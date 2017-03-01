Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) (9919 Views)

A teenager, Amina Yusuf, paraded by the military on Wednesday in Maiduguri said she failed to detonate her explosive because she did not subscribe to Boko Haram ideology.



The 17-year-old told newsmen in Maiduguri that she was abducted five years ago, alongside her parents, in Madagali in Adamawa, after a terror attack on the village.



“I was abducted alongside my parents in Madagali in Adamawa after the terrorists attacked our village. We were taken to a camp in the bush where we were forcefully indoctrinated by the group,” she said.



The suspected suicide bomber alleged that her parents were killed after they had refused to be indoctrinated.



“My parents were executed because they did not join the group.



“I was married off to a Boko Haram militant with whom I lived in the camp,” she said.



“One day I was asked to wear the bombs. I was brought to Maiduguri with an instruction that I detonate the bomb where there is a large crowd of people,” the teenager added.



She said that she declined to detonate the explosive because she did not want to die.



“They said I should press the button but I refused and allowed security men to capture me alive.

“My four siblings are still with the terrorists in the camp,” Yusuf said.



Maj.- Gen. Lucky Irabor the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole had presented her along with two unindentified girls to newsmen during a weekly briefing in Maiduguri.

http://thenationonlineng.net/refused-detonate-explosive-female-bomber/



Pic credits: Pic credits: http://www.tori.ng/news/55189/teenager-boko-haram-member-arrested-in-borno-revea.html 1 Like

Chai! Wickedness has finished the world. These boko haram are worst than devil. 3 Likes

Thank you Holy Spirit for taking control 25 Likes 1 Share

DaniDani:

God bless u for not taking the lives of many 4 Likes

ammyluv2002:

Waiting for the children of ate from the sun to call this fake

But why the bokoharam ogas no dey undergo suicide mission if them wan make heaven? 4 Likes

It's the Lord's doing!

Blessed are you among all that have passed through hell and still carried out their enforced missions.





May God bless Nigeria

It is well!



The girl should lead the security men that captured her to where the boko haram boys are so that they will all be severely dealt with!

savage

These boko haram members are demons wearing human skin.

Shebi she surrendered willingly















Who is the cow holding her forming commando? 1 Like

But this people no dey finish?

Boko is evil

Love Machine:

But why the bokoharam ogas no dey undergo suicide mission if them wan make heaven?

thank you

Boko Haram is cursed

give her sugarcane to smoke

hmmmm. lives has been saved.

See as life dey sweet this Boko Haram? You for blow na make you enjoy the blast.

I don't want to believe this story, I hv seen thus picture early last year 1 Like

Great news hopefully she can give information to help capture more of these savages.

Why showing her to journalist when boko Haram have journalist crew. They may end up wiping her siblings now. 3 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm..Do they have camp anywhere?

kuuljay:

Waiting for the children of ate from the sun to call this fake

Job 5:12 says "He disappointeth the devices of the crafty, so that their hands cannot perform their enterprise".

again!!! Haa

0ubenji:

Hmmm!

















Thank God for her life o









Na so we for take dey see dis hand wen person hold so as a seperate entity from the rest (equally dismembered) body.



Seriously I no understand wetin dey propel dese ppl 2 splinter themselves with bombs.



Meanwhile all dese terrorists dey resemble demselves sha!