DSS Director General, Lawal Daura made the disclosure while revealing the role of the secret police in securing the release of the girls.







He spoke when President Muhammadu Buhari received the released girls at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to Daura, the process of negotiating the process of the girls’ release was complicated and painstaking.

He said, “However, before you today, Mr. President, are two additional young primary school pupils, namely Hafsat Haruna, an 11-year-old primary six pupil, and Mala Maina Bukar, 13 years old and also a primary six pupil.

“The remaining six Dapchi girls are yet to be accounted for, and dialogue on these students is still ongoing.

“It may be recalled that the President had given a clear directive to security agencies to use peaceful options to ensure the timely and safe release of the girls.

“What followed were intense behind-the-scene dialogue spearheaded by the Department of State Services.

“The insurgents’ only condition was their demands for cessation of hostilities and temporary ceasefire to enable them return the girls at the point they picked them.

“They required assurances that the government security forces would keep to this.

“The exercise was arduous and quite challenging. The sensitivity of the operation and some uncertainties surrounding it, particularly the routes to be used, nature of transportation, realization and concern that the girls were not kept at one place, issues of encountering military checkpoints within the theater and indeed keeping the operation on strictly the “principles of need-to-know” made the whole exercise more complicating.

“Beyond the release of the abducted girls, our primary interest for engaging in the dialogue was informed by the following: permanent possible cessation of hostilities, discussing the fate of the arrested insurgents and innocent Nigerian citizens being held hostage, and possibility of granting amnesty to repentant insurgents.

“These presently seem problematic because the insurgents are factionalised while holding various spheres of influence in their guerrilla controlled enclaves.”



At first, the government through Liar Mohammed claimed that boko-Haram's abduction of Dapchi girls was a breach of ceasefire agreement. A so called ceasefire agreement they claimed was already in place well before Dapchi kidnap, hence the negotiation for their release. Now the same govt is singing another song here that the core demand of boko-Haram before they return the girls is the cessation of hostilities (ceasefire) for free access to deliver Dapchi girls.

Once again, Buhari's destructive govt keeps shooting themselves on the foot. Only a fool will believe these lies. 21 Likes 3 Shares

..





Make una continue deceiving una selves thinking we are 180 million Zone-Bs You mean Bubu boys gave condition.Make una continue deceiving una selves thinking we are 180 million Zone-Bs 23 Likes 1 Share

Hmm

A technically defeated group still give conditions and we are still hoping they (boko Haram) will cease hostilities. 6 Likes

Just the way Buhari demanded for the withdrawal of security agents in dAPChi to pave way for the kidnapping.





Just the way Buhari demanded for the withdrawal of security agents in dAPChi to pave way for the kidnapping. " The Department of State Services, DSS, has revealed that Boko Paramedics, prior to the release of the Dapchi schoolgirls demanded “cessation of hostilities and temporary ceasefire”.Just the way Buhari demanded for the withdrawal of security agents in dAPChi to pave way for the kidnapping. 1 Like

Another lie



Like a living being without air, so it is with this government without lies. 2 Likes

Stories

Buhari might be a dullard but he knew what he was doing when he made a man from his village the DSS boss and made Hausa/Fulani the overall bosses of Army, Air force, Immigration, Customs, Civil Defense etc.



May God's irrevocable anger be on anyone who still votes this curse called Buhari, come 2019. 8 Likes 2 Shares

omo the lies of this govt can wake my dead dad 8 Likes 1 Share

Buhari: I will take Nigeria to the next level.



Me: We are not going again, stop here let us come down. I will take Nigeria to the next level.We are not going again, stop here let us come down. 13 Likes 3 Shares

When is the next abduction 1 Like

Total disconnect among team of liars in PMB administration.



You guys should learn how to synergies your lies for better patronage. 6 Likes

peemyke:

Stories



Babblings as usual. I couldn't decipher nothing from the thrash spewed above Babblings as usual. I couldn't decipher nothing from the thrash spewed above 1 Like

Another lie 1 Like

Wailers i hail una!



The same people calling the dapchi incident is a scam are the very same ones saying the dapchi scam shows boko haram has not been defeated.



Wailers must wish they have 10 sides of the mouth right now, so that they can say 10 different things at once.

Shove that into your arse.



Buhari must go back home come 2019.

It beggars belief how a country with all these educated heads will allow an illiterate to push them to the path of abyss.



My PVC, my Power.

Come 2019, I pray! 3 Likes



When they were kidnapped did they kidnap them with there bag ?



Or did the girls go for excursion or vacation in sambasi forest ?



I don't understand why they are with luggage ??



Abi them go visit there uncle for forest ?? This girls story is still shadyWhen they were kidnapped did they kidnap them with there bagOr did the girls go for excursion or vacation in sambasi forestI don't understand why they are with luggage??Abi them go visit there uncle for forest?? 8 Likes 1 Share

Keep lieing



Keep deceiving the gullible zombies.. Mynd44 said he doesn't care the means which led to d release of the girls.. the kind of MOD on this platform yu begin to wonder, no sane mind would make such a statement, no wonder yu get banned for speaking the truth here.



like Mynd44 said we Dnt care how you guys played the release tape as long as the girls are safe, we have enough billion dollars to give to terrorist, release the arrested repentant terrorist(lol).



No sane society strikes deal with terrorists, I have never heard about repentant terrorist, to the angel that decided to trow me to Nigeria.. all I can say is God is watching you 1 Like

My question is, who are they negotiating with if they don't know them?

I don't believe a word of this.



When that of the Chibok girls happened, why didn't their release come out so easily like this ??



Crazy country... tired of it all. Can't wait for God to come destroy this evil world.. Everything is just politics... The president lias well with them so they'll say he tried and be reelected...When that of the Chibok girls happened, why didn't their release come out so easily like this??Crazy country... tired of it all. Can't wait for God to come destroy this evil world.. 2 Likes

Who are these ones fooling? Their families I tell you. They kidnapped people, fed them housed them and said they’d return them. They shouldn’t just shoot at them. Ok prayer works it’s a miracle

These people no sabi organise lies, please tell me a more convincing lie!

Joke of the century

A well rehearsed speech.acting well deserving of an Oscar

Lies...Nigerians didnt buy this poo

Buhari's fowl nyansh don open. Him and his boys now confused. Nigerian are watching their foolishness