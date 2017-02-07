₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,740,909 members, 3,352,390 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 February 2017 at 11:58 PM

Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber (13408 Views)

Made-In-Nigeria Vehicle Used By Soldiers To Detonate IEDs / Suicide Bomber Refuses To Detonate Her Explosive Out Of Mercy (PHOTOS) / Suleiman Hashimu: 'Robbers Gave Me N200, Pure Water On The Road' (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:40pm
An 18-year-old Boko Haram suicide bomber, Amina, who was intercepted by men of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, on Tuesday in Maiduguri, said she was given N200 for the mission.

She told the News Agency of Nigeria in Maiduguri that she was abducted two years ago by the sect members in Madagali, Adamawa, and taken to Sambisa forest.
“They gave us N200 each which they said we should use to buy food for ourselves.
“It took us three days to come to Maiduguri on a motorcycle. We were directed by the sect members to detonate our explosives any where we saw any form of gathering.
“They said if we press the button, the bomb would explode and we will automatically go to heaven.
“I was scared, so, I told them that I could not detonate any explosive. So, they said if Zainab detonated her own, it would serve the purpose.
“On our way to Maiduguri, we encountered the military and they were shooting. I was very scared and the people that brought us ran away.
“I am from Imam Shekau’s faction of Boko Haram, even though I have never seen Shekau. But I hear about him in Gobarawa,” Amina said.

She said that her father, mother and younger brother, Umar, were all killed when they tried to escape from the Boko Haram enclave where they were held hostage.

“We came from Gobarawa along Damboa, Madagali and Algarno axis, in a community where a lot of us were held hostage and married off by the sect members.
“I also am married to a Boko Haram Commander known as “Amir”.

The NSCDC Commandant in Borno, Abdullahi Ibrahim, said the command had handed over the suspect to the Garrison Commander, 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maiduguri, “for proper investigation’’.

The Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maiduguri, Lucky Irabor, confirmed that the suspect was in custody of the Army, and that she would undergo investigation.

“We are going to profile her as she would give us the lead to get to other insurgents,” Mr. Irabor said.

NAN reports that personnel of the NSCDC had earlier intercepted two female suicide bombers, who tried to ram into motorists at the NNPC Mega Station along Damboa Road, Maiduguri.

The Commandant of the corps, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said that the incident occurred at about 6.45 a.m.

“Our personnel at the NNPC station intercepted two female suicide bombers who were targeting motorists on the long queue at the NNPC mega petrol station at about 6.45 a.m.

“One of the bombers got scared and threw away her bomb and was instantly arrested, while the other one began to run after people with her explosive but luckily, she was shot on the leg by our personnel after he chased her to a safe place,” Mr. Ibrahim said.

http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/222868-boko-haram-gave-n200-detonate-explosive-teenage-suicide-bomber.html

2 Shares

Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by bankyblue(m): 9:45pm
Just 200k! But come o. This guys don increase there pay o, and Nigeria govt never increase there own.

*modify*
For those quoting me on 200k or #200 oya make e na no vex, I been they drag for FTC.........but pls be happy for me. FTC after 3years,

kiss kiss kiss kiss kiss kiss

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by dingbang(m): 9:48pm
Some Hausa girls sha.. That is why we need to educate these young girls rather than building mosques upandan...

56 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by greatgod2012(f): 9:53pm
bankyblue:
Just 200k! But come o. This guys don increase there pay o, and Nigeria govt never increase there own.



Two hundred naira, not 200k!


@post, it's so sad!

32 Likes 1 Share

Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by josephine123: 9:53pm
WATCH: Eight Nigerian Pastors Who Let the Devil use Them


Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by mu2sa2: 9:56pm
Boko haram are just wasting innocent girls. The girls are victims of boko haram and are not perpectrators of violence. Anyone can be a victim. This one was abducted and hypnotized to commit suicide at the same time kill other people. Will she ever get over the killing of her parents and other loved ones?

14 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by fuckingAyaya(m): 9:56pm
very Dumb set of people

11 Likes

Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by slimthugchimee(f): 10:08pm
send your kids to school, una nogo gree, now see what it causes

undecided




THUGLIFE angry

14 Likes

Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by aloziedaya: 10:13pm
And you accepted. But come o, how people go just believe say you'll make heaven if you kill others. Islam an correct brainwashing religion.

