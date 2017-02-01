Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Southern Kaduna : ''traditional Rulers Are To Blame For Killings'' - El-rufai (3870 Views)

We Regret, Condemn Southern Kaduna Killings- El-rufai / Buhari Breaks Fast With Ooni Ogunwusi And Other Traditional Rulers / Shi'ite Killings: El-rufai Reacts ((PHOTOS)) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Kaduna governor explodes over southern Kaduna killings



Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-rufai has lashed out at Nigerians for blaming him for the Southern Kaduna killings.



El-rufai, who was interviewed on Channel's ''Sunrise Daily'' on Thursday, stated that Nigerians have resolved to blaming him for the attacks despite his numerous efforts to quell the tensions in the affected areas of the state.



Speaking on the crisis, El-rufai revealed that some traditional rulers in the state are to blame for the unrest, adding that they were sabotaging his efforts to bring peace.



He chided the media for negatively framing reports on his monetary compensation of the Fulani Herdsmen. He added that the killings had started right from the time of his predecessor, Governor Yakowa, claiming that his government was the only government searching for a lasting solution to the problem.



In his words;



Southern Kaduna communities were attacked under Yakowa and my predecessor but I am the one trying to solve it.I am being accused for paying to kill. I am the one doing everything to stop the killings and I am the one being attacked. What I did was compensate to stop the killings and one newspaper decided to twist it.Someone paid youths, and asked them to kill.



He further stated;



In March 2016, the Kafanchan Peace Declaration was signed and in May, another crisis broke.The conflict entrepreneurs who have been benefiting from conflicts decided they had to derail the peace process.



The governor also revealed the steps taken to quell the situation. He said;



We are focusing on 3 major steps to end the crisis. The first is ensuring adequate security in Southern Kaduna.The second step is prosecuting those responsible for the crisis and the third is the Peace Building Process.We are working closely with the traditional rulers, but some of them are the problem.

http://politicsngr.com/sotuhern-kaduna-traditional-rulers-blame-killings-el-rufai/ 2 Likes

Hellrufai.. 9 Likes

This short is typically doing nothing at all in kaduna state, if the dullard could be fast in sending troops to small gambia, then this southern kaduna issue is a small stuff..

I still don't know why the army is playing "tom & jerry" with all this. 11 Likes

Now they're beginning to confess 1 Like

D gods are nt to be blame 5 Likes

Agadinho:

This short is typically doing nothing at all in kaduna state, if the dullard could be fast in sending troops to small gambia, then this southern kaduna issue is a small stuff..

I still don't know why the army is playing "tom & jerry" with all this.

Do you live in Kaduna, Have you been to Kaduna before?



if we must tell ourselves the truth southern Kaduna crisis never started in his regime, but that should not stop us from shouting on him. If we continue to shout it will keep him uncomfortable and he will do everything possible to arrest the situation.



when it comes to working he is far more better than many governors.



brother please attack the topic of the day. Do you live in Kaduna, Have you been to Kaduna before?if we must tell ourselves the truth southern Kaduna crisis never started in his regime, but that should not stop us from shouting on him. If we continue to shout it will keep him uncomfortable and he will do everything possible to arrest the situation.when it comes to working he is far more better than many governors.brother please attack the topic of the day. 16 Likes 3 Shares

NOC1:





Do you live in Kaduna, Have you been to Kaduna before?



if we must tell ourselves the truth southern Kaduna crisis never started in his regime, but that should not stop us from shouting on him. If we continue to shout it will keep him uncomfortable and he will do everything possible to arrest the situation.



when it comes to working he is far more better than many governors.



brother please attack the topic of the day.



Yes, I live in kaduna, I was born in kaduna, working in kaduna and still living in kaduna.

I know kaduna very well, and yes, it didn't start from this government, but still, this government can still do something to end it before it gets to the next government. Yes, I live in kaduna, I was born in kaduna, working in kaduna and still living in kaduna.I know kaduna very well, and yes, it didn't start from this government, but still, this government can still do something to end it before it gets to the next government. 17 Likes 2 Shares

The truth is coming Up!!! Over to the action pastor, when you are back from white house please come n reply him again Was it the traditional rulers U paid to stopped the killingsThe truth is coming Up!!! Over to the action pastor, when you are back from white house please come n reply him again 3 Likes

ok

What is this one saying, who is the governor of the state 4 Likes

I C.





Iranu Iranu 1 Like

and the blame game begins... 3 Likes

This man and lies.

There is NO truth in APC 2 Likes

Interesting

This useless midget keeps blaming everyone except himself...You paid the fulani herdsmen, go and arrest them now. 2 Likes 1 Share

Yes

And the blaming game continues 1 Like





Mrdecent:

and the blame game begins... Begins or continues

As chief security of the state, arrest them then. APC and blame game , mtwww. 1 Like

The question is why was his responds to calm d situation slow since he knows the traditional rulers causing d problem.

He shud take d blame cos his in charge of d security of lives &amp; property in the state. 1 Like

The blame game still continues 1 Like

hmmm

NIGERIANS PLEASE DO NOT BE FOOLED ANY MORE BY THE CONSTANT LIES!

THESE KILLINGS ARE PLANNED FROM THE VERY TOP.



THAT'S WHY THE FULANI HERDSMEN ARE NEVER ARRESTED AND INSTEAD GIVEN MONEY BY EL-RUFAI!



THIS IS A WELL PLANNED JIHAD THAT PASTOR BOSUN EMMANUEL WARNED NIGERIANS ABOUT,

BUT THE LIES COMING FROM APC & THE LIES COMING FROM THE FAKE MAN OF GOD CALLED ADEBOYE FOOLED US.



THESE VIDEO BELOW SHOW ADEBOYE & REDEEMED WORKING WITH ISLAM, THIS IS WHAT IS LEADING TO THE KILLINGS.

IF YOU NOTICE ADEBOYE & REDEEMED CANNOT CONDEMN ANY OF THE KILLINGS.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_7RflrL2nk





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8zZWvvaEaY





PLEASE DON'T BE FOOLED ANYMORE WAKEUP AND KNOW THAT THE DECEPTION IS HAPPENING NOW!



SEE THE LETTER SENT BY ADEBOYE DENOUNCING THE MAN THAT WARNED US ABOUT THE ISLAMIC AGENDA.

IF ADEBOYE WAS TRULY FOR JESUS HE WOULD NEVER HAVE SUPPORTED BUHARI







https://spiritualtorpedo.blogspot.com/2017/02/exposing-adeboyes-letter-of-support-to.html 3 Likes

Blame game 2 Likes

El Rufia is an arrogant and over ambitious rogue . 4 Likes

okkkkkk

BabaCommander:

Elisha Rufia is an arrogant and over ambitious rogue . And also the most ridiculous creature on earth. Do I have a witness in the house? And also the most ridiculous creature on earth. Do I have a witness in the house? 3 Likes

frisky2good:

Begins or continues



from his own ends thou from his own ends thou 1 Like

ppl blame u 4not taking action





#u are useless to Kaduna ppl mr Govnor. 2 Likes

Agadinho:







Yes, I live in kaduna, I was born in kaduna, working in kaduna and still living in kaduna.

I know kaduna very well, and yes, it didn't start from this government, but still, this government can still do something to end it before it gets to the next government.

Correct. Correct. 1 Like