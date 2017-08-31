₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ebonyi Ring Road Project, A Dream Come True by Nweze1986: 5:06pm
EBONY RING ROAD PROJECT; A DREAM COME TRUE
By Philip Nweze
To say the least, Ebonyi state is at it again! This time on the right direction towards the realization of the dreams of indigenes and residents of the state. Today we are celebrating, enthusiasm, passion, commitment and the joyous fact that someone stood up and took action. Someone with a historical responsibility to free ebonyi people from the clutches of underdevelopment and set the urgent tone for its rebirth. The state governor, Engr David Umahi is the face behind these good tidings.
The governor's quest to make the state the perfect habitat for business yielded positive results following the visit of representatives of the African Development Bank (ADB) and Islamic Development Bank (IDB) to assess the readiness of Ebony state government towards the loan approval for the ring road project. The development partners were in the state to assess the technical, economic, environmental and social viability of the proposed ring road project. As part of the process for accessing the loan, they were expected to tour the project sites and submit their findings to the boards of ADB and IDB who would now approve the loan request after necessary appraisal of available indices.
The ring road project which measures about 198km cuts across 8 local government areas of the state with intersections on the Transharan African highway. Ever since the news of the proposed road construction permeated the public space, Ebonyians had nothing but joy for the project and gratefulness for the man who made it happen. To register their excitement, people held separate rallies at the council headquarters of the 13 local government areas of the state on Saturday last week in support of the ongoing effort to access over one hundred and fifty million US dollar loan from the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and the African Development Bank (ADB) to construct the state's ring roads. The rally which held simultaneously, came a day after the state government raised an alarm over plots by some leaders of the opposition in the state to frustrate the loan deal. These enemies of the state had dragged the state government to court over the loan.
The logic is simple. The loan being requested for is for the state to meet up it's development obligations. ADB considers states that have demonstrated ability to perform and partners such states in development. A more interesting news is that the loan attracts zero interest, as against the 22 percent obtainable in the normal financial market. The loan is also payable over a period of 25 years with a five- year moratorium, which means that the state has about 30 years to pay back. It will be foolhardy for any government to reject such offer. This arrangement differs from previous loan arrangements (under the previous administrations) which came with floating interest rates as high as 18 percent.
On the side line, the interface is a veritable platform to develop synergy and partnership with economic players from the bank which will go a long way in boosting our drive to diversify the Nigerian economy. It is clear that the intervention is an all important initiative that will benefit Ebonyi state, contribute towards diversification of it's revenue base and create possible employment opportunities for Ebonyians. It would help in addressing the biting infrastructural deficit in the state. Tackling infrastructure deficit would force down costs of goods and services and bring down the general price level. If you deal with infrastructure problem, the cost of power will be lower, the cost of transportation will be lone and the cost of most other services will slide too. This means that the facility will help revive business in the state.
Contrary to claims by opposition elements in the state that the state government is attempting to borrow over 150 million dollars to prosecute the forthcoming 2019 general election, the loan is being sought for the purpose of constructing the state's long abandoned most strategic road which unites 8 area councils in the state. It is therefore pertinent to point out that the allegation by the opposition is merely an attempt to deter this administration from developing the state. The governor is not looking for political points but the betterment of the lives of his people.
Ebony state Deputy Governor, Dr Kelechi Igwe in one of his chats with journalists, expressed regret that opposition groups had dragged the state government to court as a way to stop the release of the 150 million dollars loan. He expressed dismay that despite the giant effort of the governor to develop the state and most importantly reconstruct the dilapidated ring roads as a way to boost the economy of the state, many still constitute a dangerous clog in the wheel of progress and rather preferred to see the clock of development tick backwards.
Recall that the governor had on Monday in a courtesy call by the representatives of Islamic Development Bank, IDB, and African Development Bank, AFB, commended president Muhammadu Buhari for assisting the state to borrow over 150 million dollars from them, which according to him will enable his administration to reconstruct ring roads that connected 8 local government areas of the state . This means that the loan has all the colorations of federal approval.
It should be on record that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, while acting as President, requested the bicameral National Assembly to consider and grant 10 states of the federation accelerated approval to borrow a total sum of $1.5 billion from multilateral agencies and France.
The states’ loans requests were parts of the 2016-2018 External Borrowing (Rolling) Plan whose approval the presidency had sought since last August.
