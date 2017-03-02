₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki’s Loot – EFCC by DONSMITH123(m): 1:32pm
Ramon Oladimeji
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has begged Justice Abdulaziz Anka of the Federal High Court in Lagos not to give Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) access to his account in Guaranty Trust Bank which has a balance of N75m.
http://punchng.com/fayose-paid-ozekhome-from-his-share-of-dasukis-loot-efcc/
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki’s Loot – EFCC by Keneking: 1:33pm
Great ..
"The EFCC urged Justice Anka not to unfreeze Ozekhome’s account."
- I support this prayer
13 Likes
|Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki’s Loot – EFCC by OnankpaBa(m): 1:38pm
now i know y Fayose has been running from pilar to post .
Just to beg for soft landing.
14 Likes
|Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki’s Loot – EFCC by stephnie1(f): 1:39pm
will be back
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki’s Loot – EFCC by AngelicBeing: 1:41pm
Nice
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki’s Loot – EFCC by OsusuMustFlow(f): 1:44pm
ok
|Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki’s Loot – EFCC by PFRB: 1:49pm
EFCC is telling uncoordinated lies. They were talking about Dasuki but now joined it with contract kickbacks from Ekiti state.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki’s Loot – EFCC by DONSMITH123(m): 1:51pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki’s Loot – EFCC by Abdhul(m): 1:55pm
[quote
The EFCC claimed to have traced N1.22bn out of the N2.26bn Dasuki loot to Fayose.
Fayose my man, no wonder he has been running up and down making noise.... its adrenaline rush that is doing him.
8 Likes
|Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki’s Loot – EFCC by Jesusloveyou: 1:56pm
He also receive kickback from contractors. Na wa oo
Pdp in action.
Ipods wil not see this one, that their adopted father is in hot soup
10 Likes
|Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki’s Loot – EFCC by SweetLove0(f): 1:57pm
yam eaters
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki’s Loot – EFCC by SweetLove0(f): 1:58pm
Jesusloveyou:
is ipob still existing
7 Likes
|Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki’s Loot – EFCC by SweetLove0(f): 2:00pm
Jesusloveyou:
is ipob still existing
7 Likes
|Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki’s Loot – EFCC by Nkemtreasure: 2:00pm
I thought the money was already finished by now.
Well it might as well be a gift.
|Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki’s Loot – EFCC by chriskosherbal(m): 2:01pm
We are following 100%..
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki’s Loot – EFCC by Super1Star: 2:01pm
He is a ''professional'' goat that ate our yam ''professionally''.
No wonder he was against the arrest of corrupt judges Why will he not be kidnapped by unemployed graduates who simply want their share of the Dasuki yam through him.
6 Likes
|Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki’s Loot – EFCC by DONSMITH123(m): 2:02pm
Super1Star:
i don laugh fall
|Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki’s Loot – EFCC by Jesusloveyou: 2:02pm
PFRB:he use one acc as his corruption proceed acc.
Fayose with his senseless sense
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki’s Loot – EFCC by stephnie1(f): 2:04pm
i stand with PMB
5 Likes
|Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki’s Loot – EFCC by stephnie1(f): 2:05pm
Abdhul:
FAYOSE WILL SOON LAND IN JAIL. 2018 is around the corner
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki’s Loot – EFCC by AceRoyal: 2:05pm
This is all crap!
Wait patiently and make sure u arrest him immediately he leaves office as governor.
Give us pictures of documents and all to back up your claim.
I'm sick and tired of all these media propaganda to distract us from pressing burning national issues.
How did they arrive at the conclusion that the money paid to Ozekhome was actually from the proceed of Dansuki loot?
What evidence do they have to back up their claim?
Is it illegal to pay for "professional" services rendered and how will one offering such service know about the source of income.
EFCC is grasping at straws because this case is DOA!
P.S- For those gullible people quoting me,I urge you to employ your brain.Read the full article and then think before you jump blindly into conclusion.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki’s Loot – EFCC by stephnie1(f): 2:06pm
Keneking:
always look before you leap. not because you are dragging FTC you will be spraying trash
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki’s Loot – EFCC by stephnie1(f): 2:07pm
AceRoyal:
Fayose is going directly to jail to meet kanu
3 Likes
|Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki’s Loot – EFCC by stephnie1(f): 2:08pm
where lalasticlala sef. Fayose kpomo is in the news again
|Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki’s Loot – EFCC by Super1Star: 2:08pm
ceevictor:
Have you read the Anti Money Laundering Act and EFCC Act?
As long as the money can be traced to the primary looted fund, even if you are the 10th beneficiary down the chain, they can come after you.
What you are calling professional service can be seen as Layering under the AML Act.
6 Likes
|Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki’s Loot – EFCC by OnankpaBa(m): 2:10pm
following...............
|Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki’s Loot – EFCC by OnankpaBa(m): 2:11pm
AceRoyal:
uncle, from all your wrie-up. I can pick the fact that you are a wailer.
5 Likes
|Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki’s Loot – EFCC by oluwaSmith1(f): 2:11pm
ok
|Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki’s Loot – EFCC by DONSMITH123(m): 2:12pm
Super1Star:
nice info
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki’s Loot – EFCC by AceRoyal: 2:13pm
stephnie1:I don't see that happening. it's going to be a very long case but it won't hold water at the end of the day.
|Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki’s Loot – EFCC by Abdhul(m): 2:13pm
AceRoyal:CORRUPTION IS FIGHTING BACK
3 Likes
