…..threatens to drag EFCC to court



By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – Constitutional lawyer and human rights activist, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, has vowed to drag the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for alleging that N75million found in his frozen bank account was proceeds of crime.



In a statement on Tuesday, Ozekhome, explained that the money which was freezed on the order of Justice Abdulazeez Anka of the Federal High Court in Lagos, was part payment for professional services he rendered to Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State.





Mike Ozekhome (SAN)

He described insinuation by the anti-graft agency that the fund was proceed of money laundering, as “an invidious lie from the pit of hell”.



The statement read: “It is with rude shock and personal sense of consternation that my attention has just been drawn to online publications with numerous calls from Nigerians, that my account containing N75 million domiciled with GTBank has been temporarily frozen, allegedly based on an ex-parte order obtained by the EFCC from the Honourable Justice Abdulazeez Anka of the Federal High Court, Lagos.



“It is alleged that the said sum of N75 million is ‘’suspected’’ to be the proceeds of crime or that it is from money laundering. This is an invidious lie from the pit of hell.



“For the records, the N75 million was paid into my account by my client, Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, as part payment of Professional Fees for the numerous cases my chambers is currently handling for him (in his personal capacity) and his aides across Nigeria. The money is neither ‘’suspected proceeds of crime’’ nor of money laundering.



“On the 13th day of December, 2016, I defeated the EFCC in a judgment delivered by the Honourable Justice Taiwo O Taiwo, sitting at the Federal High Court, Ado Ekiti.



In his judgment dated 13th December, 2016, the court ordered the EFCC to immediately defreeze two accounts belonging to Governor Fayose and domiciled with Zenith Bank Plc, which accounts EFCC had, illegally , unconstitutionally, an in a most uncouth and cavalier manner frozen and blocked in Zenith Bank Plc. The court described the action of the EFCC as ‘’illegal, wrongful, unconstitutional and unlawful’’.



“Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo, the same lawyer who was said to have obtained the ex-parte order blocking my account from Honourable Justice Abdulazeez Anka, is the very counsel for the EFCC in the case I won for Governor Fayose before the Federal High Court, Ado Ekiti.



“After the accounts were defrozen by the judgment of the court, I urged Governor Fayose to make part payment of N100 million for the numerous cases I am handling for him and his aides across Nigeria, but which he did not have funds to pay for.



“He then transferred, with the cooperation of Zenith Bank Plc, which was actually the 2nd Defendant in the suit, the sum of N75 million as part payment of my Professional Fees.



“I have since utilized the funds for the payment of salaries, school fees of my children schooling in Nigeria and abroad, with spirally inflation, and for my Mike Ozekhome Foundation (MOF) activities.



“On the 19th of January, 2017, Honourable Justice Taiwo O Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Ado Ekiti, took argument on a motion for injunction pending appeal restraining Governor Fayose from withdrawing the remaining balance in his said accounts. This same motion was argued by the same Rotimi Oyedepo.



“The court on the 31st of January, 2017, dismissed EFCC’s motion. He has now appealed to the Court of Appeal, Ado Ekiti, with a similar motion.



“The present action of EFCC is clearly calculated to overreach Governor Fayose in the appeal and also to embarrass and intimidate me from defending Governor Fayose.



“This will never happen. I will continue to defend beleaguered and oppressed Nigerians from the antics and high handedness of publicly funded government institutions that breach their fundamental rights.



“It is sickening and inconceivable that money legitimately and legal.

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/frozen-account-ozekhome-kicks-says-fayose-paid-n75m-legal-fees/ 4 Likes

The DSS should beam their searchlight on lawyers sef.....everybody na thief for this country... Who is clean?.... 27 Likes 2 Shares

Politicking 1 Like

You are just speaking

When SANs are fingered in money laundering.. What hope is there for "fight against corruption"



BTW, if you have ITunes or Amazon gift cards to sell, check my signature 8 Likes

It should be traceable





Useless efcc 8 Likes

See where a part of the money that could've bettered the lot of Nigerians went.

See where a part of the money that could've bettered the lot of Nigerians went.

..well, it's those monies that weren't honestly earned, that are usually spent in such a manner.

Only if I can touch half of that money ehn 1 Like 1 Share

Then u re beneficiary of his looting 9 Likes

The real question is what is fayose's business and source of income to be able to afford such millions (note part payment) for the service.

