The Senate also reportedly says Buhari's letter cannot be indefinite though it did not specify a duration for the extension sought by the President.



According to TVC News Senior Correspondent, Sumner Shagari Sambo, the senate has acknowledges receipt of letter of extension from President Muhammadu Buhari, at a briefing today as it says extension date was not stated in it.The Senate also reportedly says Buhari's letter cannot be indefinite though it did not specify a duration for the extension sought by the President.

no date? he doesn't plan to come back now 13 Likes 2 Shares

Okay oo..Meaning the Doctors in UK don't usually know when test result will be ready for a hale and hearty man ..hmmm 77 Likes 4 Shares

Wish him well 2 Likes

May the soul of somebody rest in perfect peace 31 Likes 2 Shares

ok den

Insha Allah you will be back home soon healthy and fit. You are always on my mind and prayer. 6 Likes

wish Baba speedy recovery 3 Likes





wish Baba speedy recovery Amin Bi Jahi seyidil U Judi PBUH. 2 Likes

Make him stay there oh, 5 Likes 2 Shares

I Know Buhari Might B Weary Of D Hatred

God be with buhari till we meet again. 11 Likes 1 Share

I pity this country. 14 Likes 1 Share





Just the same way Osinbajo said the president is hale and hearty; yet he asked for more time to wait for his medical test results.



Is it now a government of hyperbolic statements "It cannot be indefinite but it did not specify a duration of the extension."Just the same way Osinbajo said the president is hale and hearty; yet he asked for more time to wait for his medical test results.Is it now a government of hyperbolic statements 13 Likes 3 Shares

a week is enough to receive any test result, so he has till Saturday. 15 Likes 2 Shares

Ok, we've heard! 1 Like

They are d same group using d same template they used under YarAdua :Dambazzau,Kingibe,now Daura and Kyari,who penned this letter.

The only difference this time is that Osinbajo has been officially handed over to,even if in acting capacity.

So what mischievous scheme av they come up this time?:By making d extension indefinite,they av effectively handicapped Osinbajo.He cannot sack them,he cannot make new appointments,they wud b controlling events from afar using like minded crooks in the senate like Saraki.

PMB is not returning as president,but d cabal will keep on using his assumed substantive president as smokescreen till election time,wen whatever Osinbajo does then wud be practically inconsequential.

Anybody that doesnt understand the game now at play at Aso Rock,using an essentially vegetative state PMB,is a kindergarten when it comes to how devilish and ultra self centred Nigerian politicians are. 29 Likes 5 Shares

What was the importance of his presence in Nigeria before??



# Painfully, we are probably spending more to service his stay over there.

# He was the gravest mistake we ever made.

# The country is in disarray hoping to be better.

# I regret ever having him as a president. I am full of regrets.

# He (They) made a lot of promises.



1. No light.

2. Dollar skyrocketing daily.

3. People lost money in NSE yesterday.

4. Rolled out recruitment's, no one has been called. NCC, DPR We even heard DPR cancelled, Read on

5. Industries are closing shop and moving.

6. Unemployment on the increase more than ever. Read on NBS.

7. Price of masic things have tripped.



It is not really funny what is going on. Not funny and I am so sad. Painfully, we are probably spending more to service his stay over there.He was the gravest mistake we ever made.The country is in disarray hoping to be better.I regret ever having him as a president. I am full of regrets.He (They) made a lot of promises.. No light.. Dollar skyrocketing daily.. People lost money in NSE yesterday.. Rolled out recruitment's, no one has been called. NCC, DPR We even heard DPR cancelled, Read on www.HRtechnique.com . Industries are closing shop and moving.. Unemployment on the increase more than ever. Read on NBS.. Price of masic things have tripped. 13 Likes 1 Share

Clowns.



Disclose whatever the ailment is.



Say he is responding very well to treatment and he needs a medical leave for a while pending the time he is strong enough for the stress.



Confirm the handing over to Vice President.



Complicating and trying to cover up is what gives clueless people plenty things to say.



What is the shame in sickness. Plenty people screaming he will die are probably suffering from High BP and Diabetes without knowing. 3 Likes 1 Share

isn't that corruption too? isn't that corruption too?

Can you imagine such a stupid comment from the senate? What's the meaning of it cannot be Indefinite? Simple logic.......No date of return = Indefinite leave.



Buhari's tenure has witnessed the greatest block heads ever to be in power. 9 Likes 1 Share

I think the constitution should be amended to cater for a situation if the president or governor is away for say 2 months, a procedure should be activated to find out his true state of health. 2 Likes 1 Share

wish Baba speedy recovery

Is he sick? Is he sick? 9 Likes 1 Share

So d 4months sef no sure!



President Osinbade, congrats!

Osinbajo, Nigeria politics is not for the gentleman. It is high time you play the hardcore machiavellian politics or else you will be outsmarted and outwitted by the Aso Rock Cabals.

So for indefinite period, we will be seeing documents signed by Buhari without seeing the face. Hmm 3 Likes 1 Share

scam oooo