|Frozen Account: Ozekhome Kicks, Says Fayose Paid Me N75m As Legal Fees by Paulek(m): 10:37pm On Feb 07
…..threatens to drag EFCC to court
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/frozen-account-ozekhome-kicks-says-fayose-paid-n75m-legal-fees/
|Re: Frozen Account: Ozekhome Kicks, Says Fayose Paid Me N75m As Legal Fees by babyfaceafrica(m): 10:37pm On Feb 07
The DSS should beam their searchlight on lawyers sef.....everybody na thief for this country... Who is clean?....
|Re: Frozen Account: Ozekhome Kicks, Says Fayose Paid Me N75m As Legal Fees by Cameleon72(f): 10:41pm On Feb 07
Politicking
|Re: Frozen Account: Ozekhome Kicks, Says Fayose Paid Me N75m As Legal Fees by Baawaa(m): 10:42pm On Feb 07
You are just speaking
|Re: Frozen Account: Ozekhome Kicks, Says Fayose Paid Me N75m As Legal Fees by NeedGiftcards(m): 10:47pm On Feb 07
When SANs are fingered in money laundering.. What hope is there for "fight against corruption"
|Re: Frozen Account: Ozekhome Kicks, Says Fayose Paid Me N75m As Legal Fees by kenonze(f): 10:49pm On Feb 07
It should be traceable
|Re: Frozen Account: Ozekhome Kicks, Says Fayose Paid Me N75m As Legal Fees by petrov10: 10:51pm On Feb 07
Useless efcc
|Re: Frozen Account: Ozekhome Kicks, Says Fayose Paid Me N75m As Legal Fees by Day169: 10:55pm On Feb 07
!
See where a part of the money that could've bettered the lot of Nigerians went.
..well, it's those monies that weren't honestly earned, that are usually spent in such a manner.
|Re: Frozen Account: Ozekhome Kicks, Says Fayose Paid Me N75m As Legal Fees by edidiongmichael(m): 11:01pm On Feb 07
Only if I can touch half of that money ehn
|Re: Frozen Account: Ozekhome Kicks, Says Fayose Paid Me N75m As Legal Fees by Antoeni(m): 11:01pm On Feb 07
Then u re beneficiary of his looting
|Re: Frozen Account: Ozekhome Kicks, Says Fayose Paid Me N75m As Legal Fees by kolaaderin: 11:07pm On Feb 07
The real question is what is fayose's business and source of income to be able to afford such millions (note part payment) for the service.
I guess the job is political stealing. and for Lawyer that charges such amount for a case, he knew he is in for the robbery and cashes out his share of stealing by the Governor else the governor should not be able to pay the charges legitimately.
|Re: Frozen Account: Ozekhome Kicks, Says Fayose Paid Me N75m As Legal Fees by StOla: 11:31pm On Feb 07
Mike Ozekhome got tired of the wretched life of political and social activism, and single handedly embraced all the criminally accused politicians in Nigeria.
He is now found on the defence of everything a well planned patriotic revolution should obliterate. He can now smile to the bank and provide luxuries for his family, having employed the old advice that if you can't defeat them, join them.
|Re: Frozen Account: Ozekhome Kicks, Says Fayose Paid Me N75m As Legal Fees by micfoley: 11:35pm On Feb 07
Hian! 75m kwa? And this is only part payment.
Oya Junior come here. U have to be serious to read this law o
|Re: Frozen Account: Ozekhome Kicks, Says Fayose Paid Me N75m As Legal Fees by vickylincon(m): 11:40pm On Feb 07
he's telling the truth now
|Re: Frozen Account: Ozekhome Kicks, Says Fayose Paid Me N75m As Legal Fees by citizenY(m): 11:46pm On Feb 07
micfoley:
This type of fee is only charged by "LOWYERS " and not LAWYERS.
|Re: Frozen Account: Ozekhome Kicks, Says Fayose Paid Me N75m As Legal Fees by chinjo(m): 11:52pm On Feb 07
kolaaderin:Have u also asked how much Rotimi Oyedepo collects from Efcc as his legal fee? FG just want to intimidate Mike Ozekhome to back out of the case since he refused to work for them and he keeps embarrassing the. EFCC and their lawyer in court.
|Re: Frozen Account: Ozekhome Kicks, Says Fayose Paid Me N75m As Legal Fees by chinjo(m): 12:00am
StOla:
So how much do u think is the morally acceptable fee to be charged by a high ranking SAN like Mike Ozekhome? How much did u think Buhari paid all the SANs that defended him for not providing his certificate?
|Re: Frozen Account: Ozekhome Kicks, Says Fayose Paid Me N75m As Legal Fees by doctokwus: 12:25am
Legal fees kor,ethical fees ni.