I guess the job is political stealing. and for Lawyer that charges such amount for a case, he knew he is in for the robbery and cashes out his share of stealing by the Governor else the governor should not be able to pay the charges legitimately. 41 Likes 1 Share

Mike Ozekhome got tired of the wretched life of political and social activism, and single handedly embraced all the criminally accused politicians in Nigeria.



He is now found on the defence of everything a well planned patriotic revolution should obliterate. He can now smile to the bank and provide luxuries for his family, having employed the old advice that if you can't defeat them, join them. 40 Likes 5 Shares

Hian! 75m kwa? And this is only part payment.



Oya Junior come here. U have to be serious to read this law o 14 Likes 1 Share

he's telling the truth now 7 Likes

micfoley:

Hian! 75m kwa? And this is only part payment.



Oya Junior come here. U have to be serious to read this law o

This type of fee is only charged by "LOWYERS " and not LAWYERS. This type of fee is only charged by "LOWYERS " and not LAWYERS. 3 Likes 1 Share

kolaaderin:

The real question is what is fayose's business and source of income to be able to afford such millions (note part payment) for the service.

I guess the job is political stealing. and for Lawyer that charges such amount for a case, he knew he is in for the robbery and cashes out his share of stealing by the Governor else the governor should not be able to pay the charges legitimately. Have u also asked how much Rotimi Oyedepo collects from Efcc as his legal fee? FG just want to intimidate Mike Ozekhome to back out of the case since he refused to work for them and he keeps embarrassing the. EFCC and their lawyer in court. Have u also asked how much Rotimi Oyedepo collects from Efcc as his legal fee? FG just want to intimidate Mike Ozekhome to back out of the case since he refused to work for them and he keeps embarrassing the. EFCC and their lawyer in court. 18 Likes 1 Share

StOla:

Mike Ozekhome got tired of the wretched life of political and social activism, and single handedly embraced all the criminally accused politicians in Nigeria.



He is now found on the defence of everything a well planned patriotic revolution should obliterate. He can now smile to the bank and provide luxuries for his family, having employed the old advice that if you can't defeat them, join them.

So how much do u think is the morally acceptable fee to be charged by a high ranking SAN like Mike Ozekhome? How much did u think Buhari paid all the SANs that defended him for not providing his certificate? So how much do u think is the morally acceptable fee to be charged by a high ranking SAN like Mike Ozekhome? How much did u think Buhari paid all the SANs that defended him for not providing his certificate? 19 Likes 1 Share

Legal fees kor,ethical fees ni.

EFCC shud unleash its full arsenal on this man.Never seen a lawyer,so in love with supporting any criminal activity.They shud also investigate how he got his SAN.Wudnt b surprised to find out some hanky panky were involved. 15 Likes 4 Shares

petrov10:

Useless efcc

they are the most corrupt, very biase set of people. they are the most corrupt, very biase set of people. 3 Likes

micfoley:

Hian! 75m kwa? And this is only part payment.



Oya Junior come here. U have to be serious to read this law o ask tambuwal how much he paid Olanipekun wole to defend his crossover to APC then you will freeze ask tambuwal how much he paid Olanipekun wole to defend his crossover to APC then you will freeze 8 Likes

doctokwus:

Legal fees kor,ethical fees ni.

EFCC shud unleash its full arsenal on this man.Never seen a lawyer,so in love with supporting any criminal activity.They shud also investigate how he got his SAN.Wudnt b surprised to find out some hanky panky were involved. shut up, wole olanipekun Tinubus lawyer i know charges 200 millions for a single case. Yet Gej allowed them, buhari hired him to defend a secondary school cert with hundred of millions, but where is buhari today? Thousands of miles away from Nigerians whom he govern no one knows when he will come back. Shameless people shut up, wole olanipekun Tinubus lawyer i know charges 200 millions for a single case. Yet Gej allowed them, buhari hired him to defend a secondary school cert with hundred of millions, but where is buhari today? Thousands of miles away from Nigerians whom he govern no one knows when he will come back. Shameless people 8 Likes

Mike is a big thief, I don know am tey tey always defending VERY corrupt politicians. 7 Likes

doctokwus:

Legal fees kor,ethical fees ni.

EFCC shud unleash its full arsenal on this man.Never seen a lawyer,so in love with supporting any criminal activity.They shud also investigate how he got his SAN.Wudnt b surprised to find out some hanky panky were involved.

I always had doubts bout commenters' education qualifications but now am certain that alot of people on nairaland are uneducated...



Someone even said y should a lawyer defend a criminal...also another said its too much for charges ... Another said he should be arrested for receiving stolen funds...



