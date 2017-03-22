Any serious entrepreneur / Business in this Century sure need access to fast and reliable Internet Service.

Smile Communications Ltd provides 4G LTE mobile broadband services, with data speeds of up to 21Mbps, in all its countries of operation. Our intention is to ensure that each of our over 300 million potential customers in Africa have access to our fast, reliable broadband services and are able to use these to accelerate development and wealth creation.



By the end of 2015, Smile had the biggest 4G LTE mobile broadband network in Africa and continues to expand its network coverage. In 2016 Smile launched its Super Clear voice, video and SMS services over LTE, enabling all our customers to use one data bundle for Super-fast broadband and Super Clear voice services.

SME Unlimited



Innovation is at the core of Smile’s range of data solutions for business including our latest data solution speeds, from 1Mbps to 4Mbps – 21Mbps at varying fees for 30 days.

Please call us on 08123 239473 (standard call rates apply)

Smile’s 4G LTE is the fastest mobile communications network in Nigeria with data speeds of up to 21Mbps.

SmileVoice for Business

This is a new innovation that will blow your mind. SmileVoice gives our business customers the ability to use data to make crystal clear voice and video calls and send SMSs using VoLTE-capable handsets or by downloading the FREE SmileVoice App to Android or Apple iPhone devices. With SmileVoice your employees can call anyone, anywhere, on any number in Nigeria or the rest of the world. The receiver needs not be a smile number, the receiver requires no internet to receive the calls.

Calls are charged in MBs to the user’s active data plan and the costs of the megabytes charged per second translate to the lowest local call rates per second in Nigeria – some rates are as low as 6.59kobo/second or even less than 5 Naira / Minute.

Another great advantage of SmileVoice is that you can take your local call rate with you when travelling abroad – just connect to the local WiFi network and use the SmileVoice App to call your office or customers in Nigeria – your calls will be charged at local call rates as if you are still in Nigeria.

Smile offers a full suite of connectivity and telecommunication solutions for businesses and we have expanded our network to 7 states including

Lagos,

Abuja,

Port Harcourt,

Ibadan,

Benin City,

Kaduna,

Onitsha

Asaba.

For enquiries about how you can enjoy seamless unlimited internet to boost your business, Please call or whatsapp – 08123 239473,

070202 37247 – Calls only.



Benefits of our Products

Fastest internet service in Nigeria with the highest 4G LTE Coverage

Cheapest Calls on VOLTE in Nigeria with crystal clear audio and video Calls- As low as 4/ minute to all Networks in Nigeria as well as International.

Most accessible Call Centre for 4G LTE Networks

Available service Agents and Shops Nationwide – (In States with Smile Coverage)

You can even make smile Calls on non-smile phones and phone numbers – That’s what we call flexibility



Who can use our Products?

Anyone who is tired of the current unreliable Internet service and wants to take his Business to the next level

Anyone who prefers to get the best Internet service to run make new deals and win Contracts and jobs

Anyone who craves to get the best Service and be the best in his chosen field

Anyone who is ready to get serious with his Business and move to the highest level.