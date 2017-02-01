₦airaland Forum

Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by stephanie11: 1:10pm
Kaduna governor explodes over southern Kaduna killings

Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-rufai has lashed out at Nigerians for blaming him for the Southern Kaduna killings.

El-rufai, who was interviewed on Channel's ''Sunrise Daily'' on Thursday, stated that Nigerians have resolved to blaming him for the attacks despite his numerous efforts to quell the tensions in the affected areas of the state.

Speaking on the crisis, El-rufai revealed that some traditional rulers in the state are to blame for the unrest, adding that they were sabotaging his efforts to bring peace.

He chided the media for negatively framing reports on his monetary compensation of the Fulani Herdsmen. He added that the killings had started right from the time of his predecessor, Governor Yakowa, claiming that his government was the only government searching for a lasting solution to the problem.

In his words;

Southern Kaduna communities were attacked under Yakowa and my predecessor but I am the one trying to solve it.I am being accused for paying to kill. I am the one doing everything to stop the killings and I am the one being attacked. What I did was compensate to stop the killings and one newspaper decided to twist it.Someone paid youths, and asked them to kill.

He further stated;

In March 2016, the Kafanchan Peace Declaration was signed and in May, another crisis broke.The conflict entrepreneurs who have been benefiting from conflicts decided they had to derail the peace process.

The governor also revealed the steps taken to quell the situation. He said;

We are focusing on 3 major steps to end the crisis. The first is ensuring adequate security in Southern Kaduna.The second step is prosecuting those responsible for the crisis and the third is the Peace Building Process.We are working closely with the traditional rulers, but some of them are the problem.

http://politicsngr.com/sotuhern-kaduna-traditional-rulers-blame-killings-el-rufai/

Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by owobokiri(m): 1:11pm
Hellrufai..

Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by Agadinho(m): 1:15pm
This short is typically doing nothing at all in kaduna state, if the dullard could be fast in sending troops to small gambia, then this southern kaduna issue is a small stuff..
I still don't know why the army is playing "tom & jerry" with all this.

Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by thesicilian: 1:17pm
Now they're beginning to confess

Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by ojun50(m): 1:22pm
D gods are nt to be blame

Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by NOC1(m): 1:30pm
Agadinho:
This short is typically doing nothing at all in kaduna state, if the dullard could be fast in sending troops to small gambia, then this southern kaduna issue is a small stuff..
I still don't know why the army is playing "tom & jerry" with all this.

Do you live in Kaduna, Have you been to Kaduna before?

if we must tell ourselves the truth southern Kaduna crisis never started in his regime, but that should not stop us from shouting on him. If we continue to shout it will keep him uncomfortable and he will do everything possible to arrest the situation.

when it comes to working he is far more better than many governors.

brother please attack the topic of the day.

Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by Agadinho(m): 1:35pm
NOC1:


Do you live in Kaduna, Have you been to Kaduna before?

if we must tell ourselves the truth southern Kaduna crisis never started in his regime, but that should not stop us from shouting on him. If we continue to shout it will keep him uncomfortable and he will do everything possible to arrest the situation.

when it comes to working he is far more better than many governors.

brother please attack the topic of the day.


Yes, I live in kaduna, I was born in kaduna, working in kaduna and still living in kaduna.
I know kaduna very well, and yes, it didn't start from this government, but still, this government can still do something to end it before it gets to the next government.

Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by Tbillz(m): 1:39pm
Was it the traditional rulers U paid to stopped the killings The truth is coming Up!!! Over to the action pastor, when you are back from white house please come n reply him again

Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by NameChecker: 1:39pm
ok
Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by first001: 1:40pm
What is this one saying, who is the governor of the state

Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by madridguy(m): 1:40pm
I C.
Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by unclezuma: 1:40pm
grin grin grin grin

Iranu

Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by Mrdecent(m): 1:42pm
and the blame game begins...

Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by Chiedu4Trump: 1:42pm
This man and lies.
There is NO truth in APC

Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by JideAmuGiaka: 1:42pm
Interesting
Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by dragonking2: 1:42pm
This useless midget keeps blaming everyone except himself...You paid the fulani herdsmen, go and arrest them now. angry angry

Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by Mrsmallaem: 1:42pm
Yes

Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by Funjosh(m): 1:43pm
And the blaming game continues tongue

Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by frisky2good(m): 1:43pm
Begins or continues

Mrdecent:
and the blame game begins...
Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by okezed: 1:43pm
As chief security of the state, arrest them then. APC and blame game , mtwww.

Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by sniperr007: 1:43pm
The question is why was his responds to calm d situation slow since he knows the traditional rulers causing d problem.
He shud take d blame cos his in charge of d security of lives &amp;amp; property in the state.

Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by Thisis2raw(m): 1:44pm
The blame game still continues

Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by Swyf(f): 1:44pm
hmmm

Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by TRIED4NOW: 1:44pm
NIGERIANS PLEASE DO NOT BE FOOLED ANY MORE BY THE CONSTANT LIES!
THESE KILLINGS ARE PLANNED FROM THE VERY TOP.

THAT'S WHY THE FULANI HERDSMEN ARE NEVER ARRESTED AND INSTEAD GIVEN MONEY BY EL-RUFAI!

THIS IS A WELL PLANNED JIHAD THAT PASTOR BOSUN EMMANUEL WARNED NIGERIANS ABOUT,
BUT THE LIES COMING FROM APC & THE LIES COMING FROM THE FAKE MAN OF GOD CALLED ADEBOYE FOOLED US.

THESE VIDEO BELOW SHOW ADEBOYE & REDEEMED WORKING WITH ISLAM, THIS IS WHAT IS LEADING TO THE KILLINGS.
IF YOU NOTICE ADEBOYE & REDEEMED CANNOT CONDEMN ANY OF THE KILLINGS.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_7RflrL2nk


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8zZWvvaEaY


PLEASE DON'T BE FOOLED ANYMORE WAKEUP AND KNOW THAT THE DECEPTION IS HAPPENING NOW!

SEE THE LETTER SENT BY ADEBOYE DENOUNCING THE MAN THAT WARNED US ABOUT THE ISLAMIC AGENDA.
IF ADEBOYE WAS TRULY FOR JESUS HE WOULD NEVER HAVE SUPPORTED BUHARI



https://spiritualtorpedo.blogspot.com/2017/02/exposing-adeboyes-letter-of-support-to.html

Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by kolado(m): 1:44pm
Blame game

Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by BabaCommander: 1:45pm
El Rufia is an arrogant and over ambitious rogue .

Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by chika05: 1:46pm
okkkkkk
Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by WILLYBABS(m): 1:46pm
BabaCommander:
Elisha Rufia is an arrogant and over ambitious rogue .
And also the most ridiculous creature on earth. Do I have a witness in the house?

Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by Mrdecent(m): 1:46pm
frisky2good:
Begins or continues

from his own ends thou

Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by pesinfada(m): 1:47pm
ppl blame u 4not taking action


#u are useless to Kaduna ppl mr Govnor.

Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by Mutuwa(m): 1:47pm
Agadinho:



Yes, I live in kaduna, I was born in kaduna, working in kaduna and still living in kaduna.
I know kaduna very well, and yes, it didn't start from this government, but still, this government can still do something to end it before it gets to the next government.

Correct.

Re: Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai by last35(m): 1:47pm
F

