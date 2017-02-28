₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Locations Being Saved From Erosion In Anambra State (Photos) by raker300: 4:23pm On Feb 27
Anambra state Govt with new-map Nigeria working to save some locations in anambra from erosion
before and after pic
|Re: Locations Being Saved From Erosion In Anambra State (Photos) by raker300: 4:24pm On Feb 27
Onitsha
Before and after
|Re: Locations Being Saved From Erosion In Anambra State (Photos) by raker300: 4:26pm On Feb 27
Abagana
|Re: Locations Being Saved From Erosion In Anambra State (Photos) by Keneking: 4:26pm On Feb 27
Ok, what Obi couldn't achieve
|Re: Locations Being Saved From Erosion In Anambra State (Photos) by raker300: 5:34pm On Feb 27
More
|Re: Locations Being Saved From Erosion In Anambra State (Photos) by EmeeNaka: 5:38pm On Feb 27
Good development
|Re: Locations Being Saved From Erosion In Anambra State (Photos) by softmind24: 5:51pm On Feb 27
|Re: Locations Being Saved From Erosion In Anambra State (Photos) by wawappl: 5:53pm On Feb 27
good work
|Re: Locations Being Saved From Erosion In Anambra State (Photos) by mightyokwy(m): 5:58pm On Feb 27
Keneking:Must you drag Obi's name into this.
|Re: Locations Being Saved From Erosion In Anambra State (Photos) by raker300: 6:09pm On Feb 27
Keneking:obi tried in his own way
|Re: Locations Being Saved From Erosion In Anambra State (Photos) by omenkaLives: 6:10pm On Feb 27
Keneking:Obi achieved way more than Obiano can ever achieve.
|Re: Locations Being Saved From Erosion In Anambra State (Photos) by Ejanla07: 6:12pm On Feb 27
kayodeen aka sarrkii aka mrkayusfit come talk
|Re: Locations Being Saved From Erosion In Anambra State (Photos) by Nukualofa: 6:13pm On Feb 27
Keneking:Grow up boy
|Re: Locations Being Saved From Erosion In Anambra State (Photos) by Nukualofa: 6:14pm On Feb 27
omenkaLives:Oga are you stateless? Face your state biko
|Re: Locations Being Saved From Erosion In Anambra State (Photos) by FKO81(m): 6:14pm On Feb 27
|Re: Locations Being Saved From Erosion In Anambra State (Photos) by Ejanla07: 6:16pm On Feb 27
shut up you have never been to Anambra....
|Re: Locations Being Saved From Erosion In Anambra State (Photos) by omenkaLives: 6:29pm On Feb 27
Ipob silverbacks have suddenly abbandoned the thread to do what they do best, wail in and out of my mentions like mourning orphans
|Re: Locations Being Saved From Erosion In Anambra State (Photos) by InyinyaAgbaOku(m): 6:33pm On Feb 27
Why is the first road too dusty?
Street sweeping is a necessary evil in Nigeria
|Re: Locations Being Saved From Erosion In Anambra State (Photos) by FKO81(m): 6:49pm On Feb 27
Recent pixs of the same location
|Re: Locations Being Saved From Erosion In Anambra State (Photos) by Emekamex(m): 7:11pm On Feb 27
Nice one
|Re: Locations Being Saved From Erosion In Anambra State (Photos) by Ejanla07: 7:48pm On Feb 27
nice one. Obiano
|Re: Locations Being Saved From Erosion In Anambra State (Photos) by hannyjay(f): 8:00pm On Feb 27
ta4ba3:wen a fool is confuse
|Re: Locations Being Saved From Erosion In Anambra State (Photos) by raker300: 8:23pm On Feb 27
omenkaLives:shut up
|Re: Locations Being Saved From Erosion In Anambra State (Photos) by raker300: 8:27pm On Feb 27
FKO81:thanks bro
|Re: Locations Being Saved From Erosion In Anambra State (Photos) by basilo102: 8:28pm On Feb 27
Ok, we are tackling erosion, when will some people change their roofs??
|Re: Locations Being Saved From Erosion In Anambra State (Photos) by raker300: 6:51am
Lalasticlala
|Re: Locations Being Saved From Erosion In Anambra State (Photos) by bettercreature(m): 10:20am
ta4ba3:I already died 3 times reading your comment
Buhari is still the best thing to have happened to this country.Without him Obiano wouldnt get the money to execute the above project in Recession
|Re: Locations Being Saved From Erosion In Anambra State (Photos) by oel12(f): 10:21am
wow see them
|Re: Locations Being Saved From Erosion In Anambra State (Photos) by hucienda: 10:21am
I hope the governor continues this work ethic during his second term - and doesn't get affected by the second term syndrome.
|Re: Locations Being Saved From Erosion In Anambra State (Photos) by Kingxway: 10:24am
They really try.
