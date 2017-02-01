₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,742,190 members, 3,356,105 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 February 2017 at 10:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari's Inconclusive Medical Vacation: Aljazeera Analyses The Fear Of The North (3988 Views)
Buhari's Al Jazeera Interview With Mehdi Hassan (VIDEO) / Al Jazeera Poll: Too Close To Call Between Buhari And Jonathan (pic) / Buhari's Interview With Al Jazeera (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Buhari's Inconclusive Medical Vacation: Aljazeera Analyses The Fear Of The North by IslamicRebel01: 7:24pm
Muhammadu Buhari's 'inconclusive' medical vacation
http://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/opinion/2017/02/muhammadu-buhari-inconclusive-medical-vacation-170208160716535.html
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Inconclusive Medical Vacation: Aljazeera Analyses The Fear Of The North by IslamicRebel01: 7:25pm
Very revealing.
|Re: Buhari's Inconclusive Medical Vacation: Aljazeera Analyses The Fear Of The North by ZeroTolerance: 7:28pm
See how they quoted Fayose who is far greater than Awolowo.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari's Inconclusive Medical Vacation: Aljazeera Analyses The Fear Of The North by searchng4love: 7:30pm
H
Poster below Berra leave Glo Data alone and come up to airtel
|Re: Buhari's Inconclusive Medical Vacation: Aljazeera Analyses The Fear Of The North by Orestino(m): 7:30pm
Okay
|Re: Buhari's Inconclusive Medical Vacation: Aljazeera Analyses The Fear Of The North by Tyche(m): 7:30pm
We are watching
|Re: Buhari's Inconclusive Medical Vacation: Aljazeera Analyses The Fear Of The North by UnknownT: 7:30pm
Wow
|Re: Buhari's Inconclusive Medical Vacation: Aljazeera Analyses The Fear Of The North by ThatIgboBoy: 7:32pm
This is the crux of the matter.
Well said!!
|Re: Buhari's Inconclusive Medical Vacation: Aljazeera Analyses The Fear Of The North by Iamwrath: 7:33pm
Thank you Al Jazeera we are not afraid
|Re: Buhari's Inconclusive Medical Vacation: Aljazeera Analyses The Fear Of The North by optional1(f): 7:36pm
weytin i fit do but to WASH
|Re: Buhari's Inconclusive Medical Vacation: Aljazeera Analyses The Fear Of The North by fulaniHERDSman(m): 7:39pm
Tinubu familiar hand writing
1 Like
|Re: Buhari's Inconclusive Medical Vacation: Aljazeera Analyses The Fear Of The North by Candyrain(m): 7:41pm
And who's still doubting the state of health of buhari? Buhari is a GONER
|Re: Buhari's Inconclusive Medical Vacation: Aljazeera Analyses The Fear Of The North by IslamicRebel01: 7:41pm
It is clear that the north is all about violence.
|Re: Buhari's Inconclusive Medical Vacation: Aljazeera Analyses The Fear Of The North by Danzakidakura(m): 7:43pm
i am a north christian and I love my people but until the northern Muslims have a clear mind and pure love for one Nigeria if not they will keep dying in power ,because you cannot rule this our beloved country with divisiveness .
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari's Inconclusive Medical Vacation: Aljazeera Analyses The Fear Of The North by Candyrain(m): 7:43pm
Iamwrath:
I think AL Jazeera is a fake news site and IPOD owned, what do you think?
6 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Inconclusive Medical Vacation: Aljazeera Analyses The Fear Of The North by Danzakidakura(m): 7:46pm
IslamicRebel01:take a chill pill he is just joking ah
5 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Inconclusive Medical Vacation: Aljazeera Analyses The Fear Of The North by Candyrain(m): 7:52pm
Danzakidakura:
Don't mind the guy, he's still a learner. Got no time for him
6 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Inconclusive Medical Vacation: Aljazeera Analyses The Fear Of The North by rejoice4eva(m): 8:04pm
If we are truly one Nigeria ,and not selfish and some part wicked with evil and demonic agenda, this born to rule syndrome that has before taking us backward wont have come up. But all power belongs to God
|Re: Buhari's Inconclusive Medical Vacation: Aljazeera Analyses The Fear Of The North by IslamicRebel01: 8:05pm
No time for jokers when Hausa FULANI are on rampage.
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Inconclusive Medical Vacation: Aljazeera Analyses The Fear Of The North by Edwinmason(m): 8:10pm
we the southerners are watching
|Re: Buhari's Inconclusive Medical Vacation: Aljazeera Analyses The Fear Of The North by OYERINDEJ(m): 8:23pm
Baba PISS E GO BE
|Re: Buhari's Inconclusive Medical Vacation: Aljazeera Analyses The Fear Of The North by Anticorruption: 8:25pm
nice article
lalasticlala
|Re: Buhari's Inconclusive Medical Vacation: Aljazeera Analyses The Fear Of The North by AdeniyiA(m): 8:26pm
IslamicRebel01:Do you understand what sarcasm is ,mr??
1 Like
|Re: Buhari's Inconclusive Medical Vacation: Aljazeera Analyses The Fear Of The North by Kondomatic(m): 8:31pm
Jonathan, a hero?
