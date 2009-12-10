Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Throwback: What Ekweremadu Said About Yar'adua's Medical Vacation. (11892 Views)

On Thursday December 3, 2009, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu made some outrageous statements about President Yar’Adua’s health and the resultant leadership crisis in Nigeria. He said, “The constitution did not make provision for how long a president could stay out of the country and then he would lose his job. There is no such provision in our constitution.



“So, if he spends one year abroad, of course you have a vice-president who will be acting in his place. The constitution did not say if he spends one month or one day or one week, then he would lose his job.



“There is no such provision. But I don’t think there is anything for anybody to worry about; and that is why it is good to always create a system.



“Now nobody is bigger than a system. So if we have a system that is running, even if the President is not there, hopefully I am sure that things will move normally.” http://saharareporters.com/2009/12/10/yar%E2%80%99adua-away-duty Since it is a season of "throwbacks", let us have some throwback on comments made by the Deputy Senate President in 2009 regarding Yaradua's absense from office. As fate would have it, he also was the DSP back then.Hear him: 1 Like 4 Shares

hmmmm... okay then

Well, that was in 2009 when the constitution had no provision for such.

We are in 2017 now,and the president/governor must not be incapacitated for 90days(3months),else their Deputies take over. #Welcome2Nigeria. 37 Likes 1 Share

Season of throwbacks ..May the most sensible throwback win 3 Likes 2 Shares

can someone please translate those words to FRENCH for me to have a proper understanding 1 Like

..and his argument is strictly based on our flawed constitution. I know he will still stick to his words unlike all those trying to twist the circumstances.



May Karma be kind to us Ekweremadu is actually right..and his argument is strictly based on our flawed constitution. I know he will still stick to his words unlike all those trying to twist the circumstances.May Karma be kind to us 24 Likes 1 Share

Valentine season turn Season of throwback

At the risk of proving me wrong, can you quote what part of the constitution says so?



Edit.



Thread on the second page already and this liar is yet to provide the evidence to back up his comment. And his co-liars are busy liking the comment.



What a crying shame. At the risk of proving me wrong, can you quote what part of the constitution says so?Edit.Thread on the second page already and this liar is yet to provide the evidence to back up his comment. And his co-liars are busy liking the comment.What a crying shame. 9 Likes 2 Shares

I see no reason for the throw back. I see no reason for the throw back.

What happened in 2009 won't be allowed to happen again.

If Buhari is incapacitated let Osibanjo take over. For all we know Aisha, Babachir, Abba Kyari, Mamman Daura could all be transferring our money to banks abroad knowing Buhari is incapacitated.



It happened with Turai Yar Adua we can't let it happen in this recession. What happened in 2009 won't be allowed to happen again.If Buhari is incapacitated let Osibanjo take over. For all we know Aisha, Babachir, Abba Kyari, Mamman Daura could all be transferring our money to banks abroad knowing Buhari is incapacitated.It happened with Turai Yar Adua we can't let it happen in this recession. 4 Likes

http://www.nairaland.com/3617098/femiadesina-buhari-undergoing-test-cycle



Long but interesting read. Long but interesting read.

lol lol

Throwback ko...throwfront ni Throwback ko...throwfront ni 1 Like 1 Share

Karma is always a biatch

Karma have everyone address 1 Like

Man forget, Internet don't.......Karma is a LovePeddler Man forget, Internet don't.......Karma is a LovePeddler 1 Like 1 Share

5 Likes 2 Shares

Our constitution have created enough room for leadership brouhaha.



Amended 1999 constitution, did not state how long the vice president will stay in an acting capacity neither did it state how long the president can go AWOL.

mouth for change Off Course PDP was in PoweR then, if to say na APC.....mouth for change 1 Like 1 Share

Seasons of throwbacks indeed

I just want to make FP, otherwise I no get wetin to talk. 1 Like 1 Share

You see, since that episode in 2009, the constitution didn't get amended to take care of issues such as this, in case it happens again.

The sorry state of our legislature. They would just think that such a thing is a one off. But we are back in it again.

And from the constitution's provision, Bubu can actually go on indefinite leave. No legal provision to man dye him to return to the country and resume duties within a specific time.



I'm sorry for this country. We are regressing by every indices. You see, since that episode in 2009, the constitution didn't get amended to take care of issues such as this, in case it happens again.The sorry state of our legislature. They would just think that such a thing is a one off. But we are back in it again.And from the constitution's provision, Bubu can actually go on indefinite leave. No legal provision to man dye him to return to the country and resume duties within a specific time.I'm sorry for this country. We are regressing by every indices.

Nice 'Digging Deep'