EFCC shud unleash its full arsenal on this man.Never seen a lawyer,so in love with supporting any criminal activity.They shud also investigate how he got his SAN.Wudnt b surprised to find out some hanky panky were involved.
|Re: Frozen Account: Ozekhome Kicks, Says Fayose Paid Me N75m As Legal Fees by ritababe(f): 12:25am
petrov10:they are the most corrupt, very biase set of people.
|Re: Frozen Account: Ozekhome Kicks, Says Fayose Paid Me N75m As Legal Fees by BERNIMOORE: 12:51am
micfoley:ask tambuwal how much he paid Olanipekun wole to defend his crossover to APC then you will freeze
|Re: Frozen Account: Ozekhome Kicks, Says Fayose Paid Me N75m As Legal Fees by BERNIMOORE: 12:57am
doctokwus:shut up, wole olanipekun Tinubus lawyer i know charges 200 millions for a single case. Yet Gej allowed them, buhari hired him to defend a secondary school cert with hundred of millions, but where is buhari today? Thousands of miles away from Nigerians whom he govern no one knows when he will come back. Shameless people
|Re: Frozen Account: Ozekhome Kicks, Says Fayose Paid Me N75m As Legal Fees by Donshegxy10(m): 2:02am
Mike is a big thief, I don know am tey tey always defending VERY corrupt politicians.
|Re: Frozen Account: Ozekhome Kicks, Says Fayose Paid Me N75m As Legal Fees by cr7lomo: 2:07am
doctokwus:
I always had doubts bout commenters' education qualifications but now am certain that alot of people on nairaland are uneducated...
Someone even said y should a lawyer defend a criminal...also another said its too much for charges ... Another said he should be arrested for receiving stolen funds...
Seun, its time u start including a questionnaire before anyone registers on this forum before they start to infect stupi.dity, myopic reasoning and retrogressive mental capability to the unknowledgeable members
|Re: Frozen Account: Ozekhome Kicks, Says Fayose Paid Me N75m As Legal Fees by azimibraun: 2:28am
Here we go again! Citizens of a cursed country. First of all drawing conclusion on matter with very sketchy details such as this and secondly comparing election petition cases that has a time frame of 180 days to a case of an account own by a governor which was frozen and he goes to court. We are here comparing these two cases interms of which should charge more. Are those fees not outrageous; even though we know the lawyers are not pointing guns to the head of their clients to pay but we know in their minds they know their clients have access to public stolen funds to finance those cases. Lawyers and Bank Managers have killed this country, using our politicians and Judges.
|Re: Frozen Account: Ozekhome Kicks, Says Fayose Paid Me N75m As Legal Fees by azimibraun: 2:39am
cr7lomo:Chamberlain Usoh of Channels Tv asked a lawyer on sunrise daily " why do you charge these huge amount of money to prosecute cases for Client" The lawyer asnwerd by saying the money is mostly for logistics. He asked him again What kind of logistics? The lawyer said when he takes a case from a client, he leaves his chamber go to a 5 star hotel, take about 3 to 4 rooms for himself and a few chamber staff and he hires personal security for the duration of those cases. So it's like the client is buying him off for that period for him to concentrate on his/her case. Yet we see the same lawyer in a week handle 2 to 3 different cases in Week for different complaints or defendants. The lawyers simply have mastered the act of taking their share of the National cake through corrupt citizens. These kinds of lawyers are in the majority.
|Re: Frozen Account: Ozekhome Kicks, Says Fayose Paid Me N75m As Legal Fees by MakeADifference: 3:37am
BERNIMOORE:
|Re: Frozen Account: Ozekhome Kicks, Says Fayose Paid Me N75m As Legal Fees by cktheluckyman: 4:24am
azimibraun:My dear stop talking nonsense!!! Lawyers went to universities to get their degrees!! They are entitled to whatever charge they think there are Worth. A charge and Bail lawyer might however charge you N10'000.You however do not expect the same charge rate for a SAN.
|Re: Frozen Account: Ozekhome Kicks, Says Fayose Paid Me N75m As Legal Fees by cktheluckyman: 4:28am
The koko of this case is that the useless EFCC lost a case and decided to go after the professional fees of the lawyer who defeated them in court.I hope the SAN makes as much damages from this case as he made from his client!!! What nonsense!!!! That was how the useless Magu one time said lawyers should stop defending "corruption" suspects in court.What nonsense
|Re: Frozen Account: Ozekhome Kicks, Says Fayose Paid Me N75m As Legal Fees by Funlordmaniac(m): 4:32am
No wonder they kidnapped this strange lawyer sometime last year! He loves dining with devils....oga face the gbedu!
