|Naijasinglegirl Is Recruiting A 'husband' For Valentine by Naijasinglegirl: 10:54am On Feb 09
'NaijaSingleGirl', a reputable lady as the title describes is a single Nigerian girl. Physically, NSG is not your average big booty, big breasted, fleeked eyebrows, contoured nose 'pepperdem' female, but she has all that spiritually in addition to having a beautiful heart.
NSG has been single for quite sometime, and is tired of being her own Valentine year after year. NSG is consciously making effort to change the status quo this year by fire by fire.
On that note, NSG is recruiting the services of a man to be her Valentine date this year. A man she can wear red for, have a candle light dinner with, hold hands, laugh and shame 'ayters' who swore she will always be single.
Job Title: Naijasinglegirl's Valentine Date 2017
Job Type: One day part time but contract can be extended God willingly.
Salary: God will provide
Location: Lagos
Minimum Qualifications .
Must be working with a comfortable income. NSG, though down-to-earth refuses to eat Valentine rice without meat.
Must be responsible. No untidy afro, bushy beards, Wizkid trousers, 'fam & innit' manner of speaking or YOLO lifestyle. .
Must be at least 29 years old.
Must not have a wife somewhere, or a wife has him.
COMPETENCIES
A gentleman
5'ft 10 at least.
God fearing.
A conversation starter. .
A minimum of two years experience in a previous relationship.
DESIRED QUALITIES
- Candidate must not be called Linus, Sunday, Theo, Donatus, Silas, Okon, Monday, Musa, Emeka, Ogidiga, or Oghene.
- Must not chew food like a screenmuncher.
- Must not be an old skool man.
- Must not be a mummy's boy.
- Can be Yoruba, but not demon.
- Gigolos, bodycount collectors, and serial heartbreakers will be rebuked, shot, cast and destroyed.
.
HOW TO APPLY
Interested candidates should mail naijasinglegirl (at) gmail dot com
APPLICATION DEADLINE
11th February 2017
PS: Do not apply to satisfy your curiosity.
http://www.naijasinglegirl.com/nsg-recruiting-services-man/
|Re: Naijasinglegirl Is Recruiting A 'husband' For Valentine by Jibril659: 10:56am On Feb 09
|Re: Naijasinglegirl Is Recruiting A 'husband' For Valentine by Naijasinglegirl: 10:56am On Feb 09
|Re: Naijasinglegirl Is Recruiting A 'husband' For Valentine by signature2012(m): 10:57am On Feb 09
Hungerbad...
@op,go and ask of the meaning of Oghene.
|Re: Naijasinglegirl Is Recruiting A 'husband' For Valentine by IamJix: 10:58am On Feb 09
This girls never changes
|Re: Naijasinglegirl Is Recruiting A 'husband' For Valentine by peter0071(m): 11:03am On Feb 09
Go Sudan
|Re: Naijasinglegirl Is Recruiting A 'husband' For Valentine by Lastking147(m): 11:05am On Feb 09
nothing we nogo see
una Don turn Nl to Bleep site abi Comradespade come find ya match
|Re: Naijasinglegirl Is Recruiting A 'husband' For Valentine by sirnaked: 11:06am On Feb 09
Naijasinglegirl:
hahahaha......I find it hard to bliv ladies in their 20's n 30's r single but if u ask dem out, dey wil b forming......Nonsense....
|Re: Naijasinglegirl Is Recruiting A 'husband' For Valentine by dacblogger(f): 11:07am On Feb 09
Preach it sister,..they think they are the only ones that can ask for requirements.
|Re: Naijasinglegirl Is Recruiting A 'husband' For Valentine by Berbierklaus(f): 11:07am On Feb 09
Kuku go and recruit Jesus
|Re: Naijasinglegirl Is Recruiting A 'husband' For Valentine by CoolFreeday(m): 11:10am On Feb 09
lol, I no fit laugh abeg. I for like to apply o but am disqualify already
|Re: Naijasinglegirl Is Recruiting A 'husband' For Valentine by comradespade(m): 11:11am On Feb 09
Lastking147:
na rubbish dis one dey talk jare...............if her papa get that qualification make she go pick am
|Re: Naijasinglegirl Is Recruiting A 'husband' For Valentine by zameena(f): 11:11am On Feb 09
NSG always a pleasure. To read. Wish you luck in your search for NSB.
