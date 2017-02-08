₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Where Is Aisha Buhari? by crestedaguiyi: 10:54am
Is the president's wife also sick. Nigerians have become so heartless nobody has asked about her where about.
This was the woman who told us that her husband's powers have been hijacked.
Where is Aisha Buhari? Something tells me all is not well with her.
|Re: Where Is Aisha Buhari? by HungerBAD: 10:56am
huh?
Why you dey ask after another man wife?
|Re: Where Is Aisha Buhari? by Emycord: 11:31am
In the other room waiting to join buhari where ever he is
|Re: Where Is Aisha Buhari? by tunderay(m): 12:04pm
Were or where?
|Re: Where Is Aisha Buhari? by crestedaguiyi: 12:05pm
StOla:
zombie spotted.
my questions are valid as long as she remains the C in C wife
|Re: Where Is Aisha Buhari? by crestedaguiyi: 12:05pm
tunderay:
which ever is correct
|Re: Where Is Aisha Buhari? by crestedaguiyi: 12:06pm
HungerBAD:
she is the wife of the first citizen who happens to be one of our employees
|Re: Where Is Aisha Buhari? by adadike281(f): 12:26pm
I hope that woman has not been cabalised?
|Re: Where Is Aisha Buhari? by crestedaguiyi: 1:03pm
adadike281:
she has not been seen since the husband sneaked out of the country on health grounds
|Re: Where Is Aisha Buhari? by IVORY2009(m): 1:08pm
HungerBAD:
Because she is the mother of the nation, and her whereabout is very vital @ this point in time!
|Re: Where Is Aisha Buhari? by dealslip(f): 1:20pm
She has been sidelined since she spoke against the president
|Re: Where Is Aisha Buhari? by Dildo(m): 1:34pm
adadike281:perky B.
|Re: Where Is Aisha Buhari? by enigma3000: 1:48pm
HungerBAD:
Hahahhaa>>but na our 1st lady na
|Re: Where Is Aisha Buhari? by daveson2020: 2:53pm
She's in ze ozah ruuumm
|Re: Where Is Aisha Buhari? by leobrownish(m): 3:40pm
she's sleeping, will wake up wen PMB comes back
|Re: Where Is Aisha Buhari? by fernandoe83: 3:48pm
she is in nmmh!! am coming let me ask uncle LAi
|Re: Where Is Aisha Buhari? by josephine123: 5:09pm
hmmm
|Re: Where Is Aisha Buhari? by adonbilivit: 5:10pm
|Re: Where Is Aisha Buhari? by chuose2: 5:10pm
SHE IS IN THE OTHER ROOM WAITING
|Re: Where Is Aisha Buhari? by MARKone(m): 5:11pm
Isha iz in za oda room, in a red lingerie, waiting galantly for Baba's return, with his Uk issued Viagra.
|Re: Where Is Aisha Buhari? by venai(m): 5:11pm
why are you looking for her? Is she your president? If she too show face, you go still ask, 'why is Aisha Buhari every where?'
|Re: Where Is Aisha Buhari? by Scatterscatter(m): 5:11pm
OP Na wa for u ooo... We never find president finish,na the wife you dey report as missing again...
Abeg we will look for them one after the other!
Presido Bubu first!..
|Re: Where Is Aisha Buhari? by slurryeye: 5:12pm
Tell us what is going on
|Re: Where Is Aisha Buhari? by Orikinla1: 5:12pm
StOla:Word.
|Re: Where Is Aisha Buhari? by sod09(m): 5:13pm
She's in the other room waiting for mr president arrival
|Re: Where Is Aisha Buhari? by jinxet2000: 5:13pm
This is not complete until you add "something dey worry you?"
HungerBAD:
Election 2007: Won't There Be Rigging? / Us Rep. In CyberLove Scandal / An Ounce Of Truth In Becomerich's Words Afterall?
