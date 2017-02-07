Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency (9876 Views)

As the expected return of President Muhammadu Buhari delays, Nigerian Doctors have challenged the presidency to reveal the true health status of the country’s leader.



The Doctors, who spoke in reaction to Buhari’ request for further stay in London for medical tests and results, stressed that non-disclosure of the president’s ailment was generating confusion, suspicion and distrust among Nigerians.



Speaking, National President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Prof. Mike Ogirima, called for openness on the issue.



Admitting that nobody was above sickness, Ogirima said transparency on the part of the presidency would lay to rest doubt, “speculation and confusion surrounding the matter”.



“Nigerians deserve to know the nature of the sickness afflicting their president,” he told New Telegraph.



Also reacting, National President, National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Dr. John Onyebueze said keeping Buhari’s ailment secret, had already created suspicion in the mind of the public.



His words: “In a family where a father or mother is sick and the circumstance surrounding the illness is hidden from the children, this creates suspicion and mutual distrust.



“As a nation and country, we don’t need this distrust. The nature of the president’s ailment should be disclosed. Nigerians praying for Buhari should know the exact nature of his illness to enable them channel their prayers properly.



“As individuals, as Nigerians and as patriotic citizens of this country, we empathise with President Buhari and his family over the health challenges facing him.



“We should rally round and pray for the quick recovery of the President, rather than make a jest of the situation. He needs our support, our prayers and everything we can do as citizens to support him.”



Onyebueze admitted that ‘this does not take away the fact that we should not constructively criticise the government for improvement and the betterment of the country’.



“If the health sector has been given all the necessary and adequate attention it deserves, Nigerians seeking medical attention would not be travelling overseas for this purpose. This includes President Buhari.”



Meanwhile, a prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Yusuf Ali, has declared that those wishing death for Buhari are powerful persons eyeing his seat in 2019.



http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/07/buhari-nigerians-suspicious-open-now-doctors-tell-presidency/ 3 Likes

I wish you quick recovery Mr President Sir. 10 Likes 1 Share

It is an embarrassment and an insult to those standing with pmb that he can not address the nation himself or via his PRO on the status of his health,it's not something that needs to be kept secret! 25 Likes

with this alone, am done here. with this alone, am done here. 14 Likes 1 Share



Sha don't go on strike.. Was buhari not the one that refused to be treated by Nigerian Doctors..Sha don't go on strike.. 4 Likes

I stand with PMB 1 Like 1 Share

stephnie1:

I stand with PMB

hmm?

abeg who get that if i slap you pix o

I wan tear am slap

Airforce1:

I wish you quick recovery Mr President Sir

amen amen 2 Likes

I wan tear am slap

Dem budget 3bn for clinic... and 2bn for hospitals... y he cum abadon the clinic na ? 7 Likes

Even if them know, how many of them go genuinely pray for am to well! 1 Like 1 Share

I don't know why everyone is behaving as if his presence in the country would yield better results than his absence. 15 Likes

Ordinary Nigerians are taken for granted by the political class and elites. Until we realize that the real power lies with the people, this kind of issue will continue happening. 1 Like

What is the FOI meant for in this kind of situation? 1 Like

Rxpetite:

Vp osinbajo hands are tied to pilot the affairs of the country.Let's know if he is alive so that he can sign budget through skype.

stephnie1:

I stand with PMB He is on a sick bed na He is on a sick bed na 5 Likes

BUHARIISCURSED:

FAREWELL BABA

Love Machine:

He is on a sick bed na

am still standing by him am still standing by him 2 Likes 1 Share

RIP buhari 4 Likes 2 Shares



We know he is critically sick and will probably die soon.

Just look at the photo he took with Gov. Amosun, he looked like someone who was set upright in a dining room to take a photo.

He cannot even stand, without assistance.

Nobody is stupid. Suspicious ke?We know he is critically sick and will probably die soon.Just look at the photo he took with Gov. Amosun, he looked like someone who was set upright in a dining room to take a photo.He cannot even stand, without assistance.Nobody is stupid. 1 Like

stephnie1:





am still standing by him

joker joker 6 Likes

Just send a whatsp video 5 seconds 4 Likes

stephnie1:

how can you stand with somebody who's either in a vegetative state or dead?...







Where's sarrki the zombie? And the weak vegetable is busted by the doctor who's fed up.Where's sarrki the zombie? 3 Likes