KUDOS to Nigeria Erosion & Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP)and anambra govt. WELL DONE





from the op pic. . .transformation we get(before) vs the transformation we need(after) 1 Like

Oh wow that's some transformation.

kudos to Obiano 4 Likes

This is awesome

Great job, kudos to Buhari even though I aware his has no hands in it.

raker300:

Sai Buhari! Sai UN! Sai Buhari! Sai UN!





Sai Buhari! Sai UN! Get lost frustrated old man.. 5 Likes

RIP Buhari 1 Like

Big ups to anambra government







Who else will help us if we don't come together and help ourselves... Kudos to the one minded Anambrarians!

Obiano is working 1 Like

A little good news in the midst of numerous sad stories, I feel relieved a little

East...the home of Erosion 1 Like

I just hope there re good reinforced barricades and water channels so it doesn't get washed-off next rainy season

Great job, kudos to Buhari even though I aware his has no hands in it. bros, wetin u write, i no understand. Abeg u fit translate to Pidgin make i understand u well.

Erosion can change place

Power of erosion

I served in anambra and i can say its the best state to serve. Willie is working

Sai Buhari! Sai UN! Which Bihari? Does Bihari know where Anambra is in Nigeria? Which Bihari? Does Bihari know where Anambra is in Nigeria?

NIGERIAN AND MAINTAINANCE. SEE THAT GUTTER.