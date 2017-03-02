₦airaland Forum

Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki's Loot – EFCC by DONSMITH123(m): 1:32pm
Ramon Oladimeji

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has begged Justice Abdulaziz Anka of the Federal High Court in Lagos not to give Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) access to his account in Guaranty Trust Bank which has a balance of N75m.

The anti-graft agency claimed that the money, which was paid to Ozekhome as legal fee by the Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, was part of the N2.26bn arms procurement fund, which a former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.), allegedly looted.

The EFCC claimed to have traced N1.22bn out of the N2.26bn Dasuki loot to Fayose.

The anti-graft agency claimed that Dasuki routed the money to Fayose through a former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro.

The EFCC said this in a counter-affidavit it filed in opposition to an application by Ozekhome seeking the unfreezing of his account.

Ozekhome’s GTB account, having a balance of N75m, had since February 7, 2017, been frozen by the EFCC on the order of Justice Anka.

But Ozekhome had approached the court stating that the EFCC misrepresented facts to obtain the freezing order and urged Justice Anka to lift the freezing order.

The SAN had contended that the action of the EFCC was unconstitutional, had no legal justification, and was a gross violation of sections 36, 37 and 41 of the 1999 Constitution.

In response, however, the EFCC, in a counter affidavit deposed to by one of its prosecutors, Idris Mohammed, lamented that though it had earlier secured an interim order from Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court in Lagos to freeze Fayose’s account, the governor, through Ozekhome, went before Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Ado Ekiti Division of the Federal High Court to obtain an order to unfreeze the account.

The EFCC prosecutor said despite the fact that Fayose was aware that it had immediately appealed Justice Taiwo’s ruling, the governor still went ahead to dissipate part of the contentious funds, paying a sum of N75m to Ozekhome who helped him to secure Justice Taiwo’s unfreezing order.

The EFCC said Ozekhome ought to have “reasonably known that the N75m was transferred to him” from Fayose’s account, which the EFCC claimed was used to retain proceeds of crime and alleged kickbacks from some contractors in Ekiti State.

The EFCC urged Justice Anka not to unfreeze Ozekhome’s account.

Justice Anka adjourned till 7, 2017 for hearing in the case.


http://punchng.com/fayose-paid-ozekhome-from-his-share-of-dasukis-loot-efcc/

Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki's Loot – EFCC by Keneking: 1:33pm
Great ..

"The EFCC urged Justice Anka not to unfreeze Ozekhome’s account."

- I support this prayer cheesy

Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki's Loot – EFCC by OnankpaBa(m): 1:38pm
now i know y Fayose has been running from pilar to post .

Just to beg for soft landing.

Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki's Loot – EFCC by stephnie1(f): 1:39pm
lipsrsealed will be back

Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki's Loot – EFCC by AngelicBeing: 1:41pm
Nice grin grin

Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki's Loot – EFCC by OsusuMustFlow(f): 1:44pm
ok
Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki's Loot – EFCC by PFRB: 1:49pm
EFCC is telling uncoordinated lies. They were talking about Dasuki but now joined it with contract kickbacks from Ekiti state.

Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki's Loot – EFCC by DONSMITH123(m): 1:51pm
lalasticlala
Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki's Loot – EFCC by Abdhul(m): 1:55pm
cheesy grin[quote

The EFCC claimed to have traced N1.22bn out of the N2.26bn Dasuki loot to Fayose.

Fayose my man, no wonder he has been running up and down making noise.... its adrenaline rush that is doing him.

Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki's Loot – EFCC by Jesusloveyou: 1:56pm
He also receive kickback from contractors. Na wa oo
Pdp in action.
Ipods wil not see this one, that their adopted father is in hot soup

Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki's Loot – EFCC by SweetLove0(f): 1:57pm
yam eaters

Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki's Loot – EFCC by SweetLove0(f): 1:58pm
Jesusloveyou:
He also receive kickback from contractors. Na wa oo
Pdp in action.
Ipods wil not see this one, that their adopted father is in hot soup

is ipob still existing

Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki's Loot – EFCC by SweetLove0(f): 2:00pm
Jesusloveyou:
He also receive kickback from contractors. Na wa oo
Pdp in action.
Ipods wil not see this one, that their adopted father is in hot soup

is ipob still existing lipsrsealed

Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki's Loot – EFCC by Nkemtreasure: 2:00pm
I thought the money was already finished by now.
Well it might as well be a gift.
Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki's Loot – EFCC by chriskosherbal(m): 2:01pm
We are following 100%..

Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki's Loot – EFCC by Super1Star: 2:01pm
He is a ''professional'' goat that ate our yam ''professionally''.

No wonder he was against the arrest of corrupt judges Why will he not be kidnapped by unemployed graduates who simply want their share of the Dasuki yam through him.

Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki's Loot – EFCC by DONSMITH123(m): 2:02pm
Super1Star:
He is a ''professional'' goat that ate our yam ''professionally''.

No wonder he was against the arrest of corrupt judges Why will not be kidnapped by unemployed graduates who simply want their share of the Dasuki yam through him.


i don laugh fall grin grin grin grin
Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki's Loot – EFCC by Jesusloveyou: 2:02pm
PFRB:
EFCC is telling uncoordinated lies. They were talking about Dasuki but now joined it with contract kickbacks from Ekiti state.
he use one acc as his corruption proceed acc.
Fayose with his senseless sense

Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki's Loot – EFCC by stephnie1(f): 2:04pm
i stand with PMB

Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki's Loot – EFCC by stephnie1(f): 2:05pm
Abdhul:
cheesy grin

FAYOSE WILL SOON LAND IN JAIL. 2018 is around the corner

Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki's Loot – EFCC by AceRoyal: 2:05pm
This is all crap!
Wait patiently and make sure u arrest him immediately he leaves office as governor.
Give us pictures of documents and all to back up your claim.
I'm sick and tired of all these media propaganda to distract us from pressing burning national issues.

How did they arrive at the conclusion that the money paid to Ozekhome was actually from the proceed of Dansuki loot?

What evidence do they have to back up their claim?

Is it illegal to pay for "professional" services rendered and how will one offering such service know about the source of income.

EFCC is grasping at straws because this case is DOA!


P.S- For those gullible people quoting me,I urge you to employ your brain.Read the full article and then think before you jump blindly into conclusion.

Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki's Loot – EFCC by stephnie1(f): 2:06pm
Keneking:
Great ..

"The EFCC urged Justice Anka not to unfreeze Ozekhome’s account."

- I support this prayer cheesy

always look before you leap. not because you are dragging FTC you will be spraying trash

Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki's Loot – EFCC by stephnie1(f): 2:07pm
AceRoyal:
This is all crap!
Wait patiently and make sure u arrest him immediately he leaves office as governor.
Give us pictures of documents and all to back up your claim.
I'm sick and tired of all these media propaganda to distract us from pressing burning national issues.

Fayose is going directly to jail to meet kanu

Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki's Loot – EFCC by stephnie1(f): 2:08pm
where lalasticlala sef. Fayose kpomo is in the news again
Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki's Loot – EFCC by Super1Star: 2:08pm
ceevictor:
U are a fool for supporting this prayer where professional fee paid for services rendered has now become a subject of EFFC investigation. Very soon salaries paid to Ekiti Workers will soon be investigated as part of crime proceed from Dasuki

Have you read the Anti Money Laundering Act and EFCC Act?

As long as the money can be traced to the primary looted fund, even if you are the 10th beneficiary down the chain, they can come after you.

What you are calling professional service can be seen as Layering under the AML Act.

Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki's Loot – EFCC by OnankpaBa(m): 2:10pm
following...............
Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki's Loot – EFCC by OnankpaBa(m): 2:11pm
AceRoyal:
This is all crap!
Wait patiently and make sure u arrest him immediately he leaves office as governor.
Give us pictures of documents and all to back up your claim.
I'm sick and tired of all these media propaganda to distract us from pressing burning national issues.

How did they arrive at the conclusion that the money paid to Ozekhome was actually from the proceed of Dansuki loot?

What evidence do they have to back up their claim?

Is it illegal to pay for "professional" services rendered and how will one offering such service know about the source of income.

EFCC is grasping at straws because this case is DOA!

uncle, from all your wrie-up. I can pick the fact that you are a wailer.

Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki's Loot – EFCC by oluwaSmith1(f): 2:11pm
ok
Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki's Loot – EFCC by DONSMITH123(m): 2:12pm
Super1Star:


Have you read the Anti Money Laundering Act and EFCC Act?

As long as the money can be traced to the primary looted fund, even if you are the 10th beneficiary down the chain, they can come after you.

What you are calling professional service can be seen as Layering under the AML Act.

nice info

Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki's Loot – EFCC by AceRoyal: 2:13pm
stephnie1:

Fayose is going directly to jail to meet kanu
I don't see that happening. it's going to be a very long case but it won't hold water at the end of the day.
Re: Fayose Paid Ozekhome From His Share Of Dasuki's Loot – EFCC by Abdhul(m): 2:13pm
AceRoyal:
This is all crap!
Wait patiently and make sure u arrest him immediately he leaves office as governor.
Give us pictures of documents and all to back up your claim.
I'm sick and tired of all these media propaganda to distract us from pressing burning national issues.

How did they arrive at the conclusion that the money paid to Ozekhome was actually from the proceed of Dansuki loot?

What evidence do they have to back up their claim?

Is it illegal to pay for "professional" services rendered and how will one offering such service know about the source of income.

EFCC is grasping at straws because this case is DOA!
CORRUPTION IS FIGHTING BACK cheesy

