|Extension Date Not Stated In Buhari's Letter Of Extension - Senate by ChangeIsCostant: 4:12pm
According to TVC News Senior Correspondent, Sumner Shagari Sambo, the senate has acknowledges receipt of letter of extension from President Muhammadu Buhari, at a briefing today as it says extension date was not stated in it.
The Senate also reportedly says Buhari's letter cannot be indefinite though it did not specify a duration for the extension sought by the President.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/according-to-tvc-news-senior.html
|Re: Extension Date Not Stated In Buhari's Letter Of Extension - Senate by PrettyCrystal: 4:14pm
no date? he doesn't plan to come back now
|Re: Extension Date Not Stated In Buhari's Letter Of Extension - Senate by SalamRushdie: 4:15pm
Okay oo..Meaning the Doctors in UK don't usually know when test result will be ready for a hale and hearty man ..hmmm
|Re: Extension Date Not Stated In Buhari's Letter Of Extension - Senate by CLASSMAN: 4:15pm
Wish him well
|Re: Extension Date Not Stated In Buhari's Letter Of Extension - Senate by chiefolododo(m): 4:15pm
May the soul of somebody rest in perfect peace
|Re: Extension Date Not Stated In Buhari's Letter Of Extension - Senate by josephine123: 4:25pm
ok den
|Re: Extension Date Not Stated In Buhari's Letter Of Extension - Senate by madridguy(m): 4:28pm
Insha Allah you will be back home soon healthy and fit. You are always on my mind and prayer.
|Re: Extension Date Not Stated In Buhari's Letter Of Extension - Senate by dainformant(m): 4:28pm
wish Baba speedy recovery
|Re: Extension Date Not Stated In Buhari's Letter Of Extension - Senate by madridguy(m): 4:31pm
Amin Bi Jahi seyidil U Judi PBUH.
dainformant:
|Re: Extension Date Not Stated In Buhari's Letter Of Extension - Senate by ojun50(m): 4:39pm
Make him stay there oh,
|Re: Extension Date Not Stated In Buhari's Letter Of Extension - Senate by profhezekiah: 4:50pm
I Know Buhari Might B Weary Of D Hatred
|Re: Extension Date Not Stated In Buhari's Letter Of Extension - Senate by Beckham14: 4:59pm
God be with buhari till we meet again.
|Re: Extension Date Not Stated In Buhari's Letter Of Extension - Senate by thesicilian: 5:19pm
I pity this country.
|Re: Extension Date Not Stated In Buhari's Letter Of Extension - Senate by Kx: 5:23pm
"It cannot be indefinite but it did not specify a duration of the extension."
Just the same way Osinbajo said the president is hale and hearty; yet he asked for more time to wait for his medical test results.
Is it now a government of hyperbolic statements
|Re: Extension Date Not Stated In Buhari's Letter Of Extension - Senate by abouzaid: 5:31pm
a week is enough to receive any test result, so he has till Saturday.
|Re: Extension Date Not Stated In Buhari's Letter Of Extension - Senate by DoyenExchange: 5:31pm
Ok, we've heard!
|Re: Extension Date Not Stated In Buhari's Letter Of Extension - Senate by doctokwus: 5:31pm
They are d same group using d same template they used under YarAdua :Dambazzau,Kingibe,now Daura and Kyari,who penned this letter.
The only difference this time is that Osinbajo has been officially handed over to,even if in acting capacity.
So what mischievous scheme av they come up this time?:By making d extension indefinite,they av effectively handicapped Osinbajo.He cannot sack them,he cannot make new appointments,they wud b controlling events from afar using like minded crooks in the senate like Saraki.
PMB is not returning as president,but d cabal will keep on using his assumed substantive president as smokescreen till election time,wen whatever Osinbajo does then wud be practically inconsequential.
Anybody that doesnt understand the game now at play at Aso Rock,using an essentially vegetative state PMB,is a kindergarten when it comes to how devilish and ultra self centred Nigerian politicians are.
|Re: Extension Date Not Stated In Buhari's Letter Of Extension - Senate by nmreports: 5:36pm
What was the importance of his presence in Nigeria before??
# Painfully, we are probably spending more to service his stay over there.
# He was the gravest mistake we ever made.
# The country is in disarray hoping to be better.
# I regret ever having him as a president. I am full of regrets.
# He (They) made a lot of promises.
1. No light.
2. Dollar skyrocketing daily.
3. People lost money in NSE yesterday.
4. Rolled out recruitment's, no one has been called. NCC, DPR We even heard DPR cancelled, Read on www.HRtechnique.com
5. Industries are closing shop and moving.
6. Unemployment on the increase more than ever. Read on NBS.
7. Price of masic things have tripped.
It is not really funny what is going on. Not funny and I am so sad.
|Re: Extension Date Not Stated In Buhari's Letter Of Extension - Senate by AntiWailer: 5:37pm
Clowns.
Disclose whatever the ailment is.
Say he is responding very well to treatment and he needs a medical leave for a while pending the time he is strong enough for the stress.
Confirm the handing over to Vice President.
Complicating and trying to cover up is what gives clueless people plenty things to say.
What is the shame in sickness. Plenty people screaming he will die are probably suffering from High BP and Diabetes without knowing.
|Re: Extension Date Not Stated In Buhari's Letter Of Extension - Senate by Tifemide2017: 5:37pm
...
|Re: Extension Date Not Stated In Buhari's Letter Of Extension - Senate by ipobarecriminals: 5:37pm
isn't that corruption too?
|Re: Extension Date Not Stated In Buhari's Letter Of Extension - Senate by gbegemaster(m): 5:37pm
Can you imagine such a stupid comment from the senate? What's the meaning of it cannot be Indefinite? Simple logic.......No date of return = Indefinite leave.
Buhari's tenure has witnessed the greatest block heads ever to be in power.
|Re: Extension Date Not Stated In Buhari's Letter Of Extension - Senate by tempest01(m): 5:38pm
I think the constitution should be amended to cater for a situation if the president or governor is away for say 2 months, a procedure should be activated to find out his true state of health.
|Re: Extension Date Not Stated In Buhari's Letter Of Extension - Senate by Rexnegro(m): 5:38pm
really?
|Re: Extension Date Not Stated In Buhari's Letter Of Extension - Senate by frisky2good(m): 5:39pm
dainformant:
Is he sick?
|Re: Extension Date Not Stated In Buhari's Letter Of Extension - Senate by DonCortino: 5:39pm
So d 4months sef no sure!
Ok na
President Osinbade, congrats!
|Re: Extension Date Not Stated In Buhari's Letter Of Extension - Senate by Arch1: 5:40pm
Osinbajo, Nigeria politics is not for the gentleman. It is high time you play the hardcore machiavellian politics or else you will be outsmarted and outwitted by the Aso Rock Cabals.
|Re: Extension Date Not Stated In Buhari's Letter Of Extension - Senate by ITbomb(m): 5:40pm
So for indefinite period, we will be seeing documents signed by Buhari without seeing the face. Hmm
|Re: Extension Date Not Stated In Buhari's Letter Of Extension - Senate by nabegibeg: 5:40pm
scam oooo
|Re: Extension Date Not Stated In Buhari's Letter Of Extension - Senate by BJAYADEMOLA(m): 5:40pm
What is going on in this country... This is how they kept mute during yaradua saga... So hospital don't use calendar again, so as to ascertain the time our president will be released from hospital or na vacation.