“I write in reference to my earlier letter requesting for the consideration and approval of the Senate (and House of Representatives) for the 2016-2018 External Borrowing Rolling Plan and to request the Senate (and the House) to separate the States’ Projects from the items listed therein with a view to giving them accelerated consideration,” Mr. Osinbajo wrote in his letter to both Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara.
The letter, dated June 1, 2017, was read in both chambers of the National Assembly. Mr. Osinbajo sought approval of the lawmakers to allow Kaduna State and Ogun State access $350 million each for their respective State Development Policy Operation (DPO) from the World Bank.
Ebonyi and Abia States are also to secure $150 million (for Ebonyi Ring Road Project) and $100 million (for Abia Rural Access and Mobility Project) from a credit facility to be co-financed by the African Development Bank and the Islamic Development Bank, Mr.Osinbajo further told the National Assembly.
It is therefore shocking to find out that such a laudable programme could be mocked by saboteurs in order to embarrass the government. The petition is a show of rascality and lack of decorum. To my mind, such action is really reprehensible and should be discouraged. Such antics would only delay the development going on in the state if not discontinued. Perhaps, those opposing the loan are jealous of the good name the governor has earned in the state and the country in general due to his developmental strides. That an elderstatesman like Dr Ogbonnaya Onu would involve himself in anti-development activities against his own state by spearheading the campaign to shipwreck a loan request that would benefit his state tremendously is simply the height of mischief and attitudinal recklessness.
Last week's rally by Ebonyi people is a strong statement from the people and a show of solidarity to the lofty idea. One with the people is majority. The efforts of detractors will not kill this vision. The people must prevail. Power to the People!
|Re: Ebonyi Ring Road Project, A Dream Come True by aca77: 5:49pm
I've been in Abakaliki for a couple of weeks now, and I must admit that the rate of development here is outstanding. Infrastructure is great and the city seems to be shaping up to be one of the best organised and sanest in Nigeria. The governor is clearly a performer, and I'm saying this objectively.
On the flip side, it's a very small city though (everybody knows everybody, and they look at new faces with almost xenophobic cynicism). And the people here seem quite unfriendly and clannish in nature. I'm very outgoing and have been out and about to while away time and soak in the vibe of the city, but the guys I've been seeing around everywhere seem only comfortable with their fellow Abakaliki-oriented squad. As an outsider or visitor, it's difficult to make reasonable acquaintances here. Not a tourist's delight.
|Re: Ebonyi Ring Road Project, A Dream Come True by comrChris(m): 6:26pm
Can you people stop playing politics with the future of Ebonyi youths. So upon all the call by Ebonyi indigenes both on social media to stop this loan Dave is still bent on borrowing this huge amount of money just to build a ring road.
Why has your governor refused to disclose how this loan will be repayed, why borrowing from an islamic bank, does Dave actually know the implication of borrowing such money from islam that have been trying to build the biggest islamic school in Ebonyi which has been constantly rejected by ebonyians.
Right inside your heart do you actually believe Dave wants to build a ring road, even the amount he is budgeting for this ring road is double compare to what last administration budgeted for it.
What happens to ndibe beach bridge in Afikpo that will link ebonyi to cross river and other investment that will help to improve the economy of the state, is ring road our major priority? recently the state house of assembly approved a whooping 2.5bill for the building of ecumenical centre in abakaliki which rose questions from all and sundry on the importance of the project to the masses who are living in penury.
Umahi has proven to be a lazy governor who only thinks about borrow no matter where its coming from, is he trying to osunize ebonyi state, even if he must borrow to develop ebonyi like he claimed why borrow such amount of money for a ring road, what happens to ndide beach bridge, investing in industry, completion of the international marke n international trade center, building and renovation of our public schools n hospitals which many of them are in sorry state...
No matter how he tries only him can not develop ebonyi, there is always a next administration.
Ebonyians say no to further loan
Ebonyians say no to islamic loan
Ebonyians say no to misplaced priority projects.
We will continue to kick against this move by Dave to plunge us into loan n mortgage our future.
We all know the crowd you are talking about were a rented crowd, unless you are not from ebonyi state will you not know what Dave is capable of doing.
