|Throwback: What Ekweremadu Said About Yar'adua's Medical Vacation. by omenkaLives: 8:47am
Since it is a season of "throwbacks", let us have some throwback on comments made by the Deputy Senate President in 2009 regarding Yaradua's absense from office. As fate would have it, he also was the DSP back then.
Hear him:
On Thursday December 3, 2009, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu made some outrageous statements about President Yar’Adua’s health and the resultant leadership crisis in Nigeria. He said, “The constitution did not make provision for how long a president could stay out of the country and then he would lose his job. There is no such provision in our constitution.http://saharareporters.com/2009/12/10/yar%E2%80%99adua-away-duty
|Re: Throwback: What Ekweremadu Said About Yar'adua's Medical Vacation. by josephine123: 8:54am
hmmmm... okay then
|Re: Throwback: What Ekweremadu Said About Yar'adua's Medical Vacation. by EverestdeBliu(m): 8:54am
Well, that was in 2009 when the constitution had no provision for such.
We are in 2017 now,and the president/governor must not be incapacitated for 90days(3months),else their Deputies take over. #Welcome2Nigeria.
|Re: Throwback: What Ekweremadu Said About Yar'adua's Medical Vacation. by SalamRushdie: 8:59am
Season of throwbacks ..May the most sensible throwback win
|Re: Throwback: What Ekweremadu Said About Yar'adua's Medical Vacation. by fuckingAyaya(m): 9:03am
can someone please translate those words to FRENCH for me to have a proper understanding
|Re: Throwback: What Ekweremadu Said About Yar'adua's Medical Vacation. by dunkem21(m): 9:03am
Ekweremadu is actually right ..and his argument is strictly based on our flawed constitution. I know he will still stick to his words unlike all those trying to twist the circumstances.
May Karma be kind to us
|Re: Throwback: What Ekweremadu Said About Yar'adua's Medical Vacation. by Nogodye(m): 9:08am
Valentine season turn Season of throwback
|Re: Throwback: What Ekweremadu Said About Yar'adua's Medical Vacation. by omenkaLives: 9:20am
EverestdeBliu:At the risk of proving me wrong, can you quote what part of the constitution says so?
Edit.
Thread on the second page already and this liar is yet to provide the evidence to back up his comment. And his co-liars are busy liking the comment.
What a crying shame.
|Re: Throwback: What Ekweremadu Said About Yar'adua's Medical Vacation. by Kondomatic(m): 9:26am
dunkem21:I see no reason for the throw back.
|Re: Throwback: What Ekweremadu Said About Yar'adua's Medical Vacation. by dukie25: 9:28am
omenkaLives:
What happened in 2009 won't be allowed to happen again.
If Buhari is incapacitated let Osibanjo take over. For all we know Aisha, Babachir, Abba Kyari, Mamman Daura could all be transferring our money to banks abroad knowing Buhari is incapacitated.
It happened with Turai Yar Adua we can't let it happen in this recession.
|Re: Throwback: What Ekweremadu Said About Yar'adua's Medical Vacation. by Zi: 9:30am
http://www.nairaland.com/3617098/femiadesina-buhari-undergoing-test-cycle
Long but interesting read.
|Re: Throwback: What Ekweremadu Said About Yar'adua's Medical Vacation. by recievesense: 9:32am
|Re: Throwback: What Ekweremadu Said About Yar'adua's Medical Vacation. by iamawara(m): 9:32am
Who e epp. Will this post bring back the 200k I lost to all this Ponzi schemes?
|Re: Throwback: What Ekweremadu Said About Yar'adua's Medical Vacation. by Category1: 9:32am
F
|Re: Throwback: What Ekweremadu Said About Yar'adua's Medical Vacation. by hardywaltz(m): 9:32am
Woi
|Re: Throwback: What Ekweremadu Said About Yar'adua's Medical Vacation. by SunnyBlaze1(m): 9:32am
Throwback ko...throwfront ni
|Re: Throwback: What Ekweremadu Said About Yar'adua's Medical Vacation. by darikut2: 9:32am
dukie25:
|Re: Throwback: What Ekweremadu Said About Yar'adua's Medical Vacation. by Xzbit91: 9:32am
Karma is always a biatch
|Re: Throwback: What Ekweremadu Said About Yar'adua's Medical Vacation. by dust144(m): 9:33am
Karma have everyone address
|Re: Throwback: What Ekweremadu Said About Yar'adua's Medical Vacation. by Lasskeey: 9:33am
|Re: Throwback: What Ekweremadu Said About Yar'adua's Medical Vacation. by tolexy007(m): 9:33am
Man forget, Internet don't.......Karma is a LovePeddler
|Re: Throwback: What Ekweremadu Said About Yar'adua's Medical Vacation. by Lasskeey: 9:33am
|Re: Throwback: What Ekweremadu Said About Yar'adua's Medical Vacation. by NNVanguard(m): 9:33am
Our constitution have created enough room for leadership brouhaha.
Amended 1999 constitution, did not state how long the vice president will stay in an acting capacity neither did it state how long the president can go AWOL.
|Re: Throwback: What Ekweremadu Said About Yar'adua's Medical Vacation. by trytillmake(m): 9:33am
Off Course PDP was in PoweR then, if to say na APC..... mouth for change
|Re: Throwback: What Ekweremadu Said About Yar'adua's Medical Vacation. by sweerychick(f): 9:34am
Seasons of throwbacks indeed
|Re: Throwback: What Ekweremadu Said About Yar'adua's Medical Vacation. by IamAthens(m): 9:34am
I just want to make FP, otherwise I no get wetin to talk.
|Re: Throwback: What Ekweremadu Said About Yar'adua's Medical Vacation. by NNVanguard(m): 9:35am
|Re: Throwback: What Ekweremadu Said About Yar'adua's Medical Vacation. by whirlwind7(m): 9:35am
You see, since that episode in 2009, the constitution didn't get amended to take care of issues such as this, in case it happens again.
The sorry state of our legislature. They would just think that such a thing is a one off. But we are back in it again.
And from the constitution's provision, Bubu can actually go on indefinite leave. No legal provision to man dye him to return to the country and resume duties within a specific time.
I'm sorry for this country. We are regressing by every indices.
|Re: Throwback: What Ekweremadu Said About Yar'adua's Medical Vacation. by Abbeyme: 9:35am
Nice 'Digging Deep'
|Re: Throwback: What Ekweremadu Said About Yar'adua's Medical Vacation. by LordAdam7: 9:35am
EverestdeBliu:
Please provide a link or resource to support your statement. Alternatively, quote the section of the constitution where this is stated.
-Lord
