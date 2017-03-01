₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by Islie: 8:27pm
A teenager, Amina Yusuf, paraded by the military on Wednesday in Maiduguri said she failed to detonate her explosive because she did not subscribe to Boko Haram ideology.
http://thenationonlineng.net/refused-detonate-explosive-female-bomber/
Pic credits: http://www.tori.ng/news/55189/teenager-boko-haram-member-arrested-in-borno-revea.html
|Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by DaniDani(m): 8:30pm
Chai! Wickedness has finished the world. These boko haram are worst than devil.
|Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by ammyluv2002(f): 8:30pm
Thank you Holy Spirit for taking control
|Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by ammyluv2002(f): 8:31pm
DaniDani:Honestly! Those guys are mean
|Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by fuckingAyaya(m): 8:37pm
God bless u for not taking the lives of many
|Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by 0ubenji(m): 8:38pm
ammyluv2002:not mean but infinitely stupid...nd selfish
They re afraid to die for a cause they took upon demsefs by choice..
If they r so fanatical on d ideology..why not strap demsefs up instead nd press the buttons..
So dey knw life is sweet baa?
|Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by kuuljay(m): 8:40pm
Waiting for the children of ate from the sun to call this fake
|Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by Dildo(m): 8:41pm
But why the bokoharam ogas no dey undergo suicide mission if them wan make heaven?
|Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by Nogodye(m): 8:44pm
It's the Lord's doing!
|Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by decatalyst(m): 8:48pm
Blessed are you among all that have passed through hell and still carried out their enforced missions.
May God bless Nigeria
|Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by greatgod2012(f): 8:48pm
It is well!
The girl should lead the security men that captured her to where the boko haram boys are so that they will all be severely dealt with!
|Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by Fweshspice(m): 8:52pm
savage
|Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by Ioannes(m): 8:57pm
These boko haram members are demons wearing human skin.
|Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by cummando(m): 9:04pm
Shebi she surrendered willingly
Who is the cow holding her forming commando?
|Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by Nixiepie(f): 9:11pm
But this people no dey finish?
|Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by sarrki(m): 9:34pm
Boko is evil
|Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by vedaxcool(m): 9:53pm
Love Machine:
The same reason cownu onikuje of kuje prison won't send his family members to protest for beerfraud. ... Life too sweet
|Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by veekid(m): 9:59pm
thank you
|Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by DozieInc(m): 10:00pm
Boko Haram is cursed
|Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by symbolofhope: 10:00pm
give her sugarcane to smoke
|Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by dinocy(m): 10:00pm
hmmmm. lives has been saved.
|Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by Mopolchi: 10:01pm
See as life dey sweet this Boko Haram? You for blow na make you enjoy the blast.
|Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by chemberlin: 10:03pm
I don't want to believe this story, I hv seen thus picture early last year
|Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by Blue3k(m): 10:03pm
Great news hopefully she can give information to help capture more of these savages.
|Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by begwong: 10:03pm
Why showing her to journalist when boko Haram have journalist crew. They may end up wiping her siblings now.
|Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by Olukat(m): 10:04pm
Hmmm..Do they have camp anywhere?
|Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by preciousuweh(m): 10:04pm
kuuljay:
Na so person dey take find trouble oh, shey un na don see am
Job 5:12 says "He disappointeth the devices of the crafty, so that their hands cannot perform their enterprise".
That's the handwork of GOD and not of man.
|Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by Keenysbojan(m): 10:06pm
again!!! Haa
|Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by preciousuweh(m): 10:06pm
0ubenji:
My brother who no like better thing.
|Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by mightyhazel: 10:07pm
Hmmm!
Thank God for her life o
Na so we for take dey see dis hand wen person hold so as a seperate entity from the rest (equally dismembered) body.
Seriously I no understand wetin dey propel dese ppl 2 splinter themselves with bombs.
Meanwhile all dese terrorists dey resemble demselves sha!
|Re: Why I Refused To Detonate My Explosive – Female Bomber (pic) by wtfCode: 10:08pm
See story
I mean,how the hell did I become a nigerian
