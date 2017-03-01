Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Bola Tinubu Welcomes French Ambassador To His Ikoyi Residence In Lagos. Photos (18072 Views)

APC National Stalwart, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, welcoming the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Denys Gauer, during a courtesy call on him at his Ikoyi, Lagos residence...

Why the distance between them? Person mouth dey smell? 40 Likes 3 Shares

They said he is irrelevant.



And I laugh. The wise ones know better. The Representative of a foreign Country,especially a powerful Country like France,do not pay casual visits.



2019 loading,and foreign interests whispering to the most powerful man in Nigeria,the kind of person they want to rule Nigeria.



This is how Politics is done. No Foreign dignitary has paid any visit to Atiku,Obasanjo,Babangida or any Nigerian Politician not holding any position in Nigeria.



2019 loading and the enemies of Nigeria, have started crumbling one by one.



Dino Maleye has just been exposed as the dumbest Nigeria graduate ever. The noise maker is so intellectually bankrupt,ABU is having trouble locating his "PASS DEGREE" certificate among the debris they had thrown away with annoyance.



Same DSS that refused to clear Magu will be disbanded,and merged with the Police if they dare clear Saraki to contest for the Presidency in 2019,if he is somehow not jailed for his current court case.



Tuale Tinubu.



Master Technician.



Baba Niyen. 91 Likes 12 Shares





I feel the only people who could compare to this sage when it comes to political chess game are the Russians.



Dude is just too smart.



You might hate him, but you just gotta respect him regardless.



I just hope he's writing a book about his life so he doesn't leave the world with all that wisdom locked up inside him when the time comes.



Much respect sir. Jagaban!!I feel the only people who could compare to this sage when it comes to political chess game are the Russians.Dude is just too smart.You might hate him, but you just gotta respect him regardless.I just hope he's writing a book about his life so he doesn't leave the world with all that wisdom locked up inside him when the time comes.Much respect sir. 45 Likes 3 Shares





I am sure during his visit the ambassador reiterated his support for one Nigeria. Sorry IPOBS! 3 Likes





Long may you Reign Baba Agbalagba!





So what's French's input gonna be in 2019?



I can remember USA representative did same in 2014. 3 Likes

Even Tinubu sef no get cert Even Tinubu sef no get cert 8 Likes 2 Shares

God bless Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu!



The Grand slayer of PDP, GEJ and there cohorts





Which little African country are they starting a little war to sell arms ? 1 Like

well he has played good politics but every political life ends in failure

Does he hold any post or is he the Governor or President?



Money brings u respect either legal or illegal 1 Like

all these people above me commenting and encouraging criminal like Tinubu are all paid agent of Tinubu, u guys should continue to carryout the duty of your paymaster, the country is too hard. rubbish man 5 Likes