₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,867,029 members, 3,749,862 topics. Date: Saturday, 26 August 2017 at 04:16 PM

7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu (931 Views)

"Arrest Nnamdi Kanu Now": Arewa Youths Protest In Abuja (Photos) / Arewa Youths Give Osinbajo 10-Day Ultimatum To Arrest Nnamdi Kanu / Arrest Nnamdi Kanu Now – Yoruba Youth Groups Tell Osinbajo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by lightblazingnow(m): 2:47pm
7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu
247nigerianewsupdate.co


President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government has approached the Federal High Court, Abuja, seeking the revocation of the bail of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In the application, the Federal Government is seeking an order of court revoking the bail granted Kanu on April 25.

Here are five likely reasons the Buhari-led government is going after Nnamdi Kanu again:

1. The FG said the call for revocation of Kanu’s bail was on the grounds that he had breached his bail conditions.

2. Disobedience to court order

3. Inauguration of Biafra Security Service – a grave threat to national security and unity of the country

4. He has not been updating the court on his medical updates and health status

5. Partaking in partisan politics, threat messages against the forthcoming Anambra election

6. Still preaching Biafra message and granting of interview with local and foreign media organizations.

7. Nnmadi Kanu's separatist comments have increased rather than reducing.

Nnamdi Kanu is standing trial for alleged offences of conspiracy to commit acts of treasonable felony and other related offences before this court.

The offence for which he is standing trial is not ordinarily bailable but due to the magnanimity of the court and its quest for justice and fairness, he was granted bail on health grounds.

Among the other conditions for his bail is that he should not be seen in a crowd exceeding 10 people and he should not grant any interviews, hold or attend any rallies.

And that he should file in court, medical updates of his health status every month.







http://www.247nigerianewsupdate.co/2017/08/7-reasons-why-buhari-is-moving-to-re.html
Re: 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by lightblazingnow(m): 2:50pm
He is not being too smart.

I think he's overused
Re: 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by Oladimejyy(m): 2:53pm
Who cares

1 Like

Re: 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by kettykin: 2:57pm
Brainless government , what stops them from arresting unemployment and inflation

3 Likes

Re: 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by lordimmaogidi(m): 3:01pm
useless reasons!!!! Engage him with facts not fiction's

2 Likes

Re: 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by amjoseph19: 3:08pm
lightblazingnow:
He is not being too smart.

I think he's overused
what kanu is praying for is to be rearrest. Every time he sets a trap, Buhari kept on falling into it.
From replying to his radio biafra messages to arresting to not obeying court order to finally releasing him. all hv played to kanu advantage. The FG should go on and arrest him again. He wants that.

3 Likes

Re: 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by Hashimyussufamao(m): 3:10pm
NAIRALAND FP AND KANU *5&6*
Re: 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by lofty900(m): 3:10pm
arresting him will only fuel the agitation the more. seems fg is nt ready 2 learn frm their mistakes. by the way when r they arresting arewa youths ?

1 Like

Re: 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by Marcelo290(m): 3:19pm
rearresting Kanu would be the last straw that would break the Camel's back in this fragile and tension filled country.

2 Likes

Re: 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by Splashme: 3:55pm
Is Buhari brainless?

Self determination is in the United Nations charter and Nigeria is a signatory

1 Like

Re: 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by Moving4: 4:12pm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oc-cWFR7vyA
Re: 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by Moving4: 4:13pm
Ok
Re: 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by poKarin(m): 4:13pm
The federal government has been too patient with the guy sef
Re: 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by Franco93: 4:13pm
l
Re: 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by BornnAgainChild(f): 4:14pm
So called FG should goan siddan jare...where e suppose act e no go act


Fela kuku don talk am say na suegbe oo
Re: 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by akpamuomenka: 4:14pm
ok
Re: 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by Narldon(f): 4:14pm
ISSORITE
Re: 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by dotcomnamename: 4:15pm
That albino yellow pawpaw must be rearrested immediately grin
Re: 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by Joejonah(m): 4:15pm
Okay
Re: 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by angelbulksms: 4:15pm
Na wa o
Re: 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by cleangreg: 4:15pm
Oladimejyy:
Who cares
Re: 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by agabaI23(m): 4:15pm
Give us 7 reasons why they have not arrested Arewa youths and rather gave them police escorts.
Re: 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by hucienda: 4:16pm
The FG are surprised at the sudden guts of a people whose fathers were told to become citizens again after a bitter war whose causes are still open to their sons and daughters.

(0) (Reply)

Breaking News! President Jonathan Slashes Salaries Of Govt Officials By 25% / Feel Dis Etisalat Newly Crack Cheat Dat Download Upto 70gb Files. / The Displacement Of Security........a Parallax Of The Terror Next Door

Viewing this topic: emmachukwu99(m), johnjah, jampro123(m), Amajerry83(m), reel14(m), ahmedolawale, Ifeanyidollars(m), soberdrunk(m), Sh0lar, WCEC(m), neyofather(m), Randy23, teejaymiquel(m), dguvnur(m), mecusbosco(m), Kencoded(m), Udeh402017(m), KingdomofGOD, eyescue(m), quality01, donestk(m), Josephamstrong1(m), acehood907(m), HighBK, jmslimx(m), olassy239(f), tosinjay(m), papaput2(m), Revelation4(m), diamondbody(m), poKarin(m), Machiny, NigeriaB(m), kayceemoor, FLYFIRE(m), Ideyontop, owang, Sam0(m), engrelvis(m), gbengress1, Apipia, brownheart, maxiflexy(m), davido101(m), ifycelebrity(f), ncha373, NWgraphics(m), alpamo6, AjoboF, Moving4, guruvick(m), scaujumic(m), extralargehead(m), sasquareT(m), Slayer2, nakamora, miltonchux(m), Emaimo, blackcezar(m), Jckleiin(m), Thylord(m), 5chrisade, latonyn(m), dquantom, doublestrika, credid(m), kings88(m), olembe23(m), Synzu(m), Efewestern, canDy4eva(f), topsamjo, akpamuomenka, makebrainz(m), freshaboki, john4reala(m), nevaadullmoment, Viking007(m), Vikhac(m), SmartPunter(m), UAE123(m), okwobros(m), wura2020, brainpower(m), posiedon(m), gare(f), Deseo(f), Emaytex, OTEGA1, Lastborn12(m), shevcon(m), Preshochyx(m), phadott(m), Olabamijie(m), Stpetersburg(m), MaryKaku007(m), overdrive(m), dotcomnamename, Deem, Kyase(m), safzor, shawwal1(m), luggy(m), agabaI23(m), Joejonah(m), streetlight, chibzykeys(m), 18wheeler, iamsparrow(m), thaedius, madridsta007(m), Voldamos, softtouch01, LadyJustice(f), UFOMZY, prettyomidan, EMUK(m), Afrocatalyst, Breezy90(m), Blazeen(m), angelbulksms, JOSH1907, obimag, Partnerbiz3, kenny1313(m), Ladyjumong(f), rahman25, gleaf, Eric2703(m), doctore89, Blaqsmith(m), SalamRushdie, SpecialAdviser(m), hucienda and 264 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.