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by BUHARIISCURSED: 10:18pm
i no wan call the religion way they kill people, make them no ban me

8 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by firstolalekan(m): 10:19pm
shocked
Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by Tazmode(m): 10:19pm
Brainwashing at its finest......poverty no good aswear


At 18 years old, you would think she has attained a level of understanding between right and wrong but it's sad that things happened this way


Thank God for her life

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by olaolulazio(m): 10:20pm
Iru isokuso wo tun re ooooo..


Ema gba mi me!

1 Like

Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by charleyboi(m): 10:20pm
This girl is not a small girl oo

3 Likes

Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by Antoeni(m): 10:20pm
Cheap ,young ignorant mind

2 Likes

Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by sammyj: 10:21pm
God have mercy. To kill people just for 200 Naira. Is this what recession has caused for this country! !!

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by maberry(m): 10:21pm
N200 for human lives
The kind of poverty that has inflicted these northerners is baffling
They own most of the country's Wealth yet are still poor and hopelessly backward

10 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by R2bees(m): 10:21pm
200? kuku buy biscuit give her instead of 200 naira.. fish brains

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by IecheM(m): 10:21pm
Just 200# to make people orphans, make people widows, make people widowers.. This people have been brainwashed

14 Likes

Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by Julietcutie(f): 10:21pm
education is really important... #200 shocked wow

5 Likes

Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by Sijo01(f): 10:21pm
bankyblue:
Just 200k! But come o. This guys don increase there pay o, and Nigeria govt never increase there own.

Where did you see 200k?

2 Likes

Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by Silentscreamer(f): 10:22pm
Those guys need to be exterminated frm dis earth

1 Like

Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by mhisbliss(f): 10:22pm
the problem is illiteracy, they need schools not mosque, they kidnapped you and your family, murdered them when they tried to escape, married you off like an 18th century slave to someone you dont know, sexually harrased you, starved you, and you still listened to them when they tell you about one vague promise of heaven, gave you 200naira to blow yourself and other innocent people up, no amount of money can buy a single life, what is wrong with this people

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by Yarduni: 10:23pm
Jesu

2 Likes

Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by Vizzim(m): 10:23pm
Just 200k to waste people
Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by canalily(m): 10:23pm
Imagine the Geography of her #200 face like theseangry

4 Likes

Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by gbaskiboy(m): 10:24pm
she has been brainwashed
Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by ugohemma: 10:24pm
Hvg
Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by Zedoo(m): 10:24pm
Policeman shoots man in the head for refusing to give bribe...
Policeman shoots suicide bomber on the leg....


Why Naija tins dey always dey upside down??

11 Likes

Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by akinlaso: 10:25pm
I'm a proud northerner

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber by KingSarzy: 10:25pm
Zedoo:
Policeman shoots man in the head for refusing to give bribe...
Policeman shoots suicide bomber on the leg....


Why Naija tins dey always dey upside down??

Cos na Nigeria we dey

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Did Blogger Dayo Coker Receive Death Threats From Intercontinental Bank? / Photos: Muslim Woman Gets Kicked Out Of Donald Trump’s Event, Booed By Audience / Edo Guber: PDP Unsettled Over Candidate As INEC Deadline Ends Today

Viewing this topic: awa(m), leye4u, mrdino(m), jhydebaba(m), fmc1, Sohot1(m), Venom104, viewflux(m), chronique(m), harry2sexy(m), Zabilon007(m), Phaezejoye(m), kuboy, Olarajee(m), Plenteousjoy, adadike281(f), cycline404(m), Pasidon(m), elrony(m), Temyayo88, afanda(m), SeanDada1(m), Bullet1234, timy22(f), BabaO2, africanusvu, Skabmuz(m), vexing(m), josephine123, Unbeliever(m), itsme11, binaflexia, Chookmasteriyke, SBadejo(m), Cannonleo(m), Aragon, angelo5uk(m), advocatebaba(m), Jayter, Ifelove1(m), netflicks, jafaranka, seribroo56(m) and 112 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.