Seun, its time u start including a questionnaire before anyone registers on this forum before they start to infect stupi.dity, myopic reasoning and retrogressive mental capability to the unknowledgeable members I always had doubts bout commenters' education qualifications but now am certain that alot of people on nairaland are uneducated...Someone even said y should a lawyer defend a criminal...also another said its too much for charges ... Another said he should be arrested for receiving stolen funds...Seun, its time u start including a questionnaire before anyone registers on this forum before they start to infect stupi.dity, myopic reasoning and retrogressive mental capability to the unknowledgeable members 15 Likes

Here we go again! Citizens of a cursed country. First of all drawing conclusion on matter with very sketchy details such as this and secondly comparing election petition cases that has a time frame of 180 days to a case of an account own by a governor which was frozen and he goes to court. We are here comparing these two cases interms of which should charge more. Are those fees not outrageous; even though we know the lawyers are not pointing guns to the head of their clients to pay but we know in their minds they know their clients have access to public stolen funds to finance those cases. Lawyers and Bank Managers have killed this country, using our politicians and Judges. 2 Likes 1 Share

cr7lomo:





I always had doubts bout commenters' education qualifications but now am certain that alot of people on nairaland are uneducated...



Someone even said y should a lawyer defend a criminal...also another said its too much for charges ... Another said he should be arrested for receiving stolen funds...



Seun, its time u start including a questionnaire before anyone registers on this forum before they start to infect stupi.dity, myopic reasoning and retrogressive mental capability to the unknowledgeable members Chamberlain Usoh of Channels Tv asked a lawyer on sunrise daily " why do you charge these huge amount of money to prosecute cases for Client" The lawyer asnwerd by saying the money is mostly for logistics. He asked him again What kind of logistics? The lawyer said when he takes a case from a client, he leaves his chamber go to a 5 star hotel, take about 3 to 4 rooms for himself and a few chamber staff and he hires personal security for the duration of those cases. So it's like the client is buying him off for that period for him to concentrate on his/her case. Yet we see the same lawyer in a week handle 2 to 3 different cases in Week for different complaints or defendants. The lawyers simply have mastered the act of taking their share of the National cake through corrupt citizens. These kinds of lawyers are in the majority. Chamberlain Usoh of Channels Tv asked a lawyer on sunrise daily " why do you charge these huge amount of money to prosecute cases for Client" The lawyer asnwerd by saying the money is mostly for logistics. He asked him again What kind of logistics? The lawyer said when he takes a case from a client, he leaves his chamber go to a 5 star hotel, take about 3 to 4 rooms for himself and a few chamber staff and he hires personal security for the duration of those cases. So it's like the client is buying him off for that period for him to concentrate on his/her case. Yet we see the same lawyer in a week handle 2 to 3 different cases in Week for different complaints or defendants. The lawyers simply have mastered the act of taking their share of the National cake through corrupt citizens. These kinds of lawyers are in the majority. 12 Likes 1 Share

BERNIMOORE:

ask tambuwal how much he paid Olanipekun wole to defend his crossover to APC then you will freeze

azimibraun:

Chamberlain Usoh of Channels Tv asked a lawyer on sunrise daily " why do you charge these huge amount of money to prosecute cases for Client" The lawyer asnwerd by saying the money is mostly for logistics. He asked him again What kind of logistics? The lawyer said when he takes a case from a client, he leaves his chamber go to a 5 star hotel, take about 3 to 4 rooms for himself and a few chamber staff and he hires personal security for the duration of those cases. So it's like the client is buying him off for that period for him to concentrate on his/her case. Yet we see the same lawyer in a week handle 2 to 3 different cases in Week for different complaints or defendants. The lawyers simply have mastered the act of taking their share of the National cake through corrupt citizens. These kinds of lawyers are in the majority. My dear stop talking nonsense!!! Lawyers went to universities to get their degrees!! They are entitled to whatever charge they think there are Worth. A charge and Bail lawyer might however charge you N10'000.You however do not expect the same charge rate for a SAN. My dear stop talking nonsense!!! Lawyers went to universities to get their degrees!! They are entitled to whatever charge they think there are Worth. A charge and Bail lawyer might however charge you N10'000.You however do not expect the same charge rate for a SAN. 10 Likes

The koko of this case is that the useless EFCC lost a case and decided to go after the professional fees of the lawyer who defeated them in court.I hope the SAN makes as much damages from this case as he made from his client!!! What nonsense!!!! That was how the useless Magu one time said lawyers should stop defending "corruption" suspects in court.What nonsense 7 Likes