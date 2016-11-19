₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,767,172 members, 3,428,851 topics. Date: Monday, 20 March 2017 at 11:51 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Beheads Beautiful Girl In Lagos Because Of Money(Graphic Photos) (2570 Views)
Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos / Man Injures His Househelp In Lagos For Stealing His Money (Graphic pics) / Driver Plots Boss’ Kidnap In Lagos Because She 'Maltreated Him' (pictured) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Beheads Beautiful Girl In Lagos Because Of Money(Graphic Photos) by sixtuschimere: 8:39am
According to multiple online reports,the man pictured below beheaded a beautiful girl on March in Ikoga Zebbe area of Badagry Lagos State. He has since been arrested by the police.What a wicked world!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/man-behead-beautiful-lady-in-lagosphotos.html?m=1
|Re: Man Beheads Beautiful Girl In Lagos Because Of Money(Graphic Photos) by sixtuschimere: 8:40am
|Re: Man Beheads Beautiful Girl In Lagos Because Of Money(Graphic Photos) by Evergreen4(m): 8:41am
wicked world
|Re: Man Beheads Beautiful Girl In Lagos Because Of Money(Graphic Photos) by Jerrosky1986(m): 8:43am
Wicked world
|Re: Man Beheads Beautiful Girl In Lagos Because Of Money(Graphic Photos) by Jerrosky1986(m): 8:43am
Too bad
|Re: Man Beheads Beautiful Girl In Lagos Because Of Money(Graphic Photos) by lytech1(m): 8:47am
What a wicked world.
Someone daughter,some people mother,someone wife,many people hope was just wasted for a selfish interest.
God is just so unquestionable,
2 Likes
|Re: Man Beheads Beautiful Girl In Lagos Because Of Money(Graphic Photos) by Ighoga898(m): 8:49am
And when they re finally rich dey will claim its yahoo.
Men be using yahoo to cover up for ritual in naija since d days of John the Baptist.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Beheads Beautiful Girl In Lagos Because Of Money(Graphic Photos) by jeffizy(m): 8:52am
Damn. Some people need to be cremated alive.
From where did such heartlessness emanate from?
Legalized weapon carrying seems to be a good idea right now.
|Re: Man Beheads Beautiful Girl In Lagos Because Of Money(Graphic Photos) by Ronaldinnioh(f): 8:54am
Good for her in her next life she will not rape a man again.
|Re: Man Beheads Beautiful Girl In Lagos Because Of Money(Graphic Photos) by haymekus: 9:02am
|Re: Man Beheads Beautiful Girl In Lagos Because Of Money(Graphic Photos) by stanway(m): 9:03am
lord have mercy
|Re: Man Beheads Beautiful Girl In Lagos Because Of Money(Graphic Photos) by grayht(m): 9:09am
Where's lalasticlacla...
This is not a joking sturvs
|Re: Man Beheads Beautiful Girl In Lagos Because Of Money(Graphic Photos) by Judasjudas(m): 9:11am
Ronaldinnioh:..
what is this one saying ..
2 Likes
|Re: Man Beheads Beautiful Girl In Lagos Because Of Money(Graphic Photos) by ijustdey: 9:22am
this thing just tire me...
why don't we value life like this?
|Re: Man Beheads Beautiful Girl In Lagos Because Of Money(Graphic Photos) by Negotiate: 11:44am
kai
|Re: Man Beheads Beautiful Girl In Lagos Because Of Money(Graphic Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 11:44am
Man's inhumanity to man, you just can't fathom the way some beastly humans think.
If you ask am wetin e won use human part do, it's either for sale or for ritual. Either way, the man deserves to go and nothing else. He didn't give his victim a chance to live her life till nature comes calling
|Re: Man Beheads Beautiful Girl In Lagos Because Of Money(Graphic Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 11:45am
Why is the man still alive?
|Re: Man Beheads Beautiful Girl In Lagos Because Of Money(Graphic Photos) by emror4u(m): 11:45am
I JUST WEAK...
