Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Where Is Aisha Buhari? (8741 Views)

Shiek Ismail Mangu: Arrest Aisha Buhari Immediately Over Her BBC Interview / Is Aisha Buhari In USA Now? / Why I Believe Pmb's Wife Is AISHA Of Haliburton Scam (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





This was the woman who told us that her husband's powers have been hijacked.





Where is Aisha Buhari? Something tells me all is not well with her.



Is the president's wife also sick. Nigerians have become so heartless nobody has asked about her where about.This was the woman who told us that her husband's powers have been hijacked.Where is Aisha Buhari? Something tells me all is not well with her. 7 Likes 1 Share

huh?



Why you dey ask after another man wife? 57 Likes 2 Shares

In the other room waiting to join buhari where ever he is 3 Likes 1 Share

Were or where? 3 Likes 1 Share

StOla:

Something also tells me all is not well with the OP and the bigoted miserable clan he represents.

zombie spotted.



my questions are valid as long as she remains the C in C wife zombie spotted.my questions are valid as long as she remains the C in C wife 11 Likes 2 Shares

tunderay:

Were or where?

which ever is correct which ever is correct 2 Likes 1 Share

HungerBAD:

huh?



Why you dey ask after another man wife?

she is the wife of the first citizen who happens to be one of our employees she is the wife of the first citizen who happens to be one of our employees 13 Likes 2 Shares

I hope that woman has not been cabalised? 2 Likes

adadike281:

I hope that woman has not been cabalised?

she has not been seen since the husband sneaked out of the country on health grounds she has not been seen since the husband sneaked out of the country on health grounds 1 Like 1 Share

HungerBAD:

huh?



Why you dey ask after another man wife?

Because she is the mother of the nation, and her whereabout is very vital @ this point in time! Because she is the mother of the nation, and her whereabout is very vital @ this point in time! 14 Likes 1 Share

She has been sidelined since she spoke against the president 4 Likes 1 Share

adadike281:

I hope that woman has not been cabalised? perky B. perky B.

HungerBAD:

huh?



Why you dey ask after another man wife?



Hahahhaa>>but na our 1st lady na Hahahhaa>>but na our 1st lady na

She's in ze ozah ruuumm 1 Like

she's sleeping, will wake up wen PMB comes back 1 Like 1 Share

she is in nmmh!! am coming let me ask uncle LAi

hmmm

SHE IS IN THE OTHER ROOM WAITING 1 Like

Isha iz in za oda room, in a red lingerie, waiting galantly for Baba's return, with his Uk issued Viagra.

why are you looking for her? Is she your president? If she too show face, you go still ask, 'why is Aisha Buhari every where?' 1 Like

OP Na wa for u ooo... We never find president finish,na the wife you dey report as missing again...



Abeg we will look for them one after the other!

Presido Bubu first!.. 1 Like 1 Share

Tell us what is going on

StOla:

Something also tells me all is not well with the OP and the bigoted miserable clan he represents. Word. Word.

She's in the other room waiting for mr president arrival