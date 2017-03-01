₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bola Tinubu Welcomes French Ambassador To His Ikoyi Residence In Lagos. Photos by informant001: 7:04pm
APC National Stalwart, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, welcoming the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Denys Gauer, during a courtesy call on him at his Ikoyi, Lagos residence...
|Re: Bola Tinubu Welcomes French Ambassador To His Ikoyi Residence In Lagos. Photos by informant001: 7:04pm
|Re: Bola Tinubu Welcomes French Ambassador To His Ikoyi Residence In Lagos. Photos by doublewisdom: 7:06pm
Why the distance between them? Person mouth dey smell?
|Re: Bola Tinubu Welcomes French Ambassador To His Ikoyi Residence In Lagos. Photos by HungerBAD: 7:07pm
They said he is irrelevant.
And I laugh. The wise ones know better. The Representative of a foreign Country,especially a powerful Country like France,do not pay casual visits.
2019 loading,and foreign interests whispering to the most powerful man in Nigeria,the kind of person they want to rule Nigeria.
This is how Politics is done. No Foreign dignitary has paid any visit to Atiku,Obasanjo,Babangida or any Nigerian Politician not holding any position in Nigeria.
2019 loading and the enemies of Nigeria, have started crumbling one by one.
Dino Maleye has just been exposed as the dumbest Nigeria graduate ever. The noise maker is so intellectually bankrupt,ABU is having trouble locating his "PASS DEGREE" certificate among the debris they had thrown away with annoyance.
Same DSS that refused to clear Magu will be disbanded,and merged with the Police if they dare clear Saraki to contest for the Presidency in 2019,if he is somehow not jailed for his current court case.
Tuale Tinubu.
Master Technician.
Baba Niyen.
|Re: Bola Tinubu Welcomes French Ambassador To His Ikoyi Residence In Lagos. Photos by omenkaLives: 7:14pm
Jagaban!!
I feel the only people who could compare to this sage when it comes to political chess game are the Russians.
Dude is just too smart.
You might hate him, but you just gotta respect him regardless.
I just hope he's writing a book about his life so he doesn't leave the world with all that wisdom locked up inside him when the time comes.
Much respect sir.
|Re: Bola Tinubu Welcomes French Ambassador To His Ikoyi Residence In Lagos. Photos by jullty45: 7:29pm
|Re: Bola Tinubu Welcomes French Ambassador To His Ikoyi Residence In Lagos. Photos by kropotkin2: 7:41pm
I am sure during his visit the ambassador reiterated his support for one Nigeria. Sorry IPOBS!
|Re: Bola Tinubu Welcomes French Ambassador To His Ikoyi Residence In Lagos. Photos by Day11(m): 7:54pm
Jagaban nii baba!
Olori-Oko Kafaaata
One man ARMY!
Ekun Oko Oluremi
Oracle Of Yoruba Nation
Ijaya Gbogbo Politician
The Destroyer of PDP
Batman of the whole Africa
Asiwaju of Nigeria
Long may you Reign Baba Agbalagba!
Anything for your boi Baba?
|Re: Bola Tinubu Welcomes French Ambassador To His Ikoyi Residence In Lagos. Photos by moufan(m): 7:55pm
jagaban.
no other nigerian politician comes close to this man
the most influential nigerian politician
|Re: Bola Tinubu Welcomes French Ambassador To His Ikoyi Residence In Lagos. Photos by Day11(m): 8:03pm
moufan:
Niqqa is called Jagaban!
|Re: Bola Tinubu Welcomes French Ambassador To His Ikoyi Residence In Lagos. Photos by abumeinben(m): 8:36pm
So what's French's input gonna be in 2019?
I can remember USA representative did same in 2014.
|Re: Bola Tinubu Welcomes French Ambassador To His Ikoyi Residence In Lagos. Photos by Flexherbal(m): 8:37pm
Bien venu au Nigéria !
|Re: Bola Tinubu Welcomes French Ambassador To His Ikoyi Residence In Lagos. Photos by jeamie(m): 8:38pm
irrelevant set of morons
|Re: Bola Tinubu Welcomes French Ambassador To His Ikoyi Residence In Lagos. Photos by SalamRushdie: 8:39pm
HungerBAD:
Even Tinubu sef no get cert
|Re: Bola Tinubu Welcomes French Ambassador To His Ikoyi Residence In Lagos. Photos by highrise07(m): 8:39pm
|Re: Bola Tinubu Welcomes French Ambassador To His Ikoyi Residence In Lagos. Photos by Benekruku(m): 8:40pm
God bless Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu!
The Grand slayer of PDP, GEJ and there cohorts
|Re: Bola Tinubu Welcomes French Ambassador To His Ikoyi Residence In Lagos. Photos by Billyonaire: 8:40pm
Which little African country are they starting a little war to sell arms ?
|Re: Bola Tinubu Welcomes French Ambassador To His Ikoyi Residence In Lagos. Photos by karnap(m): 8:41pm
abeg who is the lion of bourdilon ?
|Re: Bola Tinubu Welcomes French Ambassador To His Ikoyi Residence In Lagos. Photos by Pebcak: 8:41pm
JAGABAN
|Re: Bola Tinubu Welcomes French Ambassador To His Ikoyi Residence In Lagos. Photos by TimeManager(m): 8:41pm
omenkaLives:Kiss the crown
|Re: Bola Tinubu Welcomes French Ambassador To His Ikoyi Residence In Lagos. Photos by SonOfAfonja: 8:41pm
Jagaban...iyalaya anybody
|Re: Bola Tinubu Welcomes French Ambassador To His Ikoyi Residence In Lagos. Photos by lazsnaira(m): 8:41pm
well he has played good politics but every political life ends in failure
|Re: Bola Tinubu Welcomes French Ambassador To His Ikoyi Residence In Lagos. Photos by oshe11(m): 8:41pm
]Hmmmmm....... I dnt knw wat to say bt Im sure sum1 wud read dis my comment, so lemme jst comment for the sake of dat person n mek d comment bold so he/she wudnt stress dia eyes cos of my comment
|Re: Bola Tinubu Welcomes French Ambassador To His Ikoyi Residence In Lagos. Photos by Jengem: 8:41pm
But they are neighbors na
|Re: Bola Tinubu Welcomes French Ambassador To His Ikoyi Residence In Lagos. Photos by jamalnation: 8:42pm
noted
|Re: Bola Tinubu Welcomes French Ambassador To His Ikoyi Residence In Lagos. Photos by kenzysmith: 8:42pm
Money is no respecter of any colour they all bow to it
|Re: Bola Tinubu Welcomes French Ambassador To His Ikoyi Residence In Lagos. Photos by TimeManager(m): 8:42pm
HungerBAD:You also deserve to Kiss the crown
|Re: Bola Tinubu Welcomes French Ambassador To His Ikoyi Residence In Lagos. Photos by DICKtator: 8:43pm
To do what actually?
Does he hold any post or is he the Governor or President?
#JustAsking
|Re: Bola Tinubu Welcomes French Ambassador To His Ikoyi Residence In Lagos. Photos by kenzysmith: 8:43pm
Money brings u respect either legal or illegal
|Re: Bola Tinubu Welcomes French Ambassador To His Ikoyi Residence In Lagos. Photos by ukipet1: 8:44pm
all these people above me commenting and encouraging criminal like Tinubu are all paid agent of Tinubu, u guys should continue to carryout the duty of your paymaster, the country is too hard. rubbish man
|Re: Bola Tinubu Welcomes French Ambassador To His Ikoyi Residence In Lagos. Photos by ikeadewole: 8:44pm
kropotkin2:Cc:mynd44