What kind heartlessness is this one biko
|Re: Man Beheads Beautiful Girl In Lagos Because Of Money(Graphic Photos) by Houseofglam7: 11:45am
*faints*
|Re: Man Beheads Beautiful Girl In Lagos Because Of Money(Graphic Photos) by SalamRushdie: 11:45am
Within Nigeria lies some of the most dangerous and wicked hearts ever created . It's getting worse with this generation because they are willing and happy to spill human blood just so they can pop fake champagne in some Lagos nite club in front of whores who also came to hustle ..I am. Sad I swear
|Re: Man Beheads Beautiful Girl In Lagos Because Of Money(Graphic Photos) by DLondonboiy: 11:45am
Our girls that like money anyhow...this is what they get...
Do you know you can pick any girl in Nigeria with the right car? Once money is involved, you see the average Nigeria girl lose her sense...Fools!
That's how you all will continue to die like chicken!
Poverty kill una
|Re: Man Beheads Beautiful Girl In Lagos Because Of Money(Graphic Photos) by SuperSuave(m): 11:46am
this country na zoo true true. So inhumane
1 Like
|Re: Man Beheads Beautiful Girl In Lagos Because Of Money(Graphic Photos) by sugarbelly: 11:46am
OMG
|Re: Man Beheads Beautiful Girl In Lagos Because Of Money(Graphic Photos) by ekems2017(f): 11:46am
This kind of a man does not have a human heart. He has the heart of a beast. Even God regreted why he created man.
|Re: Man Beheads Beautiful Girl In Lagos Because Of Money(Graphic Photos) by sagerasaq(m): 11:46am
check well na Igbo man wey dy find money for Easter
|Re: Man Beheads Beautiful Girl In Lagos Because Of Money(Graphic Photos) by sugarbelly: 11:46am
LORD GOD!
|Re: Man Beheads Beautiful Girl In Lagos Because Of Money(Graphic Photos) by ProudlyAfonja: 11:46am
Why would someone in his/her right brain shouting Allahu aber?
|Re: Man Beheads Beautiful Girl In Lagos Because Of Money(Graphic Photos) by idris4r83(m): 11:46am
Chinekeeeee
|Re: Man Beheads Beautiful Girl In Lagos Because Of Money(Graphic Photos) by marltech: 11:47am
|Re: Man Beheads Beautiful Girl In Lagos Because Of Money(Graphic Photos) by koolcat: 11:47am
Ronaldinnioh:take.! Take.!! Take.!!!
|Re: Man Beheads Beautiful Girl In Lagos Because Of Money(Graphic Photos) by yeyeboi(m): 11:47am
Ok
|Re: Man Beheads Beautiful Girl In Lagos Because Of Money(Graphic Photos) by Olukologia(m): 11:47am
It's a normal sin before God as someone who stole 1naira. So mind your own business!
3 Friends Gang Molestation A 25 Years Old Lady Just 2weeks To Her Weeding / Nigeria's Boko Haram Pledges Allegiance To Islamic State / Join Illuminati To Be Rich Call 08165417087 In Nigeria
Viewing this topic: