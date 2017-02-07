₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:40pm
An 18-year-old Boko Haram suicide bomber, Amina, who was intercepted by men of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, on Tuesday in Maiduguri, said she was given N200 for the mission.
|Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by bankyblue(m): 9:45pm
Just 200k! But come o. This guys don increase there pay o, and Nigeria govt never increase there own.
For those quoting me on 200k or #200 oya make e na no vex, I been they drag for FTC.........but pls be happy for me. FTC after 3years,
|Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by dingbang(m): 9:48pm
Some Hausa girls sha.. That is why we need to educate these young girls rather than building mosques upandan...
|Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by greatgod2012(f): 9:53pm
bankyblue:
Two hundred naira, not 200k!
@post, it's so sad!
|Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by josephine123: 9:53pm
|Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by mu2sa2: 9:56pm
Boko haram are just wasting innocent girls. The girls are victims of boko haram and are not perpectrators of violence. Anyone can be a victim. This one was abducted and hypnotized to commit suicide at the same time kill other people. Will she ever get over the killing of her parents and other loved ones?
|Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by fuckingAyaya(m): 9:56pm
very Dumb set of people
|Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by slimthugchimee(f): 10:08pm
send your kids to school, una nogo gree, now see what it causes
THUGLIFE
|Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by aloziedaya: 10:13pm
And you accepted. But come o, how people go just believe say you'll make heaven if you kill others. Islam an correct brainwashing religion.
|Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by BUHARIISCURSED: 10:18pm
i no wan call the religion way they kill people, make them no ban me
|Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by firstolalekan(m): 10:19pm
|Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by Tazmode(m): 10:19pm
Brainwashing at its finest......poverty no good aswear
At 18 years old, you would think she has attained a level of understanding between right and wrong but it's sad that things happened this way
Thank God for her life
|Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by olaolulazio(m): 10:20pm
Iru isokuso wo tun re ooooo..
Ema gba mi me!
|Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by charleyboi(m): 10:20pm
This girl is not a small girl oo
|Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by Antoeni(m): 10:20pm
Cheap ,young ignorant mind
|Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by sammyj: 10:21pm
God have mercy. To kill people just for 200 Naira. Is this what recession has caused for this country! !!
|Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by maberry(m): 10:21pm
N200 for human lives
The kind of poverty that has inflicted these northerners is baffling
They own most of the country's Wealth yet are still poor and hopelessly backward
|Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by R2bees(m): 10:21pm
200? kuku buy biscuit give her instead of 200 naira.. fish brains
|Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by IecheM(m): 10:21pm
Just 200# to make people orphans, make people widows, make people widowers.. This people have been brainwashed
|Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by Julietcutie(f): 10:21pm
education is really important... #200 wow
|Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by Sijo01(f): 10:21pm
bankyblue:
Where did you see 200k?
|Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by Silentscreamer(f): 10:22pm
Those guys need to be exterminated frm dis earth
|Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by mhisbliss(f): 10:22pm
the problem is illiteracy, they need schools not mosque, they kidnapped you and your family, murdered them when they tried to escape, married you off like an 18th century slave to someone you dont know, sexually harrased you, starved you, and you still listened to them when they tell you about one vague promise of heaven, gave you 200naira to blow yourself and other innocent people up, no amount of money can buy a single life, what is wrong with this people
|Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by Yarduni: 10:23pm
Jesu
|Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by Vizzim(m): 10:23pm
Just 200k to waste people
|Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by canalily(m): 10:23pm
Imagine the Geography of her #200 face like these
|Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by gbaskiboy(m): 10:24pm
she has been brainwashed
|Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by ugohemma: 10:24pm
|Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by Zedoo(m): 10:24pm
Policeman shoots man in the head for refusing to give bribe...
Policeman shoots suicide bomber on the leg....
Why Naija tins dey always dey upside down??
|Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by akinlaso: 10:25pm
I'm a proud northerner
|Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by KingSarzy: 10:25pm
Zedoo:
Cos na Nigeria we dey
