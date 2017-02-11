Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Naijasinglegirl Is Recruiting A 'husband' For Valentine (2352 Views)

NSG has been single for quite sometime, and is tired of being her own Valentine year after year. NSG is consciously making effort to change the status quo this year by fire by fire.



On that note, NSG is recruiting the services of a man to be her Valentine date this year. A man she can wear red for, have a candle light dinner with, hold hands, laugh and shame 'ayters' who swore she will always be single.



Job Title: Naijasinglegirl's Valentine Date 2017

Job Type: One day part time but contract can be extended God willingly.

Salary: God will provide

Location: Lagos





Minimum Qualifications .

Must be working with a comfortable income. NSG, though down-to-earth refuses to eat Valentine rice without meat.

Must be responsible. No untidy afro, bushy beards, Wizkid trousers, 'fam & innit' manner of speaking or YOLO lifestyle. .

Must be at least 29 years old.

Must not have a wife somewhere, or a wife has him.



COMPETENCIES

A gentleman

5'ft 10 at least.

God fearing.

A conversation starter. .

A minimum of two years experience in a previous relationship.





DESIRED QUALITIES

- Candidate must not be called Linus, Sunday, Theo, Donatus, Silas, Okon, Monday, Musa, Emeka, Ogidiga, or Oghene.

- Must not chew food like a screenmuncher.

- Must not be an old skool man.

- Must not be a mummy's boy.

- Can be Yoruba, but not demon.

- Gigolos, bodycount collectors, and serial heartbreakers will be rebuked, shot, cast and destroyed.

.

HOW TO APPLY

Interested candidates should mail naijasinglegirl (at) gmail dot com



APPLICATION DEADLINE

11th February 2017



PS: Do not apply to satisfy your curiosity.



Hungerbad...



@op,go and ask of the meaning of Oghene.

This girls never changes 1 Like

Go Sudan

nothing we nogo see

una Don turn Nl to Bleep site abi Comradespade come find ya match

hahahaha......I find it hard to bliv ladies in their 20's n 30's r single but if u ask dem out, dey wil b forming......Nonsense.... hahahaha......I find it hard to bliv ladies in their 20's n 30's r single but if u ask dem out, dey wil b forming......Nonsense....

Preach it sister,..they think they are the only ones that can ask for requirements. 4 Likes

Kuku go and recruit Jesus 3 Likes

lol, I no fit laugh abeg. I for like to apply o but am disqualify already

Lastking147:

nothing we nogo see

una Don turn Nl to Bleep site abi Comradespade come find ya match





na rubbish dis one dey talk jare...............if her papa get that qualification make she go pick am na rubbish dis one dey talk jare...............if her papa get that qualification make she go pick am

NSG always a pleasure. To read. Wish you luck in your search for NSB.

dacblogger:

Preach it sister,..they think they are the only ones that can ask for requirements.

lol, you no serious o lol, you no serious o

I was here

Trivia Questions...



What are you?



What's the difference between you and every other Lady?



Are you a Virgin?



What do you feel like, Demanding such things?



Are you in anyway related to a Similar Douchebag, Linda Ikeji?



For how long have you been A Loner?



Where is the Picture Of She who typed this B.S? 2 Likes

No picture, no husband! 15 Likes

Very funny poo! But I don't have a Bleep to give tho

Goodluck in your search

Seun:

No picture, no husband!

Lol...



I am sure you'd honor her invitation if she attaches a picture to her post...



Right?

the search is real... Lmaothe search is real...

Watch pervs fill your inbox

Seun:

No picture, no husband! so the Almighty Seun too deh scout so the Almighty Seun too deh scout

Seun:

No picture, no husband! i am available for u i am available for u

Berlynn:

i am available for u

What of Lala?

CentaurXXXV:



What of Lala? séun for the day.. . Lala for night séun for the day.. . Lala for night 1 Like

Berlynn:

séun for the day.. . Lala for night

Money pass Money sha.

Berlynn:

i am available for u No shame huh No shame huh 3 Likes

only? There have ro be more na, naijasinglegirl, there has to be more

Seun:

No picture, no husband! Are you searching.

We heard you are married.

Don't tell me you be YorubaD, NSG rebuked your type o