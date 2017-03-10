₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo Watching The Arrival Of Buhari On NTA (Photo) by Larryomooba(m): 1:03pm
Saw this picture of the president wife and vp's wife Mrs osinbanjo watching the president Arrival ob NTA below is Mr Femi Adesina and the President
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo Watching The Arrival Of Buhari On NTA (Photo) by sarrki(m): 1:05pm
Good one
Formidable team
God bless all the mothers both living and dead
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo Watching The Arrival Of Buhari On NTA (Photo) by Onpurpose: 1:09pm
NTA... Uniting the Nation
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo Watching The Arrival Of Buhari On NTA (Photo) by nextprince: 1:13pm
Onpurpose:
Correct.
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo Watching The Arrival Of Buhari On NTA (Photo) by teemanbastos(m): 1:14pm
all the best oo
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo Watching The Arrival Of Buhari On NTA (Photo) by CROWNWEALTH019: 1:14pm
The STOCKFISH looks like one who needs life support
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo Watching The Arrival Of Buhari On NTA (Photo) by mohince(m): 1:16pm
Wehdone sir
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo Watching The Arrival Of Buhari On NTA (Photo) by TimeManager(m): 1:24pm
Now that baba is back, Wailers would go back to their propaganda machinations. But they've failed already.
Truth is mine!
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo Watching The Arrival Of Buhari On NTA (Photo) by Omagago(m): 1:34pm
Sai Baba Buhari.
To my fellow Buhari Haters:
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo Watching The Arrival Of Buhari On NTA (Photo) by Keneking: 1:56pm
But where is lalasticlala sef
- these images give
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo Watching The Arrival Of Buhari On NTA (Photo) by AngelicBeing: 2:00pm
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo Watching The Arrival Of Buhari On NTA (Photo) by oluwadare26(m): 2:01pm
A President that cannot die for his country. Pls is that one a good president?
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo Watching The Arrival Of Buhari On NTA (Photo) by malton: 2:28pm
There's a seemingly working relationship between the first and second families. That's something I admire a lot about this administration.
May God bless and keep them both.
Imagine a marriage taking place between Yusuf Buhari and Kiki Osinbajo and everyone gets to keep their religion.
That'll be groundbreaking, as it will change a lot of perspectives.
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo Watching The Arrival Of Buhari On NTA (Photo) by salamiali23: 2:45pm
oluwadare26:you Na idiot, you want him to die so that your osibanjo will take over power. It's not going to work out for you this time, I assure you. Even if he dies, osibanjo is not taking over.
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo Watching The Arrival Of Buhari On NTA (Photo) by burkingx: 3:05pm
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo Watching The Arrival Of Buhari On NTA (Photo) by pocohantas(f): 3:05pm
Who is Buhari?
I wish him good health though, the man looks frail.
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo Watching The Arrival Of Buhari On NTA (Photo) by Dottore: 3:06pm
All na news
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo Watching The Arrival Of Buhari On NTA (Photo) by jmesk(f): 3:06pm
she will be so happy
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo Watching The Arrival Of Buhari On NTA (Photo) by Ekakamba: 3:06pm
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo Watching The Arrival Of Buhari On NTA (Photo) by robosky02(m): 3:07pm
na so.........
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo Watching The Arrival Of Buhari On NTA (Photo) by burkingx: 3:07pm
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo Watching The Arrival Of Buhari On NTA (Photo) by mrnairaland1(m): 3:07pm
cool
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo Watching The Arrival Of Buhari On NTA (Photo) by Dottore: 3:07pm
Meanwhile which of these piece of furniture in the presidential living room is made in Nigeria but they are busy banning the importation of every other commodity.
I strongly support patronizing locally manufactured goods but leadership by example is the best.
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo Watching The Arrival Of Buhari On NTA (Photo) by Dildo(m): 3:07pm
It seems Aisha buhari has been sideline by her husband cabals.
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo Watching The Arrival Of Buhari On NTA (Photo) by smartmey61(m): 3:08pm
MY PRESIDO
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo Watching The Arrival Of Buhari On NTA (Photo) by laurel03: 3:08pm
how many life baba gt
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo Watching The Arrival Of Buhari On NTA (Photo) by yinkslinks(m): 3:09pm
Vanity
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo Watching The Arrival Of Buhari On NTA (Photo) by phkka1(m): 3:09pm
I am disappointed that Buhari did not die in London. Now hardship will start all over. Dollar will increase.
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo Watching The Arrival Of Buhari On NTA (Photo) by igbalodehunter(m): 3:09pm
Finally Bubu is Back Looters Mind Not at Rest.
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo Watching The Arrival Of Buhari On NTA (Photo) by Evaberry(f): 3:10pm
must every post make FP
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo Watching The Arrival Of Buhari On NTA (Photo) by CFCman: 3:10pm
CROWNWEALTH019:I'm telling you. He looks too emaciated. Could be as a result of the extensive treatment he's been receiving in London.
|Re: Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo Watching The Arrival Of Buhari On NTA (Photo) by mccoy47(m): 3:10pm
See sitting room na. Nice
