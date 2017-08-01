7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu

President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government has approached the Federal High Court, Abuja, seeking the revocation of the bail of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).



In the application, the Federal Government is seeking an order of court revoking the bail granted Kanu on April 25.



Here are five likely reasons the Buhari-led government is going after Nnamdi Kanu again:



1. The FG said the call for revocation of Kanu’s bail was on the grounds that he had breached his bail conditions.



2. Disobedience to court order



3. Inauguration of Biafra Security Service – a grave threat to national security and unity of the country



4. He has not been updating the court on his medical updates and health status



5. Partaking in partisan politics, threat messages against the forthcoming Anambra election



6. Still preaching Biafra message and granting of interview with local and foreign media organizations.



7. Nnmadi Kanu's separatist comments have increased rather than reducing.



Nnamdi Kanu is standing trial for alleged offences of conspiracy to commit acts of treasonable felony and other related offences before this court.



The offence for which he is standing trial is not ordinarily bailable but due to the magnanimity of the court and its quest for justice and fairness, he was granted bail on health grounds.



Among the other conditions for his bail is that he should not be seen in a crowd exceeding 10 people and he should not grant any interviews, hold or attend any rallies.



And that he should file in court, medical updates of his health status every month.















