₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,867,029 members, 3,749,862 topics. Date: Saturday, 26 August 2017 at 04:16 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu (931 Views)
"Arrest Nnamdi Kanu Now": Arewa Youths Protest In Abuja (Photos) / Arewa Youths Give Osinbajo 10-Day Ultimatum To Arrest Nnamdi Kanu / Arrest Nnamdi Kanu Now – Yoruba Youth Groups Tell Osinbajo (1) (2) (3) (4)
|7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by lightblazingnow(m): 2:47pm
7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu
http://www.247nigerianewsupdate.co/2017/08/7-reasons-why-buhari-is-moving-to-re.html
|Re: 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by lightblazingnow(m): 2:50pm
He is not being too smart.
I think he's overused
|Re: 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by Oladimejyy(m): 2:53pm
Who cares
1 Like
|Re: 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by kettykin: 2:57pm
Brainless government , what stops them from arresting unemployment and inflation
3 Likes
|Re: 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by lordimmaogidi(m): 3:01pm
useless reasons!!!! Engage him with facts not fiction's
2 Likes
|Re: 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by amjoseph19: 3:08pm
lightblazingnow:what kanu is praying for is to be rearrest. Every time he sets a trap, Buhari kept on falling into it.
From replying to his radio biafra messages to arresting to not obeying court order to finally releasing him. all hv played to kanu advantage. The FG should go on and arrest him again. He wants that.
3 Likes
|Re: 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by Hashimyussufamao(m): 3:10pm
NAIRALAND FP AND KANU *5&6*
|Re: 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by lofty900(m): 3:10pm
arresting him will only fuel the agitation the more. seems fg is nt ready 2 learn frm their mistakes. by the way when r they arresting arewa youths ?
1 Like
|Re: 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by Marcelo290(m): 3:19pm
rearresting Kanu would be the last straw that would break the Camel's back in this fragile and tension filled country.
2 Likes
|Re: 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by Splashme: 3:55pm
Is Buhari brainless?
Self determination is in the United Nations charter and Nigeria is a signatory
1 Like
|Re: 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by Moving4: 4:12pm
|Re: 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by Moving4: 4:13pm
Ok
|Re: 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by poKarin(m): 4:13pm
The federal government has been too patient with the guy sef
|Re: 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by Franco93: 4:13pm
l
|Re: 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by BornnAgainChild(f): 4:14pm
So called FG should goan siddan jare...where e suppose act e no go act
Fela kuku don talk am say na suegbe oo
|Re: 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by akpamuomenka: 4:14pm
ok
|Re: 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by Narldon(f): 4:14pm
ISSORITE
|Re: 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by dotcomnamename: 4:15pm
That albino yellow pawpaw must be rearrested immediately
|Re: 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by Joejonah(m): 4:15pm
Okay
|Re: 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by angelbulksms: 4:15pm
Na wa o
|Re: 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by cleangreg: 4:15pm
Oladimejyy:
|Re: 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by agabaI23(m): 4:15pm
Give us 7 reasons why they have not arrested Arewa youths and rather gave them police escorts.
|Re: 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu by hucienda: 4:16pm
The FG are surprised at the sudden guts of a people whose fathers were told to become citizens again after a bitter war whose causes are still open to their sons and daughters.
(0) (Reply)
Breaking News! President Jonathan Slashes Salaries Of Govt Officials By 25% / Feel Dis Etisalat Newly Crack Cheat Dat Download Upto 70gb Files. / The Displacement Of Security........a Parallax Of The Terror Next Door
Viewing this topic: emmachukwu99(m), johnjah, jampro123(m), Amajerry83(m), reel14(m), ahmedolawale, Ifeanyidollars(m), soberdrunk(m), Sh0lar, WCEC(m), neyofather(m), Randy23, teejaymiquel(m), dguvnur(m), mecusbosco(m), Kencoded(m), Udeh402017(m), KingdomofGOD, eyescue(m), quality01, donestk(m), Josephamstrong1(m), acehood907(m), HighBK, jmslimx(m), olassy239(f), tosinjay(m), papaput2(m), Revelation4(m), diamondbody(m), poKarin(m), Machiny, NigeriaB(m), kayceemoor, FLYFIRE(m), Ideyontop, owang, Sam0(m), engrelvis(m), gbengress1, Apipia, brownheart, maxiflexy(m), davido101(m), ifycelebrity(f), ncha373, NWgraphics(m), alpamo6, AjoboF, Moving4, guruvick(m), scaujumic(m), extralargehead(m), sasquareT(m), Slayer2, nakamora, miltonchux(m), Emaimo, blackcezar(m), Jckleiin(m), Thylord(m), 5chrisade, latonyn(m), dquantom, doublestrika, credid(m), kings88(m), olembe23(m), Synzu(m), Efewestern, canDy4eva(f), topsamjo, akpamuomenka, makebrainz(m), freshaboki, john4reala(m), nevaadullmoment, Viking007(m), Vikhac(m), SmartPunter(m), UAE123(m), okwobros(m), wura2020, brainpower(m), posiedon(m), gare(f), Deseo(f), Emaytex, OTEGA1, Lastborn12(m), shevcon(m), Preshochyx(m), phadott(m), Olabamijie(m), Stpetersburg(m), MaryKaku007(m), overdrive(m), dotcomnamename, Deem, Kyase(m), safzor, shawwal1(m), luggy(m), agabaI23(m), Joejonah(m), streetlight, chibzykeys(m), 18wheeler, iamsparrow(m), thaedius, madridsta007(m), Voldamos, softtouch01, LadyJustice(f), UFOMZY, prettyomidan, EMUK(m), Afrocatalyst, Breezy90(m), Blazeen(m), angelbulksms, JOSH1907, obimag, Partnerbiz3, kenny1313(m), Ladyjumong(f), rahman25, gleaf, Eric2703(m), doctore89, Blaqsmith(m), SalamRushdie, SpecialAdviser(m), hucienda and 264 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3