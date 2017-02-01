₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|A Place Saved From Erosion In Anambra: Before And After Photos by raker300: 7:50am
BEFORE & AFTER PHOTOS: ANAMBRA
KUDOS to Nigeria Erosion & Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP)and anambra govt. WELL DONE
http://www./forum/check-out-and-after-pic-area-saved-erosion
|Re: A Place Saved From Erosion In Anambra: Before And After Photos by SexyNairalander: 7:52am
from the op pic. . .transformation we get(before) vs the transformation we need(after)
|Re: A Place Saved From Erosion In Anambra: Before And After Photos by Spicylate(f): 7:52am
Oh wow that's some transformation.
|Re: A Place Saved From Erosion In Anambra: Before And After Photos by fuckingAyaya(m): 7:58am
kudos to Obiano
|Re: A Place Saved From Erosion In Anambra: Before And After Photos by BlackSeptember: 8:00am
This is awesome
|Re: A Place Saved From Erosion In Anambra: Before And After Photos by mich24: 8:00am
Great job, kudos to Buhari even though I aware his has no hands in it.
|Re: A Place Saved From Erosion In Anambra: Before And After Photos by Abagworo(m): 8:19am
raker300:
Sai Buhari! Sai UN!
|Re: A Place Saved From Erosion In Anambra: Before And After Photos by LasGidiOwner: 8:24am
Get lost frustrated old man..
Abagworo:
|Re: A Place Saved From Erosion In Anambra: Before And After Photos by Kellibae(f): 8:34am
|Re: A Place Saved From Erosion In Anambra: Before And After Photos by raker300: 9:06am
|Re: A Place Saved From Erosion In Anambra: Before And After Photos by cowardSeun: 9:10am
|Re: A Place Saved From Erosion In Anambra: Before And After Photos by LastSurvivor11: 10:33am
Big ups to anambra government
|Re: A Place Saved From Erosion In Anambra: Before And After Photos by Maferick: 10:33am
|Re: A Place Saved From Erosion In Anambra: Before And After Photos by Beno3: 10:34am
Who else will help us if we don't come together and help ourselves... Kudos to the one minded Anambrarians!
|Re: A Place Saved From Erosion In Anambra: Before And After Photos by Atmmachine(m): 10:34am
Abagworo:
If i slap you, will you cry ??
|Re: A Place Saved From Erosion In Anambra: Before And After Photos by Jeffboi(m): 10:34am
Obiano is working
|Re: A Place Saved From Erosion In Anambra: Before And After Photos by espionage48(m): 10:35am
|Re: A Place Saved From Erosion In Anambra: Before And After Photos by MARYchiells(f): 10:35am
A little good news in the midst of numerous sad stories, I feel relieved a little
|Re: A Place Saved From Erosion In Anambra: Before And After Photos by izzy4shizzy(m): 10:35am
East...the home of Erosion
|Re: A Place Saved From Erosion In Anambra: Before And After Photos by shamecurls(m): 10:35am
Red Mud District (RMD)
I just hope there re good reinforced barricades and water channels so it doesn't get washed-off next rainy season
|Re: A Place Saved From Erosion In Anambra: Before And After Photos by FuckBuhari: 10:35am
mich24:bros, wetin u write, i no understand. Abeg u fit translate to Pidgin make i understand u well.
|Re: A Place Saved From Erosion In Anambra: Before And After Photos by oviefe4: 10:35am
Erosion can change place
|Re: A Place Saved From Erosion In Anambra: Before And After Photos by Moreoffaith(m): 10:36am
|Re: A Place Saved From Erosion In Anambra: Before And After Photos by Ayan25(f): 10:36am
Power of erosion
|Re: A Place Saved From Erosion In Anambra: Before And After Photos by BabaCommander: 10:37am
|Re: A Place Saved From Erosion In Anambra: Before And After Photos by legendte(m): 10:37am
|Re: A Place Saved From Erosion In Anambra: Before And After Photos by Austinelead(m): 10:37am
I served in anambra and i can say its the best state to serve. Willie is working
|Re: A Place Saved From Erosion In Anambra: Before And After Photos by Shortyy(f): 10:38am
Abagworo:Which Bihari? Does Bihari know where Anambra is in Nigeria?
|Re: A Place Saved From Erosion In Anambra: Before And After Photos by smartmey61(m): 10:38am
NIGERIAN AND MAINTAINANCE. SEE THAT GUTTER.
|Re: A Place Saved From Erosion In Anambra: Before And After Photos by abeniagbon(m): 10:38am
see the drainage for such project
