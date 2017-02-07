₦airaland Forum

Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by DONSMITH123(m): 10:23am
As the expected return of President Muhammadu Buhari delays, Nigerian Doctors have challenged the presidency to reveal the true health status of the country’s leader.

The Doctors, who spoke in reaction to Buhari’ request for further stay in London for medical tests and results, stressed that non-disclosure of the president’s ailment was generating confusion, suspicion and distrust among Nigerians.

Speaking, National President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Prof. Mike Ogirima, called for openness on the issue.

Admitting that nobody was above sickness, Ogirima said transparency on the part of the presidency would lay to rest doubt, “speculation and confusion surrounding the matter”.

“Nigerians deserve to know the nature of the sickness afflicting their president,” he told New Telegraph.

Also reacting, National President, National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Dr. John Onyebueze said keeping Buhari’s ailment secret, had already created suspicion in the mind of the public.

His words: “In a family where a father or mother is sick and the circumstance surrounding the illness is hidden from the children, this creates suspicion and mutual distrust.

“As a nation and country, we don’t need this distrust. The nature of the president’s ailment should be disclosed. Nigerians praying for Buhari should know the exact nature of his illness to enable them channel their prayers properly.

“As individuals, as Nigerians and as patriotic citizens of this country, we empathise with President Buhari and his family over the health challenges facing him.

“We should rally round and pray for the quick recovery of the President, rather than make a jest of the situation. He needs our support, our prayers and everything we can do as citizens to support him.”

Onyebueze admitted that ‘this does not take away the fact that we should not constructively criticise the government for improvement and the betterment of the country’.

“If the health sector has been given all the necessary and adequate attention it deserves, Nigerians seeking medical attention would not be travelling overseas for this purpose. This includes President Buhari.”

Meanwhile, a prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Yusuf Ali, has declared that those wishing death for Buhari are powerful persons eyeing his seat in 2019.

http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/07/buhari-nigerians-suspicious-open-now-doctors-tell-presidency/

Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by Airforce1(m): 10:25am
I wish you quick recovery Mr President Sir.

Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by Thewrath(m): 10:25am
It is an embarrassment and an insult to those standing with pmb that he can not address the nation himself or via his PRO on the status of his health,it's not something that needs to be kept secret!

Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by OsusuMustFlow(f): 10:27am
“Nigerians deserve to know the nature of the sickness afflicting their president,” he told New Telegraph.

with this alone, am done here. lipsrsealed

Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by DoctorJosh(m): 10:28am
Was buhari not the one that refused to be treated by Nigerian Doctors..
Sha don't go on strike.. cry

Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by stephnie1(f): 10:28am
I stand with PMB

Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by DONSMITH123(m): 10:30am
stephnie1:
I stand with PMB

hmm?

abeg who get that if i slap you pix o

I wan tear am slap

Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by stephnie1(f): 10:30am
Airforce1:
I wish you quick recovery Mr President Sir

amen

Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by stephnie1(f): 10:31am
lipsrsealed
DONSMITH123:


hmm?

abeg who get that if i slap you pix o

I wan tear am slap
Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by Davidblen(m): 10:34am
Dem budget 3bn for clinic... and 2bn for hospitals... y he cum abadon the clinic na ?

Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by tafabaloo(m): 10:35am
Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by Firstlieutenant(m): 10:36am
Even if them know, how many of them go genuinely pray for am to well!

Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by josephine123: 10:40am
Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by Rxpetite(f): 10:41am
I don't know why everyone is behaving as if his presence in the country would yield better results than his absence.

Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by flexrivers(m): 10:42am
Ordinary Nigerians are taken for granted by the political class and elites. Until we realize that the real power lies with the people, this kind of issue will continue happening.

Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by Dildo(m): 10:46am
What is the FOI meant for in this kind of situation?

Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by Dildo(m): 10:47am
Rxpetite:
I don't know why everyone is behaving as if his presence in the country would yield better results than his absence.
Vp osinbajo hands are tied to pilot the affairs of the country.Let's know if he is alive so that he can sign budget through skype.
Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by Dildo(m): 10:49am
stephnie1:
I stand with PMB
He is on a sick bed na

Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by DONSMITH123(m): 10:49am
BUHARIISCURSED:
grin FAREWELL BABA grin

on your own grin
Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by stephnie1(f): 10:50am
Love Machine:
He is on a sick bed na

am still standing by him

Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by OnankpaBa(m): 10:52am
Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by unclezuma: 10:53am
Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by lytech1(m): 10:54am
RIP buhari

Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by Originality007: 10:54am
Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by Vickiweezy(m): 10:54am
Suspicious ke?
We know he is critically sick and will probably die soon.
Just look at the photo he took with Gov. Amosun, he looked like someone who was set upright in a dining room to take a photo.
He cannot even stand, without assistance.
Nobody is stupid. angry

Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by Originality007: 10:54am
stephnie1:


am still standing by him

joker grin grin grin

Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by Naughtytboy: 10:55am
Just send a whatsp video 5 seconds

Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by stefanbanach: 10:55am
stephnie1:
I stand with PMB
how can you stand with somebody who's either in a vegetative state or dead?...

3 Likes

Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by Beckham14: 10:55am
And the weak vegetable is busted by the doctor who's fed up. grin


Where's sarrki the zombie? angry

Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by NNVanguard(m): 10:55am
In as much as we love our President, we can't keep mute over his health status.

Please, we want to know the state of health of our dearly beloved President.

