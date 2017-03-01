₦airaland Forum

Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic)

Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic)

Boko Haram Gave Me N200 To Detonate Explosive - Teenage Suicide Bomber / Made-In-Nigeria Vehicle Used By Soldiers To Detonate IEDs / Suicide Bomber Refuses To Detonate Her Explosive Out Of Mercy

Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by Islie: 8:27pm
A teenager, Amina Yusuf, paraded by the military on Wednesday in Maiduguri said she failed to detonate her explosive because she did not subscribe to Boko Haram ideology.

The 17-year-old told newsmen in Maiduguri that she was abducted five years ago, alongside her parents, in Madagali in Adamawa, after a terror attack on the village.

“I was abducted alongside my parents in Madagali in Adamawa after the terrorists attacked our village. We were taken to a camp in the bush where we were forcefully indoctrinated by the group,” she said.

The suspected suicide bomber alleged that her parents were killed after they had refused to be indoctrinated.

“My parents were executed because they did not join the group.

“I was married off to a Boko Haram militant with whom I lived in the camp,” she said.

“One day I was asked to wear the bombs. I was brought to Maiduguri with an instruction that I detonate the bomb where there is a large crowd of people,” the teenager added.

She said that she declined to detonate the explosive because she did not want to die.

“They said I should press the button but I refused and allowed security men to capture me alive.
“My four siblings are still with the terrorists in the camp,” Yusuf said.

Maj.- Gen. Lucky Irabor the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole had presented her along with two unindentified girls to newsmen during a weekly briefing in Maiduguri.

http://thenationonlineng.net/refused-detonate-explosive-female-bomber/

Pic credits: http://www.tori.ng/news/55189/teenager-boko-haram-member-arrested-in-borno-revea.html

Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by DaniDani(m): 8:30pm
Chai! Wickedness has finished the world. These boko haram are worst than devil.

Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by ammyluv2002(f): 8:30pm
Thank you Holy Spirit for taking control

Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by ammyluv2002(f): 8:31pm
DaniDani:
Chai! Wickedness has finished. These boko haram are worst than devil.
Honestly! Those guys are mean
Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by fuckingAyaya(m): 8:37pm
God bless u for not taking the lives of many

Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by 0ubenji(m): 8:38pm
ammyluv2002:
Honestly! Those guys are mean
not mean but infinitely stupid...nd selfish
They re afraid to die for a cause they took upon demsefs by choice..
If they r so fanatical on d ideology..why not strap demsefs up instead nd press the buttons..
So dey knw life is sweet baa?

Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by kuuljay(m): 8:40pm
Waiting for the children of ate from the sun to call this fake grin
Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by Dildo(m): 8:41pm
But why the bokoharam ogas no dey undergo suicide mission if them wan make heaven?

Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by Nogodye(m): 8:44pm
It's the Lord's doing!
Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by decatalyst(m): 8:48pm
Blessed are you among all that have passed through hell and still carried out their enforced missions.


May God bless Nigeria
Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by greatgod2012(f): 8:48pm
It is well!

The girl should lead the security men that captured her to where the boko haram boys are so that they will all be severely dealt with!
Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by Fweshspice(m): 8:52pm
savage
Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by Ioannes(m): 8:57pm
These boko haram members are demons wearing human skin.
Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by cummando(m): 9:04pm
Shebi she surrendered willingly







Who is the cow holding her forming commando?

Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by Nixiepie(f): 9:11pm
But this people no dey finish?
Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by sarrki(m): 9:34pm
Boko is evil
Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by vedaxcool(m): 9:53pm
Love Machine:
But why the bokoharam ogas no dey undergo suicide mission if them wan make heaven?

The same reason cownu onikuje of kuje prison won't send his family members to protest for beerfraud. ... Life too sweet

Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by veekid(m): 9:59pm
thank you
Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by DozieInc(m): 10:00pm
Boko Haram is cursed
Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by symbolofhope: 10:00pm
give her sugarcane to smoke
Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by dinocy(m): 10:00pm
hmmmm. lives has been saved.
Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by Mopolchi: 10:01pm
See as life dey sweet this Boko Haram? You for blow na make you enjoy the blast.
Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by chemberlin: 10:03pm
I don't want to believe this story, I hv seen thus picture early last year

Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by Blue3k(m): 10:03pm
Great news hopefully she can give information to help capture more of these savages.
Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by begwong: 10:03pm
Why showing her to journalist when boko Haram have journalist crew. They may end up wiping her siblings now.

Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by Olukat(m): 10:04pm
Hmmm..Do they have camp anywhere? shocked shocked shocked shocked
Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by preciousuweh(m): 10:04pm
kuuljay:
Waiting for the children of ate from the sun to call this fake grin

Na so person dey take find trouble oh, shey un na don see am

Job 5:12 says "He disappointeth the devices of the crafty, so that their hands cannot perform their enterprise".
That's the handwork of GOD and not of man.

Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by Keenysbojan(m): 10:06pm
again!!! Haa

Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by preciousuweh(m): 10:06pm
0ubenji:
not mean but infinitely stupid...nd selfish
They re afraid to die for a cause they took upon demsefs by choice..
If they r so fanatical on d ideology..why not strap demsefs up instead nd press the buttons..
So dey knw life is sweet baa?

My brother who no like better thing.
Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by mightyhazel: 10:07pm
Hmmm!








Thank God for her life o




Na so we for take dey see dis hand wen person hold so as a seperate entity from the rest (equally dismembered) body.

Seriously I no understand wetin dey propel dese ppl 2 splinter themselves with bombs.

Meanwhile all dese terrorists dey resemble demselves sha!
Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by wtfCode: 10:08pm
See story undecided undecided
I mean,how the hell did I become a nigerian undecided undecided undecided sad

