and Nigeria according to the Nigerian constitution, the corrupt Nigerian system that ignored his crimes before the british government put him in jail is again letting a crook and criminal off the hook.





Funny how you people support and defend criminals. He did not serve any punishment for crimes committed against his people and Nigeria according to the Nigerian constitution, the corrupt Nigerian system that ignored his crimes before the british government put him in jail is again letting a crook and criminal off the hook.Funny how you people support and defend criminals. 11 Likes 1 Share

The God Father, U re more Righteous than Tinubu ,Amaechi and Fash 8 Likes

Celebrating idiocracy in Naija 1 Like

I can stake my life there is nowhere else in this universe where criminals are celebrated as m check as they are in Nigeria.

What a crying shame.



What a crying shame. And you celebrated Ameachi And you celebrated Ameachi 10 Likes

He did not serve any punishment for crimes committed against his people and Nigeria according to the Nigerian constitution, the corrupt Nigerian system that ignored his crimes before the british government put him in jail is again letting a crook and criminal off the hook.

Funny how you people support and defend criminals.





Funny how you people support and defend criminals.





You made absolutely no sense You made absolutely no sense 6 Likes

mumu police fih still dey follow ibori o.. smh

My Gov. 2 Likes

Criminal treated like a king and teachers re on strike in oil rich delta state...... Nw we knw where the money dey go 2 Likes

And you celebrated Ameachi

Exactly, BMC and zombies are hypocrites in the highest order Exactly, BMC and zombies are hypocrites in the highest order 7 Likes

Saint crimi; if u put nal na you sabi. 1 Like

I can stake my life there is nowhere else in this universe where criminals are celebrated as m check as they are in Nigeria.

What a crying shame.



What a crying shame. True that 1 Like

I see Ibori coming back to hold public office again. You know Nigeria is such a failed state that they celebrate thieves above men of integrity.

Imagine an ex-convict making public appearances with police escorts and without shame.



I SPIT ON NIGERIA 2 Likes

James who?





His name is ex convict. 1 Like

Mark my words, this common ex con that should be in hiding will run for president in his lifetime.



The moral core of the average Nigerian has been compromised by poverty. 2 Likes

And you celebrated Ameachi



Ur likes are the reason Nija is still like dis Ur likes are the reason Nija is still like dis 1 Like

Billyonaire:





Common, take it easy.



Constitutionally, once you have served the punishment from your crime, you are considered to have paid the price for your action. Make the man no get life again because he broke the 13th Commandment ?



He, who has not sinned, Let him cast the first stone - Jesus, Founder of Christianity. where jesus told u in d bible dat he brought u a religion called christianity? where jesus told u in d bible dat he brought u a religion called christianity? 1 Like



But he is our THIEF.....



That's the level we now operate.

Thanks to ALL the Politicians who spearheaded this process.

We know he is a THIEF, But he is our THIEF.....

That's the level we now operate.

Thanks to ALL the Politicians who spearheaded this process.

May the PLAGUES of EGYPT be your portion .

And you celebrated Ameachi Was Amaechi jailed in d UK? Was Amaechi jailed in d UK? 1 Like

So happy to see my Father in politics 1 Like

If you know anyone calling Ibori names, check the lives of their families.... You'll see a full definition of FAILURE.



My advice:



Never insult people who have already made HISTORY; you may not even make a STORY in the whole of your lifetime. 1 Like

Ngwanu.. which one is all this "storm this" "storm that"

Storm was even minimally seen in xmen!



Is there no better adjective to use? Storm kohhh, hurricane ni 3 Likes

I see Ibori coming back to hold public office again. You know Nigeria is such a failed state that they celebrate thieves above men of integrity.

Imagine an ex-convict making public appearances with police escorts and without shame.



I SPIT ON NIGERIA

True.

Imagine there was to be a proper investigation of all adult Nigerians: corruption at work, sorting teachers/lecturers for grades or admission (in cash or in kind), contract inflation, bribing police, soldier, immigration, V.I.O, Road Safety, Omonile selling land many times, and other forms. 90% will go to jail. Fact.



So we're in a serious mess. I cannot really see the way forward the way Nigeria is constituted now. True.Imagine there was to be a proper investigation of all adult Nigerians: corruption at work, sorting teachers/lecturers for grades or admission (in cash or in kind), contract inflation, bribing police, soldier, immigration, V.I.O, Road Safety, Omonile selling land many times, and other forms. 90% will go to jail. Fact.So we're in a serious mess. I cannot really see the way forward the way Nigeria is constituted now. 1 Like