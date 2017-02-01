₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by stephanie11: 1:10pm
Kaduna governor explodes over southern Kaduna killings
http://politicsngr.com/sotuhern-kaduna-traditional-rulers-blame-killings-el-rufai/
|Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by owobokiri(m): 1:11pm
Hellrufai..
|Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by Agadinho(m): 1:15pm
This short is typically doing nothing at all in kaduna state, if the dullard could be fast in sending troops to small gambia, then this southern kaduna issue is a small stuff..
I still don't know why the army is playing "tom & jerry" with all this.
|Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by thesicilian: 1:17pm
Now they're beginning to confess
|Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by ojun50(m): 1:22pm
D gods are nt to be blame
|Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by NOC1(m): 1:30pm
Agadinho:
Do you live in Kaduna, Have you been to Kaduna before?
if we must tell ourselves the truth southern Kaduna crisis never started in his regime, but that should not stop us from shouting on him. If we continue to shout it will keep him uncomfortable and he will do everything possible to arrest the situation.
when it comes to working he is far more better than many governors.
brother please attack the topic of the day.
|Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by Agadinho(m): 1:35pm
NOC1:
Yes, I live in kaduna, I was born in kaduna, working in kaduna and still living in kaduna.
I know kaduna very well, and yes, it didn't start from this government, but still, this government can still do something to end it before it gets to the next government.
|Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by Tbillz(m): 1:39pm
Was it the traditional rulers U paid to stopped the killings The truth is coming Up!!! Over to the action pastor, when you are back from white house please come n reply him again
|Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by NameChecker: 1:39pm
ok
|Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by first001: 1:40pm
What is this one saying, who is the governor of the state
|Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by madridguy(m): 1:40pm
I C.
|Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by unclezuma: 1:40pm
Iranu
|Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by Mrdecent(m): 1:42pm
and the blame game begins...
|Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by Chiedu4Trump: 1:42pm
This man and lies.
There is NO truth in APC
|Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by JideAmuGiaka: 1:42pm
Interesting
|Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by dragonking2: 1:42pm
This useless midget keeps blaming everyone except himself...You paid the fulani herdsmen, go and arrest them now.
|Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by Mrsmallaem: 1:42pm
Yes
|Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by Funjosh(m): 1:43pm
And the blaming game continues
|Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by frisky2good(m): 1:43pm
Begins or continues
Mrdecent:
|Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by okezed: 1:43pm
As chief security of the state, arrest them then. APC and blame game , mtwww.
|Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by sniperr007: 1:43pm
The question is why was his responds to calm d situation slow since he knows the traditional rulers causing d problem.
He shud take d blame cos his in charge of d security of lives &amp; property in the state.
|Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by Thisis2raw(m): 1:44pm
The blame game still continues
|Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by Swyf(f): 1:44pm
hmmm
|Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by TRIED4NOW: 1:44pm
NIGERIANS PLEASE DO NOT BE FOOLED ANY MORE BY THE CONSTANT LIES!
THESE KILLINGS ARE PLANNED FROM THE VERY TOP.
THAT'S WHY THE FULANI HERDSMEN ARE NEVER ARRESTED AND INSTEAD GIVEN MONEY BY EL-RUFAI!
THIS IS A WELL PLANNED JIHAD THAT PASTOR BOSUN EMMANUEL WARNED NIGERIANS ABOUT,
BUT THE LIES COMING FROM APC & THE LIES COMING FROM THE FAKE MAN OF GOD CALLED ADEBOYE FOOLED US.
THESE VIDEO BELOW SHOW ADEBOYE & REDEEMED WORKING WITH ISLAM, THIS IS WHAT IS LEADING TO THE KILLINGS.
IF YOU NOTICE ADEBOYE & REDEEMED CANNOT CONDEMN ANY OF THE KILLINGS.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_7RflrL2nk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8zZWvvaEaY
PLEASE DON'T BE FOOLED ANYMORE WAKEUP AND KNOW THAT THE DECEPTION IS HAPPENING NOW!
SEE THE LETTER SENT BY ADEBOYE DENOUNCING THE MAN THAT WARNED US ABOUT THE ISLAMIC AGENDA.
IF ADEBOYE WAS TRULY FOR JESUS HE WOULD NEVER HAVE SUPPORTED BUHARI
https://spiritualtorpedo.blogspot.com/2017/02/exposing-adeboyes-letter-of-support-to.html
|Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by kolado(m): 1:44pm
Blame game
|Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by BabaCommander: 1:45pm
El Rufia is an arrogant and over ambitious rogue .
|Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by chika05: 1:46pm
okkkkkk
|Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by WILLYBABS(m): 1:46pm
BabaCommander:And also the most ridiculous creature on earth. Do I have a witness in the house?
|Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by Mrdecent(m): 1:46pm
frisky2good:from his own ends thou
|Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by pesinfada(m): 1:47pm
ppl blame u 4not taking action
#u are useless to Kaduna ppl mr Govnor.
|Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by Mutuwa(m): 1:47pm
Agadinho:
Correct.
|Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by last35(m): 1:47pm
F
