The Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, told State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting that the approved fund is for the construction of the Ilorin-Omu Aran-Kabba Road, Section I.



He said it covers the ongoing work on the Kabba-Egbe Road to link Kwara and Kogi States.



“The justification for the memo and consequent approval is consistent with our promise to continue to reduce travel time, to ease the cost of doing business and the cost of goods and services. This project is for N21 billion.”



The Minister said the council also approved N589 million consultancy services for professionals to conduct line route studies, environmental/social impact assessment and resettlement action plan as well as environmental/social management plan.



Fashola said the approval is for the government to access the Japanese International Corporation Agency’s loan to support the Transmission Company of Nigeria to continue its transmission grid expansion programme.



CORRECT GUY. inside incorrect government



anyway ft early momo 4 Likes

Nice move by Fasola.



God bless you.



Even your haters are going to ply the road to sell gala and handkerchiefs in other parts of Nigeria. 3 Likes 1 Share

CORRECT GUY. inside incorrect government



That then makes him an incorrect guy by the way.



Anyway, we, sorry the zoo, can approve funds shaaaa, day in day out, even if it is borrowed from China and even Japan self... That then makes him an incorrect guy by the way.Anyway, we, sorry the zoo, can approve funds shaaaa, day in day out, even if it is borrowed from China and even Japan self...

Nice one

What of mokwa to Jebba Road? Minna to suleja? Minna to Bida? Owo to Ibilo? Minna to Tegina? Fashola you hv a lot to do, this roads are jst frm my own side oooo

Good development. I think they should sack you from Power & Housing Ministry & leave you in Works. That's where you seem to be active 1 Like

Our new president is working...



Osinbajo is the man!

Issoke...

good

Nice 1 'if true'

Carry on RF. I see you attaining greater heights this year

Dash baba teach them

That then makes him an incorrect guy by the way.



Anyway, we, sorry the zoo, can approve funds shaaaa, day in day out, even if it is borrowed from China and even Japan self... hmm hmm

nice if they don't embezzle the fund

They are coming with their usual funny noise.

Despite the lean resources, this administration has really shown commitment to infrastructural development but haters are bleating upandan because rice was cheap despite a total revenue of #51trillion within 6yrs. 1 Like

Good but let it be utilised judiciously

Nice one.. I hope it done speedily..

Long over dude.... That road nah hell ...and easirstbroute to abuja

oluseyiforjesus:

What of mokwa to Jebba Road? Minna to suleja? Minna to Bida? Owo to Ibilo? Minna to Tegina? Fashola you hv a lot to do, this roads are jst frm my own side oooo

Those roads are really poo holes. I served in minna some years ago and I understand what you people encounter in these routes. It's like hell on earth Those roads are really poo holes. I served in minna some years ago and I understand what you people encounter in these routes. It's like hell on earth 1 Like

?? I am simply tired of hearing approved. Can we please hear commissioning??

Even in sick bed, Buhari is working for nigeria.

Good news

They won't applaud this





They prefer to foam in the mouth about Buhari's death

After all these years. Good development though

Good development. That road has been abandoned for a very long time making travelers go through unnecessary rout to get to their destinations. Nice one RF