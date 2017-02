Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 28 Pensioners Die In Cross River State Over Non-payment Of Entitlements.. (2353 Views)

The Association of Cross River State Local Government Pensioners has lost 28 members from June, 2016 till date, due to non-payment of their pension entitlements.



The Chairman of the association, Mr Okosin Bassey, made the claim in a statement he issued in Calabar on Wednesday.



He blamed the development on “the inefficiency of the consultant engaged by the State Government to verify the pensioners with a view to eliminating ghost pensioners’’.



Bassey explained that the verification which was carried out by Techvite Consultants in June 2016 was “faulty, misleading and filled with confusion’’.



He described the consultants as inexperienced young school leavers, who had no idea of managing payment systems.



“The consultants that were employed to do this job did not settle down for the work they were hired to do.



“The consultants would go to the radio to announce verification venue and date when in the actual sense, they were not ready for the exercise.



“As a result, these elderly men and women were dragged from their homes, visiting locations and hospitals to the venue of the exercise and sometimes the consultant would not be there.



“Over 28 of our members have died within this period through man’s inhumanity to man, arising from non-payment of seven months pension arrears.’’



Bassey said that the verification of 4,120 pensioners claimed to have been carried out by the consultants was characterised by faulty and questionable data.



“During the exercise, questionable names were injected into the names of pensioners. Some pensioners were paid between one and two years in advance.



“Over 600 out of the 4,120 that were verified have their data wrongly supplied to the banks by the consultants. All these irregularities are affecting us so much.



“Also, the consultants have bluntly ignored to include the names of over 600 pensioners, who were newly retired between the months of June to December, 2016.



The chairman stated that members of the association would no longer attend verifications, handled by consultants.

http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/28-pensioners-die-in-cross-river-over-non-payment-of-entitlements/184473.html











Can't things be done right just for once in the country Naija!!!Can't things be done right just for once in the country

Rip to them

U dey there?

So buhari wey no b pensioner sef no ****

PDP/IPOB(same) I hope u see the hardship you cursed. Useless party.



Its only by the sui generis grace of God. That we can survive this PDP hardship.





PDP is cursed 3 Likes



Get me the data from lMO STATE first, then i will comment Get me the data from lMO STATE first, then i will comment

Ihe Neme!

I really pity these old people and what they through. the verification should be done at their houses.



But past Governors and Presidents get they millions in Naira every month, enjoy they allowances, cars and home.



#enoughisenogh





But past Governors and Presidents get they millions in Naira every month, enjoy they allowances, cars and home.

#enoughisenogh

Read more at: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/01/how-states-spent-n37-367bn-on-pensions-of-47-ex-govs-deputies/

BeeBeeOoh:





PDP state? More details later PDP state? More details later 1 Like

There was a country and it is happening live in their state

Country? This one country! Its only people who doesn't know what they want in a country still believe this is a country, the smart ones have gotten into politics for their pockets.. only in Nigeria numerous bad news.. is this the only country in the world? must this hell of place continue to exist?

.

In the land of politics, under a crumbling nation. The destiny of a great people rest on a shoulder of an old, tyrant zombie his name Buhali

KOGI STATE GOVERNOR SAYS PENSIONERS ARE DEAD PEOPLE!!!

Our government be killing us

I thought buhari gave money to each states for them to pay their salaries and pensions

ok

TARABA STATE WORST OF ALL

It's all states o

our mumu just start

it is all the fault of our fg

It is well with my soul

Even NITEL pensioners are being owed.

The pension consultants are incompetent youths who often mess up when you give them the jobs they have been crying for.

Then later they will come on Nairaland to blame President Buhari.

BeeBeeOoh:





Why nobody protest this one abi becoz no be Buhari name? Why nobody protest this one abi becoz no be Buhari name?

rip

إِنَّا للهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ

me69:

Why nobody protest this one abi becoz no be Buhari name?





They never will. Any other ill is free to happen as long as its not connected with Buhari.



28 people just lost there life's and no one is protesting! They never will. Any other ill is free to happen as long as its not connected with Buhari.28 people just lost there life's and no one is protesting!