NB i am a fan of Dave but i dont agree with him on this loan issue even the ecumenical centre was a misplaced priority.
|Re: Ebonyi Ring Road Project, A Dream Come True by millionboi(m): 6:35pm
Congratulations to ebonyians
|Re: Ebonyi Ring Road Project, A Dream Come True by mrkings84(m): 6:36pm
That's cool
|Re: Ebonyi Ring Road Project, A Dream Come True by Jinyjagz(m): 6:36pm
good move
|Re: Ebonyi Ring Road Project, A Dream Come True by abdeiz(m): 6:38pm
exemplary
|Re: Ebonyi Ring Road Project, A Dream Come True by Iefosa(m): 6:38pm
Engr. Dave Umahi from Ohoazara LGA,,,
|Re: Ebonyi Ring Road Project, A Dream Come True by Young03(m): 6:39pm
Dave is a smart man
he's second tenure will be a disaster
Okorocha did more than him in his first tenure
|Re: Ebonyi Ring Road Project, A Dream Come True by Teewhy2: 6:39pm
Infrastructural development is the main and important way to open a place.
|Re: Ebonyi Ring Road Project, A Dream Come True by EponOjuku: 6:40pm
|Re: Ebonyi Ring Road Project, A Dream Come True by burkingx(f): 6:40pm
|Re: Ebonyi Ring Road Project, A Dream Come True by UnknownT: 6:42pm
No pictures of the road.... Try again later
|Re: Ebonyi Ring Road Project, A Dream Come True by meezynetwork(m): 6:43pm
|Re: Ebonyi Ring Road Project, A Dream Come True by Chrismentor3: 6:44pm
I'm from ebonyi state and I Know this man, he is a goal getter, he only wants to collect loan against 2019 election bcoz he knows he is not going to win,
His followers are not happy
Going about painting roads
We don't want loan oooo
|Re: Ebonyi Ring Road Project, A Dream Come True by okway: 6:44pm
|Re: Ebonyi Ring Road Project, A Dream Come True by Iamzik: 6:46pm
A picture is worth a thousand words...
Op over to you. Abeg no the needful
|Re: Ebonyi Ring Road Project, A Dream Come True by marooh(m): 6:46pm
Are u sure it is not 2019 campaign?
|Re: Ebonyi Ring Road Project, A Dream Come True by nkemdi89(f): 6:46pm
Ebonyi is the second best to anambra state in terms of infrastructural development, Enugu state is living on past glory, while Abia is an apology.
|Re: Ebonyi Ring Road Project, A Dream Come True by Wisdomkosi(m): 6:47pm
God will not forgive Umahi for all these lies. Thank you
|Re: Ebonyi Ring Road Project, A Dream Come True by bilazego(m): 6:52pm
This is 2019 campaign to woo people of Ebonyi north and central that make up the 8 local government councils while Ebonyi south that has five local councils is totally left. meanwhile, they are jointly going to pay back loan with deductions from all local governments account.
|Re: Ebonyi Ring Road Project, A Dream Come True by jaiykem: 6:52pm
Gov. Dave is a working governor that we can see
|Re: Ebonyi Ring Road Project, A Dream Come True by malachytochukwu(m): 6:53pm
Your choice of words infiltrated so lucidly the kind of person you are ...hence your experiences
aca77:
|Re: Ebonyi Ring Road Project, A Dream Come True by Nma27(f): 6:57pm
Nde mbibi.
|Re: Ebonyi Ring Road Project, A Dream Come True by colossus91(m): 6:57pm
aca77:lol i didnt grow up here bro been here for a year wat keeps me going is d constant light and games indoors
|Re: Ebonyi Ring Road Project, A Dream Come True by Nweze1986: 6:59pm
UnknownT:There is.
|Re: Ebonyi Ring Road Project, A Dream Come True by murphyibiam15(m): 6:59pm
let's give umahi some benefits of doubt... so far he's been faithful in executing projects. I believe he will do better with more resources at hand
|Re: Ebonyi Ring Road Project, A Dream Come True by colossus91(m): 7:02pm
am from ebonyi am in ebonyi presently believe e umahi is a scam.......he's been in gvtment house from time as deputy to nw and he still pays pipu sorry graduates 28 k as szlary for starters lol the man is a sham........i pray he loses tho cos he's just doing decoration upandan snc hunger is everywhere very heartless man,quote me with nonsense and die like Nigeris's economy
