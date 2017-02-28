Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Locations Being Saved From Erosion In Anambra State (Photos) (6320 Views)

A Place Saved From Erosion In Anambra: Before And After Photos / Erosion Close To Kogi Bus Terminal (photos) / Erosion Destroys Road In Isuochi, Abia State (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)









before and after pic





http://www./forum/some-locations-saved-erosion-anambra-state Anambra state Govt with new-map Nigeria working to save some locations in anambra from erosionbefore and after pic 1 Like

Onitsha



Before and after 2 Likes

Abagana 1 Like

Ok, what Obi couldn't achieve 2 Likes

More 1 Like

Good development 2 Likes

good work 2 Likes

Keneking:

Ok, what Obi couldn't achieve Must you drag Obi's name into this. Must you drag Obi's name into this. 11 Likes

Keneking:

Ok, what Obi couldn't achieve obi tried in his own way obi tried in his own way 12 Likes

Keneking:

Ok, what Obi couldn't achieve Obi achieved way more than Obiano can ever achieve. Obi achieved way more than Obiano can ever achieve. 8 Likes 1 Share

kayodeen aka sarrkii aka mrkayusfit come talk 1 Like

Keneking:

Ok, what Obi couldn't achieve Grow up boy Grow up boy 10 Likes

omenkaLives:

Obi achieved way more than Obiano can ever achieve. Oga are you stateless? Face your state biko Oga are you stateless? Face your state biko 18 Likes

,

omenkaLives:

Obi achieved way more than Obiano can ever achieve.



shut up you have never been to Anambra.... shut up you have never been to Anambra.... 22 Likes





#thrilling. Ipob silverbacks have suddenly abbandoned the thread to do what they do best, wail in and out of my mentions like mourning orphans#thrilling.

Why is the first road too dusty?

Street sweeping is a necessary evil in Nigeria

Recent pixs of the same location 7 Likes

Nice one 2 Likes

nice one. Obiano 4 Likes

ta4ba3:

Like if u don't want buhari to return share if u are a zombie and stupid and u want buhari back wen a fool is confuse wen a fool is confuse 3 Likes 1 Share

omenkaLives:

Obi achieved way more than Obiano can ever achieve. shut up shut up 5 Likes

FKO81:

Recent pixs of the same location thanks bro thanks bro 1 Like 1 Share

Ok, we are tackling erosion, when will some people change their roofs?? 5 Likes 1 Share

Lalasticlala

ta4ba3:

Like if u don't want buhari to return share if u are a zombie and stupid and u want buhari back I already died 3 times reading your comment

Buhari is still the best thing to have happened to this country.Without him Obiano wouldnt get the money to execute the above project in Recession I already died 3 times reading your commentBuhari is still the best thing to have happened to this country.Without him Obiano wouldnt get the money to execute the above project in Recession

wow see them

I hope the governor continues this work ethic during his second term - and doesn't get affected by the second term syndrome. 3 Likes 1 Share