coolestchris(m), fransixe(m), omoiyamayor, okeyngene, engreo(m), LUCKIE2014(m), chordrylateral, passionatebae, SeniorZato(m), anytexy, LifeIsGuhd(f), RasTafariI, oruma19, Truthinlife, OceanmorganTrix, kerryjossy(f), sweetengine, DepressedOne, primusmaximus, godswillo550(m), Horo(m), Jetleeee, stephen1992a(m), crotonite(m), Timbercrush, maco22(m), Nehemz(m), Preeck, jbonito(m), Jonwesley(m), MUYEEKFIRST, Malocity(m), Ralph2211, yvesboss(m), Hazardd(m), ProfessorXX(m), twinsmy, IRobot7(m), femiolorun(m), ajayidayo2012, Saturdency(m), ZN2, PrincessC11(f), imoowo(m), Milldon(m), Utagbamaka(m), jaysan82(m), iykepromotions, Talk2Bella(f), yeyeboi(m), obafemee80(m), Jckleiin(m), cupidhero(m), dangote7510(m), haryorbarmie83(m), vladhillz(m), ujulaurel, bakrysam01, patani(m), opymx, hardigsbaba(m), risky369(m), kingsleymike, kaybams1(m), StPete, kaffy4tope(m), Gooci(m), moufan(m), johnchiii(m), mightykay(m), NgeneUkwenu(f), bolayod, Narldon, layzie, sweetkev(m), omolight3, naturalwaves, nubiadoll(f), sheyiiade(m), yommex247, tyangel, jolamat(m), Lionhearted, Lawalemi(m), Kelluckom, naughtyDiana, sen8or(m), yinkslinks(m), Lexyteejay, usmanjamiu723(m), phydell(m), adefemi56(m), mlinz(m), Tokziby, MFjones(m), SoloceeD2(m), Shafiiimran99, seun1960(m), ayindejimmy(m), felix000000(m), casydigital(m), IamAirforce1, Eedrisa(m), Luiz1, MIB1(m), mizchoc(f), obami007(m), wahabceeblack1, bamideleafolabi, chynie, bizzynix, brobro, chizoba191, busar(m), obitee69(m), joey150(m), STIdesyns(m), jbhill(m), ddddon(m), ogene007, babyhrt(m), ProudlyAfonja, amazon14, Sparkles003(f), Sweetypie, gideonjeta(m), meezynetwork(m), Areef7(m), FKseun(m), siaco(m), Psalmuel92(m), Egmlltd, ukeme200(m), oyewoleben(m), unite4real, oote, klinting, Gbade60, wawale, ChristyB, higherpower, bodefakorede(m), muyibithocfrn(m), Emeluejc, queency1, Arsenalholic(m), PalmchatApp, columbus007(m), linaluv, Olanrefront3355, idnoble73(m), blaise26abj(m), jbhitler(m), Gilbenex, bada007(m), Tosinville(m), Etetejake(m), simrot, EkoErrands, tolufase(m), Chuxserve(m), llakes4real(m), Tommmy(m), Charly68, last35, cloudview(m), 0lumuyiwa, frankduffngn, yomtolly(f), Lautechgossip(m), adizgal(f), Posh3(f), donsteady(m), lalasticlala(m), feyiona(m), olumbateey(m), sugarbelly, INVESTORBNAIRA, bountykiller, OBAGADAFFI, mekadmiry(m), Gentlephysique, bigman001(m), bigboyk(m), drsteroid(m), Emrixx(m), AVISENNA, Fairgodwin(m), CourtierJay, doublewisdom, Smallpeper(m), Snowstorm, kween01, freshcvvs, frankdudus(m), UnknownT, Donlamzy(m), scriptaz18(m), PqsMike, Decypher, MikaSoko(m), udosoft(m), igwe44(m), SuperSuave(m), edimolu(m), Dextology, BCJAY(f), zamwazi, bmoney9ja(m), Sheriff19, Ifymma(f), ILAB(f), teevodaprinz(m), Jimi23(m), 7COLOURS, ejieson, iswallker(m), goldman777, Bobby4090, pastorsmiling(m), govou(m), obbax(m), Matthew4sure(m), x2lambo(m), phaniyi7, todaynewsreview, ogunse47, ojibe, theokoliz, temmytopsy1(f), LeonOgu, Ournaija, Talkingboy, SuperS1Panther, Akan(m), ONWARDBABA, onyijess, paulavon, REDshouse(m), dammytosh, Exodusontop(f), fgmay, delemay2004yah, triplec93(m), masonkz(m), orlahtohbadt(m), omonighoblessing(f), koolcat, Tazdroid(m), mantosa(m), Maxymilliano(m), partnerus, adeadeyera(m), youcantstopme, dejol88, Negotiate, mwenyi1, drmuri(m), JimmySnow, Minirakiza, jarkbauer, clevadani, KOBOJO, Baeb, Danybest, erico2k2(m), awesomet1(m), labienyce(m), teddyberry(m), SalamRushdie, slenderdude, Dandsome, Manfromtheast, adelurv(f), mendelian(m), ThundrCork(m), cyphher(m), Akwaudene87(m), Rmiller(f) and 516 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4