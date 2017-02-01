₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
FG Approves N21bn For Contruction Of Ilorin-kabba Road Project by Yarnvibes(f): 7:25am
The Federal Government has, Wednesday, approved the sum of N21bn for the construction of the Ilorin-Kabba road project.
The Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, told State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting that the approved fund is for the construction of the Ilorin-Omu Aran-Kabba Road, Section I.
He said it covers the ongoing work on the Kabba-Egbe Road to link Kwara and Kogi States.
“The justification for the memo and consequent approval is consistent with our promise to continue to reduce travel time, to ease the cost of doing business and the cost of goods and services. This project is for N21 billion.”
The Minister said the council also approved N589 million consultancy services for professionals to conduct line route studies, environmental/social impact assessment and resettlement action plan as well as environmental/social management plan.
Fashola said the approval is for the government to access the Japanese International Corporation Agency’s loan to support the Transmission Company of Nigeria to continue its transmission grid expansion programme.
|Re: FG Approves N21bn For Contruction Of Ilorin-kabba Road Project by success1smyn: 7:30am
Fashola
CORRECT GUY. inside incorrect government
SMH
anyway ft early momo
|Re: FG Approves N21bn For Contruction Of Ilorin-kabba Road Project by Tifemide2017: 7:32am
Nice move by Fasola.
God bless you.
Even your haters are going to ply the road to sell gala and handkerchiefs in other parts of Nigeria.
|Re: FG Approves N21bn For Contruction Of Ilorin-kabba Road Project by WhoRUDeceiving: 7:33am
success1smyn:
That then makes him an incorrect guy by the way.
Anyway, we, sorry the zoo, can approve funds shaaaa, day in day out, even if it is borrowed from China and even Japan self...
|Re: FG Approves N21bn For Contruction Of Ilorin-kabba Road Project by babyfaceafrica(m): 7:35am
Nice one
|Re: FG Approves N21bn For Contruction Of Ilorin-kabba Road Project by oluseyiforjesus(m): 7:35am
What of mokwa to Jebba Road? Minna to suleja? Minna to Bida? Owo to Ibilo? Minna to Tegina? Fashola you hv a lot to do, this roads are jst frm my own side oooo
|Re: FG Approves N21bn For Contruction Of Ilorin-kabba Road Project by shammah1(m): 7:35am
Good development. I think they should sack you from Power & Housing Ministry & leave you in Works. That's where you seem to be active
|Re: FG Approves N21bn For Contruction Of Ilorin-kabba Road Project by olaolulazio(m): 7:36am
Our new president is working...
Osinbajo is the man!
|Re: FG Approves N21bn For Contruction Of Ilorin-kabba Road Project by Arewa12: 7:36am
Issoke...
|Re: FG Approves N21bn For Contruction Of Ilorin-kabba Road Project by promohouse: 7:36am
good
|Re: FG Approves N21bn For Contruction Of Ilorin-kabba Road Project by bookson(m): 7:37am
Nice 1 'if true'
|Re: FG Approves N21bn For Contruction Of Ilorin-kabba Road Project by yjgm(m): 7:39am
Carry on RF. I see you attaining greater heights this year
|Re: FG Approves N21bn For Contruction Of Ilorin-kabba Road Project by Bishop1monte(m): 7:40am
Dash baba teach them
|Re: FG Approves N21bn For Contruction Of Ilorin-kabba Road Project by success1smyn: 7:40am
WhoRUDeceiving:hmm
|Re: FG Approves N21bn For Contruction Of Ilorin-kabba Road Project by Oma307: 7:41am
nice if they don't embezzle the fund
|Re: FG Approves N21bn For Contruction Of Ilorin-kabba Road Project by kabrud: 7:42am
They are coming with their usual funny noise.
Despite the lean resources, this administration has really shown commitment to infrastructural development but haters are bleating upandan because rice was cheap despite a total revenue of #51trillion within 6yrs.
|Re: FG Approves N21bn For Contruction Of Ilorin-kabba Road Project by Justiyke4u: 7:42am
Good but let it be utilised judiciously
|Re: FG Approves N21bn For Contruction Of Ilorin-kabba Road Project by Vizzim(m): 7:43am
Nice one.. I hope it done speedily..
|Re: FG Approves N21bn For Contruction Of Ilorin-kabba Road Project by Lobolintin(m): 7:47am
Long over dude.... That road nah hell ...and easirstbroute to abuja
|Re: FG Approves N21bn For Contruction Of Ilorin-kabba Road Project by wristbangle(m): 7:47am
oluseyiforjesus:
Those roads are really poo holes. I served in minna some years ago and I understand what you people encounter in these routes. It's like hell on earth
|Re: FG Approves N21bn For Contruction Of Ilorin-kabba Road Project by weedtheweeds: 7:48am
I am simply tired of hearing approved. Can we please hear commissioning??
|Re: FG Approves N21bn For Contruction Of Ilorin-kabba Road Project by Bari22(m): 7:48am
Even in sick bed, Buhari is working for nigeria.
|Re: FG Approves N21bn For Contruction Of Ilorin-kabba Road Project by Esperooke(m): 7:49am
Good news
|Re: FG Approves N21bn For Contruction Of Ilorin-kabba Road Project by Postboiswag(m): 7:51am
|Re: FG Approves N21bn For Contruction Of Ilorin-kabba Road Project by Iamwrath: 7:51am
They won't applaud this
They prefer to foam in the mouth about Buhari's death
|Re: FG Approves N21bn For Contruction Of Ilorin-kabba Road Project by johnshagb(m): 7:53am
After all these years. Good development though
|Re: FG Approves N21bn For Contruction Of Ilorin-kabba Road Project by freeay: 7:55am
Good development. That road has been abandoned for a very long time making travelers go through unnecessary rout to get to their destinations. Nice one RF
|Re: FG Approves N21bn For Contruction Of Ilorin-kabba Road Project by lordyugo(m): 8:01am
Tifemide2017:
to keep feeding other truants running around collecting low naira denominations as alaye or omo nile
