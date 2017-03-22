₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
DJ Cuppy Breaks Up With Anichebe? (Photo) by ULTIMATECYCLER1(m): 8:28am
Popular female disc jockey and daughter to oil magnate,DJ cuppy seems to be witnessing the last of her once enjoyable and fairytale relationship. As it seems her relationship with Victor Anichebe, the former West Brom Player has hit the rocks.
Cuppy took to her Snapchat to post a message along with a photo saying:
"DON'T KILL YOURSELF OVER A GUY BECAUSE HE'LL BRING ANOTHER GIRL TO YOUR FUNERAL".
See Snapchat photo and message below;
Re: DJ Cuppy Breaks Up With Anichebe? (Photo) by QueenSuccubus(f): 8:34am
Something went wrong...
Re: DJ Cuppy Breaks Up With Anichebe? (Photo) by IamAirforce1: 8:35am
Story of a heart broken Girl.
It's always the guys fault.
1 Like
Re: DJ Cuppy Breaks Up With Anichebe? (Photo) by ULTIMATECYCLER1(m): 8:36am
I think so too @queensuccubus
Re: DJ Cuppy Breaks Up With Anichebe? (Photo) by pyyxxaro: 8:44am
Why won't he dump you when u don't know how to give him a healthy Obukuokwo
If I de like M.J
1 Like
Re: DJ Cuppy Breaks Up With Anichebe? (Photo) by ULTIMATECYCLER1(m): 8:53am
but I thought @Lalasticlala has a crush on DJ Cuppy...........now is the time for him to make his move!
Re: DJ Cuppy Breaks Up With Anichebe? (Photo) by decatalyst(m): 9:13am
Re: DJ Cuppy Breaks Up With Anichebe? (Photo) by kingsouthie: 9:14am
Anichebe da sharp shooter
Re: DJ Cuppy Breaks Up With Anichebe? (Photo) by newyorks(m): 9:14am
who cares,i know one day i will be celebrated.
1 Like
Re: DJ Cuppy Breaks Up With Anichebe? (Photo) by Japhet04(m): 10:07am
Re: DJ Cuppy Breaks Up With Anichebe? (Photo) by kennygee(f): 10:07am
I don't doubt that.
As a woman, live for God, get an education, strive to be the best in your business or field, take care of yourself, get that money, if love comes your way, good for you.
1 Like
Re: DJ Cuppy Breaks Up With Anichebe? (Photo) by Lunagirl(f): 10:07am
One thing about hurting. Just give it time. Nobody is irreplaceable. It's just a matter of time.
YOLO oooo
Re: DJ Cuppy Breaks Up With Anichebe? (Photo) by Lacomus(m): 10:07am
Dem Don do am. !
Re: DJ Cuppy Breaks Up With Anichebe? (Photo) by naijainfogalery: 10:08am
It's a lie , A Naija guy will never do that, he won't even come to your funeral
Re: DJ Cuppy Breaks Up With Anichebe? (Photo) by PqsMike: 10:08am
Well, that's a wise piece ....hope she's not talking from experience
Re: DJ Cuppy Breaks Up With Anichebe? (Photo) by bignero: 10:08am
Re: DJ Cuppy Breaks Up With Anichebe? (Photo) by Kobicove(m): 10:08am
It looks like the cookie has crumbled
Re: DJ Cuppy Breaks Up With Anichebe? (Photo) by Divay22(f): 10:08am
Who does that anyway
Re: DJ Cuppy Breaks Up With Anichebe? (Photo) by druking: 10:08am
kennygee:
Re: DJ Cuppy Breaks Up With Anichebe? (Photo) by jasper359: 10:08am
i can smell break up.
Re: DJ Cuppy Breaks Up With Anichebe? (Photo) by Whoeppme: 10:09am
Akpos am having a feeling that after he bleeped her last night he refused to cum inside her hence the post she made today on her wall....
Re: DJ Cuppy Breaks Up With Anichebe? (Photo) by seunny4lif(m): 10:09am
And this made FP?
Better news dey and this made FP
Mod must be
Re: DJ Cuppy Breaks Up With Anichebe? (Photo) by kennygee(f): 10:09am
druking:
Wetin na?
Re: DJ Cuppy Breaks Up With Anichebe? (Photo) by TosineGuy(m): 10:09am
Re: DJ Cuppy Breaks Up With Anichebe? (Photo) by smartty68(m): 10:09am
Re: DJ Cuppy Breaks Up With Anichebe? (Photo) by Stelvin101(m): 10:09am
pyyxxaro:
Oshare-na, I dey suspect you to be an urhobo man lolz. We know ourselves
Re: DJ Cuppy Breaks Up With Anichebe? (Photo) by seunny4lif(m): 10:10am
He too like snake
DJ Cuppysnake
ULTIMATECYCLER1:
Re: DJ Cuppy Breaks Up With Anichebe? (Photo) by thunderbabs(m): 10:10am
Dont kill ursef over a girl, she will bring another man to pee on ur grave....
Re: DJ Cuppy Breaks Up With Anichebe? (Photo) by chukwuibuipob: 10:10am
truth is bitter
Re: DJ Cuppy Breaks Up With Anichebe? (Photo) by yellowman2225(m): 10:10am