|Re: Naijasinglegirl Is Recruiting A 'husband' For Valentine by CoolFreeday(m): 11:12am On Feb 09
dacblogger:
lol, you no serious o
|Re: Naijasinglegirl Is Recruiting A 'husband' For Valentine by angrybird007: 11:13am On Feb 09
I was here
|Re: Naijasinglegirl Is Recruiting A 'husband' For Valentine by CentaurXXXV: 11:19am On Feb 09
Trivia Questions...
What are you?
What's the difference between you and every other Lady?
Are you a Virgin?
What do you feel like, Demanding such things?
Are you in anyway related to a Similar Douchebag, Linda Ikeji?
For how long have you been A Loner?
Where is the Picture Of She who typed this B.S?
|Re: Naijasinglegirl Is Recruiting A 'husband' For Valentine by Seun(m): 11:23am On Feb 09
No picture, no husband!
|Re: Naijasinglegirl Is Recruiting A 'husband' For Valentine by Agadinho(m): 11:24am On Feb 09
Very funny poo! But I don't have a Bleep to give tho
|Re: Naijasinglegirl Is Recruiting A 'husband' For Valentine by Michellla(f): 11:26am On Feb 09
Goodluck in your search
|Re: Naijasinglegirl Is Recruiting A 'husband' For Valentine by CentaurXXXV: 11:28am On Feb 09
Seun:
Lol...
I am sure you'd honor her invitation if she attaches a picture to her post...
Right?
|Re: Naijasinglegirl Is Recruiting A 'husband' For Valentine by Berlynn(f): 11:28am On Feb 09
Lmao the search is real...
|Re: Naijasinglegirl Is Recruiting A 'husband' For Valentine by ShawttySoFyne(f): 11:30am On Feb 09
Watch pervs fill your inbox
|Re: Naijasinglegirl Is Recruiting A 'husband' For Valentine by Lastking147(m): 11:31am On Feb 09
Seun:so the Almighty Seun too deh scout
|Re: Naijasinglegirl Is Recruiting A 'husband' For Valentine by Berlynn(f): 11:31am On Feb 09
Seun:i am available for u
|Re: Naijasinglegirl Is Recruiting A 'husband' For Valentine by CentaurXXXV: 11:32am On Feb 09
Berlynn:
What of Lala?
|Re: Naijasinglegirl Is Recruiting A 'husband' For Valentine by Berlynn(f): 11:35am On Feb 09
CentaurXXXV:séun for the day.. . Lala for night
|Re: Naijasinglegirl Is Recruiting A 'husband' For Valentine by CentaurXXXV: 11:36am On Feb 09
Berlynn:
Money pass Money sha.
|Re: Naijasinglegirl Is Recruiting A 'husband' For Valentine by ShawttySoFyne(f): 11:37am On Feb 09
Berlynn:No shame huh
|Re: Naijasinglegirl Is Recruiting A 'husband' For Valentine by Mizk(f): 11:39am On Feb 09
only? There have ro be more na, naijasinglegirl, there has to be more
|Re: Naijasinglegirl Is Recruiting A 'husband' For Valentine by HateU2(f): 11:39am On Feb 09
Seun:Are you searching.
We heard you are married.
Don't tell me you be YorubaD, NSG rebuked your type o
|Re: Naijasinglegirl Is Recruiting A 'husband' For Valentine by Berlynn(f): 11:39am On Feb 09
CentaurXXXV:Lol no mind me just playing around.. Ayam bored can i call u
|Re: Naijasinglegirl Is Recruiting A 'husband' For Valentine by yorhmienerd(m): 11:39am On Feb 09