IPOB have infiltrated Al Jazeera
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Inconclusive Medical Vacation: Aljazeera Analyses The Fear Of The North by MidasTouche01(m): 8:46pm
OK, make we dey watch na, CW part 2 loading....
|Re: Buhari's Inconclusive Medical Vacation: Aljazeera Analyses The Fear Of The North by Csami(m): 8:56pm
O boy! Game of thrones naija version in play. Turn to NTA, AIT or Aljazeera for pilot episode.
|Re: Buhari's Inconclusive Medical Vacation: Aljazeera Analyses The Fear Of The North by themonk(m): 9:07pm
|Re: Buhari's Inconclusive Medical Vacation: Aljazeera Analyses The Fear Of The North by babagydoz(m): 9:08pm
Danzakidakura:some people can't just understand simple sarcasm
|Re: Buhari's Inconclusive Medical Vacation: Aljazeera Analyses The Fear Of The North by kingsamosy(m): 9:14pm
Candyrain:
in simplest term this comment seems to have emanated from a mumu
|Re: Buhari's Inconclusive Medical Vacation: Aljazeera Analyses The Fear Of The North by drss2(m): 9:23pm
ZeroTolerance:Fayose is seen as d face of opposition by d international community.
1 Like
Jimi Agbaje / To All Nigerian Youths / Saharareporters Discovers Trail Of Obasanjo/andy Uba Loot In The Uk
Viewing this topic: korel9, GentleYoung(m), dikeigbo2(m), unikprince(m), olutop(m), JustK, nofij(m), Ecosystem4u, chedom1, Makavelli099(m), Maxiholymalam, nickxtra(m), Truthisit, BabaCommander, ayayamedia(m), Rexleo(m), DeniyiBabasola, goldfish80(m), gerg, Toheeb31(m), skimasks(m), ROCE, katyamizotta, niyilagun(m), Isuku01(m), CHUXA(m), Monk92(m), ipobarecriminals, vibzy, SeniorZato(m), sanky346, bamasite(m), chinjo(m), chukwundukc(m), Olusharp(m), adiosgracias(m), Nowujeda(m), spicytayomic(m), Combus, bigdeals, Jumbus31(m), femtopyy(m), dicefrost(m), conquerorb, RichieBasi22(m), AirFireEarthH20(m), daewoorazer(m), jidebond, teekrackz(m), johnbosco97(m), Kx, sladesgirl(f), showlove911, tooltip, hollandeez(m), basswoodd2222, ChubbychummyICE(f), chyke007(m), sikells(m), Akzik, Valiantsam(m), melejo, bayoade08(m), hilaryCU, Adedolapo1406(m), kglamour(m), Dank1u(m), TheSCRYPT, Blitz888(m), joseff14(m), cutiedave(m), kamilous(m), magicminister, llbhuds, adizgal(f), martins1213, Uniboy1, prest(m), emmatony, gab02, james17, Bolustic(m), Sanolex89, tony9k, kulikuli45, Nancy42(m), Zeenozak(m), Frosti(m), sagio09, skykenny(m), solid3(m), Ebubeslym(m), genteelo(m), kolade08, greatfa2013(m), Laxy009(m), Johnayoola(m), DjAndroid, tabaski, Unlimited22, abbey2016(m), enitan16, guysmat(m), Proudlyngwa(m), edogu(m), thrugemaster(m), Stmiceel(m), mrikay, walad4yhu(m), mzAnnie1(f), divicoded, NoBetterNigeria, IFELEKE(m), mrfizy(m), igbeke, kropotkin2, Miles300, Geometrix(m), benja3ad5, jubor(m), KTeddy10(m), Desyfoley1452, lovegeneration(m), whisperofGod(m), chrysso83(m), Harmonrandyz(m), zest17, specter(m), xamphara, Googleus(m), Dooyboy(m), spenpe, stynostin17, Lilimax(f), 9ousky, joowealth(m), Taich(m), drewxx88(m), LebanonCedars2(m), Johnsnow24, EgusiSoup, peekay007, luvinhubby(m), chans(m), igomen, ofegge73(m), Vizzim(m), teamv, bodejohn(m), smark61, killzjohn0000(m), makapoda, gustav25(m), ekolina(m), ekwemzy2014(m), Brightology2(m), WordMetrix(m), hocrusoe(m), joelenesleek(f), Anijay1212(m), Nofuckgiven, jeyselassie(m), hatchy, actoor(m), shilz(f), buygala(m), lanwrex(m), luvola(m), martineverest(m), realsupermum, jagadab, Emekus92(m), Paretomaster(m), nickyvil(m), yahayaJdamo, loved21, skylane(m), Uchechris06(m), mzfavor1, Dcallmekozy, Mynd44, LibrarianD, Kenamen20(m), Mrrespect(m), Clemsworld(m), maigida511(m), Call07034780891, danielenyinka(m), shedo4sure, dudebuck, ejikeme(m), juddexy2(m), highwaist, xpool(m), xdjohn(m), soderican(m), temitee4me(f), bennybaba(m), SegzyJoe(m), kYjelly2, spytime(m), Toks2008(m), Somatic(m), jamebex(m), Seenyo, Ginison1, ayokhafilah(f), balila, Greatidonis, excomarow(m), IslamicRebel01, vanhelsing2099(m), Vanessa88(f), Omenkata, lambade9, Pray, Waspy(m), Frankbaro(m), Rekit, xtremer(m), Phemmy777(m), BedLam, Isaactroy(m), nautica10(m), kanicorp9(m) and 430 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7