|Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by DONSMITH123(m): 10:23am
As the expected return of President Muhammadu Buhari delays, Nigerian Doctors have challenged the presidency to reveal the true health status of the country’s leader.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/07/buhari-nigerians-suspicious-open-now-doctors-tell-presidency/
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by Airforce1(m): 10:25am
I wish you quick recovery Mr President Sir.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by Thewrath(m): 10:25am
It is an embarrassment and an insult to those standing with pmb that he can not address the nation himself or via his PRO on the status of his health,it's not something that needs to be kept secret!
25 Likes
|Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by OsusuMustFlow(f): 10:27am
“Nigerians deserve to know the nature of the sickness afflicting their president,” he told New Telegraph.
with this alone, am done here.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by DoctorJosh(m): 10:28am
Was buhari not the one that refused to be treated by Nigerian Doctors..
Sha don't go on strike..
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by stephnie1(f): 10:28am
I stand with PMB
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by DONSMITH123(m): 10:30am
stephnie1:
hmm?
abeg who get that if i slap you pix o
I wan tear am slap
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by stephnie1(f): 10:30am
Airforce1:
amen
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by stephnie1(f): 10:31am
DONSMITH123:
|Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by Davidblen(m): 10:34am
Dem budget 3bn for clinic... and 2bn for hospitals... y he cum abadon the clinic na ?
7 Likes
|Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by tafabaloo(m): 10:35am
Ok
|Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by Firstlieutenant(m): 10:36am
Even if them know, how many of them go genuinely pray for am to well!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by josephine123: 10:40am
na xoo ooo
|Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by Rxpetite(f): 10:41am
I don't know why everyone is behaving as if his presence in the country would yield better results than his absence.
15 Likes
|Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by flexrivers(m): 10:42am
Ordinary Nigerians are taken for granted by the political class and elites. Until we realize that the real power lies with the people, this kind of issue will continue happening.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by Dildo(m): 10:46am
What is the FOI meant for in this kind of situation?
1 Like
|Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by Dildo(m): 10:47am
Rxpetite:Vp osinbajo hands are tied to pilot the affairs of the country.Let's know if he is alive so that he can sign budget through skype.
|Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by Dildo(m): 10:49am
stephnie1:He is on a sick bed na
5 Likes
|Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by DONSMITH123(m): 10:49am
BUHARIISCURSED:
on your own
|Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by stephnie1(f): 10:50am
Love Machine:
am still standing by him
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by OnankpaBa(m): 10:52am
its well
|Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by unclezuma: 10:53am
|Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by lytech1(m): 10:54am
RIP buhari
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by Originality007: 10:54am
|Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by Vickiweezy(m): 10:54am
Suspicious ke?
We know he is critically sick and will probably die soon.
Just look at the photo he took with Gov. Amosun, he looked like someone who was set upright in a dining room to take a photo.
He cannot even stand, without assistance.
Nobody is stupid.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by Originality007: 10:54am
stephnie1:
joker
6 Likes
|Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by Naughtytboy: 10:55am
Just send a whatsp video 5 seconds
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by stefanbanach: 10:55am
stephnie1:how can you stand with somebody who's either in a vegetative state or dead?...
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by Beckham14: 10:55am
And the weak vegetable is busted by the doctor who's fed up.
Where's sarrki the zombie?
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari: Nigerians Are Suspicious, Open Up Now – Doctors Tell Presidency by NNVanguard(m): 10:55am
In as much as we love our President, we can't keep mute over his health status.
Please, we want to know the state of health of our dearly beloved President.
1 Like
