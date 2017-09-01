₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Timipre Sylva Chills In His Abuja Mansion After EFCC Released His Seized Houses by dainformant(m): 8:44pm
The former governor of Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva is pictured relaxing in his palatable mansion in Abuja following the release of his confiscated houses. It was reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) returned houses seized during the administration of former president, Goodluck Jonathan in 2013 to the ex governor.
The EFCC, seized 48 choice property belonging to former Bayelsa State Governor, Mr. Timipre Sylva, in January 2013 because he was being prosecuted at a Federal High Court in Abuja for alleged misappropriation of N6.46 billion state funds when he was governor of the state.
Some of the assets belonging to the former governor include a mansion at 3 River Niger Street, plot 3192 Cadastral zone AO, Maitama District Abuja; nine units (comprising six one bedroom and 3 two bedroom apartments) at 8 Sefadu Street Wuse zone 2, plot 262 Cadastral zone AO2, Wuse Abuja; and 2 units duplexes at 5 Oguta Street, plot 906 Cadastral zone Wuse 11 Abuja.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/timipre-sylva-relaxing-in-his-mansion.html
|Re: Timipre Sylva Chills In His Abuja Mansion After EFCC Released His Seized Houses by abokibuhari: 8:46pm
APC is fighting colluption not corruption
|Re: Timipre Sylva Chills In His Abuja Mansion After EFCC Released His Seized Houses by Tolexander: 8:49pm
abokibuhari:Sylva is a new creature. Angel Magun has passed over him!
|Re: Timipre Sylva Chills In His Abuja Mansion After EFCC Released His Seized Houses by fuckerstard: 8:49pm
abokibuhari:
It's funny a lot of people can't see it. APC can fit cook up story. The remaining choice property dey lagos at Ikoyi, VI and Lekki.
|Re: Timipre Sylva Chills In His Abuja Mansion After EFCC Released His Seized Houses by yarimo(m): 8:51pm
GEJ right now
|Re: Timipre Sylva Chills In His Abuja Mansion After EFCC Released His Seized Houses by Funlordjnr: 8:53pm
Over decoration featuring tackiness! Go and hire an interior decorator man...after all you hold bar!
|Re: Timipre Sylva Chills In His Abuja Mansion After EFCC Released His Seized Houses by DonaldJTrump: 8:53pm
no wonder they said APC Yoruba's supporters are zombies.
|Re: Timipre Sylva Chills In His Abuja Mansion After EFCC Released His Seized Houses by iluvdonjazzy: 8:56pm
this is my problem with APC government, are they now saying he is innocent, well, at this jucture, i want to invite Dieziani Alisson Madueke and the rest thieves to join the APC they will become innocent over night.
|Re: Timipre Sylva Chills In His Abuja Mansion After EFCC Released His Seized Houses by bolanto24(m): 9:04pm
Look at him... A big thief.
|Re: Timipre Sylva Chills In His Abuja Mansion After EFCC Released His Seized Houses by SalamRushdie: 9:09pm
|Re: Timipre Sylva Chills In His Abuja Mansion After EFCC Released His Seized Houses by Cholls(m): 9:22pm
SalamRushdie:my brother abeg how dis take relate with d post.
|Re: Timipre Sylva Chills In His Abuja Mansion After EFCC Released His Seized Houses by Sylver247: 9:23pm
Nigerian politicians are one of the most wicked set I've ever seen. Look at that apartment, how exquisite it is. What the hell is one doing with 28 houses, I guess there's still more.
And this is just a governor.
And the houses were returned to him. This country is finished.
|Re: Timipre Sylva Chills In His Abuja Mansion After EFCC Released His Seized Houses by Homeboiy(m): 9:28pm
Has he joined APC?
|Re: Timipre Sylva Chills In His Abuja Mansion After EFCC Released His Seized Houses by GoldNiagara: 9:28pm
Those mumu naija delta boys will keep quiet now, and be saying some people are stealing their oyel.
|Re: Timipre Sylva Chills In His Abuja Mansion After EFCC Released His Seized Houses by ufuosman(m): 9:32pm
|Re: Timipre Sylva Chills In His Abuja Mansion After EFCC Released His Seized Houses by SalamRushdie: 9:33pm
Cholls:
|Re: Timipre Sylva Chills In His Abuja Mansion After EFCC Released His Seized Houses by WeWin(m): 9:39pm
