The EFCC, seized 48 choice property belonging to former Bayelsa State Governor, Mr. Timipre Sylva, in January 2013 because he was being prosecuted at a Federal High Court in Abuja for alleged misappropriation of N6.46 billion state funds when he was governor of the state.



Some of the assets belonging to the former governor include a mansion at 3 River Niger Street, plot 3192 Cadastral zone AO, Maitama District Abuja; nine units (comprising six one bedroom and 3 two bedroom apartments) at 8 Sefadu Street Wuse zone 2, plot 262 Cadastral zone AO2, Wuse Abuja; and 2 units duplexes at 5 Oguta Street, plot 906 Cadastral zone Wuse 11 Abuja.



APC is fighting colluption not corruption 2 Likes

abokibuhari:

APC is fighting colluption not corruption Sylva is a new creature. Angel Magun has passed over him! Sylva is a new creature. Angel Magun has passed over him! 6 Likes

abokibuhari:

APC is fighting colluption not corruption



It's funny a lot of people can't see it. APC can fit cook up story. The remaining choice property dey lagos at Ikoyi, VI and Lekki. It's funny a lot of people can't see it. APC can fit cook up story. The remainingproperty dey lagos at Ikoyi, VI and Lekki.

GEJ right now

Over decoration featuring tackiness! Go and hire an interior decorator man...after all you hold bar!

no wonder they said APC Yoruba's supporters are zombies.

this is my problem with APC government, are they now saying he is innocent, well, at this jucture, i want to invite Dieziani Alisson Madueke and the rest thieves to join the APC they will become innocent over night. 1 Like

Look at him... A big thief.

God Almighty I thank You today for all

SalamRushdie:

God Almighty I thank You today for all my brother abeg how dis take relate with d post. my brother abeg how dis take relate with d post. 1 Like

Nigerian politicians are one of the most wicked set I've ever seen. Look at that apartment, how exquisite it is. What the hell is one doing with 28 houses, I guess there's still more.

And this is just a governor.



And the houses were returned to him. This country is finished.

Has he joined APC?

Those mumu naija delta boys will keep quiet now, and be saying some people are stealing their oyel.

D crib make brain

Cholls:

my brother abeg how dis take relate with d post.

I just think of something ooo I just think of something ooo